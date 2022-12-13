Twitter User Asks People To Share Their Unpopular Opinions And 109 Don’t Hold Back
Unpopular opinions—chances are, we all have them. Whether we voice them or not is up to us entirely, but of course, some people cannot resist a chance to share their thoughts in some online threads, especially if you can hide behind an avatar and a username that probably isn’t going to expose your real identity to anyone (unless you don’t care, that is).
A popular Twitter user by the name of @jzux aka ‘trash jones’ asked her followers to share their most benign unpopular opinions. As expected, the thread was too hard to resist for a lot of the bird app users as the tweet went viral, receiving over 21.4K quote tweets as well as a lot of entertaining replies under the original post itself.
With that being said, if you’d like to see what is this all about, then think no further and scroll down below to see if you agree or disagree with some of the statements these people shared online.
Image credits: jzux
This post may include affiliate links.
I don't understand why they self-diagnose, its not quirky and if you are actually concerned, go to a professional
Same with dogs of warmer weather living in cold climates!
i actually love good wine. everyone has different tastes. people can believe what they want.
This! I have a rather large dog and he's super chill, doesn't care about other dogs or people when on a walk and only barks when someones on our ground who doesn't belong or the door bell rings. My ex had two tiny dogs and they barked at EVERYTHING even when I was at his home for several days and I left the bedroom to use the bathroom.
YES! I carry my books around most of the time. It's easier to do that with a paperback. They're lighter and more bendable. I also don't think a broken book back is a bad thing. I like when books look read - that's why I buy most of them second hand. Since I'm stuffing them in my bagpack they'll get creased anyway.
Agreed as someone who is planning to be child-free. BUT its also equally annoying when people make kids their whole personality and blame those who don't want them.
Also, places like restaurants, bars etc. should be animal-free, except of service animals. Some people are afraid of animals, especially when it comes to dogs, and shouldn't be forced to bear with them literally everywhere, especially if they went out to relax and socialise.
No, some people actually have problems eating certain kinds of food. It might be the texture that will make them gag or throw up. It might give them indigestion.
The idea is that you know a person so well, that there is little risk of buying the terrible gift. I you do not know that person that well, you should be allowed to bring a totaly generic gift. like a bottle of wine or the latest John Grisham.
If they're properly made then they are absolutely good
People leave their sponges wet like that?? Good luck with diseases I guess
And those of us who can take on and work a traffic circle like a boss… we’d like everyone else to just park and watch for a while.
Spiders are wonderful things. We've got two currently hiding around the house somewhere - a house spider we've named Coffee because the brown of his hairs is coffee coloured, and a cobweb female we've named Speckles because she's all speckled.
I wish your lives get better, American folks! Love from Scandinavia!
They play like the adults around them - my daughter copies my wife and me, and we look after a baby so she wants to look after a baby too. I don't know how different it would be if we had a boy, or we didn't have a second child. Our older daughter also likes playing with cars and diggers, FWIW
I've had this issue even before the internet discovered it. Paper to the wall just looks wrong.
I probably would have made a stew, stir fry, or moussaka with them. Lovely lovely courgettes.
Avocados are healthy and contain good ingredients. They taste good with pasta.
Obviously you haven't tried vanilla ice cream and mudcake
In america, yes. In my country we put actual unsweetened cream, real jam and berries in and on the cake. Also the actual cake isn't ready mixed but made from natural ingredients without overly sweet flavour.
EXACLTY! You same thing with kids: you dont make them unless you really want them and know about them.
Same as teaching kids to behave "well" and be quiet at all times is straight up abuse.
I think everybody feels that way, and most people thinks oh god no, I can't sing, when they are forced to celebrate a birthday this way, and even the birthday boy/girl will be embarished when everybody's eyes is turned on them. So why we do it is still a conundrum for me.