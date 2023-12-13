ADVERTISEMENT

Folks have to be careful with what and how they practice their freedom of speech online.

No, it’s not because of hate speech or the like—that’s usually tackled by upstanding netizens who shut down trolls pretty quickly.

There’s a much worse fate, and that is that nobody honestly cares because nobody asked. In fact, the level of not caring is so little, there’s an entire online group dedicated to calling out instances of it. If you care, that is.

Bored Panda also reached out to writer and researcher Julian Stodd to learn more about niche communities online.

#1

Why Do You Bother?

#2

This Belong Here

#3

Someone Please Go Get Him

So, there’s this online group called r/NobodyAsked with a supplementary tagline of “Who Cares?” which thrives on people’s unsolicited mouthiness.

It’s a subreddit that’s aimed at pointing out all the times people who were never asked anything, yet still explained far too much.
#4

I Remember When I Asked It Was June 4th 1976

#5

I’m Sure This Delivery Driver Means Well, But Wow

zedrapazia avatar
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That driver has the inner spirit of a Golden Retriever waiting for walkies.

Vote comment up
16
16points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Well Damn

The community was first introduced to Reddit in September of 2017. Since then, it has amassed 377,000 members.

As is with most Reddit communities, there are a handful of rules set out, which are pretty much standard, but the fun part are the flairs: there’s SAD, What?, We will ban, and Kind of Asked. I always find those amusing, sets a great dynamic for the subreddit.

#7

On A Post About Self Improvement

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
That's some serious Richard (BP doesn't let us use the nickname for that name) measuring contest.

That's some serious Richard (BP doesn't let us use the nickname for that name) measuring contest.

2
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Lemon Cheesecake Is One Of My Favourite Desserts

#9

Congrats Mate

Bored Panda has reached out to writer, researcher and the captain at Sea Salt Learning, Julian Stodd. Julian helps individuals and organizations alike to get fit for the Social Age, a concept that Julian defined as a map that pin points the twelve aspects and factors defining our world in terms of societies, communities and organizations.
#10

A Review On A Recipe

#11

Ok Man

#12

Amazon LEGO Set Review

Julian explains that niche communities online are strong because they redefine what a conversation is: “Spaces like ‘Nobody Asked’ thrive because they change the rules that govern the conversation. In our everyday lives we may feel that we need to conform to certain ‘ways of being’, to conversational norms.”

“But in these odd corners of the Internet, we can see that it’s OK to just let go—and so we do. You can have conversations that, in your day job, may be frowned upon or laughed at, but here it’s all OK. And sometimes it’s nice to be your authentically weird self.”
#13

Why Are People Like This?

laurenschlatter avatar
UndertaleLover (She/Her)
UndertaleLover (She/Her)
Community Member
42 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your two half sisters and your brother all at the same time? Were they in a car accident or something?

2
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Relevant Lotr Question

zedrapazia avatar
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tolkien also left a bunch of very strange notes regarding these two (they are easy to find on Google), leading to the conclusion that we can't really say whether he was looking at gay couples for reference or if it's really just a friendship based on mutual respect. Everyone has to make their own decision.

1
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

On A Video Of A Guy Pulling A Prank On His Younger Brother

laurenschlatter avatar
UndertaleLover (She/Her)
UndertaleLover (She/Her)
Community Member
33 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

2
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Julian continues: “Of course, there is a downside to this: whilst some of these conversations and communities are fun, others are not. The behavior of other people can create space where people explore ideas, language, stories that are unpleasant, divisive, and dangerous. It’s the same thing at work: we judge our safety largely on how others behave, which is a way of understanding how riots start.”
#16

On A Video About Winemaking

#17

Ok, I Didn’t Really Ask Tho

laurenschlatter avatar
UndertaleLover (She/Her)
UndertaleLover (She/Her)
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, how dare you talk about cookies. Truly the most insensitive comment I've ever seen

4
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

They Were Talking About Overwatch Currency… This Dude Brought It To A Personal Level For No Reason

If you’ve been on the internet, or even just Bored Panda, long enough, you’ll know that pretty much anything online can turn into a community, or at the very least a following. Even concepts like apathy—something that Nobody Asked kinda sorta nods at.

“In my work on the Social Age, I describe the ‘rise of community’ as one of the key changes transforming our social reality,” elaborates Julian. “Today we are radically connected, across many different technologies, in many different spaces. There is not ‘reconciliation’ that happens. We can literally be a different ‘self’ in a different ‘community’ every hour of the day.”
#19

On A Post About Looking Like A Pokemon Character

#20

Spotted One While Watching A Video On Self-Defense Shootings…

#21

Thanks Patti

Julian continues: “So, a community could be based on apathy. Indeed, I would be surprised if there are not many such spaces already in existence. Maybe you just turn up, and don’t bother to comment on anything…:

Julian does note a nuance in such communities, though: communities might form with a shared interest, but they can also form in opposition to things. In fact, opposition is an easier force to create (“look at politics”). So, forming a community around, say, apathy, is possible, but forming a counter community that points at the former and says it’s stupid might work out even better.

#22

On A Psychology Video Of The Harry Harlow Monkey Trials

#23

Me_irl

eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you're regularly encountering this, it's a you problem.

1
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

That's Crazy But Who Asked

And the impact of such niche communities should not be understated. Julian explains that online communities provide a space to explore ideas, build new meaning and to create new vocabularies.

“I think that they fundamentally change our experience of what it is to be human—in many ways carrying us beyond our legacy boundaries of ‘country’, and notions of ‘citizenship’, which were largely defined by geography, transport technology, and whoever controlled the airwaves,” added Julian. “Today you can be a member of many different—weird and wonderful—communities around the world, and find real value in them.”
#25

On A Video Of Geometry Dash

#26

They Were Talking About Watches…

laurenschlatter avatar
UndertaleLover (She/Her)
UndertaleLover (She/Her)
Community Member
18 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

By looking at these I've learned that trying to advance a conversation through saying random things, although it works in real life, does not work very well when you're online. Which reminds me-

2
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Word

He continued: “In my research on identity, we see people using these spaces to deliberately separate out and explore aspects of their ‘self’. Of course this can be both a good and a bad thing: without a breadth of opinions, without the opportunity to come up for air, people can get swept into fantasies and narrow perspectives that become toxic or tragic.”

“On the plus side, these niche communities permeate ideas into wider society, may even form the foundations of the social movements that we need, for greater social justice and accountability—I mean, it’s a long way from a nerdy community on apathy to changing the world, but ideas have a way of spreading…”

“Or maybe there’s a more human and small-scale answer: it can be fun. If it brings a smile to your face, and to one other, then perhaps it’s worth it.”
#28

Did You Know

#29

We Definitely Asked For That

#30

What Does That Have Anything To Do With This? Lmaooo

You can explore more new ideas, the Social Age, leadership, culture, learning and many other concepts on Julian’s dedicated learning blog and by checking out Sea Salt Learning. You can also give them a follow on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

But if you feel like scrolling, then Bored Panda has another article about this very same online group, or you can just visit the group itself.
#31

Saw This I. Another Group. Seem To Really Fit Here

#32

No Hate To This Person But It Was So Out Of Left Field

#33

Symbolic Sunflower Seeds

#34

What A Sensitive, Well-Thought-Out Reply

eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As opposed to "lmao dumbasses and their smartphones 🤣", the average response by people on this website, which is the height of sensitivity?

0
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#35

Found This On Fb

#36

Back In My Day

#37

Cool Bro

#38

Literally Nobody

#39

Keeps The Stank In

#40

Ok?

#41

Okay?

#42

Ok And?

#43

In A Thread About Whether Or Not A Dog Video Was Reversed

#44

On A Post About Someone Giving A Love Interest Some Cheese As A Gift

#45

Thanks For Sharing!

#46

I Just Wanted To Watch A Kitty Falling Asleep, Geez

#47

Why Bother Even Posting Anything At All?

#48

Ok But Why

#49

On A Post Asking For Piercing Shop Recommendations. Not Really Necessary Is It?

#50

Op Was Asking For Suggestions Of What To Bring To A Super Bowl Party

#51

If You Ever Meet His Brother, Start Running

#52

A Reply To A Comment On Mr Beast's Latest Video

#53

A Non-Review For Wax Strips

#54

Is It A Spam?

ta_en_bulle avatar
WayoftheStarPrincess
WayoftheStarPrincess
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What was that thing about us queers and socialists shoving our opinions/lifestyles in other's faces?

0
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#55

Was Trying To Find The Right Sub For A While, Lemme Know If Theres A Better One

#56

Why Would You Comment This

zedrapazia avatar
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do the Americans now have to fly to other planets using Biden to detect how shallow and safe the water will be? If not, this comment is outta place, mate!

1
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#57

On An Article About The New Yakuza Game Using Denuvo

#58

The Meat Used In My Dish Wasn't Even Mentioned In The Post?

#59

Why

#60

Bro Wtf, You Didn’t Have To Mention That

