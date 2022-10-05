Every time I go shopping, if my favorite cheese shop doesn’t have my favorite gorgonzola in stock, I get upset. It does not really ruin my day, but it does make me a little grumpy for the next thirty minutes or so. And that, my friends, is a perfect example of a first world problem, meaning a minor inconvenience — especially if compared to bigger problems people have on a daily basis — that makes one act as if they are facing a huge challenge. 

The name comes from the notion that only people whose lives are well-adjusted and generally comfortable (in many ways because they live in developed, “first world” countries) will find these issues problematic, especially compared to so-called third world problems like a lack of education, or bad living conditions. 

Opinions about and attitudes towards this type of problems vary. Some say that even considering them as problems is disrespectful to those who struggle with even the most essential things. Others think that there is no such thing as a first world problem and that your everyday problems are as important as global ones.   

If you are interested in my personal opinion, I would say that attitude is what matters the most here. Can you be upset about your Wi-Fi connection being not as fast as you’d like it to be? Yes, absolutely, as long as you don’t get obnoxious about it. Don’t forget that there are people who don’t have this privilege at all. 

This brings us to the topic of world problems, such as hunger, pollution, and other similarly grave matters. These are the problems that need to be solved, and doing so is our joint responsibility as humankind.  

Take a look at the top first world problems that we collected. Is there anything that irritates you a lot but is normally considered a first world problem?

#1

Being hungry but not for any of the food in your fridge.

#2

"Ordered food... Now I have to wear pants."

#3

"Amazon delivered my stuff a day earlier than scheduled and the box (which I can see remotely with my security camera) is just sitting there in the rain."

#4

"Starbucks didn't have peppermint mocha today and suddenly it was the worst day ever."

Lauren Report

#5

"My iPhone won't enable Face ID with headphones sunglasses and cap on."

#6

"Waitrose changed their Bavette steak from smoked to Chimichurri marinated and made them about 1000 times worse. Bloody change, I hate it. Leave good things alone."

Matt Report

#7

"I have to wake up at 4 am because I'm going on vacation."

#8

There’s not enough dressing on your salad. Now salad tastes like salad.

#9

The tap water doesn't taste very good here. Now you have to drive to the convenience store and buy some bottled water.

#10

"The fridge is full of food but I can’t have the same meal more than twice consecutively."

#11

Not having matching bed linen and towels.

#12

Misplacing AirPods.

#13

Too many people are using your Netflix account.

#14

Being sleepy after eating too much food.

#15

"The portion sizes in this restaurant are too big."

#16

"That’s the third time I’ve burned my tongue on Caramel Macchiato this week!"

#17

"Can't hear the television over my crunchy snacks"

#18

"My commute to work is so short it only gets my car warm when I get there."

#19

"This software update requires that I restart my computer. Ugh!"

#20

Office coffee is literal trash.

#21

Out of memes to share.

#22

"The coke fizzed too much when I poured it into my glass, and I had to wait for the fizz to go down before I could continue pouring."

#23

Wants to lay on the side while texting. The Smartphone auto rotates the screen.

#24

"My laptop is dying but my charger is all the way upstairs."

#25

"The airline ran out of 1st class seats, I hope there are no babies in coach."

#26

"Starbucks ran out of soy milk for my latte. I'll have to walk to the one on the next block.”

#27

This hotel doesn't have enough outlets to charge all your devices overnight.

#28

"Even though I love my boots, this fashion's getting old."

#29

You slept in too late on my day off now you have less time to do nothing.

#30

Eating while driving, all green lights.

#31

"I often lose track of my mouse pointer on my two-screen setup."

#32

When the headlights of the SUV behind you hurts your eyes when you’re in your Ferrari.

#33

Online deliveries arriving late.

#34

Coffee going cold.

#35

Hotels with plug sockets too far from the bed.

#36

Take-away takes too long to be delivered.

#37

Long queue in the coffee shop.

#38

Ads on Youtube.

#39

Your walk-in closet is not big enough.

#40

There’s nothing to drink at home except an unlimited supply of fresh drinking water.

#41

You are so tired of eating at all of the restaurants near your place.

#42

"My house is so big that the wifi signal isn't super great in some of the rooms."

#43

There are too many raisins in raisin bread.

#44

The wifi is free, but it’s too slow.

#45

"I'm at a fancy resort, but my all-inclusive wristband is so uncomfortable."

#46

"I can’t believe I bought a toaster with no bagel setting."

#47

"The windows in my bedroom are too big, so the room stays too bright at night."

#48

"My personal trainer works me way too hard."

#49

"Have four flavors of ice cream in the freezer but none of them are appealing to my mood."

#50

There isn't any food. There is just a bunch of ingredients to make food.

#51

Thailand or Malaysia for family vacation?

#52

"The HDMI cable didn't reach my 50 LCD screen."

#53

"Mom said dinner was ready. It wasn't."

#54

"My treadmill is broken so I have to run outside."

#55

"Finally ordered new dining room chairs. Delivery in 14-18 weeks!"

#56

"My diamond earrings keep scratching my iPhone."

#57

There is too much food in the fridge already, you have no space where to put leftover food.

#58

"Drove my new Mercedes to my 10-year reunion, but parking was off-site so nobody saw it."

#59

"Someone took my parking spot at work, can you believe that?"

#60

"Ughhhh I didn’t want whip cream!"

#61

"If I can’t lay down on the plane, it’s just not even worth it!"

#62

Why is the gym always so crowded after work?

#63

"Trying to eat a healthy lunch and peeling this orange has made my fingers sticky."

#64

"The cleaning lady didn't do a good job last time, should we call another service?"

#65

"This giant burger is so hard to eat."

#66

"There are so many unpopped kernels in my microwave popcorn."

#67

"My deli meat is round, but my bread is square."

#68

Losing your smartphone and not being able to find it because it’s on silent.

A girl
A girl
Community Member
27 minutes ago

This one is me. Yes, it is a first world problem. Last time it happened, my husband had mistaken it for his. He dozed off with it in his pocket. After four hours of searching, he wakes up. Mystery solved.

#69

When your "ripe and ready" avocados aren't ripe and ready.

#70

"Why does getting the trash bag out of the trash can have to be so hard?"

#71

"I need to go to the bathroom, but the toilet seat is too cold."

#72

"I dropped my Macbook On my other Macbook."

#73

"This bag is so full of fries I can't reach my burger."

#74

Staying with relatives they don't know their wifi password.

#75

"I'm at a party and my phone is dying but no one has an iPhone 14 Pro charger."

#76

Call from unknown numbers.

#77

Not finding anything you like when clothes shopping.

#78

No one replaced the toilet roll.

#79

Blisters from new shoes.

#80

Not being able to fast forward live TV.

#81

Your neighbor parking outside your house when they already have more parking space than you.

#82

A wardrobe full of clothes but nothing to wear.

#83

Leaving the phone charger at home.

#84

When they spell and write your name wrong in Starbucks.

#85

Someone's Snapchat was too short and you couldn't see it.

#86

Accidentally swap in the left on "Tinder."

#87

You want food from the back of the fridge, but it's blocked by all the food in the front of the fridge.

#88

One pillow is too low, but two pillows are too high.

#89

The smartphone is too big for the pockets on your favorite pants.

#90

Have more clothes than hangers.

#91

Shampoo and conditioner never run out at the same time.

#92

There’s a scratch on your phone.

#93

"I eat sushi too much."

#94

Trying to find something you want to watch on Netflix.

#95

"My new monitor, speakers, mouse and keyboard all came in the mail yesterday, but my computer isn't coming until today."

#96

When your electric toothbrush stops working 30 seconds into the job and you have to use it like a manual one.

#97

"I tried to spread cold butter on my toast and the bread ripped."

#98

"Had to walk back to the house because I took the wrong car keys."

#99

Uber driver talks too much on your way to work.

#100

McDonald's keeps discontinuing your favorite sauce.

#101

"Too tired to move my hands to respond to a text."

#102

"Too many chocolates to eat, but I am dieting."

#103

"My heated indoor swimming pool is sometimes too cold!"

#104

Having to use the stairs since the elevator is out of order.

#105

Bad complimentary breakfast at the hotel.

#106

The pizza box doesn't fit in the fridge.

#107

"I tried to make a Facebook status update, and no one liked it."

#108

Your pirated music came with no album artwork.

#109

"Thought my 'Hot Pocket' was cooked all the way through. It wasn't."

#110

"Had to wear a winter coat out to the bars. Now I have to hold on to it the whole night."

#111

Your iPhone is not the newest anymore.

#112

When your banana has a brown bruise.

#113

No Coca-Cola in store, have to buy Pepsi.

#114

McDonald doesn't deliver.

#115

"Instagram is down. Don't know how to make my meal."

#116

"A homeless person looked at me."

#117

When your housekeepers are cleaning up a room you're in and you have to walk all the way to another room.

#118

"Someone didn't refill the Brita pitcher and now I have to wait 30 seconds for water."

#119

"The smallest amount of parsley I can buy at the grocery store is 10x the amount I can use before it goes bad."

Report

#120

"Staying at a resort in the Caribbean and I'm tipping my maid very well. So well, that in appreciation, every single towel in my room is folded into a swan. I'm standing here soaking wet, kinda feeling bad about choosing which swan to ruin."

#121

The dishwasher at home isn’t cleaning the dishes very well.

#122

"All of my co-workers eat out and I'm here eating a basic salad with no goat cheese."

#123

"Spam e-mail takes up 5 minutes of my life every day!"

#124

Complaining that you can’t get a haircut during a pandemic.

#125

"I want to try a new cereal but I have to finish already-open cereal first."

#126

"My cookie is too big that won't fit in the cup."

#127

When the leather seats aren’t heated.

#128

"My smartphone changes 'lol' to 'LOL' making me sound overexcited."

#129

"I opened a bag of chips and all the seasonings were at the bottom."

#130

"Forgot my wallet at home, so they gave me my coffee for free but they made it wrong and now I can't complain."

#131

"My view of the ocean is blocked by my yacht."

#132

"I got $50 worth of iTunes gift cards for Christmas but I pirate all my music."

#133

"I'm hungry but I'm afraid to leave my room while the cleaning lady is here."

#134

"Wanted to play an old computer game but my computer is so advanced it didn't run it properly."

#135

"I've looked at everything interesting on the internet today and I still have 3 hours at work left."

#136

"The car my parents bought me to replace the one I totaled is used."

#137

"I never had time to play with my gifts on Christmas day because I had to go visit my family and get more gifts."

#138

"I'm too full to get drunk."

#139

When no one is in the elevator with you so you have no one to impress when you press the button to your suite.

#140

When none of your 3 wiper speeds are proportional to the amount of rain you’re in.

#141

When your bedroom is so far from the front door that Siri keeps giving you estimates on how many minutes it will take to get "home."

#142

When you’re late for your 2:30 pm tee off because your Tesla is in the middle of a software update.

#143

When you have to get out of your car to read business hours because it is too small to read when you are in the car.

#144

You often accidentally keep leaving your "Mercedes" unlocked because your "Tesla" auto-locks when you walk away.

#145

When you forget that your car has heated seats and you drive around with chilly legs for no reason.

#146

Having a runny nose.

#147

Having to stand on public transport.

#148

Having a bad phone signal.

#149

When public transport doesn’t turn up on time.

#150

Not having 4G signal, merely 3G.

#151

Running out of hot water.

#152

Shop assistant giving you coins instead of a note as change.

#153

Earphones become tangled in your pocket.

#154

Not getting as many likes/retweets as you expected.

#155

Cracking your phone's screen.

#156

Pouring your cereal before realizing that you're out of milk.

#157

"My house is such a mess! There’s stuff everywhere."

#158

You were stuck in traffic for 30 minutes.

#159

You can't pick anything to play from the huge "Steam" library.

#160

Polishing the marble in your bathroom is such a thankless job.

#161

You just bought a new pair of shoes but don’t want to use them because they might get dirty.

#162

Your bathroom isn't in your room, so getting out of bed to pee is very annoying.

#163

Your hand is too fat to fit all the way to the bottom of the "Pringles" can.

#164

"If my ripped jeans keep ripping, I'll need to buy new ripped jeans."

#165

It’s too cold when the air-conditioner is on. It’s too hot when it’s off.

#166

"My flights out of Phoenix are always delayed because the runway is too hot."

#167

"My bluetooth mouse just died and now I have to use the touchpad on my laptop."

#168

Your room is so big that it looks lonely.

#169

School lunch is bad.

#170

When your steak wasn’t cooked properly at a nice restaurant.

#171

Eating store-bought fruits and vegetables.

#172

"Everyone in the picture is tagged except for the attractive person I wanted to stalk."

#173

You don't have enough dip for my chips but if you open another container, you won't have enough chips for my dip.

#174

"I burnt the roof of my mouth."

#175

"When I make a turn but it wasn't a full enough turn to make my blinker turn off, so I have to manually turn off it."

#176

"Netflix just took down my favorite show from the 90's."

#177

"Whenever my friends want to go to a brewery there are just too many to choose from!"

#178

"Why does my auto-text keep correcting my I to i?"

#179

"Amazon's stock has flattened out... I am getting worried."

#180

"I can't get past this one 'Candy Crush' stage."

#181

Not being able to walk and text at the same time.

#182

When you get really invested in your in-flight movie and the plane lands fine minutes before it finishes.

Hey_Drienne Report

#183

"Genuinely frustrated by not being able to buy Orzo pasta in a little Waitrose. I need a holiday."

Dr Hannah Barham-Brown Report

#184

"My new jeans turn my hands blue."

#185

"My husband does everything I ask but I have to ask."

#186

"Got caught up with a new T.V. series. Now I have to wait a week between each episode."

#187

"My house is so new that my car's GPS can't find it."

#188

"I want to get a meaningful tattoo but I have a comfortable, sheltered life."

#189

"I can't get any work done with all these random nerf gun wars that break out in the office."

#190

"I made an awesome status update but then my aunt commented on it."

#191

When your dentist’s ceiling TV is set to the wrong aspect ratio.

#192

When your parcel is waiting on the first floor but new neighbors are right now moving in and if you go to get your parcel you must greet them.

#193

When your wife is a trained chef from a family of trained chefs and cooks amazingly; but you sometimes miss the poor people food you grew up eating.

#194

When you just remodeled a bathroom and now it’s too nice for the rest of the house so you have to do more remodeling to match.

#195

When you forget to bring snacks for watching Netflix in your Tesla while at the charger station.

#196

When you lost some weight but didn’t take a “before” photo so you can’t brag about it on social media.

#197

Wanting to log into an account but being unable to remember the password.

#198

"Crème eggs" not being on sale all year round.

#199

Having so much ice in a drink you can’t get to the actual drink.

#200

Having to package up and return clothes you bought online and don’t want.

#201

Chipped nail polish.

5points
POST
#202

Tea that is over-brewed and has scum at the top.

Report

5points
POST
#203

Television remote not working.

Report

5points
POST
#204

Flicking through TV channels and all of them are on ad breaks.

Report

5points
POST
#205

Forgetting where you parked.

Report

5points
POST
#206

Your roommate ate a hot dog without a bun. Now you have an uneven ratio of hot dogs to buns.

Report

5points
POST
#207

You have to turn down the brightness of my smartphone because it hurt your eyes.

Report

5points
POST
#208

You want to go swimming, but don't want to get up and put your swimsuit on.

Report

5points
POST
#209

McDonald’s gave only one pack of barbecue sauce for 20-piece packs of chicken nuggets.

Report

5points
POST
#210

"The chopsticks that came with my sushi didn't break apart correctly, so now you have to eat with uneven chopsticks."

Report

5points
POST
#211

"There's a lady who plays the harp in the lobby of my office building every morning. I'm changing jobs soon and my new building doesn't feature a harpist."

Report

5points
POST
#212

"My T - shirt is soft, but it's not vintage soft."

Report

5points
POST
#213

"My water is cold, but it's not ice cold."

Report

5points
POST
#214

"I want to drink my oreo shake but 'Oreos' keep getting stuck in the straw."

Report

5points
POST
#215

When your backup camera is fogged up in the morning so you have to actually turn your head to see what is behind you like some kind of 19th-century stage coach driver.

Report

5points
POST
#216

When you have to turn down the volume of a show because the music in the scene is louder than the rest of the show.

Report

5points
POST
#217

When the daycare your dog goes to doesn’t feature him as frequently as you would like on their Instagram page.

Report

5points
POST
#218

Unexpected items in the bagging area at self-checkouts.

Report

4points
POST
#219

Sitting in front of or near children on a plane.

Report

4points
POST
#220

Going to the toilet and forgetting to bring a phone.

Report

4points
POST
#221

"Apple" products are expensive.

Report

4points
POST
#222

"The tortilla chips are gone and we still have guacamole."

Report

4points
POST
#223

"I bought the CD because I liked the single. The rest of the album is crap."

Report

4points
POST
#224

"My eating out budget is only $100 each month."

Report

4points
POST
#225

Champagne on the "Concorde" always tasted flat.

Report

4points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!