Below you will also find thoughts on nostalgia shared by professor of psychology at Georgia Gwinnett College, David Ludden, who was kind enough to answer a few of Bored Panda’s questions.

Quite a few spectacular moments have been caught by photographers documenting the life of Hollywood stars back in the day. There’s even an entire Instagram account dedicated to them, known to the fans as ‘ Old Hollywood ’. It boasts an impressive collection, which includes photographs of such well-known celebrities as Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, and Audrey Hepburn, and they are just the tip of the iceberg. Scroll down to find some of the captivating photos shared by ‘Old Hollywood’ and take a quick trip back in time.

Pictures are likely the closest thing to time travel we have, and luckily, numerous photographers have made it possible for us to travel way back. From photos in family albums taken decades ago to images of famous people on the covers of old magazines, they allow us to catch a glimpse of moments we couldn’t have otherwise witnessed ourselves.

#1 Mel Ferrer And Audrey Hepburn Sharing A Kiss During A Tennis Match In Cap D'antibes, France, 1956. Photo By Simon Michou

#2 Jamie Leigh Curtis And Her Mother Janet Leigh, 1983. Photos By Bettina Cirone

#3 Marilyn Monroe Gambling With Director John Huston In Reno, Nevada During The Production Of The Misfits, 1960. Photos By Eve Arnold

Looking through old pictures often takes us back to beautiful moments in the past we feel fond of. Cue the nostalgia. Sometimes all it takes is a pop-up notification reminding you of what you did a year ago to make you spend the rest of the hour browsing the gallery on your phone. “We feel nostalgia for things that are associated with pleasant memories,” professor of psychology at Georgia Gwinnett College, David Ludden, told Bored Panda. “This could be a particular time period. For instance, many people feel that high school was the best years of their life—good friends, fun times, little stress—so they often feel nostalgic about that. But you can feel nostalgic about anything in the past that you have fond memories of—a favorite food from childhood, a place you once visited, a former friend or lover.”

#4 An 18 Year-Old George Harrison In Hamburg, Germany, 1961. Photos By Jürgen Vollmer

#5 Yul Brynner Arriving To The Premiere Of The Ten Commandments In His Mercedes-Benz 300sl Roadster, 1956

David Ludden, Ph.D., pointed out that nostalgia is a bittersweet emotion. “It's bitter in the sense that it's a feeling we get when our present circumstances are not happy. But it's sweet in the sense that we're reminiscing about a time in the past that was happier than the present. “People use nostalgia to boost their mood when they're feeling down. It doesn't do anything to improve the current situation, but it does remind us that we were once happy in the past, giving us hope that we can be happy again in the future.”

#6 Paul Newman Leaning Against His Race Car Before The Start Of The Le Mans 24-Hour Race, June 11, 1979 "The only thing I ever found any grace in was a car," Newman once confessed. "I'm a very competitive person. I always have been. And it's hard to be competitive about something as amorphous as acting. But you can be competitive on the track, because the rules are very simple and the declaration of the winner is very concise."



#7 Claudia Cardinale Dancing Barefoot On A Roof Terrace In Rome, 1959

#8 Sean Connery Snapping Pictures Of Brigitte Bardot During The Production Of Shalako In Deauville, France, 1968. Photos By Terry O'neill

Even though nostalgia is typically evoked by moments we’ve enjoyed in the past, allowing us to feel good in the present moment as well, we should not cling to it. “Some people spend so much time living in the past that they miss opportunities for happiness in the present time. Like any other form of escapism, nostalgia can help improve our mood if used in moderation, but it can negatively impact our quality of life if used in excess,” the professor of psychology told Bored Panda.

#9 James Dean Reading Aloud During A Visit To His Childhood Home In Fairmount, Indiana, 1955 "James Whitcomb Riley was the poet of the Hoosier, and Jimmy loved to read from his work, which he did for me one day after dinner, to give me a feeling of the people and place whence he had come," wrote photographer Dennis Stock.



#10 Dorothy Dandridge Cuddling With Her Dog Cissi At Orly Airport In Paris, France, 1962

#11 Elvis Presley And Steve Binder At Nbc Studios For The Filming Of The 1968 Comeback Special "Every day after rehearsal, he [Elvis] would go into this dressing room, get around the piano with whoever happened to be around at the time and jammed," noted Binder. "They would just go on for hours every single day…That's when we got to see the real Elvis. It wasn't because of the big production numbers and the gospel numbers and the guitar man sequence and all the sets and costumes and extras. To me, the reason that the '68 special holds up 50 years later is because it's totally Elvis."



Dr. Ludden suggested that most of us likely engage in nostalgia on occasion, but some do it more than others. “Those with a tendency toward depression or anxiety may be more inclined to use nostalgia to dampen their negative feelings,” he pointed out. “Likewise, those who are not very open to new experiences and don't like dealing with change may be more inclined toward nostalgia because they find the familiar past more comforting than the uncertain present.”

#12 Brigitte Bardot Dancing On A Rooftop Overlooking Paris, 1952. Photos By Walter Carone For Paris Match

#13 Marilyn Monroe Taking Singing Lessons With Bandleader, Phil Moore At The Mocambo, 1949. Photos By J. R. Eyerman

#14 Al Pacino Photographed By Jack Mitchell During His Broadway Run Of Richard III At The Cort Theater, New York City, 1979 The production closed after 25 previews and 33 performances. "It’s what it was. It had its flaws. It wasn’t great, but it wasn’t bad either. The main thing was that people felt the connection with Shakespeare," the actor later commented.



GWI revealed that when it comes to who tends to feel most nostalgic, two generations take the lead. Gen Z is reportedly the most nostalgia-seeking one with 15% of representatives saying they prefer to think about the past rather than the future. Gen Zers are closely followed by Millennials, 14% of whom agree to the same statement.

#15 Sissy Spacek Photographed By Ira M. Resnick, 1972

#16 King Charles In 1985 In honor of King Charles' Coronation, let’s throw it back to 1985 when the then 37-year-old Prince breakdanced at a discotheque in the West Sussex village of Middleton-on-Sea. The impulse dance session followed a workshop his charity, The Prince’s Trust, had organized for young unemployed people in the area. Photos by Ron Bell.



#17 President Richard M. Nixon And Elvis Presley Shaking Hands In The Oval Office On December 21, 1970 On the red-eye to Washington, Presley scribbled a letter to Nixon, writing: "Sir, I can and will be of any service that I can to help the country out." Photo by Ollie Atkins.



Even though representatives of some generations might be more prone to nostalgic reverie, the extent to which they experience it differs with each person. So do the things that evoke nostalgia the most; for some it might be seeing a long-lost T-shirt they got from a friend, while others would get more nostalgic hearing that friend’s voice instead. “Sights or sounds in the current environment can serve as memory cues that bring nostalgic thoughts to mind,” Prof. Ludden told Bored Panda. “For example, many couples had a special song when they were dating, and years later when they hear ‘our song,’ they feel nostalgia for that happy time. But it's not just sights and sounds. Any of the senses can evoke a nostalgic memory, whether it be the scent a former lover used to wear, the taste of a favorite food from childhood, or the feel of a familiar fabric.”

#18 Priscilla Presley Photographed By Terry O'neill, 1975

#19 Tina Turner Photographed By Jack Robinson, 1969. The Iconic Photoshoot Was Aptly Titled, Wild Child. The "Queen Of Rock 'N' Roll" Passed Away Today At The Age Of 83

#20 The Beatles Cooling Off During A Cover Shoot For Life Magazine In Miami, 1964 "I went down to Florida to make this photo after being asked if I had any ideas on what to do with the Beatles as a cover," said photographer John Loengard. "It was my idea to put them in a pool—but we couldn’t find a heated pool, the water in the pool we did use was cold, and there was always the problem of other press trying to get in. It would have to be a pool that we could close off to everyone else. So, in the end, it was a very quick shoot in a private pool, with the Beatles shivering and singing in the water before jumping out. My impression of these guys was that they were like four high school kids. You know, they had beards, sort of—like when you first start having to shave, but aren’t quite sure how to do it."



In a piece for Psychology Today, former athlete and science writer, Christopher Bergland, pointed out that nostalgia can even help relieve pain. Recent fMRI-based research suggests that viewing nostalgic images reduces subjective ratings of low-intensity pain, which is all the more reason to open up a photo album every once in a while.

#21 Former Child Star, Shirley Temple Reading A Collection Of Fan Mail In The Living Room Of Her Los Angeles Home, 1944. Photos By Earl Theisen

#22 Marilyn Monroe And Arthur Miller Driving To Connecticut In Their Thunderbird Convertible, 1956 The two tied the knot on June 29, 1956 at the Westchester County Court House in White Plains, New York. Sadly, the would divorce in 1961. In a 1987 interview with 60 Minutes, Miller reflected on the final days of their marriage: "I guess to be frank about it, I was taking care of her. I was trying to keep her afloat. She was a super-sensitive instrument, and that’s exciting to be around until it starts to self-destruct." Photos by Paul Schutzer.



#23 Harrison Ford Photographed By Dennis Stock, 1973 At the time, the up and coming actor was filming American Graffiti (1973), which he later referred to as, "the first movie where the director let me have any input." George Lucas initially wanted Ford’s character, Bob Falfa, to have a clean cut look. "George thought my character should have a crew cut, but I wasn't happy with that idea. I’d always had pretty long hair back then, in college, particularly, so I told George my character should wear a cowboy hat. George thought about it and he remembered a bunch of guys from Modesto, California, who cruised around, like my character, and wore cowboy hats, so it turned out that it actually fit the movie."



Started back in 2017, the ‘Old Hollywood’ Instagram account might also be somewhat nostalgia-evoking, especially if you can relate the people in the images to some beautiful memories. For instance, maybe a picture of Audrey Hepburn on a tennis court reminds you of the time you watched Breakfast at Tiffany’s with your friends; or maybe Tina Turner gazing at you from behind the screen makes you think of the times you were blasting her songs over the speakers when you were young. If you enjoyed the images on this list, make sure to view Bored Panda’s previous editions on the Instagram account here and here.

#24 Fashion Designer, Christian Dior In His Paris Atelier, 1948 Some of his celebrity clients included Marlene Dietrich, Elizabeth Taylor, Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, and Grace Kelly. Photo by Frank Scherschel.



#25 Marilyn Monroe Relaxing Between Takes In Filming Some Like It Hot, 1959 "This was where I fell in love for the first time. As a boy of maybe nine, or so. Marilyn really nailed my little, tentative heart," Irish actor Colin Farrell revealed in an interview with Far Out Magazine. He added, "…like most great films, this one has some quotes and moments that just stay in the mind and resonate. It’s a film about love and friendship and second chances." Photos by Richard C. Miller.



#26 James Dean And His Cousin Marcus Walking Through Fairmount’s Park Cemetery In Fairmount, Indiana, 1955 During their visit, Jimmy stumbled upon his great-grandfather’s gravestone. "Both Jimmy and I were struck by the odd coincidence of the name, for Jimmy, of course, had just finished portraying Cal Trask in East of Eden," photographer Dennis Stock later wrote.



#27 Leslie Caron, Gene Kelly, And Director Vincent Minnelli Behind The Scenes Of An American In Paris, 1951 "With Gene, I learnt to dance Jazz – a very different kind of dancing. Not ballet where your knees and back have to be very straight. And dancing his sort of dancing, which was inspired by Jack Cole, was something very new and different and I took to it," remembers Caron.



#28 Watching Herself On A Monitor During Rehearsals For A 1966 TV Special, Barbra Streisand "Is So Distressed By Her Singing And Appearance That She Hides Her Eyes."

#29 James Dean Greeting Fans During The Sweethearts Ball At His Old High School In Fairmount, Indiana, 1955 "Since Jimmy was in town, he was invited, and he not only came but brought his bongo drums as well. During the evening, he played with the band, and at one point gave a little speech. He was at that time twenty-four, several years out of high school, but most of that year’s seniors remembered him, and now that word of his impending fame had reached Fairmount, requests for autographs seemed appropriate," photographed Dennis Stock later wrote.



#30 A 12-Year-Old Audrey Hepburn Posing For A Dance Portrait, 1942 "I did indeed give various underground concerts to raise money for the Dutch Resistance movement," the actress later recollected. "I danced at recitals, designing the dances myself. I had a friend who played the piano and my mother made the costumes. They were very amateurish attempts, but nevertheless at the time, when there was very little entertainment, it amused the people and gave them an opportunity to get together and spend a pleasant afternoon listening to music and seeing my humble attempts. The recitals were given in houses with windows and doors closed, and no one knew they were going on. Afterwards, money was collected and given to the Dutch Underground." Despite her talent, Audrey’s height and the malnutrition she suffered during WWII made the status of prima ballerina unattainable, leading her to pursue a career in acting.



#31 Lynda Carter Arriving At London Airport For The Miss World Contest At Royal Albert Hall, 1972

#32 Joe Namath Escorting Raquel Welch To The 44th Academy Awards, 1972

#33 Marpessa Dawn At The Cannes Film Festival To Promote Her Film, Black Orpheus, 1959 The French actress graced the November 1959 issue of Ebony magazine and has been hailed as "one of Ebony magazine's prettiest cover girls, along with the likes of Dorothy Dandridge, Halle Berry, Vanessa A. Williams, and Lena Horne." Photos by Jean Claude Pierdet.



#34 Swathed In Bandages After A Brutal Beating Scene In Dirty Harry, Eastwood Rarely Escapes Mayhem In Films. His Fans Appreciate That He Gives More Than He Takes. Photo By Bill Eppridge

#35 Louis Armstrong Performing An Impromptu Concert At Mgm Studios During The Production Of High Society, 1956. Photos By Bob Willoughby

#36 Alfred Hitchcock At Home With His Sealyham Terrier, Mr. Jenkins, 1939 Photographer Peter Stackpole described this portrait as, "An Englishman spending a winter evening at home." Hitchcock playfully retitled it, "A Dislike of American Fireplaces."



#37 Charles Bronson Photographed By Giancarlo Botti, 1960 Known for his "granite features and brawny physique", Bronson worried that his tough guy image would hinder his career. "Maybe I’m too masculine," the actor confessed in a 1971 interview. "Casting directors cast in their own, or an idealized image. Maybe I don’t look like anybody’s ideal."



#38 Frank Sinatra Executing A Table Cloth Gag For His Party Guests, 1965. "I’d Never Seen That Trick Really Done. It Worked. I Was Amazed. He Didn’t Spill Any Dishes On The Floor," Said Photographer John Dominis

#39 Marlon Brando Training For His Film Debut In The Men (1950), The Story Of A Paraplegic Veteran "This was the way Brando prepared himself: he spent three weeks—day and night—living with the men on one of the paraplegic wards," director Fred Zinnemann shared in his autobiography. "He found out not only how they moved and behaved, but how they felt and what they thought. They gradually accepted him as one of their own and he became one of them. He shared their physiotherapy, played water polo with them and went to their drinking sessions at the Pump Room. Soon only a doctor or a nurse could tell that he was not a paraplegic." Photos by Ed Clark.



#40 Greta Garbo Lounging In Her Room At The Plaza Hotel, New York, 1946. Photos By Cecil Beaton

#41 Babe Ruth Giving Pointers To Gary Cooper On Set Of The Pride Of The Yankees, 1942

#42 Barbra Streisand And Peter Bogdanovich Between Takes In Filming What’s Up, Doc? (1972) Streisand remembers the set as being "full of laughter," with Bogdanovich laughing the hardest. "He was having such fun directing, and that was contagious."



#43 Ken Leroy, Chita Rivera, Larry Kert, And Carol Lawrence During A Recording Session For The Original Broadway Production Of West Side Story, New York, 1957. Photos By Don Hunstein

#44 Douglas Fairbanks Jr. Sketching His Father, 1948 "I never tried to emulate my father," the actor once said. "Anyone trying to do that would be a second-rate carbon copy. My respect for his work is so considerable that I don't believe anyone could emulate him." Photo by Peter Stackpole.



#45 Grace Kelly And Cary Grant Sharing A Laugh On The Set Of To Catch A Thief, 1955 "I’ve worked with many fine actresses. But in my opinion, the best actress I ever worked with was Grace Kelly," Grant revealed in a 1987 interview. "Ingrid [Bergman], Audrey [Hepburn], and Deborah Kerr were splendid, splendid actresses, but Grace was utterly relaxed—the most extraordinary actress ever. Her mind was razor-keen, but she was relaxed while she was doing it. I appreciated that. It’s not an easy profession, despite what most people think."



#46 Director Cecil B. Demille Having A Chat With Costume Designer Edith Head On The Set Of The Ten Commandments, 1956 Arnold Friberg, Dorothy Jeakins, Ralph Jester, and John Jensen were also credited designers on the film. Their work earned them an Oscar nomination for Best Costume Design the following year.



#47 The Coppola Family At Their Home In San Francisco, California, 1972. Photo By Ted Streshinsky

#48 Errol Flynn And His First Wife, Lili Damita Going For A Boat Ride, 1940. Photo By George Rinhart

#49 Faye Dunaway And Director Arthur Penn On The Set Of Bonnie And Clyde, 1967 "That movie touched the core of my being," said Dunaway. "Never have I felt so close to a character as I felt to Bonnie. She was a yearning, edgy, ambitious southern girl who wanted to get out of wherever she was. I knew everything about wanting to get out, and the getting out doesn't come easy. But with Bonnie there was a real tragic irony. She got out only to see that she was heading nowhere and that the end was death."



#50 Ali Macgraw Modeling An Ossie Clark Dress, 1969. Photos By Harry Dempster

#51 Brigitte Bardot And Leslie Caron Jumping For Joy At The Cannes Film Festival, 1953 The two both danced in Roland Petit’s ballet company prior to pursuing a career in acting. In her autobiography, Caron recalled: "Another very young dancer…very promising, with a pretty face and slim figure, joined the company for the 1947 Paris season…[Eventually] She chose another road and did quite well. We called her 'Bichette' (Little Doe), but her name was Brigitte Bardot." Photos by Michou Simon.



#52 Natalie Wood Playing Billiards With Tony Curtis, 1963 Curtis later described Wood as a "very moving and giving woman, I liked her very much. We became great friends." Photos by Bill Ray.



#53 Jodie Foster Walking Along The Seine River In Paris, 1978. Photos By Derek Hudson

#54 Pablo Picasso And Brigitte Bardot Outside His Studio In Vallauris During The Cannes Film Festival, 1956 "He showed me his canvases, his ceramics, his studio. He was simple, intelligent, a bit indifferent and lovely," said the actress. Photos by Jerome Brierre.



#55 Audrey Hepburn With Her Fellow Chorus Girls, Aus Johanssen And Enid Smeedon, On The Rooftop Of London’s Cambridge Theater, 1949 They were starring in the production, Sauce Tartare, which ran from May 18th, 1949-February 4th, 1950. Photos by Ron Case.



#56 Jodi Benson, Samuel E. Wright, And Pat Carroll During A Recording Session For The Little Mermaid, 1989 Benson’s career had predominantly consisted of performing for the stage when she was hired to voice the role of Ariel. "I was absolutely petrified because I'd never been behind a microphone before," she later confessed. Benson credits much of her success to lyricist, Howard Ashman. "I really struggled with insecurity and [Ashman] was a cheerleader, you know, he just pulled everything out of me to be able to do this. At one point, I told [Howard], 'I can't do this. I think they got the wrong girl...There's a million people that can do this that know what the heck they're doing,'" Benson added. "He [was] like,...'You've got this. You can do this.' There'd be no Ariel [without him]. It's all Howard...People say, 'Oh I love Ariel.' I'm like, 'Then you love Howard,' because Ariel...is who Howard



#57 Long Weekend Vibes. Natalie Wood Lounging In Bed With Her Dogs, 1963. Photo By Bill Ray

#58 Dennis Hopper And Michelle Phillips At An Academy Awards After Party, Los Angeles, 1970 Jack Nicholson was also present at the event. Hopper and Phillips married that year, but the union was short lived. After just eight days, Phillips filed for a divorce. "Seven of those days were pretty good. The eighth day was the bad one," Hopper later famously quipped. Photos by Max Miller.



#59 Audrey Hepburn

#60 Gary Cooper Hugging His Daughter Maria And His Wife Veronica At A New Year's Party Held At Romanoff's In Beverly Hills, California, 1957. Photo By Slim Aarons

#61 Priscilla Presley With Her Dog, Honey At Memphis International Airport, 1963. Photo By Michael Ochs

#62 Elizabeth Taylor Receiving A Visit From Her Daughter Liza On The Set Of Cleopatra, 1962. Photos By Paul Schutzer

#63 Elvis Presley Getting Ready In His Bathroom At The Warwick Hotel, New York, 1956 "He’s combing his hair, looking in this little ladies' mirror. He’s bare-chested. He had pimples on his back and a boil on his left shoulder, and you would think he would be very conscious of that. But he was totally unselfconscious," observed photographer, Alfred Wertheimer.



#64 Marpessa Dawn Sitting At A Paris Cafe With Husband, George Eric Vander, 1960. Photos By Loomis Dean

#65 Ava Gardner Taking A Break From The Glitz And Glamour Of Hollywood To Iron Her Pajamas, 1950. Photo By Frank Lilley

#66 Elvis Presley Signing Autographs For Fans Outside Of The Cbs-TV Studio 50 Stage Door, New York, 1956. The Singer Was There For A Performance On The Dorsey Brothers' Stage Show Program. Photos By Alfred Wertheimer

#67 Luci Baines Johnson Dancing With Steve Mcqueen During A Fundraiser For Her Father Lyndon Johnson's Presidential Campaign In Beverly Hills, 1964

#68 Mary Tyler Moore And Dick Van Dyke During Rehearsals For The Dick Van Dyke Show, 1963 "I adored her from the moment we were introduced. I think both of us had each other at hello," the actor revealed in 2011. He added, "I thought she was too young to play my wife. She was 12 years younger than I was, though as time went by, no one ever noticed or mentioned that fact. Even I forgot about it." Photos by Earl Theisen.



#69 Alfred Hitchcock Directing Madeleine Carroll And Robert Donat In 39 Steps, 1935. This Was One Of Orson Welles' Favorite Hitchcock Films, And Of It He Raved, "Oh My God, What A Masterpiece."

#70 George Peppard And Tuesday Weld At A Party To Promote Breakfast At Tiffany’s, Los Angeles, 1961. Photos By Earl Leaf

#71 Paul Newman And Joanne Woodward At The Cannes Film Festival, 1973

#72 Behind The Scenes Of Ben-Hur 1959