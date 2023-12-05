ADVERTISEMENT

The red circle in the online community has become a useful tool to help people see something that otherwise would be difficult to spot. Missing a crucial detail might ruin your whole experience of a funny post and leave you dumbfounded. Fortunately, fellows with paints come to our rescue to ensure we don’t miss out on the joke.

The subreddit “Useful Red Circle” has gathered 35.5k members who find and share these kind-hearted acts of service from all over the internet. Scroll through to see all the things you might have missed without the help of the all-knowing ring.

Needed This Red Circle To Find It

Blursed News

Blursed News

bosverd Report

Husbands Are Blind

Husbands Are Blind

YourTherapistSays Report

Created in 2018, the subreddit “Useful Red Circle” features all kinds of content, from hidden optical illusions to ridiculous mistakes in marketing. The moderators restrict “not safe for work” (NSFW) posts that contain nudity, vulgarity, or violence so that its members can safely scroll through the images during working hours, too. It’s the perfect way to waste company time (but do so at your own risk).
These Red Circles Are Very Useful

These Red Circles Are Very Useful

ahdfbnjkfdasbnlkjf Report

Wondering Why He Wasn't Getting Whooped

Wondering Why He Wasn't Getting Whooped

93arkhanov93 Report

To See If A Rock Is Perfectly Round

To See If A Rock Is Perfectly Round

matrix445 Report

If you wish to participate in this subreddit, you have to avoid cluttering the feed with useless circles. However, other useful shapes (like squares and arrows) and colors are allowed as long as their intent is to bring your focus to a part of a video, image, or GIF. The moderators of this community are encouraging an inclusive space and reminding us to be respectful of others, as the usefulness of a red circle might vary from person to person.

The red circle is quite a controversial topic amongst netizens. For some, it helps to point out something hiding in plain sight, while others feel that it’s quite an annoying and useless addition that just states the obvious.
The Answer To The Question “Why Do I Need My Lights On? It’s Only Rain”

The Answer To The Question "Why Do I Need My Lights On? It's Only Rain"

CasualFenrir Report

James016
James016
James016
Community Member
47 minutes ago

Certainly in Europe/UK, all new cars have daytime running lights on all the time. Even my 11 year old car has them.

How To Identify The Flag Of Japan

How To Identify The Flag Of Japan

pashbrown Report

That Circle ⭕️ Is A Lifesaver!

That Circle ⭕️ Is A Lifesaver!

Pink_Waterfall Report

I Was Told This Would Fit Best Here

I Was Told This Would Fit Best Here

ikaikanani Report

80 Van
80 Van
80 Van
Community Member
1 hour ago

The white horse is hitching a ride on the black horse.

There’s a good explanation for why some of us fail to notice the things that are so clearly visible to others. In psychology, it’s called inattentional blindness, which involves overlooking certain things because your attention is focused on something else like a task, object, or person. Your concentration plays a significant role in visual perception, and when something else detracts from it, it increases the likelihood of you not noticing the most conspicuous things in your environment. For example, when your attention is on the main character of the film, you might not observe the unexpected things entering your visual field. The same goes for images with red circles. You might miss the circled details because you were so attentive to its foregrounded elements.

Took Me A Moment

Took Me A Moment

Omnias-42 Report

Snek

Snek

Sph1nx33 Report

Their Hair Says Ninja

Their Hair Says Ninja

Jesusepn Report

Same For Recursion

Same For Recursion

Moms_Sphagetti Report

Additionally, our brains have been known to miss the obvious and create biases against certain visuals they find distracting. For instance, if you’re participating in an experiment where you’re told to find a face among flashing images of houses, your brain will create a sorting mechanism against images of houses so it can spot the face. If afterward you’re asked to do the opposite, chances are you’ll miss the house pictures due to the bias of the previous test.
Textio

Textio

tomasek1a Report

Controllers On My Controller

Controllers On My Controller

artgeek02 Report

Wow

Wow

MesopotamiaSong Report

Me_irl

Me_irl

chisomama Report

On the other hand, some people love to point out the apparent. We did this a lot while we were kids, like saying, “Hey, it’s a dog!" after seeing one. Our parents were probably rolling their eyes and thinking, “Yes, yes, it is Captain Obvious."

But stating evident facts helps us connect to each other and ensure we’re on the same page about the situation, as frustrating as sometimes it might be. Mentioning to a friend, “It’s hot outside,” when standing under the scorching sun acknowledges the shared experience, helping us to feel more connected. While getting iced coffee and in air conditioning, we feel heard and validated, which helps to develop trust in relationships.
Wouldn’t Have Noticed Otherwise

Wouldn't Have Noticed Otherwise

reddit.com Report

Hidden Dog

Hidden Dog

BigMacRedneck Report

Hidden Elephant

Hidden Elephant

Discochickens Report

I See What You Did There

I See What You Did There

reginaldVince Report

Some of us tend to avoid sharing insights that we think are clear to individuals because of our fear of facing dissatisfaction (“Duh, Sherlock.”) It’s the element of surprise we’re usually after to appear interesting, which usually disqualifies the known and predictable from our conversations. But steering away from self-evident topics stops us from discovering something unusual about the obvious that was hiding in plain sight. We worry about seeming generic, but a big part of us is mundane and cliché, which allows us to share familiarities with close people.

Thanks For Pointing It Out

Thanks For Pointing It Out

BigMacRedneck Report

Becklass
Becklass
Becklass
Community Member
1 hour ago

More chips for just 50p? I’m having my chips with chips then!

Almost Worked

Almost Worked

geekasso Report

The Poster For The Movie Legend (2015) Mocked One Of Its Negative Reviews By Hiding The Two Star Review Between The Kray Twins Heads

The Poster For The Movie Legend (2015) Mocked One Of Its Negative Reviews By Hiding The Two Star Review Between The Kray Twins Heads

reddit.com Report

No More, No Less

No More, No Less

tampontaco Report

Additionally, something that is known to you might be a revelation to others. Assuming that everyone knows this piece of information restricts you from wanting to share your insights, detracting from building collective knowledge with those around you. With that in mind, we could all learn something from the subreddit "Useful Red Circle,” which accommodates everyone—the ones who are slower to see the obvious and the ones who think that everything is always too conspicuous.
Heavily Editing Your Profile Pic

Heavily Editing Your Profile Pic

Ninja_Spi-D-er Report

I’m Not Sure We Have The Right Man For The Job…

I'm Not Sure We Have The Right Man For The Job…

Eugenonymous Report

Add Reflective Stripe To The Inner Side Of Manhole Ring, So If/When Cover Is Removed The Hole Is Visible For Drivers At Night — Is It Already A Thing? I Can't Find

Add Reflective Stripe To The Inner Side Of Manhole Ring, So If/When Cover Is Removed The Hole Is Visible For Drivers At Night — Is It Already A Thing? I Can't Find

efojs Report

James016
James016
James016
Community Member
7 minutes ago

They could always replace the manhole cover when they finish working there.

Who's Joe? (Credit To U/Eyasmdd)

Who's Joe? (Credit To U/Eyasmdd)

allthewrk Report

Almost Scored A Hell Of A Bargain

Almost Scored A Hell Of A Bargain

TawXic Report

Very Useful Indeed

Very Useful Indeed

Nitroz898 Report

Very Useful

Very Useful

grant_n_lee Report

It's Actually Right!

It's Actually Right!

butterman1236547 Report

Not Red But Very Useful

Not Red But Very Useful

AlanFeems Report

Red Circle Emoji

Red Circle Emoji

annepherson Report

Never? Never???

Never? Never???

lloyd_braun_no_1_dad Report

Guess Who's A Part Of The Problem

Guess Who's A Part Of The Problem

AH50 Report

Smooooth

Smooooth

Twiekor Report

In The Hallway At School

In The Hallway At School

mistermajik2000 Report

Quick Alert

Quick Alert

BigMacRedneck Report

New Zealand Government 404 Page Does Not Include New Zealand

New Zealand Government 404 Page Does Not Include New Zealand

brock-likes-hawks Report

I Posted This To R/Uselessredcircle But Maybe It Fits Better Here Since The Person Would Be Hopelessly Lost Without It

I Posted This To R/Uselessredcircle But Maybe It Fits Better Here Since The Person Would Be Hopelessly Lost Without It

GeneralReposti_Bot Report

Found On Twitter!

Found On Twitter!

BigSlav667 Report

Helping Us Spot How Amazon Messed Up

Helping Us Spot How Amazon Messed Up

EmsAreOverworkedLul Report

In Return Of The Jedi (1983) The Shot That Luke’s Robotic Hand Received Is Still There In The Last Jedi (2017)

In Return Of The Jedi (1983) The Shot That Luke's Robotic Hand Received Is Still There In The Last Jedi (2017)

AvroLancaster45 Report

An Interesting Recursion

An Interesting Recursion

Savinsnsn Report

Bees Good Humans Bad

Bees Good Humans Bad

cckarate7 Report

How Could You Write This Article And Not Know What You’re Saying

How Could You Write This Article And Not Know What You're Saying

Liamkw2003 Report

For A Genius Billionaire, This Bike Design Looks A Little Bit Unsafe

For A Genius Billionaire, This Bike Design Looks A Little Bit Unsafe

WalkingMinotaur Report

What Is Going On Here

What Is Going On Here

reddit.com Report

Being A Little Hypocritical Don’t You Think?

Being A Little Hypocritical Don't You Think?

RabiesRaisinss Report

Hello There... 😼

Hello There... 😼

isubucks Report

We’ve Been Bamboozled

We've Been Bamboozled

Water_Sheep42069 Report

Minecraft Is Back Everybody

Minecraft Is Back Everybody

D3PSI Report

Finally! One That's Useful!

Finally! One That's Useful!

JuicyMellonMan5 Report

Blursed Lion King

Blursed Lion King

Normallybored Report

Your Warranty Ran Out In Maypril, Dude

Your Warranty Ran Out In Maypril, Dude

travislaker Report

Cursed Red Circle

Cursed Red Circle

gelwaty00 Report

How Much?

How Much?

BigMacRedneck Report

Just A Happy Family

Just A Happy Family

Allstarhit Report

Kim K. - 6 Toes

Kim K. - 6 Toes

BigMacRedneck Report

Hmmm

Hmmm

xAndrei166 Report

Useful

Useful

reddit.com Report

Dubai Progress - A Much Needed Red Circle Showing The Toyota Building Still Standing To Witness All The Changes That Occurred

Dubai Progress - A Much Needed Red Circle Showing The Toyota Building Still Standing To Witness All The Changes That Occurred

bassaleh Report

