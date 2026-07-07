5YO Boy Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery — Mom’s Controversial Choice Raises Eyebrows But She Says She’d Repeat It

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A mother has sparked controversy over her decision to let her 5-year-old son undergo cosmetic surgery to improve his wellbeing.

Seren Smalley, 29, told Newsweek that she allowed her son, Perci-Bleú Harrison, to have a pinnaplasty procedure on June 16.

The corrective procedure is used to reshape or pin back prominent ears, which had been a source of deep insecurity for Harrison and caused him “emotional distress.”

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Highlights A 5-year-old boy, Perci-Bleú Harrison, underwent pinnaplasty to modify the appearance of his ears.

His mother, Seren Smalley, waited 18 months before surgery to ensure the boy was certain about the decision.

The surgery took about two hours under general anesthesia, repositioning the ears permanently.

A mom is defending her decision to let her 5-year-old son undergo cosmetic surgery

Image credits: Seren Smalley

Smalley said the cartilage at the top of her son’s ear did not form correctly, causing his ears to stick out.

This aspect of his appearance “affected his confidence and how he felt about himself daily.”

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The British mother insisted that her son “was very clear” about wanting the cosmetic surgery from a young age, as his older sister had also undergone a pinnaplasty.



Image credits: Seren Smalley

The young boy even asked Smalley every day whether she had found a consultant because he “wanted to feel more comfortable in his own skin.”

Harrison’s parents waited 18 months from the time he first began asking for the procedure to ensure it was something he truly wanted and would not regret later.

The NHS states that ear pinning, which is usually carried out on children and young teenagers, is not suitable for anyone under the age of 5 because their ears are still developing.



The little boy had begged for the procedure for 18 months to feel more comfortable in his own skin



Image credits: Seren Smalley

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The procedure, which permanently brings the ears closer to the head, is performed by a plastic surgeon and involves general anesthesia.

It takes about two hours, during which the surgeon makes one or more incisions on the back of the ear to weaken or remove the skin or cartilage causing it to stick out.

The doctor then repositions the ear to the desired place and sews it into place with permanent sutures.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, most people fully recover in four to six weeks after ear pinning.



Image credits: Seren Smalley

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“Recovery has been very smooth so far; we are following all the medical advice,” Smalley, who went viral after sharing her son’s story on TikTok, told Newsweek.

“He’s already feeling more comfortable physically, and his confidence has noticeably improved even in the short time since surgery.”

Smalley’s videos have received thousands of views. One of the most-watched clips, showing the moment she removed her son’s bandages, has amassed 700,000 views.



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A viral video captured his emotional reaction as he saw his new appearance for the first time after surgery



Image credits: Seren Smalley

In the video, Harrison beams as he looks in the mirror for the first time and sees his new appearance.

Many viewers supported the mother for letting her child undergo the life-changing outer ear surgery, with one sharing, “I had this done as a child too, love how happy he is.”

“I was about 12 when I had this surgery. Changed my life honestly. He will forever thank you,” someone else expressed.

Some viewers lamented that someone as young as 5 could be so affected by comments about his appearance that he wanted to get surgery.

“I don’t even think his ears were that bad before, it’s so sad when children feel the need to change their appearance especially due to bullying ” wrote one individual.

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@serensmalley Same journey, beautiful new chapter 🤍 Today was the day… we removed the bandages and got to see his ears for the first time after his pinnaplasty. And oh my goodness, that smile 😭 He was grinning from ear to ear, so excited, so proud, and so relieved to finally feel like himself again. This surgery was never about changing how he looked, it was about giving back his confidence, taking away the worry, and letting him hold his head high without hiding. Words have power, but courage and kindness heal. Seeing him this happy makes every step of this journey worth it. His road to recovery continues, but today? We celebrate this brave boy’s new beginning 🤍💫 #pinnaplasty #confidence #wordshurt #familyjourney #braveboy ♬ exile – Taylor Swift

Smalley shared that her son only began feeling insecure about his ears after starting school, where classmates bullied him and pointed at them.

The young boy was given cruel nicknames, including “elephant” and “monkey,” his mother said.

“What started as thoughtless words slowly chipped away at his confidence,” she wrote, adding, “This wasn’t just a cosmetic choice, his ears had not formed properly, and surgery was the right step to help him feel comfortable and confident.”



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Image credits: Seren Smalley

Smalley has stood by her decision, saying the procedure has significantly improved her child’s wellbeing.

“Pinnaplasty is a common, safe procedure when carried out by qualified specialists.

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“It isn’t about changing anyone, it’s about helping a child feel more comfortable and confident in their own body.”

She added on her TikTok page, “Seeing him this happy makes every step of this journey worth it.”

@serensmalley So many of you have messaged asking exactly how we went about getting pinnaplasty for our son, from referrals to waiting lists, private vs NHS, and what to expect. 📩 This video walks through what the process really looks like. It wasn’t always straightforward, but I wanted to share it openly to help other parents who are navigating the same thing. This is about confidence, comfort, and giving our kids the chance to feel their best. I hope this saves you time, answers your questions, and gives you a little peace of mind too 🤍 If it helps someone you know, please share it, let’s help each other out. #Pinnaplasty #NHSJourney #ParentingTips #ChildHealth #FamilySupport ♬ original sound – Seren Smalley

The 29-year-old and her partner acknowledged that many parents may disagree with their decision.

“There have been a few differing opinions, but we respect that everyone has their own views,” she said.

“We made the choice that was right for our son, and that is what matters most. Every child and family is different.”

She advised parents who are considering the surgery for their children, “Speak to medical professionals, listen to your child, and do what feels right for your family.”