This Is The Weirdest Family Photo Album You Will Ever See (28 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

Originally conceived as a counterpoint to the idealized family album, my work explores the realm of family portraiture while rejecting the conventional tropes of the "happy family" aesthetic. Utilizing tights as a medium, I aim to disrupt and distort familiar faces, subverting traditional imagery of white shirts and smiles with stockings and expressions of discontent.

As the series progresses, it delves deeper into the theme of familial relationships, particularly focusing on the notion of "strangers" within my own family. These are individuals who exist in a liminal space between familiarity and unfamiliarity, such as distant relatives, acquaintances met fleetingly at events, or even deceased members who persist only in photographic memories. Through my art, I seek to shed light on these overlooked figures and the complex dynamics they contribute to the family narrative.

More info: josephsradford.com