What is the main factor that makes art what it is? It may sound like a rhetorical question or maybe too generic to find an answer that fits everyone. But for the purposes of this post, we can say that art has what it takes to make you stop right on your feet and trigger some pure, genuine awe — even for just a couple of seconds.

From the Sistine Chapel to “The Great Wave off Kanagawa,” plenty of works have captured people’s imagination and attention. But what about when you’re just walking down the street and see something so random yet beautiful that seems like it should belong to a museum? From the lines of a cracked phone screen to the ice on trees during winter, everyday objects can form patterns and shapes that are both awe-inspiring and unexpected. Whatever the case may be, you can’t help but stop and stare at this random piece of art that is just… there, in all its offbeat creativity and glory.

Not sure what we’re talking about? Time to show you then. Scroll down and take a look at this collection of unexpected art, aka art gems hiding in plain sight! We’ve scoured the internet to find some of the best examples of art in everyday life, shared by the people who captured them! Each picture is unique, and all of them are proof that you never know where the next piece of accidental art might be hiding. They all challenge traditional notions of what art is and where it can be found — and the best part? They weren’t born with the intention of being art, making their beauty all the more remarkable!