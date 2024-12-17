ADVERTISEMENT

A few years ago, I had the chance to find an abandoned bus graveyard lost in the middle of the woods. From what I found online, they were supposed to be part of an Irish bus museum but for unknown reasons, the project was cancelled and the buses stayed there to rot and be trashed little by little.

I was totally impressed by the open air lost museum. All the types of Irish buses can be found here. And it is amazing to see how fast those buses were reclaimed by nature. If you had the chance to visit Ireland, you will surely recognize some of these buses! And they bring with them a big part of Irish history knowing that it was always the first public service transport in this country. 

How many adventures started with a ride in one of those buses? Let your imagination go wild thinking about everything that might have happened inside them! Or share yours!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | romainveillon.com

#1

Irish ghost bus graveyard with vintage, weathered buses, broken windows, and faded paint in a forested setting.

#1

Romain Veillon
    #2

    Interior of an abandoned Irish ghost bus with moss-covered seats and staircase.

    #2

Romain Veillon
    #3

    Irish ghost bus graveyard with a row of abandoned buses in a wooded area.

    #3

Romain Veillon
    #4

    Irish ghost bus graveyard with moss-covered, rusting buses parked closely together in an overgrown area.

    #4

Romain Veillon
    #5

    Abandoned Irish ghost bus interior with decaying seats and moss-covered floor.

    #5

Romain Veillon
    #6

    Abandoned Irish ghost bus interior, moss covering seats and steering wheel, with peeling paint and broken windows.

    #6

Romain Veillon
    #7

    Abandoned Irish ghost buses overgrown with weeds in a graveyard setting under a cloudy sky.

    #7

Romain Veillon
    #8

    Abandoned Irish ghost buses in a graveyard, including a Dublin tour bus, set under a cloudy sky.

    #8

Romain Veillon
    #9

    Old Irish tour bus with broken windows in a ghost bus graveyard, showcasing vintage city tour branding.

    #9

Romain Veillon
    #10

    Inside an abandoned Irish ghost bus, with moss and decay covering the driver's area.

    #10

Romain Veillon
    #11

    Abandoned Irish Ghost Bus Graveyard with four old buses lined up in a grassy area surrounded by trees.

    #11

Romain Veillon
    #12

    Abandoned Irish ghost buses in a forest graveyard setting, showcasing nature reclaiming vintage vehicles.

    #12

Romain Veillon
    #13

    Irish ghost bus graveyard with several abandoned school buses surrounded by overgrown vegetation.

    #13

Romain Veillon
    #14

    Interior of an abandoned Irish ghost bus with moss-covered seats and peeling paint.

    #14

Romain Veillon
    #15

    Abandoned Irish bus graveyard with old, weathered buses lined up under a cloudy sky.

    #15

Romain Veillon
    #16

    Irish ghost bus graveyard with abandoned buses, surrounded by overgrown vegetation.

    #16

Romain Veillon
    #17

    Interior of an abandoned bus at an Irish ghost bus graveyard, with moss-covered seats and dirty windows.

    #17

Romain Veillon
    #18

    Interior of an abandoned Irish ghost bus with striped seats and red curtains.

    #18

Romain Veillon
    #19

    Interior of an abandoned Irish ghost bus with old, moss-covered seats.

    #19

Romain Veillon
    #20

    Abandoned Irish ghost buses, including a Dublin Tour bus, in a rural graveyard.

    #20

Romain Veillon
    #21

    Old Irish buses in an abandoned graveyard, surrounded by trees and mossy ground on a cloudy day.

    #21

Romain Veillon
    #22

    Abandoned Irish ghost buses lined up in a graveyard under cloudy skies.

    #22

Romain Veillon
    #23

    Rusty Irish ghost bus with Aer Lingus logo in graveyard.

    #23

Romain Veillon
    #24

    Abandoned Irish ghost buses in a graveyard, surrounded by trees and mossy ground.

    #24

Romain Veillon
    #25

    Rusty Bus Éireann exterior in Irish ghost bus graveyard.

    #25

Romain Veillon
    #26

    Abandoned Irish ghost buses in a graveyard under a cloudy sky.

    #26

Romain Veillon
    #27

    Irish ghost bus graveyard with old, abandoned buses overgrown by vegetation.

    #27

Romain Veillon
    #28

    Abandoned Irish bus at ghost bus graveyard, rusted and weathered with broken windows.

    #28

Romain Veillon
    #29

    Abandoned Irish ghost buses in a graveyard surrounded by trees.

    #29

Romain Veillon
    #30

    Three abandoned buses in an Irish ghost bus graveyard, surrounded by overcast skies and bare trees.

    #30

Romain Veillon
    #31

    Abandoned Irish buses in a graveyard surrounded by trees under a cloudy sky.

    #31

Romain Veillon
    #32

    Ghost bus graveyard with weathered Irish buses, surrounded by trees under a cloudy sky.

    #32

Romain Veillon
    #33

    Abandoned Irish ghost buses in a graveyard setting, featuring overgrown vegetation and cloudy skies.

    #33

Romain Veillon
    #34

    Abandoned Irish ghost buses in a graveyard under a gloomy sky.

    #34

Romain Veillon
