70 Unhinged, Bizarre Or Just Downright Funny Things Folks Said Online Without Being AskedInterview With Expert
Folks have to be careful with what and how they practice their freedom of speech online.
No, it’s not because of hate speech or the like—that’s usually tackled by upstanding netizens who shut down trolls pretty quickly.
There’s a much worse fate, and that is that nobody honestly cares because nobody asked. In fact, the level of not caring is so little, there’s an entire online group dedicated to calling out instances of it. If you care, that is.
Bored Panda also reached out to writer and researcher Julian Stodd to learn more about niche communities online.
Why Do You Bother?
This Belong Here
Am I the only one who is getting escaped prisoner vibes from this guy
Someone Please Go Get Him
So, there’s this online group called r/NobodyAsked with a supplementary tagline of “Who Cares?” which thrives on people’s unsolicited mouthiness.
It’s a subreddit that’s aimed at pointing out all the times people who were never asked anything, yet still explained far too much.
I Remember When I Asked It Was June 4th 1976
I’m Sure This Delivery Driver Means Well, But Wow
That driver has the inner spirit of a Golden Retriever waiting for walkies.
Well Damn
I'd be reading to escape reality for a bit.
The community was first introduced to Reddit in September of 2017. Since then, it has amassed 377,000 members.
As is with most Reddit communities, there are a handful of rules set out, which are pretty much standard, but the fun part are the flairs: there’s SAD, What?, We will ban, and Kind of Asked. I always find those amusing, sets a great dynamic for the subreddit.
On A Post About Self Improvement
That's some serious Richard (BP doesn't let us use the nickname for that name) measuring contest.
Lemon Cheesecake Is One Of My Favourite Desserts
This one is really funny to me for some reason
Congrats Mate
Bored Panda has reached out to writer, researcher and the captain at Sea Salt Learning, Julian Stodd. Julian helps individuals and organizations alike to get fit for the Social Age, a concept that Julian defined as a map that pin points the twelve aspects and factors defining our world in terms of societies, communities and organizations.
A Review On A Recipe
Ok Man
December is the last month of the year??? Inconceivable! /s
Amazon LEGO Set Review
Julian explains that niche communities online are strong because they redefine what a conversation is: “Spaces like ‘Nobody Asked’ thrive because they change the rules that govern the conversation. In our everyday lives we may feel that we need to conform to certain ‘ways of being’, to conversational norms.”
“But in these odd corners of the Internet, we can see that it’s OK to just let go—and so we do. You can have conversations that, in your day job, may be frowned upon or laughed at, but here it’s all OK. And sometimes it’s nice to be your authentically weird self.”
Why Are People Like This?
Your two half sisters and your brother all at the same time? Were they in a car accident or something?
Relevant Lotr Question
Tolkien also left a bunch of very strange notes regarding these two (they are easy to find on Google), leading to the conclusion that we can't really say whether he was looking at gay couples for reference or if it's really just a friendship based on mutual respect. Everyone has to make their own decision.
On A Video Of A Guy Pulling A Prank On His Younger Brother
Julian continues: “Of course, there is a downside to this: whilst some of these conversations and communities are fun, others are not. The behavior of other people can create space where people explore ideas, language, stories that are unpleasant, divisive, and dangerous. It’s the same thing at work: we judge our safety largely on how others behave, which is a way of understanding how riots start.”
On A Video About Winemaking
Ok, I Didn’t Really Ask Tho
Yes, how dare you talk about cookies. Truly the most insensitive comment I've ever seen
They Were Talking About Overwatch Currency… This Dude Brought It To A Personal Level For No Reason
If you’ve been on the internet, or even just Bored Panda, long enough, you’ll know that pretty much anything online can turn into a community, or at the very least a following. Even concepts like apathy—something that Nobody Asked kinda sorta nods at.
“In my work on the Social Age, I describe the ‘rise of community’ as one of the key changes transforming our social reality,” elaborates Julian. “Today we are radically connected, across many different technologies, in many different spaces. There is not ‘reconciliation’ that happens. We can literally be a different ‘self’ in a different ‘community’ every hour of the day.”
On A Post About Looking Like A Pokemon Character
Spotted One While Watching A Video On Self-Defense Shootings…
Thanks Patti
Julian continues: “So, a community could be based on apathy. Indeed, I would be surprised if there are not many such spaces already in existence. Maybe you just turn up, and don’t bother to comment on anything…:
Julian does note a nuance in such communities, though: communities might form with a shared interest, but they can also form in opposition to things. In fact, opposition is an easier force to create (“look at politics”). So, forming a community around, say, apathy, is possible, but forming a counter community that points at the former and says it’s stupid might work out even better.
On A Psychology Video Of The Harry Harlow Monkey Trials
Me_irl
That's Crazy But Who Asked
And the impact of such niche communities should not be understated. Julian explains that online communities provide a space to explore ideas, build new meaning and to create new vocabularies.
“I think that they fundamentally change our experience of what it is to be human—in many ways carrying us beyond our legacy boundaries of ‘country’, and notions of ‘citizenship’, which were largely defined by geography, transport technology, and whoever controlled the airwaves,” added Julian. “Today you can be a member of many different—weird and wonderful—communities around the world, and find real value in them.”
They Were Talking About Watches…
By looking at these I've learned that trying to advance a conversation through saying random things, although it works in real life, does not work very well when you're online. Which reminds me-
He continued: “In my research on identity, we see people using these spaces to deliberately separate out and explore aspects of their ‘self’. Of course this can be both a good and a bad thing: without a breadth of opinions, without the opportunity to come up for air, people can get swept into fantasies and narrow perspectives that become toxic or tragic.”
“On the plus side, these niche communities permeate ideas into wider society, may even form the foundations of the social movements that we need, for greater social justice and accountability—I mean, it’s a long way from a nerdy community on apathy to changing the world, but ideas have a way of spreading…”
“Or maybe there’s a more human and small-scale answer: it can be fun. If it brings a smile to your face, and to one other, then perhaps it’s worth it.”
Did You Know
We Definitely Asked For That
Yes, and us Minecraft players are cubes deep, what's your point?/s
What Does That Have Anything To Do With This? Lmaooo
Well that gets you a different kind of gift I guess.
You can explore more new ideas, the Social Age, leadership, culture, learning and many other concepts on Julian's dedicated learning blog and by checking out Sea Salt Learning.
Saw This I. Another Group. Seem To Really Fit Here
No Hate To This Person But It Was So Out Of Left Field
Symbolic Sunflower Seeds
What A Sensitive, Well-Thought-Out Reply
As opposed to “lmao dumbasses and their smartphones 🤣”, the average response by people on this website, which is the height of sensitivity?
Found This On Fb
Back In My Day
Cool Bro
Literally Nobody
Keeps The Stank In
Ok?
Okay?
Ok And?
In A Thread About Whether Or Not A Dog Video Was Reversed
On A Post About Someone Giving A Love Interest Some Cheese As A Gift
Thanks For Sharing!
I Just Wanted To Watch A Kitty Falling Asleep, Geez
Why Bother Even Posting Anything At All?
Ok But Why
On A Post Asking For Piercing Shop Recommendations. Not Really Necessary Is It?
As a teen, to have fun I went to the movies.
Op Was Asking For Suggestions Of What To Bring To A Super Bowl Party
If You Ever Meet His Brother, Start Running
A Reply To A Comment On Mr Beast's Latest Video
A Non-Review For Wax Strips
Is It A Spam?
What was that thing about us queers and socialists shoving our opinions/lifestyles in other's faces?
Was Trying To Find The Right Sub For A While, Lemme Know If Theres A Better One
This s**t makes me so mad. Shut up and try living the way you say you believe. Sigh.
Why Would You Comment This
Do the Americans now have to fly to other planets using Biden to detect how shallow and safe the water will be? If not, this comment is outta place, mate!