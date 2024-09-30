Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Kurt Cobain’s Daughter Welcomes Baby With Tony Hawk’s Son, 30 Years After Her Father’s Passing
News

Kurt Cobain’s Daughter Welcomes Baby With Tony Hawk’s Son, 30 Years After Her Father’s Passing

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Kurt Cobain’s daughter and Tony Hawk’s son have officially welcomed their first child together.

On September 28, Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk took to Instagram to announce the exciting news.

“Welcome to the world most beautiful son,” Frances wrote in her caption, following a series of black and white photos of her newborn. “We love you more than anything.”

The couple shared that the baby boy, named Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk, was born on September 17.

Kurt Cobain’s daughter Frances and Tony Hawk’s son Riley announced their first baby together

Kurt Cobain's Daughter Welcomes Baby With Tony Hawk's Son, 30 Years After Her Father's Passing

Image credits: thespacewitch

The news came just shy of a year after Frances and Riley tied the knot back on October 7, 2023, according to a court document obtained by People.

The ceremony had been held in Southern California and was largely private and intimate, but Tony had shared photos of the couple later in the year as a birthday tribute to Riley.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Riley Hawk (@rileyhawk)

The wedding had been inspired by the Victorian era and officiated by R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe, who is Frances’ godfather.

The comments section was filled with nothing but love and excitement for the baby who is “gonna be SO awesome”

Kurt Cobain's Daughter Welcomes Baby With Tony Hawk's Son, 30 Years After Her Father's Passing

Image credits: rileyhawk

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk was quick to joke about the newest member in the family: “My favorite grandson!”

ADVERTISEMENT

“WE LOVE YOU tiny prince!!” commented Tallulah Willis, daughter of Bruce Willis. “What a beautiful gift to such special parents. You are so loved.” 

Reality TV star Nick Simmons also added, “Love you fran, and very happy for you. The prophecy is fulfilled.”

Three decades after his death, Kurt Cobain is still remembered fondly by his daughter

Kurt Cobain's Daughter Welcomes Baby With Tony Hawk's Son, 30 Years After Her Father's Passing

Image credits: rileyhawk

Frances was only 19 months old when her father Kurt Cobain passed away at 27 years old in 1994.

This past April, on the 30th anniversary of his death, the American model shared a tribute on Instagram, posting childhood memories of the two.

“The 2nd & 3rd photo capture the last time we were together while he was still alive,” she wrote in her caption. “His mom Wendy would often press my hands to her cheeks & say, with a lulling sadness, ‘you have his hands.’

Kurt Cobain's Daughter Welcomes Baby With Tony Hawk's Son, 30 Years After Her Father's Passing

Image credits: thespacewitch

“She would breathe them in as if it were her only chance to hold him just a little bit closer, frozen in time. I hope she’s holding his hands wherever they are.”

The message later continued with Frances expressing how she wished she could’ve known her father.

“I wish I knew the cadence of his voice, how he liked his coffee or the way it felt to be tucked in after a bedtime story.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kurt Cobain's Daughter Welcomes Baby With Tony Hawk's Son, 30 Years After Her Father's Passing

Image credits: rileyhawk

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

24

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

3

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! I'm a newswriter at BoredPanda, constantly seeking to tell other people's stories and give voice to those that may not have one. I'm in love with how powerful words can be, and I hope to share that with as many people as I can!

Read less »
Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! I'm a newswriter at BoredPanda, constantly seeking to tell other people's stories and give voice to those that may not have one. I'm in love with how powerful words can be, and I hope to share that with as many people as I can!

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
france-bourassa avatar
Frances Pitchoune
Frances Pitchoune
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I didn't cry when Kurt Cobain died back then. It took me two weeks, because I didn't realize it. And then, I really cry. With all my soul. I'm glad to see that her daughter is doing well and seems happy. Not easy, with a father who committed suicide and, let's face it, a rather special mother.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
slapdash1 avatar
Slapdash1
Slapdash1
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Come on BP. We get a flood of articles about has-beens and that's bad enough, but now we're supposed to care about their children as well? You can do better than this third rate gossip nonsense

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
zkvanpatten avatar
Zara VP
Zara VP
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you don't like the article material, don't engage with it. You clicked on it- so you care enough about it.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
france-bourassa avatar
Frances Pitchoune
Frances Pitchoune
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I didn't cry when Kurt Cobain died back then. It took me two weeks, because I didn't realize it. And then, I really cry. With all my soul. I'm glad to see that her daughter is doing well and seems happy. Not easy, with a father who committed suicide and, let's face it, a rather special mother.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
slapdash1 avatar
Slapdash1
Slapdash1
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Come on BP. We get a flood of articles about has-beens and that's bad enough, but now we're supposed to care about their children as well? You can do better than this third rate gossip nonsense

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
zkvanpatten avatar
Zara VP
Zara VP
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you don't like the article material, don't engage with it. You clicked on it- so you care enough about it.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda