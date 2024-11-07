Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“AITA For Not Wanting My Disabled Cousin At My Wedding?”
Occasions, Wedding

“AITA For Not Wanting My Disabled Cousin At My Wedding?”

Open list comments 10
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

10

ADVERTISEMENT

The wedding day is one of the most important days in people’s lives. So it’s no surprise that they want everything to go smoothly; hence the months of preparation, arrangements, and worrying.

For this bride-to-be, one of the main wedding-related worries was the guestlist; and whether or not her cousin should be on it. Opening up to the ‘AITAH’ community, she shared that her disabled cousin consistently crosses physical boundaries, which makes her uncomfortable, and she doesn’t want to be on edge during her big day. Her family, however, believed that not inviting him would be unfair and cruel.

Most couples want their wedding day to be perfect

Image credits: freepic.diller / Freepik (not the actual photo)

This bride-to-be was worried that having her disabled cousin at her wedding would keep her on edge

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: JumpyThrowRA

The OP shared some more details in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Many netizens didn’t think the bride-to-be was a jerk in the situation

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people believed that everyone was to blame here, at least to some extent

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

30

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

10
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

10

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Rugilė Žemaitytė

Rugilė Žemaitytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

Read less »
Rugilė Žemaitytė

Rugilė Žemaitytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
annaekberg avatar
Skogsrået
Skogsrået
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA, her wedding and her rules but with this family there will be consequences. Cousins behaviour could have been handled long ago but seems they enable it instead. Just cause you are disabled doesn't mean you can't learn and change your behaviour but instead they encourage his bad behaviour.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
amanda-tyrrell avatar
kissmychakram
kissmychakram
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm fairly sure the last thing a bride wants on her wedding day is to be groped by anyone (other than, maybe, her groom). If this a thing that her cousin is almost certain to do then I completely understand her not wanting him there. The fact that he doesn't understand that what he is doing is wrong is also another good reason to exclude him since he likewise won't understand why people are getting cross with him (op mentions that he cried when yelled at). If she were excluding him for aesthetic reasons then she would definitely be TA, in this case however NTA. IMO, of course.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
costa2706 avatar
Kari Panda
Kari Panda
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I agree with the suggestion from the ESH commenter. I think it would really hurt Tom‘s feelings to be excluded, but it’s not OP‘s resposibility to protect herself from him. Someone must keep him in line, every single second of the wedding. If they can‘t manage that, then Tom needs to leave, period.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
annaekberg avatar
Skogsrået
Skogsrået
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA, her wedding and her rules but with this family there will be consequences. Cousins behaviour could have been handled long ago but seems they enable it instead. Just cause you are disabled doesn't mean you can't learn and change your behaviour but instead they encourage his bad behaviour.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
amanda-tyrrell avatar
kissmychakram
kissmychakram
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm fairly sure the last thing a bride wants on her wedding day is to be groped by anyone (other than, maybe, her groom). If this a thing that her cousin is almost certain to do then I completely understand her not wanting him there. The fact that he doesn't understand that what he is doing is wrong is also another good reason to exclude him since he likewise won't understand why people are getting cross with him (op mentions that he cried when yelled at). If she were excluding him for aesthetic reasons then she would definitely be TA, in this case however NTA. IMO, of course.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
costa2706 avatar
Kari Panda
Kari Panda
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I agree with the suggestion from the ESH commenter. I think it would really hurt Tom‘s feelings to be excluded, but it’s not OP‘s resposibility to protect herself from him. Someone must keep him in line, every single second of the wedding. If they can‘t manage that, then Tom needs to leave, period.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Occasions
Homepage
Trending
Occasions
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Occasions Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda