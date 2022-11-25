30 People Who Had A Worse Thanksgiving Day Than You
This year, like every year, there are so many things to be thankful for — family, friends, loaded stomachs, and, of course, painfully funny Thanksgiving fails people have shared online that make you immensely grateful aren’t yours. Because let’s face it, as much as this holiday is supposed to be a time of gratitude and enjoyment, it can swiftly turn into a wild cooking show where at least six things are bound to go terribly wrong.
Whether we like it or not, the pressure to whip up Michelin-worthy meals is high. But there’s no amount of preparation, education, or meditation that can ensure the feast goes off without a hitch. From doomed turkeys to scorched casseroles and completely sabotaged ovens, many households across the country recently found out just how quickly things can go south.
So in honor of Turkey Day, we at Bored Panda have compiled some of the most unfortunate, embarrassing, and downright tragic fails from this Thanksgiving people have shared online to get some sympathy. And let me tell you, after seeing this list, you'll definitely want to say thanks that your own celebration was, in fact, not that bad. So continue scrolling, upvote the most painfully funny mishaps, and let us know how your Thanksgiving went in the comments!
Cats Decided My Pumpkin Pies Were Too Blasé
After the cat finished lending a helping paw, it sits back and quietly says to itself "Purrrrfect".
My Oven Decided Thanksgiving Had Gone Too Smoothly. So It Spontaneously Did This While We Ate
Thanksgiving, A Tragic Story
This Is What I Always Look Forward Too For Thanksgiving
Happy Thanksgiving
A Perfect Addition To Thanksgiving Dinner
Anddd Just Like That Thanksgiving Is Cancelled… Hand Foot Mouth Disease
He Had To Prepare A Thanksgiving Gift
Fil Thought Temp Gauge Was A Timer
Moms Turkey Exploded, Christmas Vacation Style
Just Got Home From Thanksgiving Dinner At Mom’s
Someone From My Snapchat At Thanksgiving
Someone New Recipe For Thanksgiving?
Deliciously S***ty Thanksgiving Cake
This Salad A Family Member Brought For Thanksgiving
My Lonely Thanksgiving Dinner At Work. At Least I Got Turkey And Potatoes…
I Picked Up Some Last Minute Thanksgiving Items On Lunch Break And Left Them Tied Up In A Bag In The Break Room Fridge. This Is How I Found My Pie
I would go to security and see if there's camera footage. Also make a complaint with HR. Who does this thing!!? Psychos!!!
Happy Thanksgiving Y’all
Friends Ordered A Precooked Turkey From A Local Restaurant
Thanksgiving Turkey Was Rubbed With Brown Sugar And Seasonings Before Being Deep Fried. Got Carmelized
My Wife's Cousin's Thanksgiving Turkey Stuffed With A Loose Handful Of Plain Celery
She has high-functioning autism and is discovering her love of cooking. She has her own unique sense of aesthetics. If you guys like this one I have several more that are great.
Turkey Crafted From Spam, Merry Thanksgiving
My Mom’s Thanksgiving Turkey
I Guess We Don't Have Thanksgiving Dessert
Can't the topping simply be spread out over the base and then baked??
My Mom Is Staying With Us This Week For Thanksgiving
She wanted to make tea but instead of asking for help with the electric kettle she microwaved my chargeable self heating mug and caught it on fire.
Day Before Thanksgiving And My Oven Element Burned And Snapped In Half. Yay
Ordered Chinese Food For My Family For Thanksgiving, To Be Untraditional
I showed up when they told me to, and they were closed. I'm sure I'll get the money back... but now I'm driving around town. I've gotta figure out something for thanksgiving dinner... And literally nothing is open.