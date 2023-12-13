ADVERTISEMENT

Folks have to be careful with what and how they practice their freedom of speech online.

No, it’s not because of hate speech or the like—that’s usually tackled by upstanding netizens who shut down trolls pretty quickly.

There’s a much worse fate, and that is that nobody honestly cares because nobody asked. In fact, the level of not caring is so little, there’s an entire online group dedicated to calling out instances of it. If you care, that is.

Bored Panda also reached out to writer and researcher Julian Stodd to learn more about niche communities online.