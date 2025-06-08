“I Feel Like Screaming”: Wife Doesn’t Know How To Come Back From Being Grossed Out By Husband

No one is perfect, but that doesn’t mean we can’t love someone anyway. Everyone has some little (or not so little) flaws, mannerisms or habits that can be annoying or even off-putting. In a good relationship, these are the sorts of things you communicate with your partner about and perhaps even work on changing.

A woman asked the internet for advice after she realized that she was beginning to find her husband to be “gross.” We reached out to her via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

Telling your partner that something bothers you should be a catalyst for change

But one woman didn’t know how to get through to her husband that she sometimes found him gross

There are some steps a person can take to improve their situation

Identification of repulsion against a long-term partner is confusing and hurtful. Whether triggered by such new behaviors as an inability to practice good personal hygiene, a change in the way one looks, or behaviors that were initially charming but are now repellent, such repulsion needs to be addressed with honesty and understanding for the health of one’s own well-being and for the relationship. It may be helpful to take a pause before answering to consider what specifically is causing the discomfort. Is it some new failure at self-care, such as failure to shower normally, changes in grooming, or weight gain? Has the partner started snoring, leaving dirty plates lying around, or making hurtful remarks? Sometimes the response has less to do with those more surface-level changes and more to do with the emotional or relational concerns that underlie them, such as stress, illness, or feeling to have drifted apart.

Shifts in one partner’s routine can also be indications of something more grave, stress, depression, or medical issues. Suddenly ignoring hygiene, grooming, or simple self-care may be a sign of fatigue, anxiety, or illness. Being aware of this possibility can change the criticism into concern and establish a more helpful dynamic. Timing is perfect when going about sensitive topics. Instead of commenting then in disgust or frustration, it’s most often best to wait a while later in a peaceful, still moment, like over a quiet weekend morning or while walking outside. Presenting the subject in a soft manner, with some sentences like, “You seem more tired lately, are you okay?” can offer a way to discuss openly without being combative.

Using “I” statements instead of accusations can help keep the conversation constructive. Rather than saying something hurtful like “You’re gross,” it’s more helpful to express how certain behaviors affect the shared environment and emotional connection: “I’ve been feeling uneasy when the dishes pile up,” or “I miss the feeling of a clean and cozy home.” Framing concerns around personal feelings rather than judgments promotes collaboration.

When issues are heard and interpreted, both parties can collaborate on solutions. If cleanliness has been in a slump, maybe a shared routine or even a lighthearted shopping excursion for cleaning products can put everyone in a better mood. If domestic duties are falling through the cracks, a collaborative effort to divide them more fairly may ease resentment. If deeper medical or mood issues are suspected, suggesting a medical or counseling appointment as a mutual action can offer assistance without singling out the partner.

Getting a partner to change can be a long process

Acknowledging improvement, however small, can reinforce desired behavior much more effectively than criticism. “Thanks for cleaning up” or “You smell good today” can do much to restore goodwill and momentum. One also needs to consider one’s own stress level. When besieged by work, child care, or personal responsibilities, small annoyances can dominate. Finding time to rest, healthy habits, and self-nurture can soothe reactivity and return patience to a partner’s faults.

If revulsion or resentment persist despite open communication and cooperative effort, a third party may be the next step. A therapist, a few sessions in one individual alone or both of them together, can spot underlying tension, explore unmet needs, and offer tools for increasing connection and intimacy. Over time, the relationship and the couple themselves evolve, and so does the basis of the relationship. Referring back to common values, recollections, or hopes can reignite love and soften the sharp edges of irritation. A night out, a communal activity, or a weekend outing might be sufficient to solidify the emotional glue that holds it all together.

At some stage, it could be necessary to consider what is tolerable and what is not. Some habits will be bad for health or the relationship and need clear limits drawn around them. Others could be small mismatches in personal taste. Drawing up what’s negotiable, what’s non-negotiable, and where compromise might be achieved makes things clear and cuts down on long-term frustration.

Repulsion by a partner does not have to mean the end of intimacy or affection. To work with these feelings through curiosity, compassion, and open communication, it is now possible to move through discomfort to a re-experiencing of closeness. Relationships are constantly evolving, formed through daily rhythms, changing bodies, and changing emotional needs. Greeting those changes with integrity and compassion can rescue not only respect and ease, but love itself.

Some folks needed more details

Others shared their thoughts and advice

Later she shared an update

She also gave a few more details in the comment

People thought there could be something wrong with him

