Vet Applauded For Response After Owner Brings In Seven-Week-Old Puppy To Be Put Down

A touching story of how an adorable little puppy received a second chance at life is melting hearts across the internet.

The tale of the 7-week-old puppy was shared by a compassionate vet, Dr. Oliver Reeve, who had an incredible response to a heartbreaking situation.

The New Zealand-based vet revealed that a family had recently brought in their Labrador Poodle mix puppy to his clinic, asking for him to be put to sleep due to birth defects, according to a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A compassionate vet was praised for his decision to save a seven-week-old puppy from euthanasia

Image credits: FeltonR

Image credits: FeltonR

The tiny puppy, weighing just 5 kg and too young to be separated from his mother, was handed over to the vet with the devastating request for euthanasia. But instead of complying, the doctor saw an opportunity to give the little pup a second chance at life.

“A 7 week old puppy got brought into the clinic to be euthanized tonight. Very sad. Any way, meet my new son,” Dr. Oliver said in a tweet.

The previous owners of the adorable Labrador Poodle mix asked Dr. Oliver Reeve to put the little canine to sleep because of a birth defect

Image credits: FeltonR

Image credits: FeltonR

Already a pet parent to a dog, a cat, three rabbits, and two rats, the animal doctor happily opened the doors of his heart and home to his new tail-wagging friend.

“My daughter wants to call him Toby, which is a solid name. We’ll see if it fits. Pet names depend a lot on if my wife has had a really difficult child by the same name in her class, then we can’t use that name,” he said, as quoted by Belfast Live.

“I’m now having anxiety about making sure his puppy life is as positive and rich as can be and then trying to make a big plan for his socialization. Things have come along [sic] way since our last puppy many years ago,” he added.

The vet was already a fur dad to a dog, a cat, three rabbits, and two rats before welcoming Toby to his family

Image credits: FeltonR

Image credits: FeltonR

In a series of tweets, the fur dad explained that Toby underwent surgery to correct his birth defects and would need another surgery in a few months.

“Then he (should) be all good! He did well today. Brave little man,” he tweeted after the surgery.

The animal lover said he didn’t want to reveal what birth defects the pupper has so that his former owners are not unnecessarily judged. Nevertheless, he praised them for seeking a vet’s help instead of abandoning him.

“I’m not going to talk about what defects they are. People are likely going to be a bit judgemental about him being surrendered for the issue. The main thing is that the original owner sought veterinary care and didn’t let the puppy suffer,” he wrote. “People shouldn’t be shamed for seeking veterinary care and electing euthanasia or surrender. Vets are not the police and we don’t want people reluctant to see us because they fear judgement.”

The dedicated vet asserted that it is better to seek a doctor’s help regarding euthanasia instead of abandoning or dumping their pet

Image credits: FeltonR

The self-proclaimed gamer and egalitarian reasserted that taking a pet to the vet for humane euthanasia is still a better option than getting rid of them in any other way.

“Taking a puppy to a vet and electing humane euthanasia is far better than letting the puppy suffer or dumping it – which definitely happens,” he wrote. “Euthanasia may not seem palatable but it is a treatment option that preserves welfare and there can be lots of reasons why it’s chosen.”

Euthanasia of pets is a compassionate yet heart-wrenching decision often faced by pet owners when their beloved animals are suffering from incurable illnesses or severe, unmanageable pain. This process, also known as putting a pet to sleep, involves a veterinarian administering medication to humanely and painlessly end the animal’s life.

The primary goal is to relieve suffering and provide a peaceful, dignified end for pets whose quality of life has deteriorated beyond recovery.

“Toby is one of the most beautiful puppies I have ever seen,” said one comment on the vet’s posts

Image credits: FeltonR

Image credits: FeltonR

People were immensely moved by the vet’s kindheartedness in adding another furry member to his family.

“Toby is one of the most beautiful puppies I have ever seen,” one said. “Again, thank you for rescuing him!”

“Officially obsessed with this lil guy,” another wrote.

“Why was he brought to euthanize? Is he medically having some issues?” one asked, to which the vet replied, “Yes. I’ll fix him up.”

Dr. Oliver was praised for bringing “top-level skills and ebullient style” every day to the Onewa Road Veterinary Hospital, where he works.

“He relishes the variety and challenge of working in a high-quality clinic, loves being around animals and being able to help them,” read a description on the clinic’s website.

The same series of tweets included someone questioning Dr. Oliver on whether he lied to the former pet parents.

“You lied and told them you euthanized this puppy and now you’re putting it all over the place that you kept the pup?” one X user said. “I’m not sure this is a solid legal plan?”

“I gave them the option of surrendering the puppy rather than euthanasia. They opted for surrender, sorry that wasn’t clear,” the vet clarified.

Dr. Oliver received well-deserved praise for his incredible response to a heartbreaking situation

