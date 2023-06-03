Social media has become a platform for individuals who want to showcase their unique perspectives and share some experiences that others could relate to. The Gen X’ers are no exception. Born between 1965 and 1980, Generation X falls between the baby boomers and millennials. Despite being referred to as the “Forgotten Generation”, the representatives of this group prove that their experiences and perspectives are far from forgettable.

This time, we want to present you with a collection of the funniest Gen X references made by Twitter users who also happen to be Gen X’ers themselves. The social media platform has been taken by storm with their hilarious posts that perfectly capture the essence of their generation. People born back then are known for their independence and resourcefulness, which you can clearly deduct while reading their humorous posts. This is only a little taste of what you are about to discover about Gen X, while getting a glimpse into their own impressions and memories shared in these tweets.

#1

shannonrwatts Report

Tiny Turtle
Community Member
Community Member
What I would do to not be Gen Z and have this lol no phones or rly any huge worries

#2

ObscureGent Report

#3

Greeblehaus Report

Blackheart
Blackheart
Community Member
Yes, as in "The Heathers"

Generation X is very often characterized by several unique traits and qualities. They grew up with minimal adult supervision, which as a result taught them the importance of independence and work-life balance. They are also known as resourceful and self-sufficient. All these independent factors influenced Gen Xers and enabled them to excel in their careers and come up with some unique ideas.
#4

GennHutchison Report

#5

Nikki2U Report

Blackheart
Blackheart
Community Member
We would have had to have existed to die.

#6

kimbakesbrit Report

The “Forgotten Generation” values work-life balance. It comes from their experience with the economic hardships they had to face in the '80s. They learned to put personal time first and follow their own ambitions and aspirations. Gen Xers are characterized by very good time management and impressive strategic thinking skills. Thanks to these traits they are able to perfectly balance both - personal and professional life.
#7

RobTaylor551 Report

#8

mini_bubbly Report

Blackheart
Blackheart
Community Member
And we would do it again, right now!

#9

ZoeHellfire Report

Gen Xers are known for their flexibility and informality. They find it easy to adapt to changes if necessary. Also, whoever thought they have some difficulties keeping up with the technology, you could not be more wrong. Since they were growing up during the transition from analog to digital technology, they turn out to be technological adepts.
#10

ByronMan7901 Report

#11

JohnEkdahl Report

#12

StevieOakley Report

These funny and relatable posts not only entertain their “main characters” but also give more insights into the unique qualities and experiences of Generation X. In the end, we are all different in a way, and it is nice to get a glimpse into other people's memories presenting particular generations and find out more about each other.
#13

TittyVon Report

#14

Mikel_Jollett Report

Miztre
Miztre
Community Member
I'm a millennial and there was no google when I was growing up.

#15

matociquala Report

#16

d_haggar Report

#17

rebeccamakkai Report

#18

anne_theriault Report

#19

ElieNYC Report

#20

scalzi Report

#21

ClassicGuitarR1 Report

#22

ChefRonSullivan Report

Jake B
Jake B
Community Member
I’m sure we can blame it on Marsha, Marsha, Marsha.

#23

chief420247 Report

#24

ZCarnevil Report

#25

ByYourLogic Report

#26

hotleather Report

#27

Guinz Report

#28

Shamrock136 Report

#29

PinkPeonies Report

#30

gothicdisco Report

#31

GrandpaNb Report

#32

Shwetangles Report

#33

Jeremy Read My Bio Frost #TheEvilThatLurks Report

#34

IDJoe4Idaho Report

#35

adgirlMM Report

#36

RobMeyerson Report

#37

suzy_redd Report

#38

TimothyImholt Report

#39

LloydLegalist Report

#40

AngryBlackLady Report

#41

MaraWilson Report

#42

LizHackett Report

#43

ambernoelle Report

#44

AsteadWH Report

#45

Kendragarden Report

#46

samlymatters Report

#47

summerbrennan Report

#48

AngryBlackLady Report

#49

IndecisiveJones Report

#50

AngryBlackLady Report

#51

justanoilworker Report

#52

ATX_PATRIOT Report

#53

UntamedBeauti Report

#54

LelandShow Report

#55

NoFearNoControl Report

#56

DarkLordoftheIT Report

#57

GenX Report

#58

4524Janice Report

#59

GenX Report

#60

heatherhunterdc Report

#61

crilleacree Report

#62

TimDuffy Report

#63

jestei Report

#64

2Strong2Silence Report

#65

NerdyInNOLA Report

#66

Marshall__Scott Report

#67

drantbradley Report

#68

SerpentorsLair Report

#69

danrichman Report

#70

fiddleyoumust Report

#71

emilynussbaum Report

#72

soledadobrien Report

#73

thejournalista Report

#74

behindyourback Report

#75

MaraWilson Report

#76

HossmanAtHome Report

#77

emrazz Report

#78

JohnverrellL Report

#79

anne_theriault Report

#80

JennyPentland Report

#81

slackmistress Report

#82

