While we all know that friendships are important when we want someone to see a movie with or we need a second opinion on an outfit, they are much more important than that. Verywell Mind notes that solid friendships are actually beneficial to our health and wellbeing as well. Having a strong group of friends can decrease feelings of loneliness and even decrease your risk of premature death.

Living an isolated life has been linked to health issues such as high blood pressure, substance abuse, heart disease and even cancer, so having a social life is more important than many of us even realize. Plus, having friends around can encourage you to take part in healthy behaviors. For example, they might invite you out for a hike or to go see a film on an evening that you could have easily stayed in and had too many glasses of wine or binged on junk food.