Viral Photos Of ‘Love Actually’ Star And ‘James Bond’ Actor Sean Connery Taken At Same Age Spark Debate

Two actors, two eras, and one age—yet the contrast couldn’t be starker.

A viral comparison between Love Actually star Thomas Brodie-Sangster and late James Bond icon Sir Sean Connery has taken the internet by storm after fans learned that the images were taken when both men were 34 years old.

Now, netizens are scratching their heads trying to make sense of it. How is it that Connery, with his square jaw, deep-set eyes, and swagger, looks like a seasoned leading man, while Brodie-Sangster could easily be mistaken for a teenager?

Brodie-Sangster is famed for his ageless look, still appearing youthful decades into his career.

Netizens said Connery’s rugged look reflects his working-class upbringing and lifestyle including heavy smoking and drinking.

Image credits: Lorraine

“Both of these guys are 34 in these photos – and yep, we’re doing a double take too,” read a post with a side-by-side comparison of the two actors.

“On the left: the timeless swagger of a mid-century icon. On the right: a modern-day star who’s somehow looked 17 for the last 20 years.”

Image credits: Eon Productions

Thomas Brodie-Sangster has become a poster child for agelessness. The now 35-year-old British actor, born on May 16, 1990, shot to fame at age 13 as the lovesick stepson in 2003’s Love Actually, and went on to appear in the Maze Runner franchise and Nanny McPhee.

Despite his decades-long career, Brodie-Sangster still exudes the aura of a fresh-faced teen, in the same vein as actors like Michael Sera and Elijah Wood.

Image credits: ETH Library Zurich, Image Archive/Dave Benett/Getty Images

“Thomas Brodie never ages,” one fan wrote. “Been the same since I saw him on the first Maze Runner.”

“Wow, Thomas Brodie-Sangster has some great genetics. He looks like a 15-year-old kid. Now wondering, what kind of skincare he uses?” another added.

As images continued to circulate, theories flooded from every corner. Some believe the answer lies in the time period in which each star grew up in.

Connery was born in 1930, coming of age during a time of war and physically demanding jobs. In contrast, Brodie-Sangster was raised in modern Britain with access to a far more comfortable lifestyle.

Image credits: Sunset Boulevard/Getty Images

Others believe habits to be the culprit. Connery, during his Bond years, was famously indulgent—smoking heavily, drinking often, and living a fast-paced life.

Still, some went a step further, suggesting that hormonal or physiological changes between generations were the true cause behind the differences.

Men’s testosterone levels have steadily declined since the late 1980s, as per a 2007 study

Image credits: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Despite how outlandish it may seem, these theories are not without merit. For instance, A 2007 study published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism found that testosterone levels in US men have steadily declined since the late 1980s—completely independent of age, obesity, or smoking status.

Image credits: Tri-Star Pictures

“On average, when we measured the testosterone in the blood of a 60-year-old in 1989, it was higher than that in a different 60-year-old measured in 1995,” lead researcher Dr. Thomas Travison explained.

The trend remained consistent across all age brackets.

Confusingly, the study wasn’t able to pinpoint the main cause of the changes in hormonal levels.

“It is a little troubling,” Travison noted. “The average differences are not very large, but they are big enough and occurring over a short enough time period to be the cause of some concern.”

What’s increasingly clear, however, is that the comparison between Connery and Brodie-Sangster goes well beyond their physical appearance—it’s a snapshot of two radically different lives.

Beyond genetic factors, both actors led markedly different lifestyles

Image credits: Universal Pictures

Connery grew up working-class in wartime Edinburgh, delivering milk until he was old enough to serve in the Royal Navy. He was discharged on medical grounds at age 19, after suffering from a duodenal ulcer.

During those years, the Bond actor began bodybuilding and juggled various jobs, from lorry driver to lifeguard, coffin polisher, and helping backstage at the King’s Theatre, which would eventually lead to him becoming a full time actor.

In contrast, Brodie-Sangster comes from a family with ties to the entertainment industry. His mother, Tasha Bertram, is a dancer and actress, while his father, Mark Sangster, is an actor and musician.

Image credits: TalulahRiley

Despite entering the film industry as a child, Brodie-Sangster has led a stable and private life. He would eventually establish his own film company alongside his mother called Brodie Films in 2006, which lasted until May 2013.

He would go on to marry Talulah Riley—best known not just for her work in Pride & Prejudice and Westworld, but for her high-profile and turbulent relationship with Elon Musk. Riley married the billionaire tech mogul in 2010, divorced him in 2012, remarried him in 2013, and finalized their second divorce in 2016.

Today, they live in Hertfordshire, far removed from the pressures of Hollywood or Silicon Valley.

