Your age is just a number—all that really matters is how young you feel on the inside! But how we dress does affect how the people around us see us. Suddenly deciding to switch things up and dress according to the freshest fashion styles can make everyone’s jaws drop.

There’s a very fun and sweet new trend that’s spreading like wildfire all over the internet. TikTokers are dressing their moms up in their stylish clothes for the ‘turning my mom into me’ challenge, and then filming them showing off their new clothes as though they were on a catwalk. The transformations are stunning. And it just goes to show just how big of a role your clothes and makeup play in how old you appear.

Bored Panda has collected the most popular ‘turning my mom into me’ TikToks from around the globe to share with you, dear Pandas. Check them out below! Some of these videos have been watched tens of millions of times. You'll find the links to the full videos in the credits underneath each photo montage.

Upvote your faves, tell us what you think of the challenge, and let us know if you’ve ever dressed your parents up in your clothes.

