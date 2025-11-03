Woman Impulsively Decides To Get Freckles Tattooed, Now People Are Saying Her Face Is “Ruined”

ADVERTISEMENT

A 26-year-old woman’s quest to have freckles left the internet claiming she “ruined” her face.

For years, Sierra Cannon would stare at herself in the mirror and think something was missing.

She dreamed of having freckles on her face, often experimenting with fake tans, henna and makeup to achieve a galaxy of dots on her cheeks and nose.

“I’m getting my first-ever tattoo and it’s going to be on my face. I’m getting tattooed freckles,” she told her 647.1K followers.

Some claimed she "ruined" her face.

Young woman with freckles tattooed on her face wearing a purple lace dress posing by a gold-framed mirror indoors.

Image credits: sierracannon

Sierra’s pursuit to achieve the perfect sun-kissed look led her to a tattoo studio.

Close-up of a woman’s cheek showing small freckle tattoos on her skin after impulsive decision.

Image credits: BeatriceF.Gale/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

The content creator said it was an “impulse” decision to have freckles tattooed on her face and documented her journey for her followers.

“Clearly, it’s something I love, so I thought, why not make it a little more permanent?” she told People. “I’ve always felt like my face was meant to have freckles.”

Young woman with tattooed freckles and long hair, looking thoughtfully to the side in natural lighting indoors.

Image credits: sierracannon

Her search for the right studio led her to finding a tattoo artist who charged between $185 to $350.

The young woman then booked herself an appointment and showed up at the studio, ready to get a more permanent fix for her dream freckles.

After some numbing cream was applied, the TikToker surrendered to the needle and said it felt like “a cat aggressively licking [her] face.”

“Considering all the time and money I’ve spent experimenting with other products to create freckles, I think it’s absolutely worth it,” she told the outlet.

The 26-year-old said this was the first-ever tattoo she got in her life

Woman getting freckles tattooed on her face by a professional artist wearing black gloves in a close-up beauty procedure.

Image credits: sierracannon

Comment expressing surprise about growing up disliking natural freckles while others now choose to get freckles tattooed permanently.

The viral sensation said the discomfort was minimal, and she waited a few days to achieve the exact look she wanted.

“For the first four to five days, it basically looks like you drew freckles on your face with a brown Sharpie,” she said. “It’s really a ‘trust the process’ moment.”

As the skin began to peel away, the color of the tattooed freckles also became lighter.

Young woman with natural freckles and long brown hair posing outdoors wearing a shell necklace and hoop earrings

Image credits: sierracannon

Comment from woman sharing her experience about impulsively getting freckles tattooed and the removal cost.

Although Sierra was “obsessed” with the results, she admitted there were some viewers who couldn’t understand her decision.

“What is wrong with you people?” asked one critic, while another naysayer called it, “Crazy.”

“This is a craziest trend to me!” said another.

“And no one told her this was a bad idea? Natural freckles & tattooed freckles are NEVER going to look the same,” one commented online

Woman getting freckles tattooed on her face, with red dotted patterns visible on her cheeks and nose during procedure.

Image credits: sierracannon

Comment from Vanessa about her dental hygienist asking if her freckles were real after impulsively getting freckles tattooed.

Another said it “looks like the butterfly rash … lupus.”

“People getting permanent trends freaks me out. Its going to look insane on your 80th birthday,” read one comment, to which Sierra replied. “It only lasts 1-3 years no need to be freaked out.”

Others with natural freckles found it surprising and said, “I used to get bullied for freckles, now people are tattooing them on.”

“Got bullied for it now people getting it tattooed. You look good tho girl!!” another wrote.

The content creator said she wasn’t surprised by the backlash over her tattooed freckles

Side-by-side images of a woman before and after getting freckles tattooed on her face, showing the bold new look.

Image credits: sierracannon

Comment suggesting to place freckles more randomly for a natural look, mentioning eyelids, ear, and lips freckles.

Sierra said the reactions were “all over the place, some positive, some negative,” and some saying she “ruined” her face.

“Some people [were] acting like I’d tattooed a lightning bolt across my forehead,” she said.

“Was I surprised? Not really. Social media is like that; you just have to have thick skin – in my case, thick skin that now has cute freckles,” she added.

Young woman showing tattooed freckles on her face with natural makeup and light brown hair in a casual setting.

Image credits: sierracannon

The backlash didn’t bother her because “people will always have opinions, whether good or bad,” the content creator said.

“That doesn’t mean you should let them dictate your choices,” she continued. “My freckles are a small but meaningful way to express myself, and I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Sierra uploaded a video charting her journey from Day 1 to Day 7

About a week after getting her unusual face tattoo, Sierra shared updates of how her freckle journey was going on a day-to-day basis.

Many apologized for “doubting” the content creator after seeing the results on Day 7.

“Hello I’m sorry for doubting you,” one said.

Another wrote, “at first it looked off, but we needed to trust the process.”

“Okay ngl the first 1-3 days scared me but it’s looks so much better now super settle cutesy,” said another.

“People need to leave their faces alone,” one said

Comment by Julia Mankopf expressing support for woman with freckles tattooed on her face amid criticism.

Comment about woman impulsively tattooing freckles and criticism of how tattooed freckles differ from natural ones.

Comment screenshot with a woman discussing age spots, related to freckles tattooed on her face and reactions from others.

Comment by Diane Jones about tattoo freckles, discussing childhood bullying and the impact on naturally freckled redheads.

Comment about women impulsively getting freckles tattooed and regretting how it affects their face appearance.

Comment from Lydia Nddu agreeing with the internet, saying she should have bought a freckle pen instead of tattooing freckles.

Woman commenting about impulsively getting freckles tattooed on her face, sparking reactions about her appearance.

Screenshot of a social media comment where a user suggests getting freckles naturally by going outside in the sun.

Comment from Diane Donay suggesting trying temporary freckles tattoo first before a permanent one, discussing impulsive decisions about face tattoos.

Comment by Sarah Hoff Carlson expressing concern about impulsive freckles tattoo decision being too much and suggesting a subtler approach.

Comment by Shelly Mae questioning if the woman had an allergic reaction after getting freckles tattooed.

Screenshot of a comment by Martha Smyser saying she initially thought the woman had bad acne after getting freckles tattooed.

Comment from Chris Schexnayder discussing opinions on people altering their body and caring about others' thoughts.

Comment from Christine Abercrombie in a social media post discussing a woman’s impulsive freckles tattoo decision.

Comment expressing support for woman who impulsively got freckles tattooed and faces criticism about her face appearance.

Comment from Michelle Graffam about freckle tattoos, expressing concern over how they will look after healing.

Woman showing new freckles tattooed on her face, with mixed reactions about the impulsive decision and facial changes.

Woman showing her face with newly tattooed freckles, highlighting the impulsive decision and reactions from others.