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Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding Guest Slammed Over “White” Dress Rule, Here’s The Verdict From Etiquette Experts
Taylor Swift in a strapless white wedding dress with a ruffled skirt, looking down. Discussion of Taylor Swift white dress.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding Guest Slammed Over “White” Dress Rule, Here’s The Verdict From Etiquette Experts

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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While wearing white as a wedding guest is considered a major fashion faux pas, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s July 3 wedding saw her Eras Tour backup dancer Tori Evans break the long-standing rule.

Evans was quickly subjected to social media ridicule, with one user labeling her move “tacky,” and another noting they “would have kicked her out” if it had happened at their own wedding.

Highlights
  • Tori Evans faced backlash over her "pink champagne" gown worn to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, with critics claiming it appeared too white.
  • Wedding etiquette experts weighed in, explaining why outfits that resemble bridal gowns or feature overly pale shades are not recommended.
  • They clarified that small touches of white, such as accents or accessories, are acceptable as long as guests avoid wearing an all-white look.

Bored Panda spoke with two renowned etiquette experts — Elaine Swann, founder of The Swann School of Protocol, and Jo Hayes, founder of EtiquetteExpert.org — to understand the outrage. 

Both experts agreed that wearing white to someone else’s wedding was inappropriate.

“A big no. Oh, darling, how could you think this is OK?” Hayes said.

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    Tori Evans’ dress at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding drew backlash, and experts say the criticism is understandable

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding Guest Slammed Over "White" Dress Rule, Here’s The Verdict From Etiquette Experts

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

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    Evans opted for a sleek satin A-line gown for Taylor and Travis’ wedding, completing her look with the trending Scandinavian scarf.

    After she was subjected to ridicule by Swifties, her husband, actor T.J. Shaw, clarified that the dress was not white but a “pink champagne” color.

    He claimed the lighting in the picture made it appear white.

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding Guest Slammed Over "White" Dress Rule, Here’s The Verdict From Etiquette Experts

    Image credits: Tori Evans

    Critics, however, remained unconvinced.

    One wrote that the dress was “way too close to white anyway,” adding, “yikes.”

    “How stupid could you be to argue?” remarked another.

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding Guest Slammed Over "White" Dress Rule, Here’s The Verdict From Etiquette Experts

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding Guest Slammed Over "White" Dress Rule, Here’s The Verdict From Etiquette Experts

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    “Sure, in some lighting it may actually look the ‘pink champagne’ colour it actually is … but in the photos you’ve posted on Instagram, it looks white,” Hayes said, labeling it “an etiquette faux pas to the max.” 

    Moreover, she said the color was not the only issue, noting that the dress’s silhouette also looked bridal.

    “You look gorgeous … but you also look like a bride,” Hayes added. “Think, darling. Think.”

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    “Guests should avoid anything that looks remotely bridal,” she advised.

    White is not the only color guests should avoid wearing to a wedding

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding Guest Slammed Over "White" Dress Rule, Here’s The Verdict From Etiquette Experts

    Image credits: Tori Evans

    According to Hayes, “very light shades of cream as well as very pale pastels” should also be off-limits for wedding guests.

    She encouraged attendees to use “common sense and intuition” while choosing their outfits.

    If they’re still unsure, they can “seek guidance from a friend or family member.”

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding Guest Slammed Over "White" Dress Rule, Here’s The Verdict From Etiquette Experts

    Image credits: theTSupdates

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    However, she urged women to avoid asking their husbands for advice, noting, “Most men don’t get this sort of thing.”

    He’ll likely think you look amazing and say yes,” she joked.

    @taylorswift NO PROBLEMS TODAY JUST CHAMPAGNE🥂SO stoked evermore has been honored like this. Congrats to all our fellow nominees!! #GRAMMYs♬ original sound – Taylor Swift

    Instead, she suggested asking “a sister, or random lady working at any respected clothing store.”

    “A woman who has a clue about such things.”

    Swann, when asked which colors guests should avoid, went on to list “off-white and beige.”

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    The experts gave the green light to dresses incorporating hints of white

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding Guest Slammed Over "White" Dress Rule, Here’s The Verdict From Etiquette Experts

    Image credits: Tori Evans/theTSupdates

    Evans was not the only person to be trolled for her outfit at Taylor and Travis’s wedding.

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    Train frontman Pat Monahan’s wife, Amber, also received flak for the same reason.

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding Guest Slammed Over "White" Dress Rule, Here’s The Verdict From Etiquette Experts

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding Guest Slammed Over "White" Dress Rule, Here’s The Verdict From Etiquette Experts

    She wore a floral dress adorned with pink and blue accents set against a white background. 

    “Wearing white to Taylor Swift’s wedding is wild,” a critic commented under her viral picture.

    Hayes labeled those who object to dresses with subtle white elements “silly.” 

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding Guest Slammed Over "White" Dress Rule, Here’s The Verdict From Etiquette Experts

    Image credits: Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

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    White cardigans and shawls as part of outfits were also deemed appropriate by the expert.

    According to her, the only rule women need to follow as wedding guests is to “avoid wearing all white.”

    Hayes asserted that the purpose of avoiding white is to avoid taking attention away from the bride, and none of those accents do that.

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding Guest Slammed Over "White" Dress Rule, Here’s The Verdict From Etiquette Experts

    Swann also elaborated on what fashion choices by guests could be seen as attempts to steal the spotlight.

    “Someone who is dressed far beyond the dress code” can draw scrutiny, she said, offering the example of a guest showing up in a tuxedo or a ball gown to a casual beach wedding with a relaxed dress code.

    @ambermonahan444 Always about the omnipod 🤍 #omnipod#type1diabetes#diabetesawareness#dexcom#gardenwedding♬ original sound – Stephanie Berger
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    However, she cautioned that “we mustn’t be too quick to judge people who are dressed well,” as “dressing well is a sign of respect for the occasion.”

    Oprah Winfrey found herself in an outfit mishap for Meghan Markle’s wedding and corrected her mistake overnight 

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding Guest Slammed Over "White" Dress Rule, Here’s The Verdict From Etiquette Experts

    Image credits: Ian West – WPA Pool/Getty Images

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    Swann remembered how, in 2018, the media icon attended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in a blush-pink Stella McCartney dress, though the dress was originally beige. 

    Hours after the royal wedding, Winfrey revealed on Instagram that she realized the dress would “photograph too close to white.”

    She thanked the fashion house for working overnight to alter the gown to the right shade ahead of the ceremony. 

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding Guest Slammed Over "White" Dress Rule, Here’s The Verdict From Etiquette Experts

    Image credits: Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

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    Winfrey, however, would not have been the only wedding guest to show up in white had she not changed her mind at the last minute 

    Kate Middleton also wore an off-white bespoke Alexander McQueen coat dress, which she had previously worn on several royal occasions. 

    The outfit was not widely considered inappropriate because its tailored structure and knee-length hem clearly distinguished it from traditional bridal attire. 

    “The lesson here is: if the dress seems a bit light, take a photo, try it in different light, and if it can be misconstrued as white, change it,” Swann added.

    “Poor choice by the guest,” a netizen said about Evans

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding Guest Slammed Over "White" Dress Rule, Here’s The Verdict From Etiquette Experts

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding Guest Slammed Over "White" Dress Rule, Here’s The Verdict From Etiquette Experts

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    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding Guest Slammed Over "White" Dress Rule, Here’s The Verdict From Etiquette Experts

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding Guest Slammed Over "White" Dress Rule, Here’s The Verdict From Etiquette Experts

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding Guest Slammed Over "White" Dress Rule, Here’s The Verdict From Etiquette Experts

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding Guest Slammed Over "White" Dress Rule, Here’s The Verdict From Etiquette Experts

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    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding Guest Slammed Over "White" Dress Rule, Here’s The Verdict From Etiquette Experts

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding Guest Slammed Over "White" Dress Rule, Here’s The Verdict From Etiquette Experts

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding Guest Slammed Over "White" Dress Rule, Here’s The Verdict From Etiquette Experts

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    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding Guest Slammed Over "White" Dress Rule, Here’s The Verdict From Etiquette Experts

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    chanakaufman87_2 avatar
    CK
    CK
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    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the point of not wearing white is so as not to encroach on the bride's territory, this dress more than makes up for the color by being perhaps the ugliest dress I have ever seen.

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    chanakaufman87_2 avatar
    CK
    CK
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the point of not wearing white is so as not to encroach on the bride's territory, this dress more than makes up for the color by being perhaps the ugliest dress I have ever seen.

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    1point
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