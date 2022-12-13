Unpopular opinions—chances are, we all have them. Whether we voice them or not is up to us entirely, but of course, some people cannot resist a chance to share their thoughts in some online threads, especially if you can hide behind an avatar and a username that probably isn’t going to expose your real identity to anyone (unless you don’t care, that is).

A popular Twitter user by the name of @jzux aka ‘trash jones’ asked her followers to share their most benign unpopular opinions. As expected, the thread was too hard to resist for a lot of the bird app users as the tweet went viral, receiving over 21.4K quote tweets as well as a lot of entertaining replies under the original post itself.

With that being said, if you’d like to see what is this all about, then think no further and scroll down below to see if you agree or disagree with some of the statements these people shared online.

Image credits: jzux