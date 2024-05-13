Veterinarians experience everything from comical situations to heartfelt recoveries of their furry patients and in part their worried owners. They truly see it all. So today, let's give a big round of applause to these devoted caregivers who not only heal our pets but often soothe our anxiety as well.

If you love animals , you also probably have a huge appreciation for veterinarians as well. I mean, have you ever imagined what a day in the life of a vet might look like? Imagine this: you arrive at work and your first appointment is a cat just waiting for its vaccine. Yes, an animal, cute and fluffy (more often than not), is a patient of yours today. And hey, while there's a fair share of fun with situations like these, it's rather important not to overlook the industry professionals because this is a demanding job, filled with both challenges and immensely rewarding moments.

#1 Cheesecake Goes To The Vet Share icon

#2 Went To The Vet Today, 10/10 Customer Service Share icon

#3 Eleanor May Only Have 3 Legs, But She Humbly Requests A Full Staff For Her Blood Draws Share icon 1. Blood drawer Technician Tiffany - very important, need the blood.

2. Head holder Technician Shelly - also important, must not move!⁣

3. Butt scratcher Doctor Koelmel - super important, depending on who you ask, THE MOST important.

4. Paw holder Technician Marissa - everyone needs a little extra support.

5. Food duty provided by Assistant Jackie. Spray cheese on a spoon and peanut butter in a Kong. If you ask Eleanor, this is the ONLY thing that is needed. ⁣

#4 Pups Had A Vet Appointment, Just Noticed This Line Item Share icon

#5 Vet Techs Are Getting A Lot Smaller These Days Share icon

#6 Vet Visit. As You Zoom In, The Grumpier He Looks Share icon

#7 The Vet Is So Scary Share icon

#8 I'm An Animal Shelter Vet Tech And Got To Spend Christmas With My Friend Harley Share icon

#9 Waking Up To Bird Videos After Sedation Is Top-Notch Care Share icon

#10 Every Bunny Loves Laser Treatments. Cold Laser Therapy Is Wonderful For All Sorts Of Pets, Including Rabbits. This New Technology Has Shown Improvement Of Pets With Arthritis Or Acute Pain Share icon

#11 As It Should Be Share icon

#12 My Boy Just Woke Up From His Dental Cleaning And My Vet Sent Me This Picture. My Poor Chief Looks Like He Doesn’t Know What Planet He’s On Share icon

#13 Angus Is A Biiiiig Boy! He Is Approximately One Vet Tech Long Share icon

#14 I Can't Have My Teefs Cleaned If They Can't See Me Share icon

#15 My Chonker Frank, Who Bit The Vet When She Called Him Fat Share icon

#16 Back Home On Kangaroo Island And Hitting The Ground Running Out At The Makeshift Wildlife Hospital, Which Is In One Of The Areas Hardest Hit By Our Devastating Fires Share icon

#17 So My Cat Went Under Anesthesia For His Dental Cleaning This Weekend Share icon

#18 Since We’re Sharing Monkey Cats, Here’s Mine Before I Brought Her Home Share icon

#19 We Don’t Just See Puppies And Kittens Here! We Love Seeing All Types Of Pets That Walk Through This Hospital Big Or Small Share icon

#20 Veterinarian Caring For The Same Dog 15 Years Apart Share icon

#21 Milo Here Had A Little Accident And Broke One Of His Metacarpal Bones! Thankfully, Dr. Rob Was Here To Help Him On His Path To Mend Share icon

#22 The Best Way To Restrain A Pupper For An IV Catheter Placement: Hugs Share icon

#23 Beautiful Bernie Came In For A Health Check Recently - At 19 Kg In Weight He Was Quite A Handful But It’s Safe To Say We’re All Smitten - Particularly Vet Natasha Share icon

#24 A Little Patient That Is A Little Difficult To Carry. Named Haku Share icon

#25 My Baby Is In The Hospital, About To Get Surgery. I Think The Vet Loves Him As Much As I Do Share icon

#26 A Highlander Came In Today, 24 Toes In Total Share icon

#27 If You've Ever Wondered How We Keep Joeys Comfortable In The Hospital, This Is How. Fleece-Lined "Pouches" That Replicate Their Mother Share icon

#28 This Is My Vet's Cat Fat Fred Share icon

#29 Took The Kitty To The Vet Today Share icon

#30 Veterinarian Clinic's Entrance Door Share icon

#31 One Of The Kittens In Our Neonate Center At Work Decided To Show Off The Beans Share icon

#32 Just Here To Remind You I Have An Awesome Job Share icon

#33 Vet Student Vivian Cleaning A Wound On A Little Gator Share icon

#34 A Fun Little Memory I Feel The Need To Share Share icon

#35 Sign At Our Local Vet Share icon

#36 Taking My Turkey To The Vet Share icon

#37 "Make Sure You Write In There That I’m A Super Good Girl And Deserve Lots Of Treats, OK Kim???"- Audra Share icon

#38 The Vet Gave Me A Certificate Of Bravery For My Cats Share icon

#39 This Morning The Vet Sent Us This. I Can't Wait To Pick Up Our Kid Tomorrow Share icon

#40 He Got A Star In The Vet Because He Is A Good Boy Share icon

#41 Radiographs Play An Integral Role In The Medical Care That We Provide All Of The Patients At The North Carolina Zoo Share icon

#42 Different Animal Ct Scans Under Anesthesia Share icon

#43 Bringing A Little Light Into The Darkness. This Kid Has An Atlantoaxial Luxation. These Are The Best Bandages To Get Creative With, Despite The Reason For Needing Them Share icon He has to keep his head completely immobile until it’s time for surgery with the neurologist, and the neurotechnologists asked me to decorate him. This little guy is his dad’s light in the darkness. I just happen to like fish.

#44 Just A Few Of The Cute Animals (Big And Small) We've Seen This Week Share icon

#45 Please Enjoy A Wagon Of Bassetts Share icon

#46 Dog Pro-Tip For Your Next Hospital Stay: If You Don’t Want To Stay In A Kennel Overnight, Throw A Tantrum. It Just Might Work If Your Nurse Is Enough Of A Pushover Share icon

#47 My Baby Is All Ready For Her Spay Share icon

#48 Helping Out The Locals Share icon

#49 First Vet Visit, Everyone Did Great Share icon

#50 My Bearded Dragon Double-Checking His Vet’s Cricket Math After She Said I’m Overfeeding Him Share icon

#51 Obi Is Not Impressed With His Vet Visit Share icon

#52 Frenkie The Sphynx Had A Lot Of Fun With Us Today Share icon

#53 Momma Nemesis Stopped By To Show Off Her Healthy Litter Of German Shepherd Babies Share icon

#54 Dr. Trenholme Who Is Double-Boarded In Both Small Animal Emergency And Critical Care And Veterinary Anesthesia And Pain Management Share icon

#55 Five Years Ago I Was Shadowing The Veterinary Team At My Zoo Internship, Dreaming One Day I’d Practice Zoo Medicine. Now I’m Taking On Zoo Patients Of My Own As A Student Doctor Share icon

#56 The Things We Get Excited About At Work: Severely Constipated Cat Share icon

#57 Our Kind And Compassionate Team Is Equipped To Deal With All Kinds Of Critters Share icon

#58 Meet Toopy, The Keel-Billed Toucan Share icon He was referred to our avian specialist, Dr. Sojka, for surgery to repair a fractured leg. Toopy recovered well and enjoyed plenty of his favorite fruit snacks before he went home to continue his healing.

#59 I’m Really Happy That I Can Continue Doing My Job And Meeting Incredible Creatures Like This Girl Share icon

#60 When Your Patient Is A Little Too Comfortable In Consultation Share icon

#61 Rodeo Visited Us Today And Brought The Most Adorable Puppy Cheers! She Went Through Her First Vaccines Like A Champ And Got All The Cuddles And Snackies From The Team Share icon

#62 Saint Patty's Photo Booth At Our Clinic Share icon

#63 I Make Vet Wrap Art During Downtime At The Clinic. Here Are Some Of My Favorite Creations Share icon

#64 Zuko Had Invasive Surgery Today. The Vet Sent Me This Share icon

#65 Completing My First C-Section And Bringing These Sweet Pups Into The World. Shout Out To My Phenomenal Team Of Women Technologists And Doctors Who Supported Me Every Step Of The Way Share icon

#66 Our Little Doggy At The Vet Share icon

#67 Tegu Friend, First Thing In The Morning Share icon

#68 After My Kitty's Surgery, Not Only Did She Scare The Vet Techs, But She Was Apparently Deceitful As Well Share icon

#69 He Used His Turn With The Brain Cell To Exploit A Hidden Weakness In The Cabinets At The Vet Today Share icon It's a tiny gap between the wall and cabinet baseboard that they didn't know was there and, after an hour of trying to get him and finally succeeding, will be immediately filled. Yes, that's the so-called rabies hook they're using. He also bit through bite-proof gloves. And the kicker is that the bad stuff was over with. We were ready to go home!

#70 From Critical Care To Surgeries, We're Equipped To Handle All Pet Emergencies. Your Pet's Health Is In Good Hands Share icon

#71 We Call This Masterpiece "Florence: A Series Of Goodbyes" Share icon

#72 This Friendly Dude Had A Blocked Salivary Duct Which Was Making His Eye And Nose Very Sore, So We Unblocked It, But Not Until He Climbed On Top Of All Of Our Heads First Though Share icon

#73 At CAEC, Our Team Never Ducks Out When It Comes To Emergency Care! Dr. Moore Is On Duty, Providing Expert Treatment For All Creatures, Big And Small Share icon

#74 Felt Very Micromanaged Today Share icon

#75 A Peek Into Our Guinea Pig's Ultrasound Adventures Share icon

#76 Piggie At The Vet Share icon

#77 Meet Yoda, This Adorable Dwarf Hamster Stole Our Hearts Today Share icon

#78 We Find A Way To Say Yes! If Your Pet Can Fit Through The Door, Our Vets Are Always Here To Help Share icon

#79 Guess Who Pooped On The Vet Exam Room Floor Today Share icon