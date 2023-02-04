Valentine’s Day is nearly upon us, pandas! Have you thought about how you plan to shower your partner and friends with affection? They say the best way to a person’s heart is through their stomach, and personally, I have to agree. I love fresh flowers as much as the next person, but nothing makes me swoon more than decadent chocolate-covered strawberries, rich tiramisu or a steaming hot, heart-shaped pizza. So if you need some inspiration for what delicious treats your valentine might be craving this February, we’ve got the perfect list for you.

We’ve compiled some of the most heart-warming and mouth-watering edible valentines down below because nothing says “be mine” like a cherry pie (or a platter of cookies that literally say “be mine”). Keep reading to also find interviews with food blogger Laureen King, the woman behind Art and the Kitchen, and cookbook author and founder of Weelicious, Catherine McCord, to hear their thoughts on V-day treats. Be sure to upvote all of the photos featuring foods that would fill the void in your heart and your stomach, and then, if you’re interested in checking out even more Valentine’s Day inspiration, you can find a Bored Panda article featuring brilliant Valentine’s Day gift ideas right here!