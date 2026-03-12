Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Bianca Censori’s Disciple”: Tyla’s Bizarre Adhesive Top For Paris Fashion Week Sparks Wild Reactions
Tyla in a bizarre adhesive top with long purple nails and loose hair at Paris Fashion Week event.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Bianca Censori’s Disciple”: Tyla’s Bizarre Adhesive Top For Paris Fashion Week Sparks Wild Reactions

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Tyla may agree that sometimes the best top… is no top at all.

The 24-year-old singer ditched fabric altogether and went straight for some body art (alone) for her night out during Paris Fashion Week.

But fans had so many questions about the puzzling look, asking: “Does it stick to itself? Does it smell? … Is it soluble? Why are her pants undone?”

    Highlights
    • Singer Tyla ditched fabric entirely and went topless for her night out during Paris Fashion Week.
    • The 24-year-old singer wore nothing but a temporary tattoo and unbottoned jeans as she stepped out.
    • “She looked so uncomfortable in the video,” one claimed.

    Tyla ditched fabric entirely and went topless for her night out during Paris Fashion Week

    Tyla wears a bizarre adhesive top with loose pants and carries a brown bag at Paris Fashion Week surrounded by photographers.

    Image credits: WWD/Getty Images

    For a night out in Paris on March 10, Tyla was captured leaving her hotel in a temporary tattoo, wrapped around her torso and both arms.

    Designer Simon Carle shared pictures and videos of himself applying the snakeskin temporary tattoo on the Water singer.

    He was also seen trimming the tattoo to perfectly outline her physique as she hit the town.

    Tyla wearing a bizarre adhesive top styled like Bianca Censori's disciple look, sparking wild reactions at Paris Fashion Week.

    Image credits: tyla

    “Snake skin for @tyla,” Carle wrote on Instagram.

    Tyla’s response appeared in the comments section, saying: “You are unreal.”

    The South African singer paired the custom backless tattoo with ultra-low-rise skinny jeans that were left unbuttoned.

    The 24-year-old singer wore a temporary tattoo, put together by designer Simon Carle

    Tyla wearing a bizarre adhesive top inspired by Bianca Censori's disciple at Paris Fashion Week event.

    Image credits: tyla

    Reports said the tattoo design was made of ten separate, square-shaped tattoos, all of which were put together to create Tyla’s look.

    The tattoos covered her entire torso and stopped right above her jeans’ waistband.

    Meanwhile, the look was completely backless, a known trademark of Carle’s designs.

    Tyla wearing a bizarre adhesive top with snake print and purple nails at Paris Fashion Week, drawing wild reactions.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    Tyla wearing a bizarre adhesive top inspired by Bianca Censori's style at Paris Fashion Week, sparking wild reactions.

    “It is a temporary tattoo, so it will peel off like a snake sheds its skin,” the designer told Vogue. “It’s a one-time look and can’t be worn twice.”

    While the Grammy winner confidently embraced something different, netizens had the wildest reactions to her look and called it a “humiliation ritual.”

    “This just looks gross. Like she marinated herself in rotting tar,” read one comment online. “It would be good for an October/halloween look though.”

    Photos of a snake-skin patterned adhesive top laid out on a wooden floor, related to Tyla's Paris Fashion Week look.

    Image credits: simoncarle__

    Tyla wearing a bizarre adhesive top inspired by Bianca Censori's disciple at Paris Fashion Week, drawing wild reactions.

    “She looked so uncomfortable in the video,” one said, while another claimed, “It looks like those kids tattoos that you apply with water.”

    “My skin started itching just looking at this. The funny thing is I have a mesh shirt that looks the same from the front,” one said.

    Another agreed, saying: “Just looking at this is making me feel itchy.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Tyla (@tyla)

    Tyla wearing a bizarre adhesive top at Paris Fashion Week, catching attention as Bianca Censori's disciple.

    Yet another comment echoed all the many questions fans had about her appearance, asking: “Does it stick to itself? Does it smell? What’s the adhesive? Is it reusable? Is it soluble? Why are her pants undone?”

    “Is she about to drop trou in front of the paps in that last picture? Are the blue things around her legs ballerina laces for her shoes done up over the jeans? Why?” the same comment continued.

    “It’s giving: just came out of surgery after an iodine wash with a transparent film dressing,” one netizen said online 

    Model wearing a bizarre adhesive top as part of Bianca Censori's disciple fashion look backstage at Paris Fashion Week.

    Image credits: tyla

    Comment about Tyla's bizarre adhesive top at Paris Fashion Week causing wild reactions.

    Comment praising Tyla’s fashion choice, describing her adhesive top as a temporary tattoo and part of her style.

    Others drew comparison to another famous figure, Bianca Censori, who became synonymous with the trend of n*ked dressing.

    “I almost thought she was Bianca Censori,” one said.

    Another called Tyla “Bianca censori’s disciple.”

    Tyla was recently seen in Paris wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier that featured the brand’s signature conical cup 

    Tyla signing autographs wearing a bizarre adhesive top with snake print sleeves at Paris Fashion Week event.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    Tyla wearing a bizarre adhesive top inspired by Bianca Censori’s disciple, causing wild reactions at Paris Fashion Week.

    Tyla wearing a bizarre adhesive top inspired by Bianca Censori’s disciple at Paris Fashion Week, sparking wild reactions.

    Tyla has been riding the high of winning her second-ever Grammy award last month.

    She took home the Best African Music Performance award for her hit track Push 2 Start.

    Back in 2024, she won the same award for her smashing global hit Water.

    Young woman wearing a bizarre adhesive top and jeans posing at Paris Fashion Week, sparking wild reactions and attention.

    Image credits: tyla

    Over the last few days, the singer has seemingly been enjoying her time in Paris and called the city her “dream place”.

    She was seem attending the Jean Paul Gaultier fall 2026 ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, March 10.

    “We are here at the Jean Paul Gaultier show,” she told W magazine.

    The rising global star flaunted a unique fashion statement during the show, wearing a navy blue dress designed by Jean Paul Gaultier.

    The outfit was composed of a structured corset-style bodice and had sharply defined cone cups, a design element that Gaultier famously introduced in the late 1980s.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Simon Carle (@simoncarle__)

    When asked what her favorite thing to do in Paris was, Tyla told W magazine, “I love to explore. I love to take the trains. I love to get hot chocolate with the cream, sit by the Eiffel Tower and watch the lights go on and off.”

    “This is my dream place,” she added. “So I love Paris.”

    “It’s giving Fruit Roll Ups,” one commented on Tyla’s look, while another said, “Looks like saniderm on a 3 day old tattoo”

    Tyla wearing a bizarre adhesive top inspired by Bianca Censori's disciple, causing wild reactions at Paris Fashion Week.

    Comment reading It’s giving Fruit Roll Ups, reacting to Tyla's bizarre adhesive top at Paris Fashion Week inspired by Bianca Censori's disciple.

    Tyla wearing a bizarre adhesive top at Paris Fashion Week, sparking wild reactions and fashion controversy.

    Tyla wearing Bianca Censori's disciple adhesive top at Paris Fashion Week, drawing wild reactions from fashion crowd.

    Tyla wearing a bizarre adhesive top at Paris Fashion Week, showcasing Bianca Censori's disciple’s edgy fashion statement.

    Comment on Bianca Censori's disciple Tyla's bizarre adhesive top at Paris Fashion Week expressing confusion about complicated fashion.

    Comment highlighting a fashion experiment comparing Tyla's adhesive top to skin grafts.

    Tyla wearing a bizarre adhesive top at Paris Fashion Week, showcasing avant-garde fashion innovation and style.

    Tyla wearing a bizarre adhesive top at Paris Fashion Week, sparking wild reactions as Bianca Censori's disciple.

    Tyla wearing a bizarre adhesive top inspired by Bianca Censori’s disciple at Paris Fashion Week, sparking wild reactions.

    Comment on fashion trends about bizarre adhesive top worn by Bianca Censori's disciple at Paris Fashion Week sparking wild reactions.

    Comment on a forum questioning the age and recalling painted-on clothes trend from the 90s.

    Comment about adhesive top design referencing Bianca Censori's disciple Tyla from Paris Fashion Week reactions.

    Comment about peeling off an adhesive top, referencing Bianca Censori's disciple Tyla's Paris Fashion Week look.

    Tyla wearing a bizarre adhesive top at Paris Fashion Week, inspired by Bianca Censori's disciple, sparking wild reactions.

    Tyla wears a bizarre adhesive top at Paris Fashion Week, showcasing Bianca Censori's disciple style with bold reactions.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

