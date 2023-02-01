75 Upcoming TV Shows To Hit The Screen In 2023
Don’t you love the beginning of every year, when major studios announce their release dates for continuing and new TV shows, and you can make a comprehensive schedule of what to watch and when? If once again you have realized that you have watched every episode of every single TV show streaming services have to offer (and some of them multiple times), and now life ahead seems like a barren desert, don’t you worry. New seasons of shows you grew to love as well as entirely new series are lined up for this year, waiting to hit the screens.
By the way, how do you select new shows to watch? Is there any genre or storyline you generally try to avoid or make it a point to watch? And what do you get more excited about, new shows or your favorite series getting approved for yet another season?
For this article, we have collected a list of really bingeworthy TV shows that are scheduled to be released throughout 2023. How many of these are you particularly excited about? Don’t forget to upvote them. Let us know in the comments which show in your opinion was the best thing to stream ever and what made it a hit for you.
You - Season 4
The most sinister bookstore manager Joe Goldberg is back for another season of psychological thriller You. This time around, he travels to Europe to get (yet another) fresh start, but it is probably safe to bet that being in an unfamiliar environment won’t stop Joe from his usual stalking ways.
Party Down - Season 3
The last episode of Party Down season 2 aired in 2010. Yes, 13 years ago! But this team of small-time caterers who came to Hollywood in hopes of breaking into the entertainment industry is back on your screens for another season. Most of the original cast returns together with the creators of the sitcom.
The Reluctant Traveler
You might roll your eyes at yet another travel show appearing on your TV screen, but in the case of The Reluctant Traveler, there is a twist. Actually, two. Number one, your host is Eugene Levy, and you know that directly translates to quality. Number two, Eugene Levy claims he doesn’t like traveling. So while you’ll be enjoying the breathtaking views of every country on the itinerary, he will secretly be wishing he could go home, with a lot of comedic situations ensuing from his disposition.
Hello Tomorrow!
When a traveling salesman knocks on your door, you usually expect them to present a vacuum cleaner, a toaster, or maybe even a new cleaning product for your car seats. What you definitely don’t expect is a timeshare on the moon. And yet, that’s what the protagonist of Hello Tomorrow!, alongside his team, will try to push onto unsuspecting customers in this new sci-fi dramedy.
Yellowjackets - Season 2
When a plane carrying a New Jersey girls soccer team crashes over Canadian territory, those who survive find themselves stranded in the wilderness for 19 long months. But it is not only the harsh conditions and lack of resources that pose a threat. Very soon, a hierarchy is formed among the team members, and if you believed girls were made of sugar and spice, it won’t take Yellowjackets long to make you change your mind.
Agatha, Coven Of Chaos
Agatha Harkness may have been a scheming villain in WandaVision, but wasn’t she simply superb at that? This time around she gets to be the protagonist of her own story in Agatha, Coven of Chaos, and we all hope that it will be as good as her first appearance on screen.
American Born Chinese
Adapted from a famous graphic novel, American Born Chinese follows Jin Wang as he tries to survive both his school life and home life. As if that wasn’t enough work, after meeting a new foreign exchange student at school, he gets entangled in a battle between the gods of Chinese mythology that results in many comical situations.
And Just Like That... - Season 2
If you knew everything about the life of Carrie Bradshaw and her three friends in their 30s, why not learn more about life in their 50s? A direct sequel to Sex and the City, And Just Like That was initially announced as a miniseries but later was extended into another season. So whether you’re watching it proudly or as a guilty pleasure, you definitely have something to look forward to.
Barry - Season 4
A former US marine and Afghanistan veteran lives a solitary life in a big city and turns all his military experience into a new source of income — being a hitman. Not that it is not an exciting premise, but you’ve seen it so many times both in movies and on TV that it’s very hard to expect something new. But Barry has a twist. Its protagonist travels to LA on an assignment and finds himself joining an acting class. From there, things take an unexpected turn. And since the last time anyone saw Barry in the season three finale, there was an explosion in the building, it’s even more intriguing how he will get out of this predicament.
The Lazarus Project - Season 2
App developer George wakes up one ordinary morning and realizes he is in a time loop. Except it is not one day that he constantly relives, like how it happens in most stories with a similar plot. His time loop lasts six months and happens because of The Lazarus Project. Consisting of carefully selected people who for reasons unexplained can remember time loops, this project is activated every time there is a global threat. Using their knowledge of the future, team members save the world from destroying itself. Except one day, George needs his abilities to save his wife, but the Project refuses to activate the loop.
Succession - Season 4
When CEO of Waystar Royco Logan Roy experienced a decline in his health, his four children, all with different roles and affiliations to the business, saw it as their chance to oust their father from the company and take the wheel in their hands. And yet, three seasons later, the family patriarch is still firmly sitting on his throne, proving once again that he didn’t earn his reputation of being ruthless and unstoppable for nothing. Succession is full of drama, but it is also full of dark comedy, which makes it a great watch.
True Detective: Night Country - Season 4
True Detective has never been short on talent, and Night Country is not an exception. After a three-year break, the show comes back, with its season 4 set in Ennis, Alaska, where six men disappear from a research center. It is up to Jodie Foster and Kali Reis to uncover the mystery and find the culprit.
The Mandalorian - Season 3
You can call him Baby Yoda, you can call him Grogu, but you can’t deny that you’re looking forward to seeing him and his adoptive dad Mandalorian again. After they parted ways in the season 2 finale — admittedly, for a good reason — all we are hoping for is more space adventures of the duo in season 3 of The Mandalorian.
Daisy Jones & The Six
In the 70s, Daisy Jones & The Six started their journey in the LA music scene, gradually rising to international stardom. They split at the height of their success without explaining the reason behind it. And even though the band is fictional, this mockumentary TV show filled with that unique wild 70s vibe will definitely make it feel like they were the real thing.
Shadow And Bone - Season 2
Experience of the past twelve years shows that fantasy TV series, especially well-written ones, will always find popularity with the audience. Adapted from two book series, Shadow and Bone follows Alina Starkov as she finds out she belongs to a nation of magic users called Grisha, and many believe she is the Sun Summoner. This means that every other nation living in this universe is after her, and none of their intentions are particularly benevolent towards Alina.
Gen V
If you thought superheroes were immune to high school drama, teenage hormones, and the ruthless fight for superiority, Gen V will quickly change your mind. Students of Godolkin University School of Crime Fighting may be superheroes in the making, but they will not hesitate to use the most drastic measures to win in battles that test their abilities.
Love & Death
In 1980, the case of Candy Montgomery drew the attention of the US population. Montgomery was accused and later found not guilty of the murder of her friend Betty Gore, but the public had a different opinion. The fact that at the time of the murder, Montgomery had an affair with Gore’s husband didn’t add sympathy to her character. Love & Death presents its take on what happened between these two traditional, church-going Texan couples.
Justified: City Primeval
Raylan Givens performed his duties as a US marshal in Kentucky for six seasons. And while the show had a very distinct finale, several years later, Givens returns to the screen in Justified: City Primeval. This time around, he is back where he started in Miami and in pursuit of the Oklahoma Wildman that will lead him to Detroit.
The Afterparty - Season 2
You probably never thought you would use the words “murder” and “comedy” in one sentence. Yet The Afterparty manages to make the investigation of the murder of the class reunion host not only very interesting but very funny as well. A stylistic gimmick where each episode presents the same story from a different guest’s perspective adds to the freshness. Season 2 has an all-new cast and storyline but the same overall theme.
Reservation Dogs - Season 3
Reservation Dogs hits a lot of pressing and painful issues of the Indigenous people of North America, yet it does so with unmatched humor. After fulfilling their Californian dream (which did not go the way they imagined at all), the teens are now on the brink of adulthood and need to figure out where the future will take them.