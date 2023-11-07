ADVERTISEMENT

If you take a quick look at fashion magazines or some home decor ideas that are trending, you might see quite a few vintage items there. Whether it’s clothing, lamps, or something else entirely, vintage things have a certain kind of charm drawing people to them.

Vintage ads are no exception. Not only do they present unique ideas, visuals, and slogans, they also allow us to catch a glimpse of what life was like back in the day. For those interested in such a form of time travel, the Facebook group ‘Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork’ can be a great vessel. It shares all sorts of vintage ads and commercials, some of which we have put on this list for you to marvel at; so wait no longer and scroll down to view them.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Vintage Travel Poster "North Coast Limited In The Montana Rockies" By Gustav Wilhelm Krollmann (1888-1962). Published In 1929 In The USA

Vintage Travel Poster "North Coast Limited In The Montana Rockies" By Gustav Wilhelm Krollmann (1888-1962). Published In 1929 In The USA Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

1978

1978 Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
firstnamelastname avatar
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just went to check, and their current cake flavor is carrot. My urge to reinvigorate my childhood has been squelched.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

It's Called The Playpen. But We Don't Promise It Keeps You Out Of Mischief

It's Called The Playpen. But We Don't Promise It Keeps You Out Of Mischief Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Sears Spring/Summer 1956

Sears Spring/Summer 1956 Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm afraid the woman at the top right is about to snap in half. What's up with the 12 inch Barbie waists?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

The Hideaway House The "Heavenly Abode" That Charlie Built For His Angels! (1977)

The Hideaway House The "Heavenly Abode" That Charlie Built For His Angels! (1977) Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
j-vagabond avatar
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
59 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Of course it has a relatively big fully equipped kitchen, angels. What's for dinner?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Out Of The 1936 Ge Industrial Catalog

Out Of The 1936 Ge Industrial Catalog Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

March 1961 Cover Of The Progressive Farmer. Getting A New Phone! "We're Calling You First, Grandmother!"

March 1961 Cover Of The Progressive Farmer. Getting A New Phone! "We're Calling You First, Grandmother!" Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

1942 Coke Magazine Ad. I've Been Told The Original Name Of This Guy Was "Sprite"

1942 Coke Magazine Ad. I've Been Told The Original Name Of This Guy Was "Sprite" Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

1943-44

1943-44 Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I ate several bowls of Shredded Ralston, *I'D* have a job to do.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#10

1958 Kellogg’s Rice Krispies

1958 Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Vintage Travel Poster "Visit India" By Fred Taylor (1875-1963). Published In The 1930s In India

Vintage Travel Poster "Visit India" By Fred Taylor (1875-1963). Published In The 1930s In India Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

For What?

For What? Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

Curves Of Youth Will Be Yours If You Will "Pull The Cords"

Curves Of Youth Will Be Yours If You Will "Pull The Cords" Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Scripto Makes A Twiggy Ball-Point Pen. (How Odd) It’s Twiggy Tall To Give You More Ink. It’s Sizzle-Striped To Put Razzle-Dozzle In Your Writing! Six Hot, Cool Color Combinations. 🖊️ Seventeen Magazine, 1967

Scripto Makes A Twiggy Ball-Point Pen. (How Odd) It’s Twiggy Tall To Give You More Ink. It’s Sizzle-Striped To Put Razzle-Dozzle In Your Writing! Six Hot, Cool Color Combinations. 🖊️ Seventeen Magazine, 1967 Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Telechron Electric Clocks, 1951. Via 1950sunlimited

Telechron Electric Clocks, 1951. Via 1950sunlimited Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

A Typical Suburban Couple Enjoying Their Hog

A Typical Suburban Couple Enjoying Their Hog Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Hopalong Cassidy Radio

Hopalong Cassidy Radio Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Very expensive for a child at the time. Notice that's before we had FM.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

1958

1958 Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Vintage Advertising Poster "Prochainement, Tournée Du Chat Noir De Rodolphe Salis" By Théophile Alexandre Steinlen (1859-1923). Poster Published In 1896 In France

Vintage Advertising Poster "Prochainement, Tournée Du Chat Noir De Rodolphe Salis" By Théophile Alexandre Steinlen (1859-1923). Poster Published In 1896 In France Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Vintage Travel Poster "Montana" By Gustav Wilhelm Krollmann (1888-1962). Published In 1920 In The USA

Vintage Travel Poster "Montana" By Gustav Wilhelm Krollmann (1888-1962). Published In 1920 In The USA Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

1960

1960 Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

Kraft, 1965

Kraft, 1965 Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

1957 Life Savers “I Dare You”

1957 Life Savers “I Dare You” Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Beautiful Hair Doesn't Just Happen: It Starts With Wella Balsam. Farrah Fawcett, 1977

Beautiful Hair Doesn't Just Happen: It Starts With Wella Balsam. Farrah Fawcett, 1977 Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

1964 Robin Hood Flour

1964 Robin Hood Flour Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

1962 Schwinn Bicycles

1962 Schwinn Bicycles Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Popcorn Anyone?

Popcorn Anyone? Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

1957

1957 Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Lucky 🍀 Charms Cereal W/Leprechaun (1964)

Lucky 🍀 Charms Cereal W/Leprechaun (1964) Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Life Magazine, Nov. 1967

Life Magazine, Nov. 1967 Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Journal Magazine, 1944

Journal Magazine, 1944 Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

The King Of Beers

The King Of Beers Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
fatharry4 avatar
Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always think Budweiser should be sued under the trade descriptions act... "King of Beers"? Pull the other one.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#33

1968 Schwinn Apple Krate

1968 Schwinn Apple Krate Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
christian-crisetig avatar
ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This kind of bike was called a "Bonanza-Rad" in Germany... the dream of every boy at the time

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#34

Kellogg's Pop-Tarts

Kellogg's Pop-Tarts Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Dial

Dial Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
cl_4 avatar
C L
C L
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No one ever believes me that toilet paper came in colors to match your bathroom, but I didn't know soap did as well. . .

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Simplicity 1968

Simplicity 1968 Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Sears 1963

Sears 1963 Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Sears 1973

Sears 1973 Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
lilgand avatar
Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The lady in green pants reminds me of Florence Henderson (Carol Brady from The Brady Bunch)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#39

"Slug-A-Bug".... Yikes!

"Slug-A-Bug".... Yikes! Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Camay

Camay Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#41

1977

1977 Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Nabisco Confections Inc, 1975

Nabisco Confections Inc, 1975 Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Fed Up? Study Art With Albert Dorne!

Fed Up? Study Art With Albert Dorne! Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

Ad From 1943

Ad From 1943 Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Eye-Catching "Hounds Tooth" Corduroys

Eye-Catching "Hounds Tooth" Corduroys Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

The Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe Railway, 1955

The Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe Railway, 1955 Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Simple People Of The Golden Era

Simple People Of The Golden Era Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've never seen one of those. Bet they are a collector's item now.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

1959 International Trucks

1959 International Trucks Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

1952 Wizard Appliances From Western Auto Stores

1952 Wizard Appliances From Western Auto Stores Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Caught my hand in one of those washers as a very young child . . .

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#50

Remember The Jingle? “Coppertone Gets You More From The Sunnn!”

Remember The Jingle? “Coppertone Gets You More From The Sunnn!” Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

I'm A Mercury Man!"

I'm A Mercury Man!" Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

McDonald's

McDonald's Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#53

Auto Strap For Front-Seat Tots

Auto Strap For Front-Seat Tots Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#54

Noxzema

Noxzema Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

1967 UK. Model Is Jan Rylander

1967 UK. Model Is Jan Rylander Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

1946 Mccalls Magazine Ad

1946 Mccalls Magazine Ad Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Kmart

Kmart Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#58

Hills Horsemeat With Gravy (1964)

Hills Horsemeat With Gravy (1964) Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Safe And Comfortable!

Safe And Comfortable! Shares stats

Vintage Ads, Commercials & Artwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#60

1958

1958 Shares stats