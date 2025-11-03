Woman Impulsively Decides To Get Freckles Tattooed, Now People Are Saying Her Face Is “Ruined”
A 26-year-old woman’s quest to have freckles left the internet claiming she “ruined” her face.
For years, Sierra Cannon would stare at herself in the mirror and think something was missing.
She dreamed of having freckles on her face, often experimenting with fake tans, henna and makeup to achieve a galaxy of dots on her cheeks and nose.
- Sierra Cannon documented the journey of getting a face tattoo with her TikTok audience.
- “I’m getting my first-ever tattoo and it’s going to be on my face. I’m getting tattooed freckles,” she told her 647.1K followers.
- Some claimed she "ruined" her face.
Image credits: sierracannon
Sierra’s pursuit to achieve the perfect sun-kissed look led her to a tattoo studio.
Image credits: BeatriceF.Gale/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)
The content creator said it was an “impulse” decision to have freckles tattooed on her face and documented her journey for her followers.
“Clearly, it’s something I love, so I thought, why not make it a little more permanent?” she told People. “I’ve always felt like my face was meant to have freckles.”
Sierra Cannon said she experimented with fake tans, henna and makeup to achieve a galaxy of dots on her cheeks and nose
Image credits: sierracannon
Her search for the right studio led her to finding a tattoo artist who charged between $185 to $350.
The young woman then booked herself an appointment and showed up at the studio, ready to get a more permanent fix for her dream freckles.
@sierracannon So I got tattoo freckles hehe😯🫣 excited to share the process!! Done by the lovely @Blushingwithalo 🤍 #fakefreckles#CapCut♬ original sound – sierra cannon
After some numbing cream was applied, the TikToker surrendered to the needle and said it felt like “a cat aggressively licking [her] face.”
“Considering all the time and money I’ve spent experimenting with other products to create freckles, I think it’s absolutely worth it,” she told the outlet.
The 26-year-old said this was the first-ever tattoo she got in her life
Image credits: sierracannon
The viral sensation said the discomfort was minimal, and she waited a few days to achieve the exact look she wanted.
“For the first four to five days, it basically looks like you drew freckles on your face with a brown Sharpie,” she said. “It’s really a ‘trust the process’ moment.”
As the skin began to peel away, the color of the tattooed freckles also became lighter.
Image credits: sierracannon
Although Sierra was “obsessed” with the results, she admitted there were some viewers who couldn’t understand her decision.
“What is wrong with you people?” asked one critic, while another naysayer called it, “Crazy.”
“This is a craziest trend to me!” said another.
“And no one told her this was a bad idea? Natural freckles & tattooed freckles are NEVER going to look the same,” one commented online
Image credits: sierracannon
Another said it “looks like the butterfly rash … lupus.”
“People getting permanent trends freaks me out. Its going to look insane on your 80th birthday,” read one comment, to which Sierra replied. “It only lasts 1-3 years no need to be freaked out.”
@loloalo3 I’m totally obsessed with this freckle set! If you’re seeking awesome medium coverage, I’m your go-to. Keep an eye out for the healed results I’ll share them soon! #tattoofreckles#orangecountybeauty#freckles#tattoofreckle @Lioness Glow Spray Tans @sierra cannon ♬ So Easy (To Fall In Love) – Olivia Dean
Others with natural freckles found it surprising and said, “I used to get bullied for freckles, now people are tattooing them on.”
“Got bullied for it now people getting it tattooed. You look good tho girl!!” another wrote.
The content creator said she wasn’t surprised by the backlash over her tattooed freckles
Image credits: sierracannon
Sierra said the reactions were “all over the place, some positive, some negative,” and some saying she “ruined” her face.
“Some people [were] acting like I’d tattooed a lightning bolt across my forehead,” she said.
“Was I surprised? Not really. Social media is like that; you just have to have thick skin – in my case, thick skin that now has cute freckles,” she added.
Image credits: sierracannon
The backlash didn’t bother her because “people will always have opinions, whether good or bad,” the content creator said.
“That doesn’t mean you should let them dictate your choices,” she continued. “My freckles are a small but meaningful way to express myself, and I wouldn’t change a thing.”
Sierra uploaded a video charting her journey from Day 1 to Day 7
@sierracannon Replying to @madison so now the question is, do I get a touch-up or leave as is?🫣🤭 done by @Blushingwithalo ♬ original sound – sierra cannon
About a week after getting her unusual face tattoo, Sierra shared updates of how her freckle journey was going on a day-to-day basis.
Many apologized for “doubting” the content creator after seeing the results on Day 7.
“Hello I’m sorry for doubting you,” one said.
Another wrote, “at first it looked off, but we needed to trust the process.”
“Okay ngl the first 1-3 days scared me but it’s looks so much better now super settle cutesy,” said another.
“People need to leave their faces alone,” one said
And how is that any of our business? The day 7 pics show just how much they faded back anyway.
They don't look like freckles. They look like skin irritation.
