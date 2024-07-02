Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies
Family, Relationships

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

As graduation day approaches, one of the main things on a student’s mind is their attire and how they want to present themselves during this significant milestone. After all, with countless pictures being taken, why not celebrate your accomplishments in style?

However, Reddit user Flashy_Imagination83r couldn’t wear the suit he wanted. The trans man has what he calls a traditional family, and they pressured him into putting on a dress.

But as he explained in the subreddit ‘Malicious Compliance,’ this eventually worked out really well, as the graduate used the opportunity to send his folks a message they wouldn’t forget.

This trans man picked out a nice suit for his graduation, but his family wanted him to wear a dress

Image credits: ASphotostudio / Envato (not the actual photo)

So he maliciously complied

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

ADVERTISEMENT

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

ADVERTISEMENT

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

Image credits: Joice Kelly / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

ADVERTISEMENT

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

Image credits: AnnaStills / Envato (not the actual photo)

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

Image credits: Flashy_Imagination83

As people reacted to his story, many supported the man

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

ADVERTISEMENT

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

ADVERTISEMENT

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

But some believe he could’ve handled things better

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

Family Force Closeted Trans Man To Wear A Dress For His Graduation, He Maliciously Complies

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

31

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Read less »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Read less »
Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read less »
Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda