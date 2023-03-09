Weddings are events that become incredibly precious memories. So when it comes to photographing them, I always try to focus on the moments over everything else.

Why do I do this? First of all, I love everything about weddings starting with beautiful floral decorations, stunning dresses, and how special this day is.  

However, the main reason I am there is so that couples, guests, and future family members can relive these moments again in the future. I don't like obscuring these moments with other details or distractions. It's all about these unique moments for me.

Here are 10 moments from weddings that I have captured in what, I think is, a timeless approach. These images have been taken all over the world and I can't wait for whatever is coming next.

#1

Timeless Bride

#2

Kissing Grandma

#3

Italian Wedding Party

#4

Wedding Pizza

#5

Emotional Bride

#6

Ceremony Joy

#7

Emotional Groom

#8

Too Much For Dad

#9

Laughing Wedding Guests

#10

Father And Daughter

