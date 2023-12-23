ADVERTISEMENT

While it is true that the internet is full of knowledge (of varying degrees of credibility, but knowledge nonetheless), it’s also full of opinions (also, varying degrees thereof).

But communication and collaboration through sharing diverse opinions fosters critical thinking and problem solving skills, among many other things.

So, asking strangers on the internet for their unpopular takes on friendship is not a bad way to expand your cranial horizons. Earlier this month, a writer asked folks on X to share their unpopular opinions about friends that might just put them at the sharp edge of a knife. And then cranial horizons were expanded.

#1

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

KingKinvar Report

#2

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

thahumorguy Report

audrey-a-olson avatar
Watermelon_gum (she/her)
Watermelon_gum (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah! Someone you’ve know for a month can be way better for you than someone you’ve known for 5 years

#3

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

TweetsByLilith Report

ameliabrown_1 avatar
Amy
Amy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've come to accept that I have no friends, only acquaintances.

Despite the potential for a dangerous outcome, folks were keen on sharing their takes and the post went viral soon after.

The post itself didn't get all that many likes, a modest 1,800, but the metrics show that it was viewed 80-something million times. So that counts.
#4

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

elluvsreads Report

#5

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

thatquasihuman Report

#6

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

lux3_ty Report

charlottecottrell avatar
Nannychachi
Nannychachi
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A friend owed me a small amount of money. I didn't ask her about it until I became sick and needed some otc meds and had no money for it. So, I asked her. She didn't have it to give me. Okay. I searched the house over and finally came up with about $5 and went to the store. Who was there? Friend. With a cart full of stuff. Full. Of. Stuff. Can't help me when I'm sick, but had plenty of money for what she needed. It's been 30 years ago. I forgave her and we're still friendly in social situations. But, it's stuck with me that I meant nothing to her. That hurts.

The responses folks gave included the classics (“You don't know your friends until you’re in need of support.”), the contemporaries (“Your friends don’t need to know everything about you.”), and the truths that never get old (“Learn how to fix things.”). All in all, the thread went viral with 8,000 likes and reshares as well as over 80 million views.

#7

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

theereal_one Report

#8

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

yummyyumcakes Report

#9

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

calabasasjones Report

catherinedizon-enciso avatar
kenstuff
kenstuff
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Agree. True friends are genuinely happy with the success of each other

So, why are opinions so important? The gist of it is that having opinions is important. New people in our lives bring new ideas to the table, it has potential for bringing about change, and that’s why it’s key that we as humans share them (within reason, of course, when asked or when the moment is appropriate. Otherwise, you might end up on r/NobodyAsked).
#10

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

Maxthepapi Report

#11

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

bigdaddyvinz Report

#12

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

nilanmorton Report

audrey-a-olson avatar
Watermelon_gum (she/her)
Watermelon_gum (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You’re like an orange. You’re a perfectly fine fruit, and most people find you delicious. But some people just don’t like oranges.

The beauty of opinions is that they define us as individuals, not just allowing others to understand who we are, but also allowing ourselves to do the same.

Opinions require knowledge, which in turn empowers us to be more confident in ourselves as well as allows us to grow through discussion.
#13

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

iHad2GoGetit Report

danielnilssonpeking avatar
Makabert Abylons
Makabert Abylons
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Here they are called Toffel- hjälte. Slipper-hero. Saw the English term for it is henpecked husband.

#14

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

Hann_Jebat Report

#15

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

Puff_Iya Report

The challenge with opinions comes with the idea of always challenging them. Keeping an open mind and tackling opinions through discussion can have transformative powers, empowering us to learn new things about the world and how diverse it can be, all the while empowering us to become better people and teaching us to accept that we might have been wrong in our beliefs.
#16

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

Ifeade_Lu Report

#17

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

zahra_naqvi10 Report

#18

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

_saratonnin Report

And while sharing opinions is not a bad thing, given human nature, it can go south really quickly in the wrong time and place. The obvious time and place is when nobody asked. Another wrong time and place is when the other person doesn’t have the aptitude for discussion, so forcing it might lead to a conflict.

Instead, one of the things that you could do is share experiences instead of opinions.
#19

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

itsurgirl_aine Report

#20

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

WhoTFissim Report

danielnilssonpeking avatar
Makabert Abylons
Makabert Abylons
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Meet a new friend some years ago. Solid dude, got me to stand up for myself more. Always been to kind for my own good. Another friend who i had known for 15-20 years started going around telling common friends that i had changed and that my new friend had bad influence on me.. So i normalized putting him in his place if needed, now we are not friends anymore because he didn’t like that. 10/10 worth it.

#21

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

WestifiedMJ Report

The idea behind sharing experiences over opinions is what also makes human communication effective. Instead of sharing a conclusion, focus on the process of explaining how you got to it.

This should then be followed up with keeping an open mind. Because if you have a black or white “my way or the highway” attitude, it’s only a matter of time when everyone’s screaming and nobody’s listening.
#22

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

itssymohn Report

#23

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

TheAverageJoe28 Report

#24

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

Radmanraschke Report

Sharing experiences means communicating where you come from and painting a clear picture through your example. And while your intention might be to teach someone based on your experience, it might not work, but it has the potential to shed some light and compassion on a worldview the other person might not have considered. And sometimes that’s more important.
#25

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

theereal_one Report

#26

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

iHad2GoGetit Report

#27

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

Heidel209 Report

It’s more than fine not to share opinions, by the way. Some just find life much more peaceful that way because it doesn’t trigger those who can’t handle opinions. Or they might not want to be judged for that same reason. Or, even, it might not matter at all. Whether it’s because someone is a bit on the blunt side of things or they just don’t care. But if you end up talking, at least try to generate a positive and transformative discussion, and not a scream fest.

#28

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

farrahwhitee Report

#29

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

thahumorguy Report

#30

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

ChIMeRaTeX Report

So, what’s your take on any of this? The comment section is eagerly awaiting your input. But if that’s not your cup of tea, then you might just enjoy another listicle of unpopular opinions. Because we’re all about broadening our horizons.
#31

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

Tigerlily054 Report

#32

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

alostuser Report

#33

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

_YoungKevin Report

#34

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

jordanthecool71 Report

#35

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

feyiszn Report

#36

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

ozzyetomi Report

#37

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

Maxthepapi Report

#38

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

pigletish Report

#39

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

aoiibean Report

#40

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

MitchellRossman Report

#41

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

ofl_zeezahh Report

#42

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

TinyStarshine Report

#43

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

forsakenhenry Report

danielnilssonpeking avatar
Makabert Abylons
Makabert Abylons
Community Member
3 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Covid i can somewhat understand. Refusing to take the vaccine and say my body my choice.. . If you are a grown up and still so ignorant that you don’t understand that you get vaccinated because of others NOT yourself, we are done. Hope you get terribly ill in covid or whatever but make a 100% recovery, AFTER you felt like you were dying.

#44

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

EbonyPinkSoul Report

#45

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

HazaelHorton Report

#46

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

xyespoir Report

#47

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

ChiyoSara Report

#48

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

Vale_Giovanardi Report

#49

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

younghock2 Report

#50

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

PressDiaNeck Report

#51

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

ch_aran__ Report

#52

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

_lkenny_ Report

#53

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

Ki11switch87 Report

#54

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

jpolarbear22 Report

#55

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

Meister_shaban Report

#56

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

oma_chigonum Report

#57

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

jbeeee_26 Report

#58

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

ViJuDaGD Report

#59

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

zhwarza Report

#60

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

luuucasalv Report

#61

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

HeilandJonas Report

#62

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

ofoluwaese Report

#63

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

i_am_Diepriye Report

#64

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

Chunky_Coffee Report

#65

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

thebrandOma Report

#66

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

MEzendu Report

kb_ avatar
K B.
K B.
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nope. That right there is a prime example of what a friend is not.

#67

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

Rainbow_Opu Report

#68

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

weird_urobohgal Report

#69

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

WajohiM Report

#70

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

thatquasihuman Report

#71

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

citrinewind Report

#72

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

tanviiij Report

#73

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

Teeamariss Report

#74

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

ArcenethFlores Report

#75

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

coolasniy Report

#76

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

Kagewastray Report

#77

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

HipD21 Report

#78

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

CobaltEternity Report

#79

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

judeomate Report

#80

Unpopular-Opinions-Friendship

green_elo Report

