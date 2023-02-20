My sister and I (Carla and Patrícia) are self-taught artists from Portugal. We grew up with the same passion for art, which started with drawing and painting. But it was in sculpting we found our fondest way to express ourselves and bring our imagination to life!

In 2018, we opened a shop with our one-of-a-kind creations. Among other items, you'll find there our favorite thing to do: our jewelry, which we design and make. We use mostly polymer clay, brass, acrylic paint, and velvet ribbon, among other materials that help us to embellish the necklaces, creating unique pieces of wearable art.

In our sculpting technique, we try our best to reach realism and we can't help but to add a whimsical feeling! For themes we love to work with nature/animals, fantasy/dark fantasy, and Gothic aesthetics. All our pieces are OOAK, which means we don't replicate the same item twice. Sometimes we work with the same theme but they are all different. We don't take custom orders! Some of the necklaces you'll see in here have already been sold, others are still available. So feel free to take a look at our shop. You can also follow our socials.

Thanks for looking!

More info: Instagram | Etsy