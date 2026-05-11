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Woman Actually Believes She’s Moving In With Sister Who Can’t Stand Her: “We Don’t Speak At All. I Hate Her”
A split image: a happy woman moving in with a box labeled GLASS, and a distraught woman needing to evict a roommate.
Family, Relationships

Woman Actually Believes She’s Moving In With Sister Who Can’t Stand Her: “We Don’t Speak At All. I Hate Her”

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Growing up, most people have complicated relationships with their siblings. One day, they might be your best friends. While the next day, they might be your sworn enemies. Once you become an adult, you’ll likely learn how to have a healthy relationship with your brothers and sisters (or at least figure out how to be cordial with one another). 

But if your siblings have a history of driving you crazy, you might not want to have a relationship with them at all. One woman reached out to Reddit for advice after her sister decided that she was entitled to a spot in her new apartment. Below, you’ll find all of the details that she shared online, as well as some of the replies invested readers left her.

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    This woman has always had a tumultuous relationship with her sister

    Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But she couldn’t believe it when her sister decided that she was entitled to a spot in her new apartment

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    Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Later, the author responded to several readers and revealed more details about the situation

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    Many readers weighed in with their thoughts, as well as advice for the author

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    Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Nearly a quarter of Americans are estranged from at least one sibling

    Family estrangement is certainly not the most pleasant topic to discuss, but it’s something that many people are familiar with. In fact, a 2025 YouGov survey found that 38% of Americans are currently estranged from at least one family member. 

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    Estrangements occur most commonly between siblings, but many people have also become estranged from a parent, child, grandparent, or grandchild. When it comes to estranged siblings, in particular, 26% take the blame for cutting off contact, while 29% say that the other person is responsible. 19% report that the decision was mutual, while 18% admit that they simply grew apart.

    As for whether estranged siblings would be willing to reconcile, 45% say they would be open to reuniting. Meanwhile, nearly a third say they’re not interested. 

    The most common reasons cited for estrangements between siblings include personality conflicts, lies or betrayal, manipulative behavior, conflict with other family members, conflicting values or lifestyle, growing apart, mental illness, money or property disputes, and substance use issues.

    Licensed mental health counselor Tracy Vadakumchery told Real Simple that the issues that lead to estrangement may have started in early childhood. For example, if parents make it clear that they favor one child over another, this may create tension that builds up over a lifetime.

    Siblings might also feel pressure to fill certain roles that their parents have imposed on them since childhood. They may grow up to feel like they can’t break out of that mold without removing their family members from their lives.  

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    Image credits: kaboompics / Pexels (not the actual photo) 

    Setting and enforcing boundaries with toxic siblings is crucial

    It may be difficult to understand how someone could cut off their own brother or sister. But typically, siblings don’t become estranged overnight. After years of dealing with toxic behavior, some people reach a point where they just can’t take it anymore. And the only way to protect their own mental health is to remove that sibling from their life.

    Dealing with a toxic family member is never easy, especially when you have a lot of love for that person in your heart. But Headspace has some advice on how to maintain your sanity in this situation. First, they recommend deciding on your role in the relationship.

    Decide exactly what you’re comfortable with, and set some boundaries. Clearly communicate those limits with your loved ones, and don’t let them overstep. And remember, you’re allowed to take a time-out from a family member if you need to. They’re not entitled to your attention or energy at all times.

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    Now, no family is perfect. So you probably won’t be able to avoid family drama indefinitely. But their issues are not your fault, so you don’t have to feel responsible for them. If you don’t see any possible future in which your siblings will be able to have a healthy relationship with you, it might be time to cut them off.    

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    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. How would you have reacted if you were in the author’s shoes? Feel free to weigh in, and then you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar family drama right here.

    The woman also provided more context about her family in another post

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    Image credits: kaboompics / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Yaroslav Shuraev  / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: microwaveablepasta

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    Readers shared support and advice on that post as well

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    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

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    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

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