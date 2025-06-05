Woman Finds Out Fiancé Has A Crush On Her Best Friend, He Decides To Go Cry To Her About It
Who doesn’t get pre-wedding jitters, right?
Usually, it’s nothing serious, but for this Redditor, it turned into something much bigger. She started noticing her fiancé acting a little too friendly around her best friend, and eventually got a confession out of him: he has a crush on her because she’s “fun and pretty.”
He insists it’s just a phase and still wants to go through with the wedding. She, on the other hand, is now wondering if she should call the whole thing off, but she’s not sure if that would be a mistake.
Read the full story below and let us know what you think.
The woman found out her fiancé has a crush on her best friend
Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato (not the actual photo)
Now she wants to call off the wedding, even though he insists it’ll pass
Image credits: NataKor5 / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ThrowRATrust_2482
Many readers supported her and agreed her concerns were valid
Others, however, felt she was overreacting
Canceling was the only way to go. If she went through with it - if the groom even looks in the direction of the MOH, or if she asks him a question, any look or interaction between will fuel OP’s suspicions. That’s assuming the couple makes it to the actual wedding day, given all of the last minute planning and the celebrations. No, not wanting to lose deposits is a bad reason to get married. Poor OP, she lost her 2 best friends. Hopefully she learned a valuable lesson here: her best friend never really regained her trust and needs to be banished from OP’s life before OP gets another boyfriend
BP, since this was originally published a year ago, could reach out to OP for an update?
