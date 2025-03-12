Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Track Star Faces Assault Charge Over Viral Baton Incident She Claims Was An Accident
News, US

Track Star Faces Assault Charge Over Viral Baton Incident She Claims Was An Accident

A shocking incident unfolded at the Virginia indoor track championships when an athlete violently struck an opponent in the head with a baton during a relay race.

Alaila Everett from IC Norcom High School has been charged with one count of assault and battery, according to the Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

The alleged attack occurred during the 4x200m relay event when Kaelen Tucker of Brookville High School was running the second leg of the race. As Tucker passed Everett on the outside, the Norcom student pulled her arm back and struck her rival.

Highlights
  • Track athlete Alaila Everett charged with assault after hitting rival with baton during relay race.
  • Everett claims the baton strike was an accident caused by losing her balance behind Tucker.
  • Everett received death threats and racial slurs following viral baton incident.
  • Kaelen Tucker treated for concussion and potential skull fracture, demands apology from Everett.

Everett has since declared the incident an accident, explaining that the baton had become stuck behind Tucker’s back during the race and that the strike was a result of her attempt to regain her balance.

    Track athlete was charged with assault after hitting her rival with a baton during a relay race

    Woman in a purple hoodie speaks passionately on a couch, related to a viral baton incident she describes as accidental.

    Image credits: LEX18

    “After a couple of times of hitting her, my baton got stuck behind her back like this, and it rolled up her back. I lost my balance, and when I pumped my arms again, she got hit,” the athlete explained in tears.

    “Nobody is going to believe me because I can admit from the video it does look purposeful. But I know my intentions, and I would never hit anybody on purpose.”

    Athlete on track involved in viral baton incident during relay race.

    Image credits: WSET ABC 13

    Netizens were quick to dismiss her version of events, calling for her permanent banning from all sports and flooding social media with harsh comments towards Everett.

    “That was deliberate. She should be banned from all sports forever,” one user wrote.

    “Accident, my butt! This criminal tried to kill her opponent!” another said.

    Track star running with baton during race incident.

    Image credits: WSET ABC 13

    The influx of negative attention took a toll on Everett’s mental health, who said she immediately started receiving death threats and insults.

    “They are assuming my character, calling me ghetto and racial slurs, death threats… All of this off of a nine-second video,” she added.

    Kaelen Tucker expressed disbelief at what happened, feeling offended at Everett’s refusal to apologize

    Despite Everett’s claims, Kaelen Tucker was visibly hurt and had to be treated for a concussion and a possible skull fracture.

    “I still can’t believe it; I’m in shock. I’m still trying to take it all in; I can’t believe it happened,” Tucker said. “Why did you do it, and why haven’t you apologized?” she asked her rival.

    Athlete on podium at Liberty University track event, smiling and wearing a medal.

    Image credits: Tamarro Tucker

    Her mother, Tamarro Tucker, expressed frustration at Everett, as well as her team and coaches, for not reaching out to her daughter to apologize.

    “No apologies. No coaches. No athlete. Not anything. Even if it was an accident, which I don’t believe it was,” the mother said.

    Woman in a gray headband and hoodie tearfully discussing a viral baton incident.

    Image credits: WAVY TV 10

    Before the charges were filed, the Lynchburg branch of the NAACP released a statement in her defense, calling her an “exceptional young leader and scholar” and stating that she was not an attacker.

    Far from apologizing, Everett acknowledged the damage her rival had sustained but contrasted it with the vitriol the incident had caused.

    “Everybody has feelings, so you’re physically hurt, but you’re not thinking of my mental [health],” she stated.

    “100% guilty.” Netizens rejoiced at the news, believing the incident was deliberate

    Tweet response discussing viral baton incident involving star facing assault charge.

    Image credits: DanRay916670

    Tweet criticizing a star facing an assault charge for a viral baton incident.

    Image credits: mclean_ker1902

    Tweet discussing viral baton incident related to assault charge and alleged accident.

    Image credits: _harold5

    Tweet about viral baton incident, discussing consequences of a similar assault with a metal pipe.

    Image credits: nona_wolf78053

    Tweet criticizing a star over a viral baton incident, mentioning missed apology opportunity.

    Image credits: chizyeg

    Tweet from AdrianKD3 discussing a viral baton incident involving a star facing an assault charge.

    Image credits: AdrianKD3

    Tweet discussing viral baton incident related to star's assault charge.

    Image credits: camdeion

    Tweet replying critically about decision-making; captured in the context of a viral rack star incident discussion.

    Image credits: SheFell4Russia

    Tweet questioning apology over viral baton incident involving star facing assault charge.

    Image credits: youngbloodtwon

    Tweet about star facing assault charge over baton incident, labeled as "goofy athlete" with thumbs down emoji.

    Image credits: Comptonx187

    Tweet response criticizing star in viral baton incident assault charge claim.

    Image credits: Lizys711

    Tweet about viral baton incident involving star facing assault charge.

    Image credits: FERR0D__

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It looks as if she drew on her edges with a Sharpie, or else did it in Photoshop. However it was (or wasn’t?) done, it looks awful because it doesn’t look real, and this is *much* more important than her intentions with the baton! (I’m kidding, obviously.) (I *hope* it’s obvious!) If she did do it on purpose, I hope she faces serious consequences! 🤬. ETA: Oh! I see an article headline below that she was DQed. Good! The last thing we need is yet *more* athletes influencing kids with their lousy behavior.

