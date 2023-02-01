Don’t you love the beginning of every year, when major studios announce their release dates for continuing and new TV shows, and you can make a comprehensive schedule of what to watch and when? If once again you have realized that you have watched every episode of every single TV show streaming services have to offer (and some of them multiple times), and now life ahead seems like a barren desert, don’t you worry. New seasons of shows you grew to love as well as entirely new series are lined up for this year, waiting to hit the screens.

By the way, how do you select new shows to watch? Is there any genre or storyline you generally try to avoid or make it a point to watch? And what do you get more excited about, new shows or your favorite series getting approved for yet another season?

For this article, we have collected a list of really bingeworthy TV shows that are scheduled to be released throughout 2023. How many of these are you particularly excited about? Don’t forget to upvote them. Let us know in the comments which show in your opinion was the best thing to stream ever and what made it a hit for you.