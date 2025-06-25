Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Viral Photos Of ‘Love Actually’ Star And ‘James Bond’ Actor Sean Connery Taken At Same Age Spark Debate
Young male actor with red hair wearing a black turtleneck at an event, related to Sean Connery viral photos debate.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Viral Photos Of ‘Love Actually’ Star And ‘James Bond’ Actor Sean Connery Taken At Same Age Spark Debate

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Two actors, two eras, and one age—yet the contrast couldn’t be starker.

A viral comparison between Love Actually star Thomas Brodie-Sangster and late James Bond icon Sir Sean Connery has taken the internet by storm after fans learned that the images were taken when both men were 34 years old.

Now, netizens are scratching their heads trying to make sense of it. How is it that Connery, with his square jaw, deep-set eyes, and swagger, looks like a seasoned leading man, while Brodie-Sangster could easily be mistaken for a teenager?

Highlights
  • A photo went viral after comparing Sean Connery and Thomas Brodie-Sangster's appearance when both were 34.
  • Brodie-Sangster is famed for his ageless look, still appearing youthful decades into his career.
  • Netizens said Connery’s rugged look reflects his working-class upbringing and lifestyle including heavy smoking and drinking.
RELATED:

    Photos of Sean Connery and Thomas Brodie-Sangster go viral after comparing both actors at 34

    Young man with tousled hair wearing a dark coat during a daytime TV interview discussing viral photos of Sean Connery.

    Image credits: Lorraine

    “Both of these guys are 34 in these photos – and yep, we’re doing a double take too,” read a post with a side-by-side comparison of the two actors

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “On the left: the timeless swagger of a mid-century icon. On the right: a modern-day star who’s somehow looked 17 for the last 20 years.”

    Sean Connery as James Bond in a classic scene wearing a dark suit and tie, captured in a dimly lit setting.

    Image credits: Eon Productions

    Thomas Brodie-Sangster has become a poster child for agelessness. The now 35-year-old British actor, born on May 16, 1990, shot to fame at age 13 as the lovesick stepson in 2003’s Love Actually, and went on to appear in the Maze Runner franchise and Nanny McPhee.

    Despite his decades-long career, Brodie-Sangster still exudes the aura of a fresh-faced teen, in the same vein as actors like Michael Sera and Elijah Wood.

    Side-by-side viral photos of Love Actually star and James Bond actor Sean Connery taken at the same age sparking debate.

    Image credits: ETH Library Zurich, Image Archive/Dave Benett/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Thomas Brodie never ages,” one fan wrote. “Been the same since I saw him on the first Maze Runner.” 

    “Wow, Thomas Brodie-Sangster has some great genetics. He looks like a 15-year-old kid. Now wondering, what kind of skincare he uses?” another added.

    Comment by Michal Myšiak discussing Sean Connery's baldness and use of a toupee while playing James Bond in an online forum.

    Comment by Rose Davies discussing smoking and drinking's impact related to Sean Connery.

    As images continued to circulate, theories flooded from every corner. Some believe the answer lies in the time period in which each star grew up in.

    Connery was born in 1930, coming of age during a time of war and physically demanding jobs. In contrast, Brodie-Sangster was raised in modern Britain with access to a far more comfortable lifestyle.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sean Connery in a dark sweater leaning on a tire outdoors, highlighting James Bond actor viral photos debate.

    Image credits: Sunset Boulevard/Getty Images

    Others believe habits to be the culprit. Connery, during his Bond years, was famously indulgent—smoking heavily, drinking often, and living a fast-paced life.

    Still, some went a step further, suggesting that hormonal or physiological changes between generations were the true cause behind the differences.

    Men’s testosterone levels have steadily declined since the late 1980s, as per a 2007 study

    Sean Connery in a close-up portrait, known James Bond actor, pictured at the same age as Love Actually star debate.

    Image credits: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite how outlandish it may seem, these theories are not without merit. For instance, A 2007 study published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism found that testosterone levels in US men have steadily declined since the late 1980s—completely independent of age, obesity, or smoking status.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sean Connery in a formal suit with mustache and greying hair, representing iconic James Bond actor at same age debate.

    Image credits: Tri-Star Pictures

    “On average, when we measured the testosterone in the blood of a 60-year-old in 1989, it was higher than that in a different 60-year-old measured in 1995,” lead researcher Dr. Thomas Travison explained.

    The trend remained consistent across all age brackets.

    Comment by Ricardo Abreu discussing Sean Connery's early life compared to Thomas in a social media post.

    Two viral photos of Love Actually star and James Bond actor Sean Connery taken at the same age sparking debate.

    Confusingly, the study wasn’t able to pinpoint the main cause of the changes in hormonal levels.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It is a little troubling,” Travison noted. “The average differences are not very large, but they are big enough and occurring over a short enough time period to be the cause of some concern.”

    What’s increasingly clear, however, is that the comparison between Connery and Brodie-Sangster goes well beyond their physical appearance—it’s a snapshot of two radically different lives.

    Beyond genetic factors, both actors led markedly different lifestyles

    Young boy with brown hair and plaid shirt in a close-up shot related to viral photos of Sean Connery at same age debate.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

    Connery grew up working-class in wartime Edinburgh, delivering milk until he was old enough to serve in the Royal Navy. He was discharged on medical grounds at age 19, after suffering from a duodenal ulcer.

    During those years, the Bond actor began bodybuilding and juggled various jobs, from lorry driver to lifeguard, coffin polisher, and helping backstage at the King’s Theatre, which would eventually lead to him becoming a full time actor.

    In contrast, Brodie-Sangster comes from a family with ties to the entertainment industry. His mother, Tasha Bertram, is a dancer and actress, while his father, Mark Sangster, is an actor and musician.

    Close-up photo of two people embracing, highlighting viral photos and Sean Connery debate at same age comparison.

    Image credits: TalulahRiley

    Despite entering the film industry as a child, Brodie-Sangster has led a stable and private life. He would eventually establish his own film company alongside his mother called Brodie Films in 2006, which lasted until May 2013.

    He would go on to marry Talulah Riley—best known not just for her work in Pride & Prejudice and Westworld, but for her high-profile and turbulent relationship with Elon Musk. Riley married the billionaire tech mogul in 2010, divorced him in 2012, remarried him in 2013, and finalized their second divorce in 2016.

    Today, they live in Hertfordshire, far removed from the pressures of Hollywood or Silicon Valley.

    “Smoking and drinking.” Netizens kept arguing over why both actors looked so different

    Comment by Màiri-Anna McCafferty about Sean Connery’s past as a laborer and smoker before becoming an actor.

    Image showing a comment comparing two men at the same age, related to viral photos of Sean Connery and Love Actually star.

    Comment by Adriana Martinez saying smoking and drinking will age you faster in a social media post about Sean Connery photos debate.

    Comment by John Boero discussing how no smiling prevents crow's feet, praising photos of Love Actually star and James Bond actor Sean Connery.

    Comment by Sheila Taina Falcon about Sean Connery looking older at a young age, sparking debate on viral photos.

    Viral photos of Love Actually star and James Bond actor Sean Connery at the same age spark debate online.

    Comment on generational views about cigarettes, whiskey, and outdoor work related to viral photos of Sean Connery at same age.

    Comment from Monica Kreutzer highlighted as top fan, stating one wore sunscreen, related to viral photos of Sean Connery at same age.

    Comment by George DjGmac McQueen expressing a humorous opinion, related to viral photos of Sean Connery at the same age.

    Comment by Adam Bicknell explaining Sean Connery and Thomas looking different at same age due to sun exposure and lifestyle.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing viral photos of Love Actually star and James Bond actor Sean Connery at the same age.

    Comment discussing Sean Connery’s lifestyle compared to a contemporary, sparking debate on viral photos of actors at the same age.

    Comment comparing lifestyle differences in viral photos of Sean Connery from Love Actually and James Bond movies.

    Comment discussing Sean Connery’s lifestyle compared to a Love Actually star, sparking debate over viral photos at same age.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing viral photos of Love Actually star and James Bond actor Sean Connery taken at the same age.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing viral photos of Love Actually star and Sean Connery taken at the same age.

    Comment by Britt Aronsson questioning ages of Love Actually star and James Bond actor Sean Connery in viral photos sparking debate.

    Comment by Montana Molino, mentioning Thomas looking like Peter Pan with an ageless baby face in a social media post.

    Comment about viral photos of Love Actually star and James Bond actor Sean Connery, comparing their age appearance.

    Comment by Benjamin A. Sperling humorously discussing aging and bad skincare habits related to appearance at different ages.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    1

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree with the smoking, drinking + no sunscreen comments. Plus, Connery grew up during WWII. Also, I imagine diet had a lot to do with it. Europe + the UK had rationing.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree with the smoking, drinking + no sunscreen comments. Plus, Connery grew up during WWII. Also, I imagine diet had a lot to do with it. Europe + the UK had rationing.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about World
    Homepage
    Trending
    World
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in World Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT