Some people would call it imagination or creativity, others coincidence. Finally, someone could name it a miracle! In our lives, we randomly stumble upon things that, despite their normal appearance, may hide a surprising look.

You’ve probably heard about the term ‘pareidolia’, haven't you? If not, let us give you a brief explanation of it. Pareidolia is an interesting trick our brains play on us. Sometimes, when we look at random shapes or patterns, we see familiar things like faces or objects that aren't really there. For instance, we might see a face on the moon or see shapes in clouds. Our brain likes to find meaning and order in things, even when they are actually random. So, it creates these illusions to make sense of what we see.

The Facebook group ‘Things With Faces’ collects the best examples of pareidolia, shared by its members who spotted it and wanted to show it to others. Scroll down to see the true gems we selected to share with you today.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Gina Reneé Finnesen Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Pam Cordua-James Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#3

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Milinda Chanaka Kumarasinghe Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#4

Things-With-Faces-Pics

anonymous Report

7points
POST
Pandora
Pandora
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The guy who wears people's faces as masks

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#5

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Sammi Thomson Report

7points
POST
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I 've had the roughest day ever and now someone's going to stab me with a sharp knife and throw me in a salad.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#6

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Patricia Ann Report

7points
POST
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be used only for death metal.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Tabatha Dixon Report

7points
POST
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where the person's ring finger is, the shadow makes it look like the rock has a foot.

0
0points
reply
#8

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Kate KathyMoir Hill Report

6points
POST
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is this, actually? To me it looks like a badly whitewashed castle with red mosquito netting.

0
0points
reply
#9

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Kimberly Tobey Report

6points
POST
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who's afraid of the big, bubbly wolf, the big bubbly wolf, the big bubbly wolf?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#10

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Michelle Daniels Report

6points
POST
Nea
Nea
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cant look at those nails and yet all I see is those nails :-/

1
1point
reply
#11

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Notarstefano Na Kori Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#12

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Kirsty Louise Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#13

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Birgitta Thörnqvist Report

5points
POST
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looking, looking, looking . . .. Nope I'm not seeing it.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Darren Ford Report

5points
POST
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor thing's tired of the baby making a mess on it three times a day.

0
0points
reply
#15

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Gina Ramirez Report

5points
POST
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awwwww. It looks goofy and happy and about to be eaten by a wombat.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Oscar Correa Report

5points
POST
Nea
Nea
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am less expressive than that plank.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#17

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Rui Neto Report

5points
POST
#18

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Dee Monique Report

4points
POST
#19

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Katalin Domján-Farkas Report

4points
POST
#20

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Ruth Baker Leeper Report

4points
POST
#21

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Lisa Dawn Report

4points
POST
#22

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Akira Suzuki Report

4points
POST
#23

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Helen Dawson Curtis Report

4points
POST
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This makes me think of Crowley's car, and how everything turns into Queen.

0
0points
reply
#24

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Giovanna Capone Report

4points
POST
#25

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Ayo Ayo Report

4points
POST
#26

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Keith Purnell Report

3points
POST
Joran Quinten
Joran Quinten
Community Member
1 hour ago

Giddy up

0
0points
reply
#27

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Mareike Jung Report

3points
POST
#28

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Кася Паковка Report

3points
POST
#29

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Tracy Bascom Report

3points
POST
#30

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Anže Rmc Report

3points
POST
#31

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Savannah Pfleegor Report

3points
POST
#32

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Ellen G Report

3points
POST
#33

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Naomi Massaro Report

3points
POST
#34

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Garrett Evans Report

3points
POST
#35

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Mo Huang Report

3points
POST
Black Rabbit
Black Rabbit
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thought it was a cat to begin with.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Daniel Eversole Report

3points
POST
#37

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Marina Gordeyeva Report

3points
POST
#38

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Chris Wilk Report

3points
POST
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Both cats insist that's a real lion, but I think they're lying.

0
0points
reply
#39

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Sonja Trosky Report

3points
POST
#40

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Kelly Maynard Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Anita Clark Lucas Report

2points
POST
#42

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Kyla Overson Report

2points
POST
#43

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Simon Osgood Report

2points
POST
Black Rabbit
Black Rabbit
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bad to the (ham)bone.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#44

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Gianmarco Lioci Report

2points
POST
#45

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Glen Red Imp Hughes Report

2points
POST
#46

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Dani Ann Marie Report

2points
POST
#47

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Туяа Гн Report

2points
POST
#48

Things-With-Faces-Pics

David Winther Report

2points
POST
#49

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Liza Crabtree Report

2points
POST
#50

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Jacob Spaid Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Marisol Carrasquillo Report

2points
POST
#52

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Amanda Hickey Report

2points
POST
#53

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Tierney Plumley Report

2points
POST
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please don't fill me up with your icky old socks. They taste awful, and they're just not filling.

0
0points
reply
#54

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Profe Fardi Report

2points
POST
#55

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Tracy Holliday Report

2points
POST
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, I guess I'll just hang here until you're ready, Janet. It's not like I had plans or anything.

0
0points
reply
#56

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Glen Bernard Report

2points
POST
#57

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Elaine Lytle Report

1point
POST
#58

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Кася Паковка Report

1point
POST
#59

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Carmelita Wonderfunk Report

1point
POST
#60

Things-With-Faces-Pics

Kelli Weese Report

1p