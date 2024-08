ADVERTISEMENT

From a young age, we’re taught by our parents that sharing is caring. However, it’s something that takes time and practice to learn and can be especially hard when it comes to a favorite toy or a sweet treat a child gets to enjoy on special occasions.

When redditor Ophiochos was little, they bought fruit-flavored sherbert in fruit-shaped cups at school, which they refused to share with another kid who always asked for it. To solve this issue, he devised a petty revenge plan involving Snoopy soap.

Not every child is keen to share their sweets with others

Image credits: KandyKing

This one even came up with a soapy revenge plan for a bully who threatened to take them

Image credits: Matthew Tkocz / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: gstockstudio / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ophiochos

Sharing teaches kids to make and maintain friends, play cooperatively, negotiate, and cope with disappointment

It’s important for children to share with others, as it teaches them to make and maintain friends, play cooperatively, negotiate, and cope with disappointment. This gesture is a key part of getting along with others and shows them that if we give a little to others, we can receive what we want too.

If a child finds it hard to share with others, it doesn’t mean that they’re a bad person. Kids until the age of 4 haven’t yet developed the ability to acknowledge the feelings and thoughts of others, and their view of the world is still very egocentric. This means that all they’re thinking is, “I want those sweets, and I want them now!”

Such behavior may embarrass and frustrate parents, but it’s completely standard for kids younger than 4. In the meantime, parents shouldn’t force them to share with others. Nancy Eisenberg, a leading researcher on children’s social development, says that little ones can become more generous by experiencing the act of giving to others and learning how rewarding it feels. But it has to be voluntary, or the child might walk away resentfully and be less likely to share after that.

It may help to lead by example. If they see their parents demonstrating sharing and turn-taking, then they might try to copy them. According to experts, turn-taking is a great way to teach generosity.

For instance, when a child has a toy and another wants it, they should learn to ask when they will be done with it and wait for their time to use it. It teaches them patience and to ask for what they want. Also, it’s okay for them to cry, but that doesn’t mean they get the toy. In the end, the kid will know that nobody will force them to give away their toy, but they will feel good inside when they give a turn to their playmate.

Parents should remember that this skill comes with time

To foster generous behavior further, it’s important to acknowledge it. When parents notice them sharing, even in the simplest ways, like giving something from their plate or handing them a toy, they should praise them for it.

“It doesn’t have to be anything major—just a quiet but sincere acknowledgment: ‘Hey, I saw you share your turn with your brother. I know that must have been hard. But you’re getting to be a big kid, and I see you care about your brother. Awesome job,” suggests parenting psychologist Dr. Heather Wittenberg.

Most importantly, parents should remember that this skill comes with time, and there’s no need to put pressure on anyone. It’s a process that is strongly linked to the development of empathy. All guardians can do is support them while they learn and not rush the process.

Expectations should also be realistic while little ones get to know the world around them. When they are made to share or are forced into it developmentally early, they might adopt negative associations with the word, holding onto their precious belongings even tighter.

The author was praised in the comments for his genius revenge plan

