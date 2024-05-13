80 Hilarious And Wholesome Moments That Vets Have Experienced While Working (New Pics)
If you love animals, you also probably have a huge appreciation for veterinarians as well. I mean, have you ever imagined what a day in the life of a vet might look like? Imagine this: you arrive at work and your first appointment is a cat just waiting for its vaccine. Yes, an animal, cute and fluffy (more often than not), is a patient of yours today. And hey, while there's a fair share of fun with situations like these, it's rather important not to overlook the industry professionals because this is a demanding job, filled with both challenges and immensely rewarding moments.
Veterinarians experience everything from comical situations to heartfelt recoveries of their furry patients and in part their worried owners. They truly see it all. So today, let's give a big round of applause to these devoted caregivers who not only heal our pets but often soothe our anxiety as well.
Cheesecake Goes To The Vet
Went To The Vet Today, 10/10 Customer Service
Eleanor May Only Have 3 Legs, But She Humbly Requests A Full Staff For Her Blood Draws
1. Blood drawer Technician Tiffany - very important, need the blood.
2. Head holder Technician Shelly - also important, must not move!
3. Butt scratcher Doctor Koelmel - super important, depending on who you ask, THE MOST important.
4. Paw holder Technician Marissa - everyone needs a little extra support.
5. Food duty provided by Assistant Jackie. Spray cheese on a spoon and peanut butter in a Kong. If you ask Eleanor, this is the ONLY thing that is needed.
I'd be MUCH more cooperative when I need to have my blood drawn if they offered me snacks! XD
Pups Had A Vet Appointment, Just Noticed This Line Item
Vet Techs Are Getting A Lot Smaller These Days
Vet Visit. As You Zoom In, The Grumpier He Looks
Someone needs to sleep with one eye open tonight.
The Vet Is So Scary
I'm An Animal Shelter Vet Tech And Got To Spend Christmas With My Friend Harley
According to OP on Reddit, Harley does have some vision impairment but is not totally blind :)
Waking Up To Bird Videos After Sedation Is Top-Notch Care
Every Bunny Loves Laser Treatments. Cold Laser Therapy Is Wonderful For All Sorts Of Pets, Including Rabbits. This New Technology Has Shown Improvement Of Pets With Arthritis Or Acute Pain
As It Should Be
My Boy Just Woke Up From His Dental Cleaning And My Vet Sent Me This Picture. My Poor Chief Looks Like He Doesn’t Know What Planet He’s On
Angus Is A Biiiiig Boy! He Is Approximately One Vet Tech Long
I love mastiffs and big breed dogs so much! <3 It is a tragedy that their lifespans are so short :(
I Can't Have My Teefs Cleaned If They Can't See Me
My Chonker Frank, Who Bit The Vet When She Called Him Fat
According to OP on Reddit, "his full name is franklin p. roosevelt galapagos ninja fatman", and yes, he is on a diet and they are working on helping him lose some of his chonkiness :)
Back Home On Kangaroo Island And Hitting The Ground Running Out At The Makeshift Wildlife Hospital, Which Is In One Of The Areas Hardest Hit By Our Devastating Fires
So My Cat Went Under Anesthesia For His Dental Cleaning This Weekend
Since We’re Sharing Monkey Cats, Here’s Mine Before I Brought Her Home
We Don’t Just See Puppies And Kittens Here! We Love Seeing All Types Of Pets That Walk Through This Hospital Big Or Small
Veterinarian Caring For The Same Dog 15 Years Apart
This one should be higher in the list, the effect of time on these two and the same smile from the vet is awesome
Milo Here Had A Little Accident And Broke One Of His Metacarpal Bones! Thankfully, Dr. Rob Was Here To Help Him On His Path To Mend
The Best Way To Restrain A Pupper For An IV Catheter Placement: Hugs
Beautiful Bernie Came In For A Health Check Recently - At 19 Kg In Weight He Was Quite A Handful But It’s Safe To Say We’re All Smitten - Particularly Vet Natasha
A Little Patient That Is A Little Difficult To Carry. Named Haku
Yeah, that cat is a fluffy anime dragon, definitely XD
My Baby Is In The Hospital, About To Get Surgery. I Think The Vet Loves Him As Much As I Do
A Highlander Came In Today, 24 Toes In Total
The Highlander (or Highland Lynx) is a crossbreed (mutt) cat, a cross between the Desert Lynx and the Jungle Curl breeds (neither of which are official purebreeds either.)
If You've Ever Wondered How We Keep Joeys Comfortable In The Hospital, This Is How. Fleece-Lined "Pouches" That Replicate Their Mother
This Is My Vet's Cat Fat Fred
"Yes, he's on a diet. No, it's not working well." Same, Fred, same here.
Took The Kitty To The Vet Today
Veterinarian Clinic's Entrance Door
One Of The Kittens In Our Neonate Center At Work Decided To Show Off The Beans
My dream is to someday be able to foster kittens! And to adopt senior shelter kitties for their golden years!
Just Here To Remind You I Have An Awesome Job
Vet Student Vivian Cleaning A Wound On A Little Gator
A Fun Little Memory I Feel The Need To Share
he was there for a few days the owner called and asked any improvement the vet said still no change
Sign At Our Local Vet
Taking My Turkey To The Vet
"Make Sure You Write In There That I’m A Super Good Girl And Deserve Lots Of Treats, OK Kim???"- Audra
The Vet Gave Me A Certificate Of Bravery For My Cats
This Morning The Vet Sent Us This. I Can't Wait To Pick Up Our Kid Tomorrow
He Got A Star In The Vet Because He Is A Good Boy
Radiographs Play An Integral Role In The Medical Care That We Provide All Of The Patients At The North Carolina Zoo
Different Animal Ct Scans Under Anesthesia
Bringing A Little Light Into The Darkness. This Kid Has An Atlantoaxial Luxation. These Are The Best Bandages To Get Creative With, Despite The Reason For Needing Them
He has to keep his head completely immobile until it’s time for surgery with the neurologist, and the neurotechnologists asked me to decorate him. This little guy is his dad’s light in the darkness. I just happen to like fish.
I bet you his dad appreciates the artistry and helps him feel a little better about his pupper's upcoming surgery!
Just A Few Of The Cute Animals (Big And Small) We've Seen This Week
Please Enjoy A Wagon Of Bassetts
I would happily bury my face in that pile of wrinkly joy!
Dog Pro-Tip For Your Next Hospital Stay: If You Don’t Want To Stay In A Kennel Overnight, Throw A Tantrum. It Just Might Work If Your Nurse Is Enough Of A Pushover
My Baby Is All Ready For Her Spay
Helping Out The Locals
First Vet Visit, Everyone Did Great
Get your puppies vaccinated ASAP and do not let them come into contact with other dogs until they are fully vaxxed! I adopted a puppy from a farm and the farm's owner lied about giving the litter their first vaccines. The puppies all got exposed to distemper on the farm. My pup, Stilgar, survived, but has severe neurological damage (constant, full-body myoclonus) and mobility and balance issues from the virus. Several of his littermates did not survive. Distemper has an 80-90% mortality rate in puppies.
My Bearded Dragon Double-Checking His Vet’s Cricket Math After She Said I’m Overfeeding Him
Obi Is Not Impressed With His Vet Visit
Frenkie The Sphynx Had A Lot Of Fun With Us Today
Momma Nemesis Stopped By To Show Off Her Healthy Litter Of German Shepherd Babies
Dr. Trenholme Who Is Double-Boarded In Both Small Animal Emergency And Critical Care And Veterinary Anesthesia And Pain Management
Five Years Ago I Was Shadowing The Veterinary Team At My Zoo Internship, Dreaming One Day I’d Practice Zoo Medicine. Now I’m Taking On Zoo Patients Of My Own As A Student Doctor
I'd love to pet a big cat someday, though I'm sure they're not as soft as they look XD I got to pet a wolf once and he was not soft, either XD
The Things We Get Excited About At Work: Severely Constipated Cat
Our Kind And Compassionate Team Is Equipped To Deal With All Kinds Of Critters
Meet Toopy, The Keel-Billed Toucan
He was referred to our avian specialist, Dr. Sojka, for surgery to repair a fractured leg. Toopy recovered well and enjoyed plenty of his favorite fruit snacks before he went home to continue his healing.
I’m Really Happy That I Can Continue Doing My Job And Meeting Incredible Creatures Like This Girl
When Your Patient Is A Little Too Comfortable In Consultation
Rodeo Visited Us Today And Brought The Most Adorable Puppy Cheers! She Went Through Her First Vaccines Like A Champ And Got All The Cuddles And Snackies From The Team
Saint Patty's Photo Booth At Our Clinic
I Make Vet Wrap Art During Downtime At The Clinic. Here Are Some Of My Favorite Creations
Zuko Had Invasive Surgery Today. The Vet Sent Me This
Completing My First C-Section And Bringing These Sweet Pups Into The World. Shout Out To My Phenomenal Team Of Women Technologists And Doctors Who Supported Me Every Step Of The Way
Most brachycephalic dogs cannot give birth normally/naturally. 80% of ALL Frenchies have to have c-sections to give birth because the puppies' skulls are too large for the birth canal. These dogs CANNOT BE BORN NATURALLY. It is not healthy or normal. We, as humans, really need to move away from the extreme brachycephaly of breeds such as the Pug, Frenchies, English bulldogs, etc. These dogs often have massive breathing problems and dental issues as well.
Our Little Doggy At The Vet
Tegu Friend, First Thing In The Morning
After My Kitty's Surgery, Not Only Did She Scare The Vet Techs, But She Was Apparently Deceitful As Well
I can relate so so much on this on. My husband's cat, Pisant, was just like that. His cat because no one else could get near her. Small, but big attitude. Liked to torment our other-bigger cats. Nicknamed 'Cat from H--ll.' Had major surgery and the vet called to give a status. I commented on the poor cat howling in the background. He said that was our cat and to come get her. Miss her terribly.
He Used His Turn With The Brain Cell To Exploit A Hidden Weakness In The Cabinets At The Vet Today
It's a tiny gap between the wall and cabinet baseboard that they didn't know was there and, after an hour of trying to get him and finally succeeding, will be immediately filled. Yes, that's the so-called rabies hook they're using. He also bit through bite-proof gloves. And the kicker is that the bad stuff was over with. We were ready to go home!
From Critical Care To Surgeries, We're Equipped To Handle All Pet Emergencies. Your Pet's Health Is In Good Hands
And we appreciate every single moment and all the love that our vets, our vet techs, and every employee at the vet gives to our pets :)
We Call This Masterpiece "Florence: A Series Of Goodbyes"
This Friendly Dude Had A Blocked Salivary Duct Which Was Making His Eye And Nose Very Sore, So We Unblocked It, But Not Until He Climbed On Top Of All Of Our Heads First Though
At CAEC, Our Team Never Ducks Out When It Comes To Emergency Care! Dr. Moore Is On Duty, Providing Expert Treatment For All Creatures, Big And Small
A Peek Into Our Guinea Pig's Ultrasound Adventures
Piggie At The Vet
Meet Yoda, This Adorable Dwarf Hamster Stole Our Hearts Today
We Find A Way To Say Yes! If Your Pet Can Fit Through The Door, Our Vets Are Always Here To Help
Guess Who Pooped On The Vet Exam Room Floor Today
Treating Kingston, A Red-Tailed Hawk The Past Several Months Has Been An Incredible Learning Opportunity That I Am Grateful To Have Been Able To Experience
I can watch lists like that every day on BP, it made my monday morning
