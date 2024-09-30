Kurt Cobain’s Daughter Welcomes Baby With Tony Hawk’s Son, 30 Years After Her Father’s Passing

ADVERTISEMENT

Kurt Cobain’s daughter and Tony Hawk’s son have officially welcomed their first child together.

On September 28, Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk took to Instagram to announce the exciting news.

“Welcome to the world most beautiful son,” Frances wrote in her caption, following a series of black and white photos of her newborn. “We love you more than anything.”

The couple shared that the baby boy, named Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk, was born on September 17.

Kurt Cobain’s daughter Frances and Tony Hawk’s son Riley announced their first baby together

Share icon

Image credits: thespacewitch

The news came just shy of a year after Frances and Riley tied the knot back on October 7, 2023, according to a court document obtained by People.

The ceremony had been held in Southern California and was largely private and intimate, but Tony had shared photos of the couple later in the year as a birthday tribute to Riley.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riley Hawk (@rileyhawk)

The wedding had been inspired by the Victorian era and officiated by R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe, who is Frances’ godfather.

The comments section was filled with nothing but love and excitement for the baby who is “gonna be SO awesome”

Share icon

Image credits: rileyhawk

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk was quick to joke about the newest member in the family: “My favorite grandson!”

ADVERTISEMENT

“WE LOVE YOU tiny prince!!” commented Tallulah Willis, daughter of Bruce Willis. “What a beautiful gift to such special parents. You are so loved.”

Reality TV star Nick Simmons also added, “Love you fran, and very happy for you. The prophecy is fulfilled.”

Three decades after his death, Kurt Cobain is still remembered fondly by his daughter

Share icon

Image credits: rileyhawk

Frances was only 19 months old when her father Kurt Cobain passed away at 27 years old in 1994.

This past April, on the 30th anniversary of his death, the American model shared a tribute on Instagram, posting childhood memories of the two.

“The 2nd & 3rd photo capture the last time we were together while he was still alive,” she wrote in her caption. “His mom Wendy would often press my hands to her cheeks & say, with a lulling sadness, ‘you have his hands.’

Share icon

Image credits: thespacewitch

“She would breathe them in as if it were her only chance to hold him just a little bit closer, frozen in time. I hope she’s holding his hands wherever they are.”

The message later continued with Frances expressing how she wished she could’ve known her father.

“I wish I knew the cadence of his voice, how he liked his coffee or the way it felt to be tucked in after a bedtime story.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: rileyhawk