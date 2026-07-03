62 Random Posts You Might Find Funny If Your Sense Of Humor Is Broken
The internet never runs out of material to laugh at — memes, screenshots of bizarre text conversations, and posts that make zero sense yet hit perfectly are everywhere.
One account, @redditbutfunny, has built a following by digging up the funniest images Reddit has to offer. To save you from endless scrolling, we have narrowed down the list to the absolute best of the best.
Some of these posts are painfully relatable. Others follow no logic at all and are even funnier because of it. Take the person who went grocery shopping for “a few things” and came home with nothing but a bag full of cheese. Or the photo of the inside of a juice box — a sight almost nobody has ever thought to capture, yet somehow impossible to look away from.
It's the kind of content that proves the internet’s best comedy writers are just regular people with phones.
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These funny screenshots are an essential mental health break, and science proves how and why.
A study published in Psychology of Popular Media by researchers at Penn State found that viewing humorous internet memes directly increases positive emotions. It also boosts people’s confidence in their ability to cope with daily life stressors.
Memes trigger what psychologists call the “incongruity-resolution” theory of humor.
Your brain looks at a mundane situation, sees a completely unexpected or absurd punchline, and has to quickly rewrite its assumptions.
The magic isn’t in the topic itself, but in the surprising twist that completely rewires our expectations. It forces our brains to connect two unrelated things in a way that is totally unexpected yet perfectly logical.
The effect goes beyond mood. Laughter triggers real changes in the body, not just the mind. A review of studies found that laughter interventions led to a significant decrease in cortisol, the body’s main stress hormone.
Even a single laughing session made a measurable difference. So a few minutes spent on a funny screenshot does more than pass the time. It gives the nervous system a small, much-needed reset.
When you laugh at a relatable screenshot about adulting or work stress, you change how you view the problem. It transforms a frustrating or isolating issue into a shared, harmless joke.
By lowering your stress responses, such as heart rate and blood pressure, these quick jokes can actually help you build long-term emotional resilience.
“Humor is self-less. I don’t mean it’s a noble act of self-sacrifice but it tends to lead us to focus on less on ourselves. Including our painful emotions. But unlike denial — which closes us to reality — humor allows us to transcend reality,” says clinical psychologist Dr. Bobby Jakucs.
It’s also incredibly beautiful that millions of strangers across the globe can look at the exact same absurd, context-free image and collectively feel in on the joke. That is the power of memes. Recent studies show that sharing these hyper-specific and weird memes triggers an instant sense of social belonging.
A survey found that Gen Z and Millennials use abstract visuals as emotional shorthand to stay connected without the pressure of actual small talk. In fact, the frequent use of memes is linked to stronger intimacy and better relationship maintenance.
“Memes get trivialized and disparaged, yet, they’re an important social currency and way of communicating online in this day and age,” says Theodora Blanchfield, a marriage and family therapist.
On the surface, memes might just look like light entertainment. They give us a perfect excuse to procrastinate and clear our heads for a few minutes in the middle of a chaotic day.
But if you look a little closer, you realize we actually see our own lives reflected in some memes.
Experts point out that when you share a joke that perfectly captures an exact mood or awkward situation you’ve experienced but could never quite put into words, it makes you feel less alone. It reminds you that someone else out there also gets it, and that your feelings are valid.
In the past, you needed to share a physical space or years of history with someone to develop an inside joke. Today, a single screenshot can make you feel like you share a secret and an unspoken bond with a stranger halfway across the world.
So keep sharing and upvoting your favorite ones, because you never know what random joke might be exactly what someone else needs to get through their day.