A few years ago, I had the chance to find an abandoned bus graveyard lost in the middle of the woods. From what I found online, they were supposed to be part of an Irish bus museum but for unknown reasons, the project was cancelled and the buses stayed there to rot and be trashed little by little.

I was totally impressed by the open air lost museum. All the types of Irish buses can be found here. And it is amazing to see how fast those buses were reclaimed by nature. If you had the chance to visit Ireland, you will surely recognize some of these buses! And they bring with them a big part of Irish history knowing that it was always the first public service transport in this country.

How many adventures started with a ride in one of those buses? Let your imagination go wild thinking about everything that might have happened inside them! Or share yours!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | romainveillon.com