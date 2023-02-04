Valentine’s Day is nearly upon us, pandas! Have you thought about how you plan to shower your partner and friends with affection? They say the best way to a person’s heart is through their stomach, and personally, I have to agree. I love fresh flowers as much as the next person, but nothing makes me swoon more than decadent chocolate-covered strawberries, rich tiramisu or a steaming hot, heart-shaped pizza. So if you need some inspiration for what delicious treats your valentine might be craving this February, we’ve got the perfect list for you.

We’ve compiled some of the most heart-warming and mouth-watering edible valentines down below because nothing says “be mine” like a cherry pie (or a platter of cookies that literally say “be mine”). Keep reading to also find interviews with food blogger Laureen King, the woman behind Art and the Kitchen, and cookbook author and founder of Weelicious, Catherine McCord, to hear their thoughts on V-day treats. Be sure to upvote all of the photos featuring foods that would fill the void in your heart and your stomach, and then, if you’re interested in checking out even more Valentine’s Day inspiration, you can find a Bored Panda article featuring brilliant Valentine’s Day gift ideas right here!

#1

I Made This For Valentine's Day

I Made This For Valentine’s Day

crybabysagittarius Report

#2

Because I Like To Play With My Food, I Baked A Tic-Tac-Toe Cherry Pie For Valentine's Day

Because I Like To Play With My Food, I Baked A Tic-Tac-Toe Cherry Pie For Valentine's Day

ThePieous Report

That’s so pretty! 🥹

#3

The Lip Cake For Valentine's Day

The Lip Cake For Valentine's Day

ShelbyElizabethCakes Report

Whys it…looking/smiling at me like that :,) Idk I’m kinda put off by it

Whether you love Valentine’s Day almost as much as you love your partner or you believe it’s a fake holiday created by greeting card companies, there’s no denying that surprising your loved ones with a delicious treat is a kind thing to do. And why fight the celebration? I’m a huge proponent of taking any excuse to show my friends and my partner how much I love them, so I happily do so every February 14th. And as it turns out, many people around the globe do too. According to an Ipsos survey with participants spread across 28 countries, 55% of adults who are in a relationship like to do something special for V-Day.

When it comes to the itinerary for these love birds’ Valentine’s Days, 41% planned a romantic dinner at home, while 35% planned to go out on the town. And as far as gifts go, ones of the edible persuasion were extremely popular. 34% of people said that their partners were getting chocolate or candy, while 28% planned to give flowers, and 20% gifted fragrance or perfume. Certain countries prefer sweet valentines even more than others, though. In Japan, 75% of people who planned to celebrate Valentine’s Day reported they would be purchasing chocolate or candy, and in South Korea, 61% of people said the same.        
#4

Maybe We Took The Sparkles Too Far. The Customer Was Over The Moon, So That's All That Matters, Right?

Maybe We Took The Sparkles Too Far. The Customer Was Over The Moon, So That’s All That Matters, Right?

apothone Report

#5

Bob's Burgers Valentine's Day-Themed Cherry Pie With Sanding Sugar Topping

Bob's Burgers Valentine's Day-Themed Cherry Pie With Sanding Sugar Topping

ThePieous Report

#6

My Triple Berry Valentine's Day Pie

My Triple Berry Valentine's Day Pie

FiFibonacci Report

fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
28 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hooray! More bloody baked goods! I knew valentines day was good for something other than discount chocolate truffles and marking 2 weeks till my bday!

To learn more about the best goodies to give out for Valentine’s Day, we reached out to food blogger and the woman behind Art and the Kitchen, Laureen King. First, we wanted to know how Laureen typically celebrates February 14th. “Spending Valentine’s Day with my special sweetie, my husband of 32 years, is important,” she told Bored Panda. “We will either go out for a nice meal or prepare something extra special at home. Of course, Valentine’s is all about having an extra special dinner, an exquisite dessert, or a Valentine’s Day treat.” 

When it comes to some of Laureen’s favorite V-Day recipes, she shared, “Children love to celebrate Valentine’s Day, so I like to start the day with heart-shaped pancakes and strawberry sauce. For a special treat, I decorate heart-shaped sugar cookies. Dinner is seafood, like my scallops and carbonara, followed by decadent chocolate cake that I make in my heart-shaped cake pan.”
#7

Happy Valentine's Day To All My Pizza Friends Around The World. This One Is For You

Happy Valentine's Day To All My Pizza Friends Around The World. This One Is For You

pizzajarifinland Report

#8

Mom's Valentine's Day Floral Cupcake Set

Mom's Valentine's Day Floral Cupcake Set

kxtasha1 Report

#9

Happy Valentine's Day. Red Heart-Shaped Waffles With Lots Of Heart Sprinkles

Happy Valentine's Day. Red Heart-Shaped Waffles With Lots Of Heart Sprinkles

ourrainbowdays Report

We also asked Laureen if she had any tips for people who might not be the greatest chefs but still want to make something special for their loved ones this Valentine’s Day. “Make a picnic basket of nibble food (cheese, cold cuts, crackers, fruit, etc.), a bottle of wine, and of course, a box of chocolates,” she told Bored Panda. “If it is too cold to enjoy outside, spread a blanket and fluffy pillows on the living room floor and light some candles.”

“If you want to cook, keep it simple,” she added. “Don’t stress by trying a complicated recipe with a ton of ingredients. Make your table setting beautiful, pull out the fine china and stemware. Light some candles, and decorate the table with flowers.”
#10

A Heart-Shaped Cake I Made For Valentine's Day. Vanilla Cake, Swiss Meringue Buttercream, And Red Fondant With Sugar Pearls

A Heart-Shaped Cake I Made For Valentine's Day. Vanilla Cake, Swiss Meringue Buttercream, And Red Fondant With Sugar Pearls

mathwifey Report

#11

Happy Valentine's Day Board

Happy Valentine's Day Board

food.nic Report

#12

Valentine's Day Cupcakes

Valentine's Day Cupcakes

krazievue Report

We were also curious if Laureen thinks food can be used as a love language. “Absolutely!” she told Bored Panda. “Nothing says ‘I love you' more than taking the time to prepare something extra special.”

“Valentine’s Day is a day to tell everyone in your life how much you love them, not just your sweetheart,” she added. “Keep some heart-shaped chocolates on hand to pass out throughout your day.”

If you’d like to find some delicious recipes to prepare for your valentine, be sure to check out Laureen’s website, Art and the Kitchen, right here!   
#13

Mini Valentine's Day Ganache Cake

Mini Valentine's Day Ganache Cake

yolanda_gampp Report

#14

Futurama Valentine's Day Pie I Made

Futurama Valentine's Day Pie I Made

aphrahannah Report

#15

Valentine's Cookie Pack Just Came Out Of The Oven. It's So Hot

Valentine's Cookie Pack Just Came Out Of The Oven. It's So Hot

cookake_suma Report

To learn even more about the perfect foods to prepare this February 14th, we also reached out to Catherine McCord, a celebrated cookbook author and founder of both the popular website Weelicious and the family food brand One Potato. Catherine was kind enough to share with Bored Panda how she typically celebrates Valentine’s Day. “Every year, I have a Valentine’s dinner for my kids,” she says. “I decorate the table with red roses, heart decorations, boxes of chocolates, little gifts and a huge meal full of their favorite dishes like Chicken Meatballs with Mini Wheel Pasta, Winter Citrus Salad and Chocolate Molten Lava Cakes.”
#16

I Am On A Business Trip, And My Girlfriend Called Domino's To Send Me A Surprise Heart-Shaped Valentine's Day Pizza

I Am On A Business Trip, And My Girlfriend Called Domino's To Send Me A Surprise Heart-Shaped Valentine's Day Pizza

chopped_broccoli Report

#17

Valentine's Day Cakes. I'm Still Not Sure Which Was My Favorite

Valentine's Day Cakes. I'm Still Not Sure Which Was My Favorite

hannaas4256 Report

#18

I Just Wanted To Share My Valentine's Lunchbox Cakes

I Just Wanted To Share My Valentine's Lunchbox Cakes

Half-BloodPrincesss Report

Catherine also shared with us a list of 23 festive Valentine recipes that are guaranteed to get kids excited. “I make the Raspberry Cream Cheese Heart Tarts every year!” she told Bored Panda. Her list also features some adorable Puff Pastry Berry Hearts, Dried Cherry Scones, Red Beet Pancakes, Raspberry Cream Chocolate Cookies and many more mouth-watering delights. If you’re not sure which treat will satiate your loved one’s sweet tooth this V-Day, Catherine definitely has something that will be right up their alley on her website.    
#19

My Friend Baked Her Valentine's Woes

My Friend Baked Her Valentine's Woes

silentassasin Report

#20

I'm 16 Years Old, And I'm Recovering From Anorexia. This Is The Valentine's Day Cake I Made And Ate Without Fear, With My Family Yesterday

I'm 16 Years Old, And I'm Recovering From Anorexia. This Is The Valentine's Day Cake I Made And Ate Without Fear, With My Family Yesterday

its_smallbread Report

#21

Happy Valentine's Day

Happy Valentine's Day

FairchildIV Report

Catherine was also kind enough to share some tips for people who aren’t super confident in the kitchen. “Pick recipes with few ingredients like Heart Waffle Sandwiches, Heart Pizettes or Berry Heart Parfaits,” she recommended. “Even if you’re not a whiz in the kitchen, you can cook a simple Pan Seared Beef Tenderloin and Winter Citrus Salad by grabbing a few simple ingredients. And when in doubt, order in from your favorite restaurant.”
#22

I Made A Cake For Valentine's Day

I Made A Cake For Valentine's Day

BabyCakesBakeryyy Report

#23

Last Night I Made The Best Cake For Valentine's Day. It's A Hazelnut Chocolate Mousse Cake With A Salted Caramel Crunch Layer

Last Night I Made The Best Cake For Valentine's Day. It’s A Hazelnut Chocolate Mousse Cake With A Salted Caramel Crunch Layer

margotdreamsofmaking Report

#24

I Made Some Valentine's Day Cookie Pairs. These Were My Favorites

I Made Some Valentine's Day Cookie Pairs. These Were My Favorites

Rb011389 Report

“Food is the ultimate love language,” Catherine told Bored Panda. “We all eat, and sharing the foods that are most special to us is a beautiful way to connect. Cooking together as a family or with a loved one is a special way to spend Valentine’s and show someone you love them.”

If you’d like to learn more cooking tips or find even more delicious recipes from Catherine, be sure to check out her new cookbook Meal Prep Magic right here!   
#25

Valentine's Day Bento

Valentine's Day Bento

1920pixels Report

#26

My Fiance Got Me This For Valentine's Day And Said, "I Know How Hard You've Been Working, So I Thought You Might Be Able To Eat This While Dieting." So Thoughtful

My Fiance Got Me This For Valentine's Day And Said, "I Know How Hard You've Been Working, So I Thought You Might Be Able To Eat This While Dieting." So Thoughtful

whatisinitforme Report

#27

Homemade Valentine's Chocolates

Homemade Valentine's Chocolates

cellardoor418 Report

I don’t know what’s stronger at this point: my appetite for romance or my appetite for Valentine’s Day cake. Oh, who am I kidding? Definitely cake! We hope you’re enjoying this mouth-watering list of Valentine’s Day treats, pandas. Keep upvoting the photos featuring bites that would make you swoon if your sweetie made them for you, and let us know in the comments if you have any other brilliant ideas for adorable and delicious V-Day goodies. Then, if you’re interested in gaining some inspiration for what Valentine’s Day gifts to give your loved ones, check out this Bored Panda article next!   
#28

Some Valentine's Day Cones For Your Valentine

Some Valentine's Day Cones For Your Valentine

lovenikkile Report

#29

Bee Mine, Valentine

Bee Mine, Valentine

sandpipercookieco Report

#30

Will You Be Mine? Hedgehog German Cookies

Will You Be Mine? Hedgehog German Cookies

funfoodbymia Report

#31

Valentine's Day Macarons

Valentine's Day Macarons

MrGodless Report

#32

For Valentine's Day, I Made A Chocolate Lace Collar Cake. It Could Be Way Neater, But I'm Happy Enough

For Valentine's Day, I Made A Chocolate Lace Collar Cake. It Could Be Way Neater, But I'm Happy Enough

Casplen Report

#33

My Homemade Chocolate For Valentine's Day

My Homemade Chocolate For Valentine's Day

Zohla Report

#34

The Three Techniques I Tried For My Random Valentine's Day Cupcakes

The Three Techniques I Tried For My Random Valentine's Day Cupcakes

TheJadeSparrow Report

#35

I Made Valentine's Day Cake Popsicles

I Made Valentine's Day Cake Popsicles

Sunshine_2425 Report

#36

"Neko Atsume" Cookies For My Valentine

"Neko Atsume" Cookies For My Valentine

Sun_Queen Report

#37

Mini Milkshakes For My Little Valentine's ⁣

Mini Milkshakes For My Little Valentine's ⁣

theshowgals Report

#38

My "Stranger Things"-Themed Valentine's Day Snacks. I Love The Way It Turned Out

My "Stranger Things"-Themed Valentine's Day Snacks. I Love The Way It Turned Out

ChristineHMcConnell Report

#39

Some Valentine's Day Koala Cookies I Made For My Daughter's Class In School. Theme Is "You're A Koala-Ty Friend"

Some Valentine's Day Koala Cookies I Made For My Daughter's Class In School. Theme Is "You're A Koala-Ty Friend"

Rcrowley32 Report

#40

Valentine's Day Dinner Menu Confirmed. Beet, Ricotta Ravioli, And Strawberry Pop Tarts

Valentine's Day Dinner Menu Confirmed. Beet, Ricotta Ravioli, And Strawberry Pop Tarts

screelpoke Report

#41

Homemade Valentine's Day Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Homemade Valentine's Day Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

reddit.com Report

#42

I Had A Blast Creating These With The Ann Clark Cookie Cutters Heart And Truck Shapes

I Had A Blast Creating These With The Ann Clark Cookie Cutters Heart And Truck Shapes

miss_biscuit_ Report

#43

Our Heart "Mug Hugger" Biscuits. A Perfect Sweet Treat For Santes Dwynwen And St. Valentine's Day

Our Heart "Mug Hugger" Biscuits. A Perfect Sweet Treat For Santes Dwynwen And St. Valentine's Day

sweetsnowdonia Report

#44

Love Is Sweet. Who's Ready For Valentine's Treats?

Love Is Sweet. Who's Ready For Valentine's Treats?

leyanasugarstudio Report

#45

Valentine's Love Lock. Valentine's Day Special Creations

Valentine's Love Lock. Valentine's Day Special Creations

c.chefdanish Report

#46

Valentine's Heart Waffles. I Added Food Coloring To Make Them Pink And Topped Them With A White Icing Glaze, Sprinkles, And Raspberries

Valentine's Heart Waffles. I Added Food Coloring To Make Them Pink And Topped Them With A White Icing Glaze, Sprinkles, And Raspberries

life.of.sophielewis Report

#47

You're The Coffee To My Croissant

You're The Coffee To My Croissant

coffeecitygal Report

#48

Love Smoothie Bowl

Love Smoothie Bowl

maria_castillo.e Report

#49

My Valentine's Day Sets

My Valentine's Day Sets

Deberdoo_68 Report

#50

All From Scratch Cookies For My Cookie

All From Scratch Cookies For My Cookie

shibuyacrow Report

#51

Will You Be My Girlfriend?

Will You Be My Girlfriend?

DrOrtizCardona Report

#52

Kicking Off My Valentine's Day-Themed Pies With Some Wee Heart Fingers

Kicking Off My Valentine's Day-Themed Pies With Some Wee Heart Fingers

thepieous Report

#53

Happy Valentine's Day. Will You Bee Mine?

Happy Valentine's Day. Will You Bee Mine?

thepieous Report

#54

Homemade Pizza Pun. Valentine's Day Sugar Cookies

Homemade Pizza Pun. Valentine's Day Sugar Cookies

AdoroDesserts Report

#55

Pizza Cookies I Made For My Boyfriend For Valentine's Day

Pizza Cookies I Made For My Boyfriend For Valentine's Day

rawrmeowslp Report

#56

I Am Really Proud Of How My Valentine's Day Macarons Turned Out

I Am Really Proud Of How My Valentine's Day Macarons Turned Out

eternal_starfish Report

#57

My Homemade Valentine's Day Sugar Cookies

My Homemade Valentine's Day Sugar Cookies

AdoroDesserts Report

#58

I Made These For Valentine's Day. I Hope It Will Last For 24 Hours

I Made These For Valentine's Day. I Hope It Will Last For 24 Hours

st3phyyy Report

#59

I Made Some Miniature Pies For My Sister's Valentine's Day Bake Sale

I Made Some Miniature Pies For My Sister's Valentine's Day Bake Sale

gcpelo Report

#60

Some Cookies I Made For Valentine's Day

Some Cookies I Made For Valentine's Day

Hatahkinn Report

#61

Homemade Valentine's Day Churros

Homemade Valentine's Day Churros

BrandonsGotCakes Report

#62

Valentine's Day Dinner For My Keto Lovers

Valentine's Day Dinner For My Keto Lovers

n_sed Report

#63

I Love Monsters I Made For Valentine's Day At Work

I Love Monsters I Made For Valentine's Day At Work

Bakerboss365 Report

#64

My Vegan Valentine's Day Cupcakes I Will Be Eating Alone

My Vegan Valentine's Day Cupcakes I Will Be Eating Alone

your-citrus-friend9 Report

#65

Valentine's Day Surprise Cupcakes For The Teen Girls I Volunteer Mentoring. Vanilla Cupcake With Vanilla Buttercream. Classic And Delicious

Valentine's Day Surprise Cupcakes For The Teen Girls I Volunteer Mentoring. Vanilla Cupcake With Vanilla Buttercream. Classic And Delicious

buttercream73437 Report

#66

Bacon Roses For Valentine's Day

Bacon Roses For Valentine's Day

Agn823 Report

#67

Valentine's Day Dessert For My Fiance

Valentine's Day Dessert For My Fiance

RadicalApatheist Report

#68

I Made Some Valentine's Day Cookies For A Coworker's Birthday

I Made Some Valentine's Day Cookies For A Coworker's Birthday

frankdiabetes Report

#69

My Little Valentine's Day Cake

My Little Valentine's Day Cake

pikkypok Report

#70

I Made Valentine's Day Cake

I Made Valentine's Day Cake

driffe Report