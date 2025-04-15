“AITAH For Telling My Sister To Find Another Babysitter After She Said I ‘Don’t Know Real Stress’?”
Being an aunt is great; you get to spend quality time with the kids you love dearly, but at the end of the day or the weekend, they go back home to your sibling, and you go back to peace and quiet.
While it’s true that child-free people usually get to enjoy more moments of peace and quiet, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they don’t do anything with their time or that they don’t know what stress is. Though this is exactly what this woman’s sister, a mom of three, suggested, as she was asking the OP to babysit her kids.
This woman asked her sis to watch her kids, but then added a comment that completely ruined the chances of that happening
Fellow netizens didn’t think the child-free woman was being a jerk to her sister
BOOOOM!!! Some aloe vera needed. Why would you insult the person you want to do you a favour? Go live your best single life.
