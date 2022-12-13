Unpopular opinions—chances are, we all have them. Whether we voice them or not is up to us entirely, but of course, some people cannot resist a chance to share their thoughts in some online threads, especially if you can hide behind an avatar and a username that probably isn’t going to expose your real identity to anyone (unless you don’t care, that is).

A popular Twitter user by the name of @jzux aka ‘trash jones’ asked her followers to share their most benign unpopular opinions. As expected, the thread was too hard to resist for a lot of the bird app users as the tweet went viral, receiving over 21.4K quote tweets as well as a lot of entertaining replies under the original post itself.

With that being said, if you’d like to see what is this all about, then think no further and scroll down below to see if you agree or disagree with some of the statements these people shared online.

Image credits: jzux

I don't understand why they self-diagnose, its not quirky and if you are actually concerned, go to a professional

Same with dogs of warmer weather living in cold climates!

Couldn’t agree more. Too much waffle.

i actually love good wine. everyone has different tastes. people can believe what they want.

Everything is unhealthy if you take it to extreme

This! I have a rather large dog and he's super chill, doesn't care about other dogs or people when on a walk and only barks when someones on our ground who doesn't belong or the door bell rings. My ex had two tiny dogs and they barked at EVERYTHING even when I was at his home for several days and I left the bedroom to use the bathroom.

YES! I carry my books around most of the time. It's easier to do that with a paperback. They're lighter and more bendable. I also don't think a broken book back is a bad thing. I like when books look read - that's why I buy most of them second hand. Since I'm stuffing them in my bagpack they'll get creased anyway.

Young adult... I don't think I was an adult until 30.

Agreed as someone who is planning to be child-free. BUT its also equally annoying when people make kids their whole personality and blame those who don't want them.

Also, places like restaurants, bars etc. should be animal-free, except of service animals. Some people are afraid of animals, especially when it comes to dogs, and shouldn't be forced to bear with them literally everywhere, especially if they went out to relax and socialise.

His "comedy" is that he makes people cringe.

It's one of the best series of these last years.

No, some people actually have problems eating certain kinds of food. It might be the texture that will make them gag or throw up. It might give them indigestion.

The idea is that you know a person so well, that there is little risk of buying the terrible gift. I you do not know that person that well, you should be allowed to bring a totaly generic gift. like a bottle of wine or the latest John Grisham.

It works, just not for you. Or me. Or anyone outside a very small, very wealthy minority.

If they're properly made then they are absolutely good

People leave their sponges wet like that?? Good luck with diseases I guess

But they don't decide where you live...

ELOPE ALREADY!! What about Bridezillas? PLEASE!!

Oh s**t. I’ve just noticed. They do too.

The same applies to children.

I like tattoos on other people. Can never think of anything I want that badly myself.

Yes but nowadays a simple no answer just won't do for some. They want to know why you don't like it, when was the last time.... just can't please everyone.

And those of us who can take on and work a traffic circle like a boss… we’d like everyone else to just park and watch for a while.

Spiders are wonderful things. We've got two currently hiding around the house somewhere - a house spider we've named Coffee because the brown of his hairs is coffee coloured, and a cobweb female we've named Speckles because she's all speckled.

Honestly it tastes indifferent with or without the pineapple, the ham overpowers the whole thing.

I wish your lives get better, American folks! Love from Scandinavia!

"Would you like a slice of cranberry sauce?"

They play like the adults around them - my daughter copies my wife and me, and we look after a baby so she wants to look after a baby too. I don't know how different it would be if we had a boy, or we didn't have a second child. Our older daughter also likes playing with cars and diggers, FWIW

Yes! Theyre both as equal as beings!

I've had this issue even before the internet discovered it. Paper to the wall just looks wrong.

I probably would have made a stew, stir fry, or moussaka with them. Lovely lovely courgettes.

Avocados are healthy and contain good ingredients. They taste good with pasta.

American football is overrated af.

Obviously you haven't tried vanilla ice cream and mudcake

I dont like junk food in general

You hear that Kara Baskin from above.

Seems like you havent had good oatmeal!

You just canceled the whole history of food!

In america, yes. In my country we put actual unsweetened cream, real jam and berries in and on the cake. Also the actual cake isn't ready mixed but made from natural ingredients without overly sweet flavour.

I dont like it tbh, its not really my culture anyway

I Try not to say deluxe cause my saliva dries up instantly (like a parrot tongue!) and I need a drink.

EXACLTY! You same thing with kids: you dont make them unless you really want them and know about them.

Same as teaching kids to behave "well" and be quiet at all times is straight up abuse.

I think everybody feels that way, and most people thinks oh god no, I can't sing, when they are forced to celebrate a birthday this way, and even the birthday boy/girl will be embarished when everybody's eyes is turned on them. So why we do it is still a conundrum for me.

5points
POST
Groaver Andout
Groaver Andout
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, diluting anything to drink is bad

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Unpopular-Controversial-Opinions

MelanieTait Report

5points
POST
Zia Barrett
Zia Barrett
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because trauma reactions are being a d*ckhead...

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#58

Unpopular-Controversial-Opinions