It's been less than 24 hours since the world learned about the passing of Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock & Roll, at the age of 83 in the comfort of her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland.

The iconic singer, who captured the hearts of many, including Elvis Presley himself, was known for her incredible musical talent and captivating stage presence. Unfortunately, in 2016, she received the diagnosis of intestinal cancer. A year later, she underwent a kidney transplant, which reportedly experienced frequent malfunctions. And yet, retirement and her turbulent health condition didn't stop the pop queen from producing a Tony-nominated Broadway musical 'Tina,' based on her own folktale-like story.

Following the death of the celebrated British author Martin Amis not even a week ago, the end of the force of nature that was Tina Turner produced a tectonic shift that has everyone from Barack Obama to Elton John grieving, filling "rivers deep and mountains high" with heartfelt tributes. “I’m a soul survivor,” Turner sang in her 1984 hit "I Might Have Been Queen." For all we know, she is and always has been a queen. May her legacy live on for generations to come.

Turner inspired countless music lovers, amongst them many famous people who paid heartfelt tribute online