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The internet never runs out of material to laugh at — memes, screenshots of bizarre text conversations, and posts that make zero sense yet hit perfectly are everywhere.

One account, @redditbutfunny, has built a following by digging up the funniest images Reddit has to offer. To save you from endless scrolling, we have narrowed down the list to the absolute best of the best.

Some of these posts are painfully relatable. Others follow no logic at all and are even funnier because of it. Take the person who went grocery shopping for “a few things” and came home with nothing but a bag full of cheese. Or the photo of the inside of a juice box — a sight almost nobody has ever thought to capture, yet somehow impossible to look away from.

It's the kind of content that proves the internet’s best comedy writers are just regular people with phones.

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#1

A funny image of a long cactus seemingly pointing at another plant. This broken humor post is one of 62 random posts.

redditbutfunny Report

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    #2

    A Reddit post about a weird cooking ingredient: paper towel in sauce. A funny random post.

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    #3

    A hamster plays in a tiny, funny recreation of the backrooms, complete with cardboard walls.

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    These funny screenshots are an essential mental health break, and science proves how and why.

    A study published in Psychology of Popular Media by researchers at Penn State found that viewing humorous internet memes directly increases positive emotions. It also boosts people’s confidence in their ability to cope with daily life stressors.

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    #4

    A funny image of a dog looking like an oil painting. This broken humor post is one of 62 random posts.

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    #5

    A funny image of an orange cat cuddling a bag of carrots, showcasing its broken sense of humor.

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    #6

    A funny image of two cats looking intently, possibly a broken sense of humor situation where they were denied food.

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    Memes trigger what psychologists call the “incongruity-resolution” theory of humor.

    Your brain looks at a mundane situation, sees a completely unexpected or absurd punchline, and has to quickly rewrite its assumptions.

    The magic isn’t in the topic itself, but in the surprising twist that completely rewires our expectations. It forces our brains to connect two unrelated things in a way that is totally unexpected yet perfectly logical.

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    #7

    A catfish covered in food, appearing funny with a broken sense of humor.

    redditbutfunny Report

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    #8

    A plastic bag full of various cheeses. This humorous random post shows an indulgence.

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    #9

    A lizard sits on a white internet router, a funny sight. This random post could make you laugh.

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    The effect goes beyond mood. Laughter triggers real changes in the body, not just the mind. A review of studies found that laughter interventions led to a significant decrease in cortisol, the body’s main stress hormone.

    Even a single laughing session made a measurable difference. So a few minutes spent on a funny screenshot does more than pass the time. It gives the nervous system a small, much-needed reset.

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    #10

    A funny image of someone spraying water out of a window at night. This broken humor post is one of 62 random posts.

    redditbutfunny Report

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    #11

    A funny image showing the inside of a juice box with liquid. This broken humor post is one of 62 random posts.

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    #12

    A husband bought $600 worth of peanut butter, filling a room with large containers, a funny situation.

    redditbutfunny Report

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    When you laugh at a relatable screenshot about adulting or work stress, you change how you view the problem. It transforms a frustrating or isolating issue into a shared, harmless joke.

    By lowering your stress responses, such as heart rate and blood pressure, these quick jokes can actually help you build long-term emotional resilience.

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    “Humor is self-less. I don’t mean it’s a noble act of self-sacrifice but it tends to lead us to focus on less on ourselves. Including our painful emotions. But unlike denial — which closes us to reality — humor allows us to transcend reality,” says clinical psychologist Dr. Bobby Jakucs.
    #13

    Three horseshoe crabs on a laptop keyboard and screen, an example of funny broken humor.

    redditbutfunny Report

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    #14

    Funny image of a crudely drawn shrimp or prawn, with text asking What's the name of my food, reflecting a broken sense of humor.

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    #15

    Two cats sitting in a fan cover with broken fan blades, a funny and random post.

    redditbutfunny Report

    3points
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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How? Knocked it over. Why? Because they're cats.

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    It’s also incredibly beautiful that millions of strangers across the globe can look at the exact same absurd, context-free image and collectively feel in on the joke. That is the power of memes. Recent studies show that sharing these hyper-specific and weird memes triggers an instant sense of social belonging.

    A survey found that Gen Z and Millennials use abstract visuals as emotional shorthand to stay connected without the pressure of actual small talk. In fact, the frequent use of memes is linked to stronger intimacy and better relationship maintenance.

    “Memes get trivialized and disparaged, yet, they’re an important social currency and way of communicating online in this day and age,” says Theodora Blanchfield, a marriage and family therapist.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A Reddit post about an axolotl a user finds ugly, an image that might be funny if your sense of humor is broken.

    redditbutfunny Report

    3points
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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is what happens when you confuse Instalotls with the unfiltered reality.

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    #17

    A funny post discussing a hypothetical scenario involving hornets and a store, with comments.

    redditbutfunny Report

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    #18

    A funny image of a small lizard stuck on a lint roller, a broken humor moment.

    redditbutfunny Report

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    On the surface, memes might just look like light entertainment. They give us a perfect excuse to procrastinate and clear our heads for a few minutes in the middle of a chaotic day.

    But if you look a little closer, you realize we actually see our own lives reflected in some memes.

    Experts point out that when you share a joke that perfectly captures an exact mood or awkward situation you’ve experienced but could never quite put into words, it makes you feel less alone. It reminds you that someone else out there also gets it, and that your feelings are valid.
    #19

    A funny image of a poorly designed, dirty, and unappealing bathroom, a broken humor moment.

    redditbutfunny Report

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    #20

    A funny image of tomato soup in a microwave, defying gravity and spilling, a broken humor moment.

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    #21

    A white cat peeks over a table, eyeing a slice of cake and a hot drink, looking funny.

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    In the past, you needed to share a physical space or years of history with someone to develop an inside joke. Today, a single screenshot can make you feel like you share a secret and an unspoken bond with a stranger halfway across the world.

    So keep sharing and upvoting your favorite ones, because you never know what random joke might be exactly what someone else needs to get through their day.
    #22

    An X-ray of a brain with a large, unusual void, an interesting and funny brain anomaly.

    redditbutfunny Report

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    #23

    A lion with a human haircut, an example of a random post you might find funny with a broken sense of humor.

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    #24

    A tin can phone next to a modern iPhone. A funny random post illustrating a tech upgrade.

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    #25

    A large snail named Pudding is held in a hand, looking out at a vast, funny ocean landscape.

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    #26

    A funny yellow dog sits innocently, having licked a fresh tattoo, creating a humorously risky situation.

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    #27

    A funny, oddly constructed doorway with a zig-zag frame, raising questions about its purpose.

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    #28

    A screenshot of a date of birth form where May 16th is invalid, illustrating funny broken humor.

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    #29

    An elaborate music studio setup with multiple synthesizers, highlighting funny broken humor.

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    #30

    Funny image of a pan of brownies smoking heavily on a stovetop, with text asking Why did it do this, illustrating a broken sense of humor.

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    #31

    A funny image of a cat with pink lipstick on its forehead, a humorous moment with a broken sense of humor.

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    #32

    A funny image of a TV ruined by an exploding candle, highlighting a broken sense of humor experience.

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    #33

    A fluffy cat in a bathtub with a watermelon, showcasing funny broken humor.

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    #34

    Funny image of a lava lamp with cloudy, disturbed liquid, with text asking How do I revive it, showcasing a broken sense of humor.

    redditbutfunny Report

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    #35

    A Reddit conversation with MaxVerstappen1, a funny post if your sense of humor is broken.

    redditbutfunny Report

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    #36

    A funny image of a strange cat standing on a person's shoes, shared on Reddit.

    redditbutfunny Report

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    #37

    A funny image showing a dangerously built deck attached to a house, with a humorous question.

    redditbutfunny Report

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    #38

    A funny, angry cat with glowing eyes and spread claws, looking unhappy about turning five.

    redditbutfunny Report

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    #39

    A plate of extra onions with a burrito and chips, a funny post for a broken sense of humor.

    redditbutfunny Report

    2points
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    owenarman avatar
    Owen Arman
    Owen Arman
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not as much as the cook did

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    #40

    A funny image of an angry cat, looking disgruntled, a broken humor moment.

    redditbutfunny Report

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    #41

    A funny image of a cat with an unusually flat head shape, a broken humor moment.

    redditbutfunny Report

    2points
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    #42

    Reddit comments asking why microwaves have a zero button, labeled a stupid question. A funny post about broken humor.

    redditbutfunny Report

    2points
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    owenarman avatar
    Owen Arman
    Owen Arman
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How else do you dial in 0.1s?

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    #43

    A split image shows a small gray kitten with a toy fish and an adult gray cat holding the same toy, looking funny.

    redditbutfunny Report

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    #44

    A tree that remarkably resembles a giant head of broccoli, a funny sight in nature.

    redditbutfunny Report

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    #45

    A meal on a plate resembling a scaled-down hillside. A funny random post about unusual food presentation.

    redditbutfunny Report

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    #46

    A funny image of a person holding a soap dish next to a broken bathroom wall. One of 62 random posts.

    redditbutfunny Report

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    #47

    Several golden retriever puppies in a green bin, one looking at the camera, showing funny broken humor.

    redditbutfunny Report

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    #48

    Funny image of a Reddit post about a time machine needing copper from ancient Sumer, a broken sense of humor at play.

    redditbutfunny Report

    1point
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    vmblessing avatar
    Verena
    Verena
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Keep your language decent, your complaint will end up in a museum

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    #49

    A funny image of a person with pupils of two different sizes, a truly broken sense of humor moment.

    redditbutfunny Report

    1point
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    #50

    A two-sentence horror story about birds, a random post that might be funny.

    redditbutfunny Report

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    #51

    Funny image of a birthday card with various cartoonish and slightly unsettling drawings, showing a broken sense of humor.

    redditbutfunny Report

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    #52

    A funny image of a grey cat sitting on a chessboard, disrupting a game.

    redditbutfunny Report

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    #53

    A heavily pixilated, almost entirely black image of a man in uniform. A funny post about broken humor.

    redditbutfunny Report

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    #54

    A Google Maps screenshot showing a 74-hour drive loop within Germany. A funny post about broken humor.

    redditbutfunny Report

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    #55

    Reddit comments discussing YouTube Premium and being fun at parties. A funny post about broken humor.

    redditbutfunny Report

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    #56

    A black cat lies on a bed, resembling a seal, next to a crying husband, in a funny moment.

    redditbutfunny Report

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    #57

    A commercial vacuum cleaner sits on a dirty floor in a retail store, making a funny observation.

    redditbutfunny Report

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    #58

    A man with long hair sits on a stool in an empty room, creating a funny scene for a big movie night.

    redditbutfunny Report

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    #59

    A map showing a DoorDasher's route that unexpectedly went to Cincinnati and back, a funny and frustrating delivery.

    redditbutfunny Report

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    #60

    A tiny kitten next to a hand holding a Pikachu Pokemon card, providing a funny moment.

    redditbutfunny Report

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    #61

    A claw machine filled with onions, a giant onion backdrop. A funny post about broken humor.

    redditbutfunny Report

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    #62

    A hand holding a clear glass of water that appears magenta due to a funny Photoshop trick.

    redditbutfunny Report

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