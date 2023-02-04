107 Awesome Snack Ideas For Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is nearly upon us, pandas! Have you thought about how you plan to shower your partner and friends with affection? They say the best way to a person’s heart is through their stomach, and personally, I have to agree. I love fresh flowers as much as the next person, but nothing makes me swoon more than decadent chocolate-covered strawberries, rich tiramisu or a steaming hot, heart-shaped pizza. So if you need some inspiration for what delicious treats your valentine might be craving this February, we’ve got the perfect list for you.
We’ve compiled some of the most heart-warming and mouth-watering edible valentines down below because nothing says “be mine” like a cherry pie (or a platter of cookies that literally say “be mine”). Keep reading to also find interviews with food blogger Laureen King, the woman behind Art and the Kitchen, and cookbook author and founder of Weelicious, Catherine McCord, to hear their thoughts on V-day treats. Be sure to upvote all of the photos featuring foods that would fill the void in your heart and your stomach, and then, if you’re interested in checking out even more Valentine’s Day inspiration, you can find a Bored Panda article featuring brilliant Valentine’s Day gift ideas right here!
I Made This For Valentine’s Day
Because I Like To Play With My Food, I Baked A Tic-Tac-Toe Cherry Pie For Valentine's Day
The Lip Cake For Valentine's Day
Whys it…looking/smiling at me like that :,) Idk I’m kinda put off by it
Whether you love Valentine’s Day almost as much as you love your partner or you believe it’s a fake holiday created by greeting card companies, there’s no denying that surprising your loved ones with a delicious treat is a kind thing to do. And why fight the celebration? I’m a huge proponent of taking any excuse to show my friends and my partner how much I love them, so I happily do so every February 14th. And as it turns out, many people around the globe do too. According to an Ipsos survey with participants spread across 28 countries, 55% of adults who are in a relationship like to do something special for V-Day.
When it comes to the itinerary for these love birds’ Valentine’s Days, 41% planned a romantic dinner at home, while 35% planned to go out on the town. And as far as gifts go, ones of the edible persuasion were extremely popular. 34% of people said that their partners were getting chocolate or candy, while 28% planned to give flowers, and 20% gifted fragrance or perfume. Certain countries prefer sweet valentines even more than others, though. In Japan, 75% of people who planned to celebrate Valentine’s Day reported they would be purchasing chocolate or candy, and in South Korea, 61% of people said the same.
Maybe We Took The Sparkles Too Far. The Customer Was Over The Moon, So That’s All That Matters, Right?
Bob's Burgers Valentine's Day-Themed Cherry Pie With Sanding Sugar Topping
My Triple Berry Valentine's Day Pie
Hooray! More bloody baked goods! I knew valentines day was good for something other than discount chocolate truffles and marking 2 weeks till my bday!
To learn more about the best goodies to give out for Valentine’s Day, we reached out to food blogger and the woman behind Art and the Kitchen, Laureen King. First, we wanted to know how Laureen typically celebrates February 14th. “Spending Valentine’s Day with my special sweetie, my husband of 32 years, is important,” she told Bored Panda. “We will either go out for a nice meal or prepare something extra special at home. Of course, Valentine’s is all about having an extra special dinner, an exquisite dessert, or a Valentine’s Day treat.”
When it comes to some of Laureen’s favorite V-Day recipes, she shared, “Children love to celebrate Valentine’s Day, so I like to start the day with heart-shaped pancakes and strawberry sauce. For a special treat, I decorate heart-shaped sugar cookies. Dinner is seafood, like my scallops and carbonara, followed by decadent chocolate cake that I make in my heart-shaped cake pan.”
Happy Valentine's Day To All My Pizza Friends Around The World. This One Is For You
Mom's Valentine's Day Floral Cupcake Set
Happy Valentine's Day. Red Heart-Shaped Waffles With Lots Of Heart Sprinkles
Yay! Blood soaked waffles with olive oil and sprinkles! My favorite!
We also asked Laureen if she had any tips for people who might not be the greatest chefs but still want to make something special for their loved ones this Valentine’s Day. “Make a picnic basket of nibble food (cheese, cold cuts, crackers, fruit, etc.), a bottle of wine, and of course, a box of chocolates,” she told Bored Panda. “If it is too cold to enjoy outside, spread a blanket and fluffy pillows on the living room floor and light some candles.”
“If you want to cook, keep it simple,” she added. “Don’t stress by trying a complicated recipe with a ton of ingredients. Make your table setting beautiful, pull out the fine china and stemware. Light some candles, and decorate the table with flowers.”
A Heart-Shaped Cake I Made For Valentine's Day. Vanilla Cake, Swiss Meringue Buttercream, And Red Fondant With Sugar Pearls
We were also curious if Laureen thinks food can be used as a love language. “Absolutely!” she told Bored Panda. “Nothing says ‘I love you' more than taking the time to prepare something extra special.”
“Valentine’s Day is a day to tell everyone in your life how much you love them, not just your sweetheart,” she added. “Keep some heart-shaped chocolates on hand to pass out throughout your day.”
If you’d like to find some delicious recipes to prepare for your valentine, be sure to check out Laureen’s website, Art and the Kitchen, right here!
Mini Valentine's Day Ganache Cake
Valentine's Cookie Pack Just Came Out Of The Oven. It's So Hot
Am I the only one who would eat the bears as slowly as possible to make them suffer? Yes? Ok, I'll leave. But seriously, there is sometin wrong with their eyes. Are they in league with the Overlord and his elf-on-the-shelf army?
To learn even more about the perfect foods to prepare this February 14th, we also reached out to Catherine McCord, a celebrated cookbook author and founder of both the popular website Weelicious and the family food brand One Potato. Catherine was kind enough to share with Bored Panda how she typically celebrates Valentine’s Day. “Every year, I have a Valentine’s dinner for my kids,” she says. “I decorate the table with red roses, heart decorations, boxes of chocolates, little gifts and a huge meal full of their favorite dishes like Chicken Meatballs with Mini Wheel Pasta, Winter Citrus Salad and Chocolate Molten Lava Cakes.”
I Am On A Business Trip, And My Girlfriend Called Domino's To Send Me A Surprise Heart-Shaped Valentine's Day Pizza
Valentine's Day Cakes. I'm Still Not Sure Which Was My Favorite
I Just Wanted To Share My Valentine's Lunchbox Cakes
Catherine also shared with us a list of 23 festive Valentine recipes that are guaranteed to get kids excited. “I make the Raspberry Cream Cheese Heart Tarts every year!” she told Bored Panda. Her list also features some adorable Puff Pastry Berry Hearts, Dried Cherry Scones, Red Beet Pancakes, Raspberry Cream Chocolate Cookies and many more mouth-watering delights. If you’re not sure which treat will satiate your loved one’s sweet tooth this V-Day, Catherine definitely has something that will be right up their alley on her website.
My Friend Baked Her Valentine's Woes
I'm 16 Years Old, And I'm Recovering From Anorexia. This Is The Valentine's Day Cake I Made And Ate Without Fear, With My Family Yesterday
Congratulations on recovering ❤️ I understand how hard it must have been, great job’
Happy Valentine's Day
Catherine was also kind enough to share some tips for people who aren’t super confident in the kitchen. “Pick recipes with few ingredients like Heart Waffle Sandwiches, Heart Pizettes or Berry Heart Parfaits,” she recommended. “Even if you’re not a whiz in the kitchen, you can cook a simple Pan Seared Beef Tenderloin and Winter Citrus Salad by grabbing a few simple ingredients. And when in doubt, order in from your favorite restaurant.”
I Made A Cake For Valentine's Day
Last Night I Made The Best Cake For Valentine's Day. It’s A Hazelnut Chocolate Mousse Cake With A Salted Caramel Crunch Layer
I Made Some Valentine's Day Cookie Pairs. These Were My Favorites
Th waffle is cute, but it probably doesn't taste as good as previous ones. No more blood-drenched waffles for me 😔
“Food is the ultimate love language,” Catherine told Bored Panda. “We all eat, and sharing the foods that are most special to us is a beautiful way to connect. Cooking together as a family or with a loved one is a special way to spend Valentine’s and show someone you love them.”
If you’d like to learn more cooking tips or find even more delicious recipes from Catherine, be sure to check out her new cookbook Meal Prep Magic right here!
Valentine's Day Bento
My Fiance Got Me This For Valentine's Day And Said, "I Know How Hard You've Been Working, So I Thought You Might Be Able To Eat This While Dieting." So Thoughtful
Homemade Valentine's Chocolates
I've been wanting to try to make chocolates. this might just be the inspo i need to finally do it.
I don’t know what’s stronger at this point: my appetite for romance or my appetite for Valentine’s Day cake. Oh, who am I kidding? Definitely cake! We hope you’re enjoying this mouth-watering list of Valentine’s Day treats, pandas. Keep upvoting the photos featuring bites that would make you swoon if your sweetie made them for you, and let us know in the comments if you have any other brilliant ideas for adorable and delicious V-Day goodies. Then, if you’re interested in gaining some inspiration for what Valentine’s Day gifts to give your loved ones, check out this Bored Panda article next!
Some Valentine's Day Cones For Your Valentine
Bee Mine, Valentine
Will You Be Mine? Hedgehog German Cookies
Valentine's Day Macarons
For Valentine's Day, I Made A Chocolate Lace Collar Cake. It Could Be Way Neater, But I'm Happy Enough
My Homemade Chocolate For Valentine's Day
The Three Techniques I Tried For My Random Valentine's Day Cupcakes
I Made Valentine's Day Cake Popsicles
"Neko Atsume" Cookies For My Valentine
Mini Milkshakes For My Little Valentine's
On the one hand, cute tiny things. On the other, tiny=less milkshake. Decisions, decisions.
My "Stranger Things"-Themed Valentine's Day Snacks. I Love The Way It Turned Out
Some Valentine's Day Koala Cookies I Made For My Daughter's Class In School. Theme Is "You're A Koala-Ty Friend"
Valentine's Day Dinner Menu Confirmed. Beet, Ricotta Ravioli, And Strawberry Pop Tarts
Homemade Valentine's Day Chocolate-Covered Strawberries
I Had A Blast Creating These With The Ann Clark Cookie Cutters Heart And Truck Shapes
Our Heart "Mug Hugger" Biscuits. A Perfect Sweet Treat For Santes Dwynwen And St. Valentine's Day
Do they also attach well to crystal goblets of blo- I mean cranberry juice? Asking for a friend. I'm definitely not a vampire. Nope. Not me. Just a normal, uh... human! That's it, a human! Mmmm, human... 😋
Love Is Sweet. Who's Ready For Valentine's Treats?
Valentine's Love Lock. Valentine's Day Special Creations
Valentine's Heart Waffles. I Added Food Coloring To Make Them Pink And Topped Them With A White Icing Glaze, Sprinkles, And Raspberries
Again, nowhere near as appetizing as the bloody ones. Still cute, just not that interesting.
You're The Coffee To My Croissant
Love Smoothie Bowl
My Valentine's Day Sets
All From Scratch Cookies For My Cookie
Will You Be My Girlfriend?
Kicking Off My Valentine's Day-Themed Pies With Some Wee Heart Fingers
Happy Valentine's Day. Will You Bee Mine?
Homemade Pizza Pun. Valentine's Day Sugar Cookies
Pizza Cookies I Made For My Boyfriend For Valentine's Day
I Am Really Proud Of How My Valentine's Day Macarons Turned Out
My Homemade Valentine's Day Sugar Cookies
I Made These For Valentine's Day. I Hope It Will Last For 24 Hours
I Made Some Miniature Pies For My Sister's Valentine's Day Bake Sale
Some Cookies I Made For Valentine's Day
Is it just me, or do some of the bears look like they're bleeding out around almond stab wounds? Anyone?
Homemade Valentine's Day Churros
Valentine's Day Dinner For My Keto Lovers
I Love Monsters I Made For Valentine's Day At Work
My Vegan Valentine's Day Cupcakes I Will Be Eating Alone
Valentine's Day Surprise Cupcakes For The Teen Girls I Volunteer Mentoring. Vanilla Cupcake With Vanilla Buttercream. Classic And Delicious
Bacon Roses For Valentine's Day
Mmmm, bacon... the next best thing after chocolate and human blood...
Valentine's Day Dessert For My Fiance
I Made Some Valentine's Day Cookies For A Coworker's Birthday
These are so pretty! I love the stained glass ones! A perfect match to the windows in my hidden tower lair!