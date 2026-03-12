“Bianca Censori’s Disciple”: Tyla’s Bizarre Adhesive Top For Paris Fashion Week Sparks Wild Reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyla may agree that sometimes the best top… is no top at all.

The 24-year-old singer ditched fabric altogether and went straight for some body art (alone) for her night out during Paris Fashion Week.

But fans had so many questions about the puzzling look, asking: “Does it stick to itself? Does it smell? … Is it soluble? Why are her pants undone?”

Image credits: WWD/Getty Images

For a night out in Paris on March 10, Tyla was captured leaving her hotel in a temporary tattoo, wrapped around her torso and both arms.

Designer Simon Carle shared pictures and videos of himself applying the snakeskin temporary tattoo on the Water singer.

He was also seen trimming the tattoo to perfectly outline her physique as she hit the town.

Image credits: tyla

“Snake skin for @tyla,” Carle wrote on Instagram.

Tyla’s response appeared in the comments section, saying: “You are unreal.”

The South African singer paired the custom backless tattoo with ultra-low-rise skinny jeans that were left unbuttoned.

The 24-year-old singer wore a temporary tattoo, put together by designer Simon Carle

Image credits: tyla

Reports said the tattoo design was made of ten separate, square-shaped tattoos, all of which were put together to create Tyla’s look.

The tattoos covered her entire torso and stopped right above her jeans’ waistband.

Meanwhile, the look was completely backless, a known trademark of Carle’s designs.

Image credits: BACKGRID

“It is a temporary tattoo, so it will peel off like a snake sheds its skin,” the designer told Vogue. “It’s a one-time look and can’t be worn twice.”

While the Grammy winner confidently embraced something different, netizens had the wildest reactions to her look and called it a “humiliation ritual.”

“This just looks gross. Like she marinated herself in rotting tar,” read one comment online. “It would be good for an October/halloween look though.”

Image credits: simoncarle__

“She looked so uncomfortable in the video,” one said, while another claimed, “It looks like those kids tattoos that you apply with water.”

“My skin started itching just looking at this. The funny thing is I have a mesh shirt that looks the same from the front,” one said.

Another agreed, saying: “Just looking at this is making me feel itchy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyla (@tyla)

Yet another comment echoed all the many questions fans had about her appearance, asking: “Does it stick to itself? Does it smell? What’s the adhesive? Is it reusable? Is it soluble? Why are her pants undone?”

“Is she about to drop trou in front of the paps in that last picture? Are the blue things around her legs ballerina laces for her shoes done up over the jeans? Why?” the same comment continued.

“It’s giving: just came out of surgery after an iodine wash with a transparent film dressing,” one netizen said online

Image credits: tyla

Others drew comparison to another famous figure, Bianca Censori, who became synonymous with the trend of n*ked dressing.

“I almost thought she was Bianca Censori,” one said.

Another called Tyla “Bianca censori’s disciple.”

Tyla was recently seen in Paris wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier that featured the brand’s signature conical cup

Image credits: BACKGRID

Tyla has been riding the high of winning her second-ever Grammy award last month.

She took home the Best African Music Performance award for her hit track Push 2 Start.

Back in 2024, she won the same award for her smashing global hit Water.

Image credits: tyla

Over the last few days, the singer has seemingly been enjoying her time in Paris and called the city her “dream place”.

She was seem attending the Jean Paul Gaultier fall 2026 ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, March 10.

“We are here at the Jean Paul Gaultier show,” she told W magazine.

The rising global star flaunted a unique fashion statement during the show, wearing a navy blue dress designed by Jean Paul Gaultier.

The outfit was composed of a structured corset-style bodice and had sharply defined cone cups, a design element that Gaultier famously introduced in the late 1980s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simon Carle (@simoncarle__)

When asked what her favorite thing to do in Paris was, Tyla told W magazine, “I love to explore. I love to take the trains. I love to get hot chocolate with the cream, sit by the Eiffel Tower and watch the lights go on and off.”

“This is my dream place,” she added. “So I love Paris.”

“It’s giving Fruit Roll Ups,” one commented on Tyla’s look, while another said, “Looks like saniderm on a 3 day old tattoo”

