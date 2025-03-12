Track Star Faces Assault Charge Over Viral Baton Incident She Claims Was An Accident

ADVERTISEMENT

A shocking incident unfolded at the Virginia indoor track championships when an athlete violently struck an opponent in the head with a baton during a relay race.

Alaila Everett from IC Norcom High School has been charged with one count of assault and battery, according to the Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

The alleged attack occurred during the 4x200m relay event when Kaelen Tucker of Brookville High School was running the second leg of the race. As Tucker passed Everett on the outside, the Norcom student pulled her arm back and struck her rival.

Everett has since declared the incident an accident, explaining that the baton had become stuck behind Tucker’s back during the race and that the strike was a result of her attempt to regain her balance.

“After a couple of times of hitting her, my baton got stuck behind her back like this, and it rolled up her back. I lost my balance, and when I pumped my arms again, she got hit,” the athlete explained in tears.

“Nobody is going to believe me because I can admit from the video it does look purposeful. But I know my intentions, and I would never hit anybody on purpose.”

Netizens were quick to dismiss her version of events, calling for her permanent banning from all sports and flooding social media with harsh comments towards Everett.

“That was deliberate. She should be banned from all sports forever,” one user wrote.

“Accident, my butt! This criminal tried to kill her opponent!” another said.

The influx of negative attention took a toll on Everett’s mental health, who said she immediately started receiving death threats and insults.

“They are assuming my character, calling me ghetto and racial slurs, death threats… All of this off of a nine-second video,” she added.

Kaelen Tucker expressed disbelief at what happened, feeling offended at Everett’s refusal to apologize

Despite Everett’s claims, Kaelen Tucker was visibly hurt and had to be treated for a concussion and a possible skull fracture.

“I still can’t believe it; I’m in shock. I’m still trying to take it all in; I can’t believe it happened,” Tucker said. “Why did you do it, and why haven’t you apologized?” she asked her rival.

Her mother, Tamarro Tucker, expressed frustration at Everett, as well as her team and coaches, for not reaching out to her daughter to apologize.

“No apologies. No coaches. No athlete. Not anything. Even if it was an accident, which I don’t believe it was,” the mother said.

Before the charges were filed, the Lynchburg branch of the NAACP released a statement in her defense, calling her an “exceptional young leader and scholar” and stating that she was not an attacker.

Far from apologizing, Everett acknowledged the damage her rival had sustained but contrasted it with the vitriol the incident had caused.

“Everybody has feelings, so you’re physically hurt, but you’re not thinking of my mental [health],” she stated.

“100% guilty.” Netizens rejoiced at the news, believing the incident was deliberate

