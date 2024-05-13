ADVERTISEMENT

If you love animals, you also probably have a huge appreciation for veterinarians as well. I mean, have you ever imagined what a day in the life of a vet might look like? Imagine this: you arrive at work and your first appointment is a cat just waiting for its vaccine. Yes, an animal, cute and fluffy (more often than not), is a patient of yours today. And hey, while there's a fair share of fun with situations like these, it's rather important not to overlook the industry professionals because this is a demanding job, filled with both challenges and immensely rewarding moments.

Veterinarians experience everything from comical situations to heartfelt recoveries of their furry patients and in part their worried owners. They truly see it all. So today, let's give a big round of applause to these devoted caregivers who not only heal our pets but often soothe our anxiety as well.

Cheesecake Goes To The Vet

Haley Andrews Report

Went To The Vet Today, 10/10 Customer Service

AdvancedHat7630 Report

Eleanor May Only Have 3 Legs, But She Humbly Requests A Full Staff For Her Blood Draws

1. Blood drawer Technician Tiffany - very important, need the blood.
2. Head holder Technician Shelly - also important, must not move!⁣
3. Butt scratcher Doctor Koelmel - super important, depending on who you ask, THE MOST important. 
4. Paw holder Technician Marissa - everyone needs a little extra support.
5. Food duty provided by Assistant Jackie. Spray cheese on a spoon and peanut butter in a Kong. If you ask Eleanor, this is the ONLY thing that is needed. ⁣ 

pinewoodsanimalhospital Report

I'd be MUCH more cooperative when I need to have my blood drawn if they offered me snacks! XD

Pups Had A Vet Appointment, Just Noticed This Line Item

innola Report

Vet Techs Are Getting A Lot Smaller These Days

mnkerby Report

Vet Visit. As You Zoom In, The Grumpier He Looks

Taserface22 Report

The Vet Is So Scary

drenniks Report

Introducing CatBrick, out new ergonomic building material

I'm An Animal Shelter Vet Tech And Got To Spend Christmas With My Friend Harley

MegaNymphia Report

According to OP on Reddit, Harley does have some vision impairment but is not totally blind :)

Waking Up To Bird Videos After Sedation Is Top-Notch Care

TrussVet Report

Every Bunny Loves Laser Treatments. Cold Laser Therapy Is Wonderful For All Sorts Of Pets, Including Rabbits. This New Technology Has Shown Improvement Of Pets With Arthritis Or Acute Pain

pawsclawsah Report

As It Should Be

tikitessie Report

My Boy Just Woke Up From His Dental Cleaning And My Vet Sent Me This Picture. My Poor Chief Looks Like He Doesn’t Know What Planet He’s On

AzulaOblongata Report

Angus Is A Biiiiig Boy! He Is Approximately One Vet Tech Long

northmeckanimalhospital Report

I love mastiffs and big breed dogs so much! <3 It is a tragedy that their lifespans are so short :(

I Can't Have My Teefs Cleaned If They Can't See Me

aclockworkyawn Report

My Chonker Frank, Who Bit The Vet When She Called Him Fat

slothvengeance Report

According to OP on Reddit, "his full name is franklin p. roosevelt galapagos ninja fatman", and yes, he is on a diet and they are working on helping him lose some of his chonkiness :)

Back Home On Kangaroo Island And Hitting The Ground Running Out At The Makeshift Wildlife Hospital, Which Is In One Of The Areas Hardest Hit By Our Devastating Fires

jungle_doctor Report

All this time I've been putting my laundry in a koala bed, and I didn't know!

So My Cat Went Under Anesthesia For His Dental Cleaning This Weekend

reddit.com Report

Since We’re Sharing Monkey Cats, Here’s Mine Before I Brought Her Home

gotskating Report

We Don’t Just See Puppies And Kittens Here! We Love Seeing All Types Of Pets That Walk Through This Hospital Big Or Small

vcaparkcities Report

Veterinarian Caring For The Same Dog 15 Years Apart

Mouse_fighter Report

This one should be higher in the list, the effect of time on these two and the same smile from the vet is awesome

Milo Here Had A Little Accident And Broke One Of His Metacarpal Bones! Thankfully, Dr. Rob Was Here To Help Him On His Path To Mend

pinewoodsanimalhospital Report

The Best Way To Restrain A Pupper For An IV Catheter Placement: Hugs

pinewoodsanimalhospital Report

Beautiful Bernie Came In For A Health Check Recently - At 19 Kg In Weight He Was Quite A Handful But It’s Safe To Say We’re All Smitten - Particularly Vet Natasha

v4phereford Report

A Little Patient That Is A Little Difficult To Carry. Named Haku

ana_medveterinaria Report

My Baby Is In The Hospital, About To Get Surgery. I Think The Vet Loves Him As Much As I Do

happybeesandtrees Report

A Highlander Came In Today, 24 Toes In Total

rupkin Report

The Highlander (or Highland Lynx) is a crossbreed (mutt) cat, a cross between the Desert Lynx and the Jungle Curl breeds (neither of which are official purebreeds either.)

If You've Ever Wondered How We Keep Joeys Comfortable In The Hospital, This Is How. Fleece-Lined "Pouches" That Replicate Their Mother

alittlebitiffy Report

This Is My Vet's Cat Fat Fred

Dahlcat Report

"Yes, he's on a diet. No, it's not working well." Same, Fred, same here.

Took The Kitty To The Vet Today

rickrett Report

Veterinarian Clinic's Entrance Door

TheHobbit8 Report

One Of The Kittens In Our Neonate Center At Work Decided To Show Off The Beans

MegaNymphia Report

My dream is to someday be able to foster kittens! And to adopt senior shelter kitties for their golden years!

Just Here To Remind You I Have An Awesome Job

melberth13 Report

Vet Student Vivian Cleaning A Wound On A Little Gator

dmaderdvm Report

Vivian seems to be having the best day ever!

A Fun Little Memory I Feel The Need To Share

andrizzlenips Report

he was there for a few days the owner called and asked any improvement the vet said still no change

Sign At Our Local Vet

miker295 Report

Taking My Turkey To The Vet

megarne Report

"Make Sure You Write In There That I’m A Super Good Girl And Deserve Lots Of Treats, OK Kim???"- Audra

pinewoodsanimalhospital Report

The Vet Gave Me A Certificate Of Bravery For My Cats

reditmanyesreedit Report

This Morning The Vet Sent Us This. I Can't Wait To Pick Up Our Kid Tomorrow

Emakten Report

He Got A Star In The Vet Because He Is A Good Boy

smtza Report

Radiographs Play An Integral Role In The Medical Care That We Provide All Of The Patients At The North Carolina Zoo

dr.jbminterdvm Report

Different Animal Ct Scans Under Anesthesia

m.ot.vet Report

Bringing A Little Light Into The Darkness. This Kid Has An Atlantoaxial Luxation. These Are The Best Bandages To Get Creative With, Despite The Reason For Needing Them

He has to keep his head completely immobile until it’s time for surgery with the neurologist, and the neurotechnologists asked me to decorate him. This little guy is his dad’s light in the darkness. I just happen to like fish.

kanineanimus Report

I bet you his dad appreciates the artistry and helps him feel a little better about his pupper's upcoming surgery!

Just A Few Of The Cute Animals (Big And Small) We've Seen This Week

fishguardvets Report

Please Enjoy A Wagon Of Bassetts

emethysthexx Report

Dog Pro-Tip For Your Next Hospital Stay: If You Don’t Want To Stay In A Kennel Overnight, Throw A Tantrum. It Just Might Work If Your Nurse Is Enough Of A Pushover

but_why_is_it_itchy Report

My Baby Is All Ready For Her Spay

kerrykaroline Report

Helping Out The Locals

alittlebitiffy Report

First Vet Visit, Everyone Did Great

snowfiresams Report

Get your puppies vaccinated ASAP and do not let them come into contact with other dogs until they are fully vaxxed! I adopted a puppy from a farm and the farm's owner lied about giving the litter their first vaccines. The puppies all got exposed to distemper on the farm. My pup, Stilgar, survived, but has severe neurological damage (constant, full-body myoclonus) and mobility and balance issues from the virus. Several of his littermates did not survive. Distemper has an 80-90% mortality rate in puppies.

My Bearded Dragon Double-Checking His Vet’s Cricket Math After She Said I’m Overfeeding Him

Siskriss Report

Obi Is Not Impressed With His Vet Visit

reddit.com Report

Frenkie The Sphynx Had A Lot Of Fun With Us Today

specialistischedierenkliniek Report

Momma Nemesis Stopped By To Show Off Her Healthy Litter Of German Shepherd Babies

pinewoodsanimalhospital Report

Dr. Trenholme Who Is Double-Boarded In Both Small Animal Emergency And Critical Care And Veterinary Anesthesia And Pain Management

evshospital Report

Five Years Ago I Was Shadowing The Veterinary Team At My Zoo Internship, Dreaming One Day I’d Practice Zoo Medicine. Now I’m Taking On Zoo Patients Of My Own As A Student Doctor

rickyxwagner Report

I'd love to pet a big cat someday, though I'm sure they're not as soft as they look XD I got to pet a wolf once and he was not soft, either XD

The Things We Get Excited About At Work: Severely Constipated Cat

Coffeepanda09 Report

Our Kind And Compassionate Team Is Equipped To Deal With All Kinds Of Critters

animalercare_ Report

Meet Toopy, The Keel-Billed Toucan

He was referred to our avian specialist, Dr. Sojka, for surgery to repair a fractured leg. Toopy recovered well and enjoyed plenty of his favorite fruit snacks before he went home to continue his healing.

pieperveterinary Report

I’m Really Happy That I Can Continue Doing My Job And Meeting Incredible Creatures Like This Girl

jungle.in Report

When Your Patient Is A Little Too Comfortable In Consultation

un_tramway_nomme_veto Report

Rodeo Visited Us Today And Brought The Most Adorable Puppy Cheers! She Went Through Her First Vaccines Like A Champ And Got All The Cuddles And Snackies From The Team

sherbourneanimalhospital Report

Saint Patty's Photo Booth At Our Clinic

zooglydoo Report

I Make Vet Wrap Art During Downtime At The Clinic. Here Are Some Of My Favorite Creations

gateface970 Report

Zuko Had Invasive Surgery Today. The Vet Sent Me This

mirarom Report

Completing My First C-Section And Bringing These Sweet Pups Into The World. Shout Out To My Phenomenal Team Of Women Technologists And Doctors Who Supported Me Every Step Of The Way

doctorindya Report

Most brachycephalic dogs cannot give birth normally/naturally. 80% of ALL Frenchies have to have c-sections to give birth because the puppies' skulls are too large for the birth canal. These dogs CANNOT BE BORN NATURALLY. It is not healthy or normal. We, as humans, really need to move away from the extreme brachycephaly of breeds such as the Pug, Frenchies, English bulldogs, etc. These dogs often have massive breathing problems and dental issues as well.

Our Little Doggy At The Vet

javiolox Report

Tegu Friend, First Thing In The Morning

ShenziTech94 Report

After My Kitty's Surgery, Not Only Did She Scare The Vet Techs, But She Was Apparently Deceitful As Well

thatsnotahotdog Report

I can relate so so much on this on. My husband's cat, Pisant, was just like that. His cat because no one else could get near her. Small, but big attitude. Liked to torment our other-bigger cats. Nicknamed 'Cat from H--ll.' Had major surgery and the vet called to give a status. I commented on the poor cat howling in the background. He said that was our cat and to come get her. Miss her terribly.

He Used His Turn With The Brain Cell To Exploit A Hidden Weakness In The Cabinets At The Vet Today

It's a tiny gap between the wall and cabinet baseboard that they didn't know was there and, after an hour of trying to get him and finally succeeding, will be immediately filled. Yes, that's the so-called rabies hook they're using. He also bit through bite-proof gloves. And the kicker is that the bad stuff was over with. We were ready to go home! 

hmcfuego Report

From Critical Care To Surgeries, We're Equipped To Handle All Pet Emergencies. Your Pet's Health Is In Good Hands

animalercare_ Report

And we appreciate every single moment and all the love that our vets, our vet techs, and every employee at the vet gives to our pets :)

We Call This Masterpiece "Florence: A Series Of Goodbyes"

pinewoodsanimalhospital Report

This Friendly Dude Had A Blocked Salivary Duct Which Was Making His Eye And Nose Very Sore, So We Unblocked It, But Not Until He Climbed On Top Of All Of Our Heads First Though

thewildrvn Report

At CAEC, Our Team Never Ducks Out When It Comes To Emergency Care! Dr. Moore Is On Duty, Providing Expert Treatment For All Creatures, Big And Small

coronaanimaler Report

Felt Very Micromanaged Today

tikitessie Report

A Peek Into Our Guinea Pig's Ultrasound Adventures

scanxultrasound Report

Piggie At The Vet

pawsnclawsmiami Report

Meet Yoda, This Adorable Dwarf Hamster Stole Our Hearts Today

prestonwoodpetclinic Report

We Find A Way To Say Yes! If Your Pet Can Fit Through The Door, Our Vets Are Always Here To Help

veterinary_emergency_group Report

And if it doesn't fit through the door? Ignore my portable blue whale exhibit please

Guess Who Pooped On The Vet Exam Room Floor Today

Difficult_Breath6339 Report

Treating Kingston, A Red-Tailed Hawk The Past Several Months Has Been An Incredible Learning Opportunity That I Am Grateful To Have Been Able To Experience

trudyvejewtarian Report

