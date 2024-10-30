Police Launches Investigation On 12YO Girl Who Lost Life In “Game Gone Wrong” At Home

ADVERTISEMENT

Wales police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Honey Foxx French, a 12-year-old girl who passed away at her Milford Haven home in Pembrokeshire on October 19.

Foxx’s family has declined to reveal the nature of the fatal accident, describing it only as a “game gone wrong.” Emergency services, including the police and medical specialists, were called as soon as they realized the kid was in danger. Honey was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy has been conducted, but results are pending.

An inquest is adjourned until April 10, 2025, for further investigation.

A GoFundMe campaign raised 4,433 pounds, surpassing its initial goal by four times.

Authorities opened an inquest today despite initial reports suggesting no suspicious circumstances. An autopsy was conducted at West Wales General Hospital, but its results are yet to be revealed.

“With great sadness, we share that a member of our school community passed away unexpectedly over the weekend,” Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi, Honey’s church school, said.

Wales police launched an investigation into the passing of Honey French, a 12-year-old girl who had a fatal accident described as a “game gone wrong”

Image credits: Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi

“Honey French was beloved by all and contributed greatly to our school. Her warmth, sense of humor, and creative talents will be deeply missed by everyone here and in the broader community,” the statement continued.

Honey’s mother, Jessica French, reflected on the heartbreaking accident in an interview with local media, confirming that her passing was the result of an accident while the girl was playing, but gave no further details. “Our hearts are shattered; she was our most loved little girl.”

Authorities have revealed that the inquest will be adjourned until April 10, 2025, to allow further investigations to continue.

The Milford Haven Business Circle, a community close to the girl’s family, held a candle-lit ceremony to urge people to unite to honor Honey’s memory.

“By lighting candles, we symbolize her enduring spirit and the unwavering love she brought to the world. Honey’s light will forever shine brightly, guiding us through the darkness,” a community representative wrote.

A fundraiser set up by a friend of the family was a resounding success, surpassing by four times its initial goal

Image credits: GoFundMe

Shortly after the tragedy, Kimberley Joyce set up a GoFundMe page on behalf of Honey’s mother. The fundraiser surpassed its initial goal of 1,000 pounds four times, reaching 4,433 pounds at the time of writing and over 199 donations.

“As we all know, Alan, Jessica, and the boys tragically lost the youngest and brightest star of their family, their beautiful Honey, on Saturday, October 19,” the page read.

“As they try to navigate through this time as a family. I want to set up this page to help assist them financially so they do not have to worry about the cost of anything while they deal with having to make funeral arrangements for their only daughter.”

Image credits: GoFundMe

Kimberley updated the community on October 26 after the goal was reached, thanking them for their love and support.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated towards this fundraiser to help Jessica, Alan, and the boys at this tragic time,” she said.

“All of your help is greatly appreciated and does not go unnoticed by our family. Thank you for supporting them through this time. May our beautiful Honey rest in peace.”