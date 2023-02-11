Sharing a home with someone can be a great way to save money on rent and utilities, but it can also push you to the very edge of your limits.

The subreddit 'Choosing Beggars', a place where people shame those who are being way too picky when asking for things, has plenty of types of recurring characters. There's the shameless parent who uses their child's birthday as leverage for negotiation, the art "critic" who lowballs every piece they get their eyes on, and many, many more.

But among these infamous personas, roommates are arguably one of the most frustrating. Whether it's disagreements over household chores, personal space, or guest policies, they have the ability to quickly become a painful source of stress.

Facebook Cb Wants Roommate To Pay More Rent Because She Makes More

Facebook Cb Wants Roommate To Pay More Rent Because She Makes More

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
⚒️🇷🇺🎶Rossiya Svyashchennaya 🎶

#2

My Old Roommate Wanted Money To Buy Cat Food, But Not Actual Cat Food

My Old Roommate Wanted Money To Buy Cat Food, But Not Actual Cat Food

spacehippies Report

Chances are that if we do not become kinder to one another, there will be many more similar screenshots. American adults are increasingly sharing a home with other adults with whom they are not romantically involved.

This arrangement, known as “doubling up” or shared living, gained notice in the wake of the Great Recession, and the prevalence of shared living has continued to grow since.
#3

Roomates Response To Me Asking About The Electricity Bill She Hasn't Paid In Months (That's In My Name, Leaving Me With The Debt)

Roomates Response To Me Asking About The Electricity Bill She Hasn't Paid In Months (That's In My Name, Leaving Me With The Debt)

reddit.com Report

#4

*Asks Roommate To Pay Utilities Bill That Is 9 Days Past Due*

*Asks Roommate To Pay Utilities Bill That Is 9 Days Past Due*

SpiritedDesk Report

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
17 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Taylor, you need to calm down, you're being too loud

#5

Looking For A Roommate: I'm Quite Easy-Going

Looking For A Roommate: I'm Quite Easy-Going

Tangled_Wires Report

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tldr; basically this person is a controlling d**k who thinks they're better than everyone else

While the rise in shared living during and immediately after the recession was attributed in large part to a growing number of Millennials moving back in with their parents, the longer-term increase has been partially explained by a different phenomenon: parents moving in with their adult children.

In 2017, for example, nearly 79 million American adults (31.9% of the entire adult population) lived in a shared household. For comparison, in 1995, the earliest year with comparable data, the number stood at just 55 million (28.8%), and in 2004, at the peak of homeownership and before the onset of the home foreclosure crisis, 27.4% of adults shared a household.
#6

Thought You Guys Might Enjoy This

Thought You Guys Might Enjoy This

pax1 , LV_Eventing Report

#7

Seeking Female Roommate: Rent Will Be On A Sliding Scale Depending On Your Looks

Seeking Female Roommate: Rent Will Be On A Sliding Scale Depending On Your Looks

westcoastcdn19 Report

#8

No Loud Music, But My Music Will Be Loud

No Loud Music, But My Music Will Be Loud

kfjsport24 Report

LovingKnuckle
LovingKnuckle
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's what you see just before you are blindfolded and stuck in a basement.

#9

Roommate Doesn't Buy Own Groceries, Complains About What I Buy

Roommate Doesn't Buy Own Groceries, Complains About What I Buy

Grammarnatzie Report

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
13 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A lot of these posts are people's roommates not having enough money…

The nearly 79 million adults living in a shared household include about 25 million who own or rent the household. An additional 10 million are the spouse or unmarried partner of the head of the household.

Another 40 million, or 16% of all adults, are the “extra adult” in the shared household. This share of living in someone else's household is up from 14% in 1995.
#10

You Know, Just Be Attractive To Be This Guys Roommate

You Know, Just Be Attractive To Be This Guys Roommate

a_general_customer Report

#11

Live Away Roommate

Live Away Roommate

ChicoUn Report

#12

The Gag Is...she Had Already Eaten All My Hash Browns The Night Before, This Text Was Just An Attempt To Cover Her Ass!

The Gag Is...she Had Already Eaten All My Hash Browns The Night Before, This Text Was Just An Attempt To Cover Her Ass!

Depth-Immediate Report

#13

Looking For A Girlfriend, Iq Under 130 Need Not Apply. Roommate Too

Looking For A Girlfriend, Iq Under 130 Need Not Apply. Roommate Too

TomW7_ Report

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tell me you have no friends without telling me you have no friends

In 2017, just 18% of extra adults lived in a household in which the head was unrelated (typically a housemate or roommate).

Interestingly, living with nonrelatives has become less prevalent since 1995, when 22% of extra adults were doing it.
#14

My Ex-Roommate, After 2 Months Of Leaving Piles Of Stuff At My Place, Finally Returns To Pick It Up

My Ex-Roommate, After 2 Months Of Leaving Piles Of Stuff At My Place, Finally Returns To Pick It Up

bshafs Report

#15

This Girl Took Her Roommate's Mercedes On An 86+ Hour Roadtrip

This Girl Took Her Roommate's Mercedes On An 86+ Hour Roadtrip

melindseyme Report

AndThenICommented
AndThenICommented
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a niece like this. Let her borrow my car and couldn't figure out how she was going through a tank of gas in a day! Like 900 kms in a day??? she had the audacity to say 'I didn't know' and boy did I just shake my head for days. PS - I knew it was tank because she didn't even bother to refuel and she expected me to refuel for her to use again 😱

#16

Looking For Roommate To Pay Rent And Not Be In Apartment

Looking For Roommate To Pay Rent And Not Be In Apartment

JimiShmendrix Report

#17

My Roommate Spent Her Paycheck Too Fast Again, So I Offered To Get Us Liquor. It Devolved Into This

My Roommate Spent Her Paycheck Too Fast Again, So I Offered To Get Us Liquor. It Devolved Into This

mycatisnamedemmie Report

With so many adults living together, Apartment Guide conducted a survey of over 1,000 Americans to learn what determines a good and bad match.

According to the findings, people who had more than one roomie were less satisfied with their living situations than those with just one. Also:

  • People living with their friends, family (32%), and co-workers were the most likely to be happy with their roommates;
  • People living with an acquaintance were the least satisfied with their living situation;
  • Living with one other roommate who happens to be related to you is the most satisfying roommate situation.
#18

Roommate Invited A Random Girl Who Doesn't Pay Rent And Isn't On The Lease To Live At Our House. He Demanded That She Would Have The Only Parking Spot In The Unit. After Telling Him I'd Share The Spot With Her He Responded With This:

Roommate Invited A Random Girl Who Doesn’t Pay Rent And Isn’t On The Lease To Live At Our House. He Demanded That She Would Have The Only Parking Spot In The Unit. After Telling Him I’d Share The Spot With Her He Responded With This:

jacobmay63 Report

#19

Roommate Cancelled Netflix. Time To Move!

Roommate Cancelled Netflix. Time To Move!

tementnoise Report

#20

Cb Gets So Mad About Roommate Buying Store Brand Garbage Bags That She Felt The Need To Come To A Fb Group For Advice

Cb Gets So Mad About Roommate Buying Store Brand Garbage Bags That She Felt The Need To Come To A Fb Group For Advice

odeorain Report

#21

My Freeloading "Roommate" When I Asked That He Fill The Amount Of Gas Back Up In My Car That He Used To Go See His Boyfriend

My Freeloading “Roommate” When I Asked That He Fill The Amount Of Gas Back Up In My Car That He Used To Go See His Boyfriend

anon Report

41% percent of people identified keeping shared spaces clean as the top source of tension between roommates.

The topic of cleanliness was highest among people living with friends (47%), followed by strangers (43%), acquaintances (42%), and family (32%).

Paying rent (9%), communication (7%), and violating boundaries (7%) were the next biggest issues between roommates.
#22

This 34 Year Old Op Who Doesn't Have A Car, Refuses To Take The Bus, And Thinks He Can Take His Roommate's Car Whenever He Wants Because She Was Nice Enough To Let Him Borrow It Sometimes. I Hate People Like This

This 34 Year Old Op Who Doesn’t Have A Car, Refuses To Take The Bus, And Thinks He Can Take His Roommate’s Car Whenever He Wants Because She Was Nice Enough To Let Him Borrow It Sometimes. I Hate People Like This

Forever_Anxious Report

#23

Roommate Wanted $0 - Craigslist Ad

Roommate Wanted $0 - Craigslist Ad

mithandr Report

#24

College Girl Is Looking For A Roommate But Is Homophobic/Transphobic, Rude, Wants Silence Almost 24/7 And Overall Has Unrealistic Expectations. (I Wonder Who Her Roommate Ended Up Being... And If She's Still Sane)

College Girl Is Looking For A Roommate But Is Homophobic/Transphobic, Rude, Wants Silence Almost 24/7 And Overall Has Unrealistic Expectations. (I Wonder Who Her Roommate Ended Up Being... And If She’s Still Sane)

marigold423 Report

LovingKnuckle
LovingKnuckle
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is she teaching herself something new? Like to be able to hear my own thoughts.

#25

Roommate Wanted Free Coffee

Roommate Wanted Free Coffee

Debaclypse Report

Nearly 47% of people surveyed were friends with their roommates before moving in together, but only 32% were satisfied with their current living arrangements. So just because you get along with someone doesn't mean you'll be compatible.
#26

Searching For Roommate With No Scented Soap, No Drinking, No Scary Movies, And No Men Allowed In The Apartment

Searching For Roommate With No Scented Soap, No Drinking, No Scary Movies, And No Men Allowed In The Apartment

nyleri Report

#27

I Want A Naked Female Roommate And A Room At Half The Market Rate For My City

I Want A Naked Female Roommate And A Room At Half The Market Rate For My City

expensivecocktail Report

#28

Free Non Working Roommate. What A Deal

Free Non Working Roommate. What A Deal

LunarAmbulator Report

#29

My Search For A Roommate Has Been An Exhausting One 🙄

My Search For A Roommate Has Been An Exhausting One 🙄

snotnosedbabe Report

#30

My Roommate Can't Read

My Roommate Can’t Read

rocinante_donnager Report

#31

My Roommate Thinks I Should Pay For Things I Had No Idea They Were Buying

My Roommate Thinks I Should Pay For Things I Had No Idea They Were Buying

Fml2023 Report

#32

My Landlord/ Roommate's Mood Swings, He Ate My Last Left Breads, Gave Me 20 Bucks And Apologized Next Day, Sent That Annoying Text Day After That

My Landlord/ Roommate's Mood Swings, He Ate My Last Left Breads, Gave Me 20 Bucks And Apologized Next Day, Sent That Annoying Text Day After That

BulkyB Report

#33

Roommate Constantly Has Loud Stuff Playing On His TV, Regardless Of Whether Or Not He's In The Room. Last Night's Convo (Wide Photo)

Roommate Constantly Has Loud Stuff Playing On His TV, Regardless Of Whether Or Not He's In The Room. Last Night's Convo (Wide Photo)

Chadimus_Prime Report

#34

Room Mate Refuses To Take Any Less Than 1 Hour + In The Shower With 5 Of Us Living Here

Room Mate Refuses To Take Any Less Than 1 Hour + In The Shower With 5 Of Us Living Here

LukeIVI Report

#35

He Used To Be My Best Friend. But We Had A Falling Out, And He's Recently Decided He Didn't Need To Pay Half Of Utilities Anymore

He Used To Be My Best Friend. But We Had A Falling Out, And He's Recently Decided He Didn't Need To Pay Half Of Utilities Anymore

imgur.com Report

#36

I Guess My Latino Culture Triggered My Roommate 😔

I Guess My Latino Culture Triggered My Roommate 😔

MyNameStartsWithGU Report

#37

My Boyfriend (22m) And I (21m) Live With A 23f And 28m. I'm Sick Of Constantly Playing Mommy To Them

My Boyfriend (22m) And I (21m) Live With A 23f And 28m. I'm Sick Of Constantly Playing Mommy To Them

purpleopium Report

#38

Roommate Sent Me A Video Of Herself And Our Other Roommate Going Through My Room And Things While Sh**talking How It Looks (I've Been Staying With Family But Emphasized My Room Is Still A Private, Personal Space I Don't Want Others In) — Love Them :)

Roommate Sent Me A Video Of Herself And Our Other Roommate Going Through My Room And Things While Sh**talking How It Looks (I’ve Been Staying With Family But Emphasized My Room Is Still A Private, Personal Space I Don’t Want Others In) — Love Them :)

honeycakies Report

#39

Had To Text My Roommates This Because Of What They Did. Came Home To My Cat Trapped In The Bathroom Yowling

Had To Text My Roommates This Because Of What They Did. Came Home To My Cat Trapped In The Bathroom Yowling

AppropriateSk

#40

My Girlfriend's Male Roommate Jokingly Acts Like My Girlfriend Is His "Mommy" Because She Always Helps Him With Tasks That Were Normally Taken Care Of By Someone Else Back Home

My Girlfriend's Male Roommate Jokingly Acts Like My Girlfriend Is His "Mommy" Because She Always Helps Him With Tasks That Were Normally Taken Care Of By Someone Else Back Home

Rolling_Marble Report

#41

Last Year, Our Flatmate Moved Out And Sold Us Her Friends' Fridge That She'd Been Using. This Year, She Wants It Back, And She's "Not Asking, But Telling"

Last Year, Our Flatmate Moved Out And Sold Us Her Friends' Fridge That She'd Been Using. This Year, She Wants It Back, And She's "Not Asking, But Telling"

is_not_a_robcop Report

#42

They’re Not For A Snake, They’re Her Dead Pet Rats That She Kept In Our Fridge. Pet Semetary Maybe??

They’re Not For A Snake, They’re Her Dead Pet Rats That She Kept In Our Fridge. Pet Semetary Maybe??

bluebird723 Report

#43

World's Worst Roommate

World's Worst Roommate

TyrannosaurusHives Report

