No matter how gastronomically flexible you think you are, everyone—absolutely everyone—has at least a few food quirks. It might be something as simple as hating kiwi and loving celery… or something as controversial as plopping pineapple on pizza!

User @Didiiiiiiiiii_ recently went viral on X (formerly Twitter) after sparking a thread all about the spiciest and most unpopular opinions about food. The thread went massively viral, and we couldn’t wait to share people’s hottest takes with you. Scroll down below and be sure to upvote the posts that you agree with, Pandas!

Bored Panda reached out to the author of the viral thread, @Didiiiiiiiiii_, and he was kind enough to share his thoughts on the popularity of the post, as well as on food and picky eating. You'll find his insights as you read on.