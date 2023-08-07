Some people would call it imagination or creativity, others coincidence. Finally, someone could name it a miracle! In our lives, we randomly stumble upon things that, despite their normal appearance, may hide a surprising look.

You’ve probably heard about the term ‘pareidolia’, haven't you? If not, let us give you a brief explanation of it. Pareidolia is an interesting trick our brains play on us. Sometimes, when we look at random shapes or patterns, we see familiar things like faces or objects that aren't really there. For instance, we might see a face on the moon or see shapes in clouds. Our brain likes to find meaning and order in things, even when they are actually random. So, it creates these illusions to make sense of what we see.

The Facebook group ‘Things With Faces’ collects the best examples of pareidolia, shared by its members who spotted it and wanted to show it to others. Scroll down to see the true gems we selected to share with you today.