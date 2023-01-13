We recently stumbled upon an AskReddit thread where people stated their opinions on which unacceptable behaviors have become normalized , to the point we generally don’t see them as a huge problem anymore. While some responses may seem like a bit of a stretch, others are quite serious and deserve a closer look. We spent a long time reading these interesting submissions and examining current societal norms people pointed out, so here’s a list of things that are wrong but widely accepted — at least according to the Internet community.

But have you ever stopped to think about what things today may be deemed as “wrong” by most people, yet we do or accept them without a second thought? From plastering our kids’ lives on social media to websites selling personal information, the line between what we regard as right and wrong can be a bit blurry.

You know what they say: “Normal is just a setting on the dryer.” And it’s true. Normal is a relative term, and societal standards can change depending on who you’re with and what part of the world you were born and raised in.

Imagine a world where wearing a bikini is considered taboo, where you can’t legally marry someone of a different race, or having divorced parents is more than enough reason for other kids to bully you to no end. Sounds ridiculous, right? But believe it or not, there are certain things that we do today that were once considered wrong and are now (almost) completely normalized behaviors .

#1 guillezamorap said:

"Having to accept cookies for every website..."



Laantje7 replied:

"I think there should be a new law that on every website that wants to give you cookies, they should have a 3, maybe 5 lines of info with what they'll do with your info and not 5000 pages that no one will read."

#2 "Movies/music through your phone in a public place without the use of headphones. People who do this: what the f*ck is wrong with you?"

#3 "Using your phone while eating at a table with someone! Makes it feel like you don't value their company or time."

#4 "Putting your children's lives, including their faces and real names and evidence of their schools, lifestyles, friends, and common play locations, on the internet."

#5 "'The customer is always right.'"

#6 "Taking pictures of strangers who aren't doing anything wrong or untoward just to post up on social media with some snark or judgment."

#7 GOTisnotover77 said:

"Being proud of and bragging about a lack of sleep as if it’s some sort of virtue."



Earthguy69 replied:

"Or working yourself till you are burned out. Like if you are not giving it 100% all the time you are lazy. And when you finally crash and burn due to lack of sleep and exhaustion from working constantly, you are not hard enough."

#8 HostileHippie91 said:

"Bosses threatening your job or hours if you call in sick or use vacation time at 'inconvenient times.'"



vasquez-lab replied:

"Agree. Going to work sick was also one of the "accepted wrong things". Hope mindset changed now."

#9 "Using your children to become an 'influencer'. I have an Instagram page where I share play ideas as an educator but my kids faces are never in the photos. I don't mention their names either. So many parents with similar accounts are posting daily numerous photos and videos of their kids to thousands of followers and getting them involved in live feeds and stories. We have got a generation of kids, who in 10-15 years time will have their entire childhood documented online and it will all have been done without their consent."

#10 "Crimes as long as you have money. And I don't mean that you can pay lawyers or something. Sometimes it just looks that you are just allowed to be a criminal if you just have money."

#11 "Talking on the phone loudly wherever you happen to be. No one steps away anymore or even acts embarrassed when on the phone in public! Drives me crazy."

#12 "People asking anyone why they don’t want to have kids. I just don’t. Stop it."

#13 "Two parents both working because they have to, kids in crèches 12 hours a day, unions gone, pension schemes not worth it, good old fashioned truth and no real working skills, creativity, obesity to name a few."

#14 "Men being emotionally abused."

#15 guillezamorap said:

"Making terms and conditions over complicated and long."



Randicore replied:

"Interestingly because they're so long and dense there have been several court cases in the US stating that they are not legally binding, since you are not expected to actually read it."

#16 "Single-use plastic. It is the stupidest thing humans can do. You need Spaghetti so you buy them wrapped in plastic ?? A material that, if not burned, will disintegrate into ever smaller particles that will creep their way back into the bodies of all living things on earth. Is that really worth it for a little bit of convenience?"

#17 dustnbrewks said:

"Employers expecting employees to check emails while outside of work."



poopellar replied:

"Years ago I had no idea email senders could get notifications if the recipient had received and read the email. I would just check work emails and pretend I never read them until I got back into the office the next day. Then my manager baited me into lying about not reading them. Never checked work emails for real after that."

#18 "Maybe this is just a "me" thing, but as someone who is adopted I am really bothered by adoptive parents who lie to their kids. I think starting your relationship with your child based on a lie is completely wrong, and it will come back to bite you later.



Unfortunately some parents who cannot biologically have children will choose to supplement this by adopting a kid and telling that kid they gave birth to them. This needlessly stigmatizes adoption by making it a shameful secret while also making sure that if this child finds out later in life, they will resent their parents 100% and never trust them again. It's just awful.



My parents were completely transparent with me from a really young age and I grew up well. I love my parents and personally have no desire to ever meet my biological mother. Every adopted kid is different but they all deserve to be told the truth."

#19 DuckieDev said:

"Women’s clothing not having pockets, I’m a guy and I use my pockets all the time, I would die without them."



Xavilly replied:

"Dresses and skirts with pockets are a blessing."

#20 "Alcohol dependency/addiction. Now it’s a social media trend amongst ‘wine mums’ and anyone else who has experienced a mild inconvenience during their day. Somehow needing a drink to get through the day is relatable & funny now, instead of concerning."

#21 "Allowing graphic violence but disallowing anything related to s*x even mild nudity, or even things many people wouldn't even consider nudity."

#22 "School shootings.



It's not that they're considered okay, more of people are just numb to it at this point (at least in my area).



Here in the US, shootings everywhere and at this point, everyone is numb to it. Instead of, "oh no! A shooting?! Is everyone okay?!" it's, "another shooting?" It's kind of scary when you think about it."

#23 "Flashing used to be illegal. Now every woman gets d*cks in their dm's from strangers."

#24 "Cheating."

#25 "Websites selling personal information by default."

#26 maybeesknees said:

"Plastic everything packaged in more plastic."



plasticfree2020 replied:

"I work in retail and the amount of plastic and rubbish we get from the stock is horrendous. It's so depressing to see all the time."

#27 "How western nations ship their garbage to small south east Asian islands and call it 'recycling.'"

#28 River1947 said:

"Taking pictures of random people and turning them into memes."



GingieB replied:

"This. I hate them. There seems to be a lot of pictures circulating on Facebook of people who are very obese, very underweight or not stereotypically attractive with things like 'your 3rd @ has to go on a date with this person'. The comments are usually really cruel. That is a photo of an actual person, can you imagine if hundreds of thousands of people were mocking you on a photo. Disgusting. On the plus side when I see these it helps me easily identify people I no longer want to associate with."

#29 poisonpurple said:

"Your boss expecting that they can contact you at any hour."



manlikeelijah replied:

"I had a pretty good boss who rarely contacted me outside of work hours unless it was important. I work 12-8pm and stay up late. At 1am, I get a phone call.

“Hey...everything okay.” “I’m really sorry to call. I stayed late to organize the storage closet. And I just locked myself out. I figured you’d be the only person with keys that might be awake.” “I’ll be there in 10 minutes.” “I’m clocking you in for an hour for this.” “Yup.”"

#30 "Corrupt politicians, lawyers and people in the financial business."

#31 "Criminalizing homelessness rather than trying to solve and end it."

#32 "Slaughterhouse conditions."

#33 "That anyone should be able to become a parent, even if it's clear they cannot take care of a child."

#34 "Ghosting people."

#35 Special-Speech3064 said:

"Teachers mentally abusing their students."



theexteriorposterior replied:

"Also students abusing their teachers."

#36 "Obesity being the norm rather than the exception."

#37 "The way animals are treated when being processed for food, as if they aren't living beings capable of emotions."

#38 "Taking your shoes off on an airplane."

#39 "Not wearing your mask properly."

#40 sgannon200 said:

"How much material classified as recyclable is, in truth, not recyclable. It's more a marketing win that kept people using plastics. Why else would China stop taking the world's trash? They could do nothing with it but bury it in the ground."



flippingdonut replied:

"I'm from one of the Southeast Asian country that actively receive "recyclable plastics" from few of the Western countries. Trust me, the trash that they sent over here I bet less than 5% were truly recycled. And the leftover trash usually incinerated and sometimes microplastics "survive" in the incinerator and pollute the surrounding. It's really sad to see."

#41 "Tying your health insurance to your work (USA). If you become too sick to work (example: terminal cancer) you lose your job and your health care coverage. Dental not being included in health care. How is the health of your mouth and teeth separate from the health of the rest of your body and necessitate totally different (and pricey) insurance?



Hearing aids are not covered by my health insurance. The testing to determine that you need them is covered but the actual devices are not. I guess all those people faking hearing loss to wear cool hearing aids have forced the insurance companies to fight back /s."

#42 noguerad said:

"Spam email. We ignore it, it's just there. But it shouldn't be."



Itsyamatey replied:

"I’d tack onto this one, paper mail that you never asked for. It’s a waste of resources! Been getting magazines, catalogues, advertisements and other solicitations in the mail and I’ve never once responded in any fortuitous way to any of them.

Who actually indulges in that to inspire that potential return on investment?!"

#43 scootycreampuff said:

"Perfect attendance being celebrated for kids. When my kid is sick, he stays home. He’s healthy too. I can’t imagine having a kid with a disorder that makes them prone to being sick more often and then not getting some little award for not being in school everyday. Kids get sick. It’s not wise to send them to school anyway so they can spread they germs."



GB2016sux replied:

"Schools push attendance, because butts in seats is one of the factors that the government uses when deciding how much funding schools get."

#44 "Sugar being added to almost everything that's edible."

#45 B3RS3RKCR0W said:

"A job making you "seasonal/part time" but works you at least 40 hours every week never giving you full time wage, or insurance."



semitones replied:

"39.5 hours, every week."

#46 mrfat187 said:

"Talking on speakerphone while in a public place."



satsugene replied:

"Or who play their Bluetooth speakers on trails and other natural places — literally the last place people can go to get away from modern noise."

#47 "This has changed a lot since Covid, I’m assuming, but people going to work when they’re sick. Not sure what it’s like in the rest of the world but I feel like in the US we’ve been conditioned to feel like it’s worse to be an inconvenience by not showing up to work than going to work sick, miserable and getting everyone else sick.



Just wanted to add I am not trying to attack those who can’t afford to take time off. I absolutely understand that that’s a reality for A LOT of people. I get that many times there is no good choice. There are also times where paid sick time is available but workers are bullied into feeling like they can’t take time off or honestly think they’re place of work can’t survive without them. That’s bs."

#48 "Cost of higher education."

#49 pastelie_ghostie said:

"Well I'm not sure if its actually wrong, but needing a few years of experience for an entry level job just sounds pretty wrong to me."



Omgninjas replied:

"Yeah companies seem to not differentiate between entry (let's say at most an internship beforehand), and low level positions (1-5 years experience)."

#50 hightimesinaz said:

"Believing lies because it supports your world view.



Marzoval replied:

And what's equally wrong is that people who believe lies is a profitable market for media programs and personalities willing to continue and spread said lies."

#51 eeeeeefefect said:

"The sexualization of our youth on social media and algorithms that reward them and promote it."



sualum8 replied:

"For young girls, it’s even just finding clothing that doesn’t make them look older than they are. Have an 11 year old girl who’s tall for her age, but it’s very hard to find “kid” clothes. It’s like the clothing industry has conspired that it’s time for her to dress sexy. Shorts and shirts are made very short. And in the kids section recently, the new thing is athletic pants but with a matching crop top... in sizes as small as xs meant for like 6 year olds. You can find some things, but it’s absurd how hard you need to look to make them feel like a kid."

#52 bosstea16 said:

"Unpaid internships is incredibly wrong.

I’d say the way OT is mandatory in the trades world."



MEsyas replied:

"What's even worse: paying for an internship."

#53 "Banks charging you fees to use your own money. This is just one among many other practices that are wrong."

#54 Magical_bat said:

"I mean... Why do we work for 5 days then have 2 days off. Why not try 4 work days and 3 days off? Or literally any other combinations."



Jiveturkwy158 replied:

"I’ve tried 6 and 1 as well as 7 and 0. Would not recommend trying either of those combos."

#55 "Tipping waiters instead of everyone having a solid minimum wage."

#56 "Paying hundreds of dollars for kids birthday cakes."

#57 "Verbally attacking people both in person and online. The amount of drama there has been growing up with the internet/ social media. I’d rather people be fake and not just have a go at each others throats whenever they feel like it."

#58 "Rent being more expensive than a mortgage."

#59 TheFirstSecondBoner said:

"Hurting people's feelings purely for the entertainment."



TendiesForTheBoys replied:

"My ex has entered the chat."

#60 "Bullying - it's so normal to ridicule people now, especially over the internet. I also believe a lot of schools don't tackle bullying appropriately because it's seen as 'normal.'"

#61 "The entire American Education & prison system."

#62 "Not to be that guy but- the Uyghur situation. Every government knows exactly how horrible the Chinese government treats these people (even concentration camps) and still nobody does anything about it. The reason is obvious, but it’s still not okay."

#63 "The use of the "one bad apple" phrase.



If you ever stored apples, you know what this phrase meant originally before it was turned upside down:



One bad apple spoils the bunch.



The conclusion is therefore, that you have to sort out the bad apples so that your bunch stays intact (which is exactly what you have to do when you store apples because the rottenness spreads to the good apples)."

#64 "The use of the word 'literally' as an exaggeration rather than in the original literal sense has now made it into the accepted lexicon."

#65 "What's up with people just straight up not believing science anymore??"

#66 "Getting ghosted by employers you've applied to.



The idea that $15/h is outlandish as a minimum livable wage, when in reality it would be closer to $24/hr."

#67 "Open opposition to basic human rights."

#68 "Child abuse and neglect."

#69 "I’d say checking your phone while driving. I’m guilty as well, I won’t deny it. But it’s basically wrong and unsafe. But everyone does it anyways."

#70 "The United States healthcare system."

#71 "Trolling. Everyone acts like it’s just a normal thing people do on the internet. Personally I think it’s a sign of mental illness."

#72 "Profits over people."

#73 "iPad Parenting.



I see so many parents just stick an iPad in their kids face to shut the kid up, or so the kid stops bothering them.



You are the Parent. It's your job to parent your child. Not just pawn them off on an iPad."

#74 MeatWad111 said:

Harvesting as much data as possible. You have to go to some extreme lengths to prevent your personal information being sent to random strangers you have never met.



jld209 replied:

Bought a Samsung tv and setting it up REQUIRED making a Samsung account. They know, by the time you unbox it and place it, that you have really no recourse but to relent and provide your account info.

#75 "Fast news instead of accurate news. And the fact news has evolved to just another form of reality entertainment."

#76 "Social media addiction."

#77 ToeBeans-R-Us said:

"Short-term diet culture."



Apeirophobia69 replied:

"Gonna consume nothing but lemonade for a week straight! I definitely know what I'm doing."

#78 "Arguments being verbal battles meant to be won.



Not they aren't, arguments are discussions with the objective of reaching a truth or consensus. It's not about dunking on your interlocutor or asserting your beliefs over theirs."

#79 "How medical professionals are expected to work unpaid as a part of their schooling and especially that they work exhausting 12+ hour shifts. You’d think in a field where people’s choices have IMMENSE lifetime or life or death consequences they would be encouraged to be on the top of their game by being well rested etc. It’s idiotic how just because it’s a competitive field it has to be to the point of being unsafe."

#80 "A random person's opinion deserves the same respect as an expert's knowledge."

#81 ItsMeVicki said:

"Americans having barely any vacation time. And I've also heard, if they use it, its almost frowned upon???"



itsaprivateprofile replied:

"I had ten days of sick days and got a concussion. The doctor wanted me to take 8 days off. The company tried to force me to use FMLA (family medical leave) instead because it allows them to pay me only like 60% or something. And my HR department drops this on me while I’m at home, concussed, trying to get me to fill out paperwork and argue with them. I spent the full 8 days dealing with it. I’d worked there three years and never taken sick time before."

#82 "Journalism not following anything like the rules of journalistic integrity that once literally defined the field.



They are mostly, even many of the the most respected institutions, unacknowledged editorials now. Nobody even blinks when a "reporter" starts injecting their opinion right in the middle of a "news" article. That firewall used to be sacred."

#83 "Does anyone else think its weird that we all know that our clothes, electronics, and pretty much anything else we buy is made by sweatshop or literally slave labor and everyone seems to be fine with that?"

#84 "Bragging about "the good" you do on social media, like documenting giving a homeless person something and filming it. Crying in front of your smart phone camera and selling out your personal hardship on social media. Basically, the whole whoring out grand scheme of things at the expense of morals and societal change."

#85 "The confusion between then and than."

#86 "Spelling "lose" as "loose". Lose means to misplace or the opposite of win. Loose means not tight."

#87 "The fact that many big corporations just don't pay taxes. It seems to be common knowledge but no one seems to be doing anything about it."

#88 "'I could care less' instead of 'I could not care less.'"

#89 "Working a job where the scheduling is made each week."

#90 "Micro-transactions in a full retail AAA video game."

#91 "Pollution."

#92 Busy_Progress_2824 said:

"Dog breeding and ”purebred” dogs."



sedahren replied:

"Pugs make me sad."

#93 "Factory farming; 99% of meat in the USA is processed in this inhumane manner and when you tell people they don't really care, so I guess that counts as a response to your question, OP."

#94 "Additives in our food chain."

#95 "People use “I” instead of “me” incorrectly constantly. “Do you want to come with so-and-so and I” is wrong. If it was just me I wouldn’t say “do you want to come with I?”, adding so-and-so doesn’t change that, but so many people use it that way so it’s become the norm."

#96 "Religious bigotry and behaviour based on beliefs that are a complete contradiction to the religion they preach."

#97 "How about the fact that we are all *glued* to our phones? What would you guess the average screen time per day is? I work in a digital space, but in my private thoughts, wasn't it nicer sometimes when you weren't reachable at all times, when walking outside there wasn't anything buzzing to distract you, and that we were better about to connect with people without urges to check our phone?"

#98 "Journalists using the word "slam" instead of the word "criticize". It does not leave a lot of room for discourse, and makes the article sound like it was written by a 5th grader."

#99 "Copays to visit a doctor when you already pay a monthly premium for health insurance."

#100 "Government access to everything."

#101 "Using your real name on the internet."

#102 "The total area of land that has been given over to the automobile, and its care and feeding."

#103 "Could of instead of could have."

#104 "Pirating movies/tv shows etc. Remember those FBI warnings back in the day? Neither do I... MWAHAHAHA!"

#105 "So many people are growing up in the digital age and have zero notion of what true privacy is like, or they grew up before then and just stopped caring, and will therefore trip over themselves to defend authoritarianism from governments and anti-consumer behavior from companies. It generally feels like the entire world is populated by bootlickers now."

#106 "Letting a wiretap listen in on us in our homes, we even named it Alexa."

#107 "Cyber-bullying, its a bad thing but if your getting cyber-bullied and try to speak up (most) of the time everybody would laugh at you because 'it's just a joke' or 'mad'."

#108 "Not stopping before making right turns on red and yellow lights (at least in North America).



Why is this different than a stop sign in people's heads??"

#109 "Turning a blind eye to those without shelter, hungry or in need of any form of acknowledgment that they exist."