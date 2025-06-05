Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Finds Out Fiancé Has A Crush On Her Best Friend, He Decides To Go Cry To Her About It
Woman upset sitting while fiancu00e9 talks, depicting emotional tension in a relationship with a crush on her best friend.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Finds Out Fiancé Has A Crush On Her Best Friend, He Decides To Go Cry To Her About It

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Who doesn’t get pre-wedding jitters, right?

Usually, it’s nothing serious, but for this Redditor, it turned into something much bigger. She started noticing her fiancé acting a little too friendly around her best friend, and eventually got a confession out of him: he has a crush on her because she’s “fun and pretty.”

He insists it’s just a phase and still wants to go through with the wedding. She, on the other hand, is now wondering if she should call the whole thing off, but she’s not sure if that would be a mistake.

Read the full story below and let us know what you think.

RELATED:

    The woman found out her fiancé has a crush on her best friend

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Now she wants to call off the wedding, even though he insists it’ll pass

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: NataKor5 / Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: ThrowRATrust_2482

    Many readers supported her and agreed her concerns were valid

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others, however, felt she was overreacting

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    3

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gbono avatar
    G Bono
    G Bono
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Canceling was the only way to go. If she went through with it - if the groom even looks in the direction of the MOH, or if she asks him a question, any look or interaction between will fuel OP’s suspicions. That’s assuming the couple makes it to the actual wedding day, given all of the last minute planning and the celebrations. No, not wanting to lose deposits is a bad reason to get married. Poor OP, she lost her 2 best friends. Hopefully she learned a valuable lesson here: her best friend never really regained her trust and needs to be banished from OP’s life before OP gets another boyfriend

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    khwahish_n avatar
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are people who are going YTA 😯😯 Unbelievable!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ellentownsend83 avatar
    Ellen Townsend
    Ellen Townsend
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP, since this was originally published a year ago, could reach out to OP for an update?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    gbono avatar
    G Bono
    G Bono
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Canceling was the only way to go. If she went through with it - if the groom even looks in the direction of the MOH, or if she asks him a question, any look or interaction between will fuel OP’s suspicions. That’s assuming the couple makes it to the actual wedding day, given all of the last minute planning and the celebrations. No, not wanting to lose deposits is a bad reason to get married. Poor OP, she lost her 2 best friends. Hopefully she learned a valuable lesson here: her best friend never really regained her trust and needs to be banished from OP’s life before OP gets another boyfriend

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    khwahish_n avatar
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are people who are going YTA 😯😯 Unbelievable!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ellentownsend83 avatar
    Ellen Townsend
    Ellen Townsend
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP, since this was originally published a year ago, could reach out to OP for an update?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda