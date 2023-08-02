Submechanophobia is the fear of man-made objects submerged partially or fully underwater.

For those with the condition, snorkeling expeditions and trips to the local pool can become dreadful even after noticing as little as a ball beneath the surface.

And while this example can sound a little silly to the rest of us, let's check out a few from the subreddit 'Submechanophobia' that are much more, let's say, reasonable.

This place is full of sunken ships, flooded mine shafts, and other spooky things that give you the creeps or at the very least look like they have an interesting story behind them.