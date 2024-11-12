Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“AITA For Requesting That My Teacher Not Partner Me With My Deadbeat Father’s Daughter?”
Family, Relationships

“AITA For Requesting That My Teacher Not Partner Me With My Deadbeat Father’s Daughter?”

Families often function the best under stable conditions when things like trust and clear boundaries are established.

However, Reddit user Careful_Will_7767 found himself thrust into a complicated situation after his absent father, who had walked out on his mother while she was pregnant, reappeared in his life. Or at least tried to.

The man was so unhappy that his estranged son repeatedly refused to form a relationship with his daughter—the teen’s half-sister—that he attempted to force a connection through their school.

Image credits: Careful_Will_7767

As the story went viral, the teenager provided more context in the comments

Most people said he did nothing wrong

But some believe he could be more accepting of his half-sister

TribbleThinking
TribbleThinking
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If she keeps trying to push the connection, point out that she's literally consuming resources that should have been yours and to bother her father about paying the money that is literally the minimum due. She doesn't get to play pretty dream families without facing up to the harsh reality of keeping all members of said family fed, warm and clothed.

LB
LB
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Once again the YTAs are insane. Bullying? Taking it out on your half siblings? OP is doing none of that. What happened to no means no?

DadManBlues
DadManBlues
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wouldn't say YTA but maybe the DNA-father's daughter wanted to share something she felt only one person in the whole Universe could be shared with. Maybe she was abused or the like.

Virgil Blue
Virgil Blue
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Still not the posters problem. Their dad messed up their life enough and they have no obligation to helis other children. Sharing DNA is not a get in free card or a reason to play happy families with total strangers.

