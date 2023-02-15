What unites people like Tamzin Merchant, Stuart Townsend and, for example, Terrence Howard? That's right, they were all part of the movie and TV franchises which later became incredibly popular, but for various reasons, left the projects at an early stage.

It's not that their careers ended there, but we certainly know the people who replaced them in the roles of Daenerys Targaryen, Aragorn or colonel Jim Rhodes much better now. And a recent viral thread in the AskReddit community is dedicated to just such actors and actresses and their stories.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

34 Actors That Made A Mistake By Leaving A Movie, TV Series Or Show, As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group Late to the party but Stuart Townsend was the original casting for Aragorn in the LOTR movies, but during preproduction and rehearsals he refused to practice things like swordplay, horse riding, action choreography etc, always responding "You'll get it on the day"

Peter Jackson decided he couldn't work with him, Viggo is brought in literally on the first day of shooting and the rest is history

kodman7 , rocklou Report

6points
POST
Bill Evs
Bill Evs
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I recall I think he was cast in the first Thor movie but got booted from that as well for "creative differences".

0
0points
reply
#2

34 Actors That Made A Mistake By Leaving A Movie, TV Series Or Show, As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group My ex girlfriend was on a soap but as a regular extra. They were starting to give her speaking roles, got her SAG card, etc. Once she got her SAG, she demanded more speaking roles or she was leaving. She never got another role after that.

RedsRearDelt , Lê Minh Report

6points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh wow. This could have been her break out to bigger things.

0
0points
reply
#3

34 Actors That Made A Mistake By Leaving A Movie, TV Series Or Show, As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group Several of the actors of MASH left early to make it big… none of them really did…

Wide-Educator4265 , Harry Chase, Los Angeles Times Report

6points
POST

In fact, there are various reasons why actors and actresses leave projects, and probably the main one is that no one can ever be sure that this or that film or series will gain mainstream or cult fame. Now, almost a quarter of a century later, we are amazed at Will Smith's shortsightedness as he turned down the role of Neo in The Matrix for the disastrous Wild Wild West, but then, in the late nineties, the situation was a little different.

Smith had an incredibly successful experience working with director Barry Sonnenfeld on the first Men in Black movie, and the Wachowskis' project seemed to have a strange future those days. In the same way, for example, as The Lord of the Rings, the success of the film adaptation of which, despite all the talents of Peter Jackson, was doubted by many in Hollywood. And many actors then rejected roles in the great adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien.
#4

34 Actors That Made A Mistake By Leaving A Movie, TV Series Or Show, As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group Terrence Howard was in Iron Man 1 and was going to become War Machine... This was the very start of the Marvel movies, the MCU...

He got bounced I think for asking for crazy money... Don Cheadle replaced him for Iron Man 2 and all the movies beyond.

daithisfw , Gordon Correll Report

5points
POST
Thegoodboi
Thegoodboi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was so excited to see him play WM. Turned out better than expected lol

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#5

34 Actors That Made A Mistake By Leaving A Movie, TV Series Or Show, As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group Ja Rule was in the first Fast and Furious movie.

windingtime , jarule Report

5points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fast and Furious for me is now the Lethargic and Placid (in general I mean, not the actors). The first had appealed to me as a teen who liked cars...lost interest after that.

0
0points
reply
#6

34 Actors That Made A Mistake By Leaving A Movie, TV Series Or Show, As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group Lacey chabert left family guy and was replaced by Mila Kunis who has made bank between new episodes and syndication

DeviceAdventurous786 , thereallacey Report

4points
POST
MaskPool
MaskPool
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The hallmark actress. I watched nearly all wedding veil movies with my family..they’re pretty good

0
0points
reply

We often talk about Stuart Townsend, who was already cast as Aragorn, spent several months on the set, but then for various reasons (one of which was a conflict with the film crew) was fired and later replaced by Viggo Mortensen. But much more epic is Sir Sean Connery's refusal, who was offered the role of Gandalf several times by the producers, but the legendary actor flatly refused without even reading the plot.

Writer Ian Nathan, in his book "Anything You Can Imagine. Peter Jackson & The Making Of Middle-Earth", says that the bosses of New Line Cinema were so eager to get Connery on board that they even offered him 15% of the proceeds of the upcoming trilogy. Considering that The Lord of the Rings grossed about 3 billion dollars worldwide, Sir Sean's fee could be almost 450 million!
#7

34 Actors That Made A Mistake By Leaving A Movie, TV Series Or Show, As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group Tom Hanks left 'Bosom Buddies' and was never heard from again.

likeCircle , tomhanks Report

4points
POST
Maxigrod
Maxigrod
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Actually i've heard he was stranded in a island for a while and then try to be a pilot but almost crush a plan in a river. Poor guy!

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

34 Actors That Made A Mistake By Leaving A Movie, TV Series Or Show, As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group Brian Dunkelman was co-host of Season 1 of American Idol with Seacrest, and then quit. Over the years it has toggled back and forth between whether or not he would have been fired anyway, but in at least one interview he admitted to quitting and then almost becoming suicidal over it.

mxcumstein , thebriandunkleman Report

3points
POST
#9

34 Actors That Made A Mistake By Leaving A Movie, TV Series Or Show, As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group David Caruso leaving NYPD Blue, and Shelley Long leaving Cheers are good examples.

Mets1680 , X17onlineVideo Report

3points
POST

Terence Howard was good as Col. Jim Rhodes in the first Iron Man, and was the highest paid actor on the team - simply because he signed his contract first. Yes, you read that right - he was making more money than Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow and Jeff Bridges. "And once the project fully came together, it was too late to renegotiate his deal," says journalist Nicole Sperling in her article on EW, dedicated to Howard's exit.

However, some Hollywood insiders note that Howard was being difficult during the filming of the first movie, so the studio just radically decided on the atmosphere on the set. Be that as it may, after Iron Man, the actor's filmography went downhill (to the point that in 2019 he was even going to retire as he was allegedly 'tired of pretending'), but Don Cheadle, who replaced him, on the contrary, got a great boost to his career.
#10

34 Actors That Made A Mistake By Leaving A Movie, TV Series Or Show, As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group This *kind of* happened to Topher Grace from That 70's Show. He left to be in Spider-Man 3 (and I don't think he was what was wrong with the movie). He's popped up here and there and has steady work, but he definitely didn't launch into stardom.

That being said, that latter seasons of That 70's Show were just plain bad. And he looks almost identical to the way he looked 20 years ago now that he's in That 90's Show. Dude seems to have made out just fine.

forman98 , tophergrace Report

3points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think he made a mistake as the title says. I'd say it was a fair career choice. Making that leap. Ashton Kutcher left too but had a little more stardom in movies. Grace was in Spiderman, American Ultra (personal fav) and Take Me Home Tonight which were all pretty popular. So I wouldn't say it's a bad choice. Sometimes you gotta leave at the top.

0
0points
reply
#11

34 Actors That Made A Mistake By Leaving A Movie, TV Series Or Show, As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group Katie Holmes dropping out of Batman to do a bomb called Mad Money. With Nicole Kidman! The ex wives of Tom Cruise.

EDIT: Nicole Kidman was not in Mad Money. My mistake

Katie Holmes turned down a lead in Orange is The New Black.

Katie Holmes turned down the role of Buffy in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV series.

SongRevolutionary992 , katieholmes Report

3points
POST
#12

34 Actors That Made A Mistake By Leaving A Movie, TV Series Or Show, As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group Like, half the cast of *Downton Abbey*.

free_movie_theories , imdb Report

3points
POST

"Cinema is not only a business, but, above all, an art - so no one guarantees that a film or TV series will be successful," says Dmytro Kosygin, a Ukrainian film director and screenwriter, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment. "So even if you put together the most impressive cast, put an Oscar-winning superstar in the director's chair, and give them the best team with an impeccable script, it will in no way give you confidence that the film will be successful."

"No one, in the end, canceled such a thing as chemistry between members of the crew, and this is perhaps one of the most important things. Making a film is somewhat like preparing a magic potion - even if you mix all the ingredients in the right proportion, the result may well turn out to be disgusting. And vice versa - even the most low-budget and unprofessional project can get the love of critics and viewers as well," Dmytro admits.
#13

34 Actors That Made A Mistake By Leaving A Movie, TV Series Or Show, As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group Chuck Woolery left WHEEL OF FORTUNE only to see PAT SAJAK host it for over 40 years.

wehotex1 , STL VHS Vault Report

3points
POST
#14

34 Actors That Made A Mistake By Leaving A Movie, TV Series Or Show, As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group Crystal Reed from Teen Wolf. She was so certain she was done she had them kill off her character only for her career to flop outside of Teen Wolf and ~10 years later would come back and have them revive her character for the movie.

fifthaccount5th , crystalmreed Report

3points
POST
#15

34 Actors That Made A Mistake By Leaving A Movie, TV Series Or Show, As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group benjamin bratt. he left law and order to capitalize on his "stardom", hasn't been in much since *the cleaner* and *miss congeniality*.

mrsvongruesome , benjaminbratt Report

3points
POST

As for Tamzin Merchant, whom we mentioned at the beginning of this post, she played Princess Daenerys Targaryen in the Game of Thrones pilot episode, when actually very few people realized the potential of the future hit. Shortly after that, HBO announced that the actress left the project, and a little later, Emilia Clarke joined the team, without whom it is now impossible to imagine the world of Westeros.

However, if Merchant regretted parting with Game of Thrones, she didn't regret it for long - in the end, several years of successful filming in Salem and the first season of Carnival Row awaited her ahead. By the way, the second season of Carnival Row starts very soon, so do not plan anything for the coming evenings and, of course, prepare some popcorn in advance!
#16

34 Actors That Made A Mistake By Leaving A Movie, TV Series Or Show, As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group Marcus Chong was "Tank" in The Matrix. Main character in a HUGE franchise. He had all of these big ideas about how the movie should be done and how his character should progress. That's fine, but he wouldn't stop pushing them on the directors and producers. When it came time to make Matrix 2 he was not invited back.

Dude could have literally just shut up, been cool and thankful, and made huge bank and a bigger career.

RedditWhileImWorking , Warner Bros. Report

2points
POST
#17

34 Actors That Made A Mistake By Leaving A Movie, TV Series Or Show, As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group Katherine Heigl. She “left” Grey’s to become a movie star… look how that turned out. She was also a massive problem on the Grey’s set.

sadgirl192938 , katherineheigl Report

2points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think, from what I've read, that this was more to do with her attitude towards co-workers. She did launch a movie career..she was in everything for a short stint.

0
0points
reply
#18

34 Actors That Made A Mistake By Leaving A Movie, TV Series Or Show, As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group Doesn't qualify as being too good for it but that actress who got booted off of the Mandalorian and is now doing really crappy Conservative funded flicks is a pretty good example.

tizod , ginajcarano Report

2points
POST
Lil Miss Hobbit
Lil Miss Hobbit
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I liked her though! She didn't fit "actress" body stereotypes and I think that should be more common in movies (it's slllowlly happening).

0
0points
reply
#19

34 Actors That Made A Mistake By Leaving A Movie, TV Series Or Show, As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group Chad Michael Murray on One Tree Hill.

DookWook , chadmichaelmurray Report

2points
POST
#20

34 Actors That Made A Mistake By Leaving A Movie, TV Series Or Show, As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group jonathan taylor thomas leaving home improvement

when he returned to the show not only was his movie career dead in the water but the tv show had left his character behind

imissyahoochatrooms , MavsFan28 Report

1point
POST
#21

34 Actors That Made A Mistake By Leaving A Movie, TV Series Or Show, As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group Shelly Long left Cheers an epic screw up. Ed Marinaro left Hill St.Blues,both actors left their rolls when the shows were hot at the time. Neither were ever to return to the success they enjoyed on those shows.

razeronion , Pop Culture Club Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#22

34 Actors That Made A Mistake By Leaving A Movie, TV Series Or Show, As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group Isn't that what happened to the actor who played Mark Brandanawicz (spelling is probably way wrong) from Parks and Rec?

Freeexotic , Looper Report

1point
POST
#23

34 Actors That Made A Mistake By Leaving A Movie, TV Series Or Show, As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group More niche but Michael shanks leaving stargate SG-1 only to come back a season later buff as hell. I think he expected to get more roles but at least they let him come back from the dead

bitchthatwaspromised , Tony Shek Report

1point
POST
#24

34 Actors That Made A Mistake By Leaving A Movie, TV Series Or Show, As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group Valerie Harper left her show Valeri and they replaced her with Sandy Duncan

Winterfell_Ice , Maggie Report

1point
POST
#25

34 Actors That Made A Mistake By Leaving A Movie, TV Series Or Show, As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group Rob Morrow from Northern Exposure.

roverdale9 , officialrobmorrow's profile picture officialrobmorrow Report

1point
POST
#26

34 Actors That Made A Mistake By Leaving A Movie, TV Series Or Show, As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group Jessica Raine from Call the Midwife.

Heisenberg3556 , Sean Reynolds Report

1point
POST
#27

34 Actors That Made A Mistake By Leaving A Movie, TV Series Or Show, As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group Mischa Barton leaving The OC.

Eld4nte , mischabarton Report

1point
POST
#28

34 Actors That Made A Mistake By Leaving A Movie, TV Series Or Show, As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group Nina Dobrev left the Vampire Diaries and Megan Boone left the Blacklist and I haven’t seen either of them in much since

surielteaco , nina Report

1point
POST
#29

34 Actors That Made A Mistake By Leaving A Movie, TV Series Or Show, As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group From the HBO series Girls, the Boyfriend of Williams' character left abruptly because his agents told him he had to capitalize on the popularity of the show before it ebbed... I don't even remember his name. Adam Driver on the other hand, stuck it out because he has incredible work ethic and loyalty to the projects he starts... and we all know how that turned out.

Amazing-Pattern-1661 , christopher__abbott Report

1point
POST
#30

Farrah Fawcett. She was huge when she left Charlie’s Angels to “expand her career” and while she did some interesting and critically acclaimed work, her overall body of work is small and sporadic compared to what a major star she was.

88secret Report

1point
POST
#31

Craig Kilborn

jackodn Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#32

I feel like this applies a bit, but mostly I am still salty over it.

As I understand it, The CW had two shows for renewal, and only one could survive. Gilmore Girls and Veronica Mars.

Veronica Mars got canceled, Gilmore Girls got picked up.

Then, shortly after, Alexis Bledel decided she was done and quit Gilmore Girls, so it got cancelled anyway.

VERONICA MARS DIED SO ALEXIS BLEDEL COULD GO AND HAVE A FORGETTABLE MOVIE CAREER.

RamenJunkie Report

1point
POST
#33

Pretty sure that’s why Elizabeth Berkeley and Tiffany Thiesen left Saved by the Bell.

EldeederSFW Report

1point
POST
#34

34 Actors That Made A Mistake By Leaving A Movie, TV Series Or Show, As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group Kal Penn leaving House M.D. to work in House, the White.

semitones , kalpenn Report

0points
POST
Adam Belaire
Adam Belaire
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think him leaving House was stupid. He got to work at the White House as Associate Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs. Big title!

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!