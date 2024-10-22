“Our Hearts Are Shattered”: 12YO Tragically Passes Away At Home After "Game Gone Wrong"

ADVERTISEMENT

A twelve-year-old girl has died at her home in Pembrokeshire, south-west Wales, during a “game gone wrong.”

Honey French tragically passed away on Saturday (October 19) in an incident described as a “horrible accident” by her mother Jessica, the DailyMail reported.

“This was a horrible accident, a game gone wrong. Our hearts are shattered; she was the most loved little girl of all,” the grieving mother stated.

Police confirmed there was no foul play in Honey's tragic death.

An inquest will be opened to determine the cause of Honey's death.

Authorities have not shared specific details about the game in question but have confirmed that there was no foul play.

Police responded to a call from the Welsh Ambulance Service at an address in Milford Haven.

Honey French unexpectedly died at her house in Pembrokeshire, Wales, during a "game gone wrong," her mother said



Image credits: Wales News Service

An inquest is due to be opened by the Pembrokeshire coroner, during which the cause of death will be given. Although one has not yet been revealed, there is speculation that a TikTok challenge could have played a role.

A spokesperson from the Dyfed-Powys Police (DPP), the territorial police force responsible for Pembrokeshire, stated that Honey’s death “is not being treated as suspicious.”

“Our thoughts are with her family at this time, and support has been offered from specialist officers,” the DPP said.

Officers are offering support to pupils at Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi following the 12-year-old’s death. “Children affected by this incident can find help and support from Childline by calling 0800 1111.’

“Our hearts are shattered; she was the most loved little girl of all,” Jessica French stated



Image credits: Wales News Service

Following news of the tragedy, hundreds paid tribute to the young girl and sent their condolences to her parents.

“Our town is in mourning for a young lady loved by so many, please light a candle for the French family and keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” the Milford Haven Facebook group said.

“May Honey’s light continue to shine bright.”

Stacey-Leigh Keeble, the mother of one of Honey’s best friends, wrote, “Absolutely heartbroken about the news, you’ve left too soon. Hope you’re dancing up there beautiful.”

Jessica French expressed her gratitude to those who took the time to send messages in honor of her little girl. “Thank you for all your kind messages. All these photos show me how many other people love her too.”

Developing story—will be updated once the exact cause of death is revealed.

People sent their condolences to the twelve-year-old girl’s family

