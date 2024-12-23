Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
The Worst Book Of Poetry Ever Written: The Ultimate Silly Gift For The Hard-To-Shop-For
The Worst Book Of Poetry Ever Written: The Ultimate Silly Gift For The Hard-To-Shop-For

Melissa B Duarte
Hi, I’m Melissa, the author of "The Worst Book of Poetry Ever Written", and let me tell you—this book is as ridiculous as it sounds. It’s a collection of 73 poems about the most mundane, everyday things you can imagine: light bulbs, plants, flooring, crumbs, and even dishwashers. Yes, I really wrote an entire poem about crumbs.

If you’re searching for a unique gift for that one person who’s impossible to shop for, this book might just save your sanity. It’s funny, lighthearted, and doesn’t take itself seriously (at all). In fact, I’m pretty sure most people will end up using it as a coaster, but hey, at least it’ll make them laugh first.

Available now on Amazon, "The Worst Book of Poetry Ever Written" is here just in time for Christmas. It’s an easy, affordable gift that’s perfect for anyone who loves a good laugh—or just loves weird stuff.

So go ahead, grab a copy, and give the gift of absurdity this holiday season. Because life’s too short to be serious, and even the worst book can be the best gift.

Happy gifting,

Melissa B Duarte

Mediocre Poet

More info: amazon.com

    The Worst Book of Poetry Ever Written

    Why you’ll love this book (or at least laugh at it)? I know what you’re thinking: “Why would anyone write a book like this?” Honestly, because life is already too serious. “The Worst Book of Poetry Ever Written” is here to bring some levity to the chaos. It’s packed with poems that are hilariously pointless, unapologetically mediocre, and weirdly relatable.

    Poem about work: The Worst Book of Poetry Ever Written

    This book makes a perfect gift for:

    That friend who already has everything – Trust me, they don’t have this.
    White elephant gift exchanges – Watch everyone fight over the worst present in the room.
    Stocking stuffers – It’s small, silly, and guaranteed to get a laugh.
    Anyone who could use a good laugh (or a new coaster) – Because why not?
    What’s Inside?
    The poems are quick, quirky, and perfect for a light read. From odes to houseplants to musings on the floor beneath your feet, it’s the kind of book that will have people laughing, cringing, and maybe even questioning their life choices.

    A Gift for People Who Are Impossible to Shop For
    Let’s face it—buying gifts can be stressful. This book is the perfect solution for those hard-to-shop-for folks. It’s unique, funny, and totally unexpected. And while it might not change anyone’s life, it will absolutely make their day (or at least make them laugh for a moment).

    Poem about sun: The Worst Book of Poetry Ever Written

    Poem about couch arms: The Worst Book of Poetry Ever Written

    Poem about public washrooms: The Worst Book of Poetry Ever Written

    Poem about crumbs: The Worst Book of Poetry Ever Written

    Poem about plants: The Worst Book of Poetry Ever Written

    Poem about Mexican food: The Worst Book of Poetry Ever Written

    Poem about Christmas: The Worst Book of Poetry Ever Written

    Poem about coffee: The Worst Book of Poetry Ever Written

    Back cover: The Worst Book of Poetry Ever Written

    Melissa B. Duarte is a teacher and author based in sunny Southern Spain, where she lives with her husband and children. Her work often blends humor with creativity, as showcased in her debut poetry collection, The Worst Book of Poetry Ever Written. This 73-poem compilation takes a lighthearted and playful approach, offering readers a delightful escape from the ordinary.

