It's been less than 24 hours since the world learned about the passing of Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock & Roll, at the age of 83 in the comfort of her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland.

The iconic singer, who captured the hearts of many, including Elvis Presley himself, was known for her incredible musical talent and captivating stage presence. Unfortunately, in 2016, she received the diagnosis of intestinal cancer. A year later, she underwent a kidney transplant, which reportedly experienced frequent malfunctions. And yet, retirement and her turbulent health condition didn't stop the pop queen from producing a Tony-nominated Broadway musical 'Tina,' based on her own folktale-like story.

Following the death of the celebrated British author Martin Amis not even a week ago, the end of the force of nature that was Tina Turner produced a tectonic shift that has everyone from Barack Obama to Elton John grieving, filling "rivers deep and mountains high" with heartfelt tributes. “I’m a soul survivor,” Turner sang in her 1984 hit "I Might Have Been Queen." For all we know, she is and always has been a queen. May her legacy live on for generations to come.

One of the defining pop icons of the 1980s, Tina Turner, has passed away. She will be dearly missed

Image credits: tinaturner

Turner inspired countless music lovers, amongst them many famous people who paid heartfelt tribute online

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tina-Turner-Tributes

NASA Report

13points
POST
#2

Tina-Turner-Tributes

im.angelabassett Report

12points
POST
Jessica SpeLangm
Jessica SpeLangm
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

BEAUTIFUL words, Angela. Thank you.

0
0points
reply
#3

Tina-Turner-Tributes

MickJagger Report

11points
POST
#4

Tina-Turner-Tributes

BarackObama Report

10points
POST
Julie Snelling
Julie Snelling
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it me or did this woman not age at all

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Tina-Turner-Tributes

Cilla_Presley Report

8points
POST
Klopec
Klopec
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We have lost an amazing woman!

0
0points
reply
#6

Tina-Turner-Tributes

GeorgeTakei Report

8points
POST
Klopec
Klopec
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You always looked so beautiful!

0
0points
reply
#7

Tina-Turner-Tributes

StephenKing Report

8points
POST
Klopec
Klopec
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope she knew she was "Simply the Best"

0
0points
reply
#8

Tina-Turner-Tributes

oprah Report

7points
POST
#9

Tina-Turner-Tributes

mariahcarey Report

6points
POST
#10

Tina-Turner-Tributes

chakakhan Report

6points
POST
#11

Tina-Turner-Tributes

BillClinton Report

6points
POST
#12

Tina-Turner-Tributes

BlondieOfficial Report

6points
POST
#13

Tina-Turner-Tributes

elijahwood Report

6points
POST
#14

Tina-Turner-Tributes

murphdogg29 Report

6points
POST
#15

Tina-Turner-Tributes

beyonce Report

6points
POST
Michelle Lauer
Michelle Lauer
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

BEYONCE * BEYONCE * BEYONCE * BEYONCE * BEYONCE * BEYONCE * Via Beyonce.com, the singer wrote: “My beloved Queen. I love you endlessly.  I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way.  You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion.  We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.” 

1
1point
reply
#16

Tina-Turner-Tributes

JimmyBarnes Report

5points
POST
#17

Tina-Turner-Tributes

mariashriver Report

5points
POST
#18

Tina-Turner-Tributes

MagicJohnson Report

5points
POST
#19

Tina-Turner-Tributes

RealSirTomJones Report

5points
POST
#20

Tina-Turner-Tributes

gloriagaynor Report

5points
POST
#21

Tina-Turner-Tributes

aliciakeys Report

5points
POST
#22

Tina-Turner-Tributes

Diane_Warren Report

5points
POST
#23

Tina-Turner-Tributes

POTUS Report

5points
POST
#24

Tina-Turner-Tributes

violadavis Report

5points
POST
#25

Tina-Turner-Tributes

kerrywashington Report

5points
POST
#26

Tina-Turner-Tributes

KeithUrban Report

5points
POST
#27

Tina-Turner-Tributes

IAMJHUD Report

5points
POST
#28

Tina-Turner-Tributes

pascalispunk Report

5points
POST
#29

Tina-Turner-Tributes

MJMcKean Report

5points
POST
#30

Tina-Turner-Tributes

megynkelly Report

5points
POST
#31

Tina-Turner-Tributes

NancySinatra Report

5points
POST
#32

Tina-Turner-Tributes

ForestWhitaker Report

5points
POST
#33

Tina-Turner-Tributes

AttorneyCrump Report

4points
POST
#34

Tina-Turner-Tributes

BetteMidler Report

4points
POST
#35

Tina-Turner-Tributes

marthastewart48 V Report

4points
POST
#36

Tina-Turner-Tributes

ciara Report

4points
POST
#37

Tina-Turner-Tributes

bryanadams Report

4points
POST
Pittsburgh rare
Pittsburgh rare
Community Member
26 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I LOVED this song when it came out. Such a great energy on stage and so much complicity in that little pause before the guitar notes. You know exactly the moment I'm talking about.

1
1point
reply
#38

Tina-Turner-Tributes

madonna Report

4points
POST
#39

Tina-Turner-Tributes

eltonjohn Report

4points
POST
#40

Tina-Turner-Tributes

halleberry Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Tina-Turner-Tributes

VP Report

4points
POST
#42

Tina-Turner-Tributes

piersmorgan Report

3points
POST
#43

Tina-Turner-Tributes

BrianWilsonLive Report

3points
POST
#44

Tina-Turner-Tributes

cindycrawford Report

3points
POST
#45

Tina-Turner-Tributes

ritawilson Report

3points
POST
#46

Tina-Turner-Tributes

dionnewarwick Report

3points
POST
#47

Tina-Turner-Tributes

NICKIMINAJ Report

3points
POST
#48

Tina-Turner-Tributes

DanRather Report

3points
POST
#49

Tina-Turner-Tributes

tim_cook Report

3points
POST
#50

Tina-Turner-Tributes

MTV Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Tina-Turner-Tributes

sly.stallone1976 Report

2points
POST
#52

Tina-Turner-Tributes

garbage Report

2points
POST
#53

Tina-Turner-Tributes

Billy Report

2points
POST
#54

Tina-Turner-Tributes

ringostarrmusic Report

2points
POST
#55

Tina-Turner-Tributes

donlemon Report

2points
POST
#56

Tina-Turner-Tributes

BishopJakes Report

2points
POST
#57

Tina-Turner-Tributes

MCHammer Report

2points
POST
#58

Tina-Turner-Tributes

mbsings Report

2points
POST
#59

Tina-Turner-Tributes

DianaRoss Report

1point
POST
#60

Tina-Turner-Tributes

goldenglobes Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Tina-Turner-Tributes

gloriaestefan Report

1point
POST
#62

Tina-Turner-Tributes

sarahjessicaparker Report

1point
POST
#63

Tina-Turner-Tributes

SheilaEdrummer Report

1point
POST
#64

Tina-Turner-Tributes

SheilaDFerguson Report

1point
POST
#65

Tina-Turner-Tributes

DangeRussWilson Report

1point
POST
#66

Tina-Turner-Tributes

kellyrowland Report

1point
POST
#67

Tina-Turner-Tributes

PaulStanleyLive Report

1point
POST
#68

Tina-Turner-Tributes

hilaryswank Report

1point
POST
#69

Tina-Turner-Tributes

Andy Report

1point
POST
#70

Tina-Turner-Tributes

hollyrpeete Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Tina-Turner-Tributes

jemelehill Report

1point
POST
#72

Tina-Turner-Tributes

dariusrucker Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!