What is the main factor that makes art what it is? It may sound like a rhetorical question or maybe too generic to find an answer that fits everyone. But for the purposes of this post, we can say that art has what it takes to make you stop right on your feet and trigger some pure, genuine awe — even for just a couple of seconds.

From the Sistine Chapel to “The Great Wave off Kanagawa,” plenty of works have captured people’s imagination and attention. But what about when you’re just walking down the street and see something so random yet beautiful that seems like it should belong to a museum? From the lines of a cracked phone screen to the ice on trees during winter, everyday objects can form patterns and shapes that are both awe-inspiring and unexpected. Whatever the case may be, you can’t help but stop and stare at this random piece of art that is just… there, in all its offbeat creativity and glory.

Not sure what we’re talking about? Time to show you then. Scroll down and take a look at this collection of unexpected art, aka art gems hiding in plain sight! We’ve scoured the internet to find some of the best examples of art in everyday life, shared by the people who captured them! Each picture is unique, and all of them are proof that you never know where the next piece of accidental art might be hiding. They all challenge traditional notions of what art is and where it can be found — and the best part? They weren’t born with the intention of being art, making their beauty all the more remarkable!

In Cute Cat News, My Mom Put Up An Easter Decal On Our Front Door And It Makes Gigi Look Like A Dr. Seuss Character

In Cute Cat News, My Mom Put Up An Easter Decal On Our Front Door And It Makes Gigi Look Like A Dr. Seuss Character

Gigi didn't want just one superpower. Gigi wanted all of them.

A Patient Experienced Claustrophobia And Had A Panic Attack During A Ct Scan

A Patient Experienced Claustrophobia And Had A Panic Attack During A Ct Scan

Unstirred Paint

Unstirred Paint

Looks like a Rorschach test image.

Something Bumped Against A Wall At Work And Made A Painting Of A Snowy Town

Something Bumped Against A Wall At Work And Made A Painting Of A Snowy Town

The Corrosion On This Water Tap Looks Like A Map

The Corrosion On This Water Tap Looks Like A Map

The Opening In This Wall Looks Like A Piece Of Art Hanging On It

The Opening In This Wall Looks Like A Piece Of Art Hanging On It

Barksy

Barksy

Took A Small Squirt Of My Shaving Gel, And Got A Little Chicken!

Took A Small Squirt Of My Shaving Gel, And Got A Little Chicken!

this was done on purpose, no way this was an accident

The Aftermath From A Tornado That Passed Through Mayfield Kentucky - On Display

The Aftermath From A Tornado That Passed Through Mayfield Kentucky - On Display

This Belonged Here

This Belonged Here

This Cracked Windshield Looks Like A Van Gogh

This Cracked Windshield Looks Like A Van Gogh

My Daughter Dumped Out Her Acrylics In The Sink

My Daughter Dumped Out Her Acrylics In The Sink

Even The Shadows In Scotland Are Plaid

Even The Shadows In Scotland Are Plaid

A Pen Exploded On Our Office Wall, So I Converted It Into A Modern Art Exhibit

A Pen Exploded On Our Office Wall, So I Converted It Into A Modern Art Exhibit

A Rock Created Bird Shaped Window Art On My Car

A Rock Created Bird Shaped Window Art On My Car

The Dark Side Of The Moon Art Work Appeared On My Wall

The Dark Side Of The Moon Art Work Appeared On My Wall

Beautiful Cabbage Art

Beautiful Cabbage Art

The Pattern The Ice Left On My Grill

The Pattern The Ice Left On My Grill

If You Zoom In It Looks Like A Turner Landscape

If You Zoom In It Looks Like A Turner Landscape

This Smudge Looks Like A Mountain

This Smudge Looks Like A Mountain

Dust In A Wine Glass Creates A Galaxy

Dust In A Wine Glass Creates A Galaxy

At First I Thought This Was Mosaic Tile, Until I Got Closer And Found It Has Been In The Sun Too Long

At First I Thought This Was Mosaic Tile, Until I Got Closer And Found It Has Been In The Sun Too Long

Rainstorm Creates A Watercolor Painting On Windshield

Rainstorm Creates A Watercolor Painting On Windshield

This Is What Happens When The Triple Foam Breaks At The Car Wash

This Is What Happens When The Triple Foam Breaks At The Car Wash

These Natural Art By Fungus On My Mom's Kitchen Cupboard Wall

These Natural Art By Fungus On My Mom's Kitchen Cupboard Wall

First Rain, Then Freezing Temperatures = Nature Art

First Rain, Then Freezing Temperatures = Nature Art

Art Only Nature Can Create. My Fence This Morning After A Snowy Night On Terschelling, The Netherlands

Art Only Nature Can Create. My Fence This Morning After A Snowy Night On Terschelling, The Netherlands

This Onion In My Taco Looks Like Digital Art

This Onion In My Taco Looks Like Digital Art

A Piece Of Art At The Office - Displays The Live Ticker Tape Headlines, Thrown Into The Trash

A Piece Of Art At The Office - Displays The Live Ticker Tape Headlines, Thrown Into The Trash

Now you are giving galleries ideas... :D

Soon To Be Demolished Building Looks Like An Piece Of Art

Soon To Be Demolished Building Looks Like An Piece Of Art

The Art On This Shovel After A Day Of Work

The Art On This Shovel After A Day Of Work

Paper Jammed In My Scanner And I Accidentally Created Abstract Art

Paper Jammed In My Scanner And I Accidentally Created Abstract Art

My Suction Packed Embroidery Thread Looks Like A Modern Art Piece

My Suction Packed Embroidery Thread Looks Like A Modern Art Piece

Accidental Art: Water, Chalk, LEGO Dried On A Table

Accidental Art: Water, Chalk, LEGO Dried On A Table

Spilled Flour On Black Countertop = Cosmic Event

Spilled Flour On Black Countertop = Cosmic Event

Im Just Going To Leave This Here

Im Just Going To Leave This Here

Took A Picture Of The Full Moon Out Of My Picture Window And Unwittingly Superimposed It Over The Mountain Painting Hanging On The Opposite Wall

Took A Picture Of The Full Moon Out Of My Picture Window And Unwittingly Superimposed It Over The Mountain Painting Hanging On The Opposite Wall

The Lidless Eye Of Sauron

The Lidless Eye Of Sauron

Accidental Map On A Dish Soap Bottle In The Kitchen Of A Car Workshop

Accidental Map On A Dish Soap Bottle In The Kitchen Of A Car Workshop

This Shadow From Two Different Trees In My Parking Lot

This Shadow From Two Different Trees In My Parking Lot

This Door Handle On A Frosty Morning

This Door Handle On A Frosty Morning

Coffee Stain Kitty

Coffee Stain Kitty

Enter The Quantum Realm (Jasmine Tea Left Overnight)

Enter The Quantum Realm (Jasmine Tea Left Overnight)

The Way My Glass Door Shattered

The Way My Glass Door Shattered

I Washed My Car And Was Treated To Some Interesting Patterns In The Frost The Next Morning

I Washed My Car And Was Treated To Some Interesting Patterns In The Frost The Next Morning

This Tree Stump Looks Like A Really Cool Skyline

This Tree Stump Looks Like A Really Cool Skyline

I Accidentally Painted A Silhouette Of A Forest In My Last Sip Of Coffee

I Accidentally Painted A Silhouette Of A Forest In My Last Sip Of Coffee

The Way This Car Froze

The Way This Car Froze

My Coffee Break At San Francisco Moma Yesterday Turned Into Accidental Art

My Coffee Break At San Francisco Moma Yesterday Turned Into Accidental Art

A Clock In A Server Room Where I Work Is Accidental Modern Art

A Clock In A Server Room Where I Work Is Accidental Modern Art

Work In A Paint Store, The Tint Came Out Looking Like A Volcano Erupting

Work In A Paint Store, The Tint Came Out Looking Like A Volcano Erupting

Deer Formed From An Accidental Drop Of Black Paint

Deer Formed From An Accidental Drop Of Black Paint

Sunset Reflected In A Broken Mirror

Sunset Reflected In A Broken Mirror

I Dropped Some Water, Opened The Table Extension To Dry And A City Landscape With Temples And Pinnacles Appeared

I Dropped Some Water, Opened The Table Extension To Dry And A City Landscape With Temples And Pinnacles Appeared

This Is Horrible But With Natural Art

This Is Horrible But With Natural Art

Accidental Art

Accidental Art

When You Go To The Library And Accidentally End Up In Interstellar

When You Go To The Library And Accidentally End Up In Interstellar

When You Fill The Soap With Remnants From Multiple Soap Bottles And Accidentally Make A Mana Potion

When You Fill The Soap With Remnants From Multiple Soap Bottles And Accidentally Make A Mana Potion

I Cracked My Screen Protector And It Created A Beautiful Piece Of Landscape Art

I Cracked My Screen Protector And It Created A Beautiful Piece Of Landscape Art

Work Of Art Created By Small Overnight Leak Of Insulating Foam

Work Of Art Created By Small Overnight Leak Of Insulating Foam

This Broken Television Looks Like A Piece Of Art

This Broken Television Looks Like A Piece Of Art

The Photo Taken Through My Bathroom Window Looks Like A Real Piece Of Art

The Photo Taken Through My Bathroom Window Looks Like A Real Piece Of Art

I Spilled Some Coffee In My Lunch Box And The Stain It Created On The Cover Of My Books Looks As If It Is Part Of The Cover Art.

I Spilled Some Coffee In My Lunch Box And The Stain It Created On The Cover Of My Books Looks As If It Is Part Of The Cover Art.

This Melted Exit Sign Which Looks Like An Art Project

This Melted Exit Sign Which Looks Like An Art Project

My Friend Gave Me Her Senior Pics But I Accidentally Ran Them Through The Wash

My Friend Gave Me Her Senior Pics But I Accidentally Ran Them Through The Wash

The Mold On The Bottom Of This Old Foosball Table Looks Like A Work Of Art

The Mold On The Bottom Of This Old Foosball Table Looks Like A Work Of Art

I Threw Out Some Ground Cinnamon At Work And It Spontaneously Created Art And Extra Terrestrial Hieroglyphs

I Threw Out Some Ground Cinnamon At Work And It Spontaneously Created Art And Extra Terrestrial Hieroglyphs

This Potato We Pulled From Our Garden Looks Like A Vegetable Art Piece

This Potato We Pulled From Our Garden Looks Like A Vegetable Art Piece

Oil Leaking From The Bottom Of A Washing Machine = Gross Spin Art

Oil Leaking From The Bottom Of A Washing Machine = Gross Spin Art

Unintentional Olive Oil Art

Unintentional Olive Oil Art

Three Drop Offs At The Metra Station

Three Drop Offs At The Metra Station

Vintage Shadow

Vintage Shadow

A Giant Poster Was Ripped Down At The Mall And Left This Behind

A Giant Poster Was Ripped Down At The Mall And Left This Behind

Broken TV Screen Looking Eerily Beautiful

Broken TV Screen Looking Eerily Beautiful

Dendritic Patterns In A Container After Removing A Block Of Frozen Blackberry Juice

Dendritic Patterns In A Container After Removing A Block Of Frozen Blackberry Juice

Dirt Of The Balcony Carpet. Looks Like Roots

Dirt Of The Balcony Carpet. Looks Like Roots

This Happened When I Went To Spread Margarine On My Toast

This Happened When I Went To Spread Margarine On My Toast

Cat Watching Sunrise

Cat Watching Sunrise

This Satisfying Imprint In My Carpet When I Moved My Wood End Table

This Satisfying Imprint In My Carpet When I Moved My Wood End Table

Yesterday's Wine Glasses Were Soaking In The Kitchen O/N Because We Were Too Lazy To Wash Them. Today I Found This

Yesterday's Wine Glasses Were Soaking In The Kitchen O/N Because We Were Too Lazy To Wash Them. Today I Found This

Used Wick On My Candle Looks Like A Forrest Scape

Used Wick On My Candle Looks Like A Forrest Scape

The Turntable In My Spray Booth

The Turntable In My Spray Booth

The Guy At Walmart Looked At Me Like I Was Weird For Taking A Picture Of My Paint Before He Could Mix It

The Guy At Walmart Looked At Me Like I Was Weird For Taking A Picture Of My Paint Before He Could Mix It