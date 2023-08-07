“Things With Faces”: 60 Funny And Surprising Cases Of Pareidolia Shared In This Group (New Pics)
Some people would call it imagination or creativity, others coincidence. Finally, someone could name it a miracle! In our lives, we randomly stumble upon things that, despite their normal appearance, may hide a surprising look.
You’ve probably heard about the term ‘pareidolia’, haven't you? If not, let us give you a brief explanation of it. Pareidolia is an interesting trick our brains play on us. Sometimes, when we look at random shapes or patterns, we see familiar things like faces or objects that aren't really there. For instance, we might see a face on the moon or see shapes in clouds. Our brain likes to find meaning and order in things, even when they are actually random. So, it creates these illusions to make sense of what we see.
The Facebook group ‘Things With Faces’ collects the best examples of pareidolia, shared by its members who spotted it and wanted to show it to others. Scroll down to see the true gems we selected to share with you today.
Onions telling old jokes with no apeel.
I 've had the roughest day ever and now someone's going to stab me with a sharp knife and throw me in a salad.
Where the person's ring finger is, the shadow makes it look like the rock has a foot.
What is this, actually? To me it looks like a badly whitewashed castle with red mosquito netting.
Who's afraid of the big, bubbly wolf, the big bubbly wolf, the big bubbly wolf?
Poor thing's tired of the baby making a mess on it three times a day.
Awwwww. It looks goofy and happy and about to be eaten by a wombat.
Some female saint that was once a pagan goddess.
This makes me think of Crowley's car, and how everything turns into Queen.
Both cats insist that's a real lion, but I think they're lying.
Someone had too much extra plant in his dough.
Please don't fill me up with your icky old socks. They taste awful, and they're just not filling.
Please don't look at me when I devour you.
Yeah, I guess I'll just hang here until you're ready, Janet. It's not like I had plans or anything.
I don't know why, but that doesn't look like a good idea.