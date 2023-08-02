Submechanophobia is the fear of man-made objects submerged partially or fully underwater.

For those with the condition, snorkeling expeditions and trips to the local pool can become dreadful even after noticing as little as a ball beneath the surface.

And while this example can sound a little silly to the rest of us, let's check out a few from the subreddit 'Submechanophobia' that are much more, let's say, reasonable.

This place is full of sunken ships, flooded mine shafts, and other spooky things that give you the creeps or at the very least look like they have an interesting story behind them.

#1

A Ladder In A Flooded Quarry

A Ladder In A Flooded Quarry

Katja Katze
Community Member
Community Member
Beautiful and scary at the same time

#2

Submerged Park Bench

Submerged Park Bench

#3

Museum Of Underwater Art In Australia

Museum Of Underwater Art In Australia

David A Paterson
Community Member
Community Member
Where's this (check web) Townsville, good place for it.

#4

Jet Star Roller Coaster Once Sat On Casino Pier In Seaside Hights, Nj. Until It Was Swept Out Into The Atlantic In 2012 By Hurricane Sandy

Jet Star Roller Coaster Once Sat On Casino Pier In Seaside Hights, Nj. Until It Was Swept Out Into The Atlantic In 2012 By Hurricane Sandy

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
Community Member
You can still ride this roller coaster, just remember to hold your breath at the appropriate times.

#5

I Thought This Belonged Here. The First Ever Underwater Photo, Taken In 1899 By Louis Boutan:

I Thought This Belonged Here. The First Ever Underwater Photo, Taken In 1899 By Louis Boutan:

#6

Remnants Of A Mine That Shut Down 136 Years Ago. Silver Islet, Ontario

Remnants Of A Mine That Shut Down 136 Years Ago. Silver Islet, Ontario

Katja Katze
Community Member
Community Member
I have too much imagination to just find these photos interesting. I can see very spooky things in the underwater shafts

#7

Bregenz Festival, Held Annually. Their 'Floating Stages' Always Give Me The Creeps

Bregenz Festival, Held Annually. Their 'Floating Stages' Always Give Me The Creeps

#8

Here Lies Submerged A Whole Village. Visible Remains Only The Tower's Roof Of The Submerged Church

Here Lies Submerged A Whole Village. Visible Remains Only The Tower's Roof Of The Submerged Church

#9

Shipwreck In Australia

Shipwreck In Australia

#10

Wreck At 80-100m

Wreck At 80-100m

#11

Plane Crashed Into The Beach (Pilot And Passenger Survived)

Plane Crashed Into The Beach (Pilot And Passenger Survived)

#12

A Fishing Net Spread Across The Waters

A Fishing Net Spread Across The Waters

#13

Titanic. So Scary And Beautiful At The Same Time

Titanic. So Scary And Beautiful At The Same Time

Blue Bunny of Happiness
Community Member
Community Member
And a mass grave site, please can we leave this in peace and allow the ocean to reclaim it.

#14

A Chucky Doll, Discovered At The Bottom Of A Lake By A Police Diving Team

A Chucky Doll, Discovered At The Bottom Of A Lake By A Police Diving Team

#15

Set The Anchor

Set The Anchor

#16

Submerged Dock

Submerged Dock

#17

Fluch Des Pharao - Water Ride In Germany

Fluch Des Pharao - Water Ride In Germany

#18

Staircase In Hell

Staircase In Hell

Katja Katze
Community Member
Community Member
This is the wreck of the MV Karwela. Sunk on purpose in Malta as an artificial reef in 2006. You can book official diving trips there

#19

Old Submerged Small Town In Brazil

Old Submerged Small Town In Brazil

#20

Abandoned Mine Shaft

Abandoned Mine Shaft

Adrianne
Adrianne
Community Member
Makes me think of The Goonies!

#21

The Ms Estonia's Front Door Being Lifted Out Of The Baltic Sea

The Ms Estonia’s Front Door Being Lifted Out Of The Baltic Sea

#22

A Pump Drain In A Local Park Just Off The Shoreline

A Pump Drain In A Local Park Just Off The Shoreline

#23

Submerged Pickup Truck

Submerged Pickup Truck

#24

Britannic. Titanic's Sister. My Breathing Stops And My Throat Dries, I Have A Headache When I See This Photo

Britannic. Titanic's Sister. My Breathing Stops And My Throat Dries, I Have A Headache When I See This Photo

#25

Us Air Force Ship Big Dawg Sunk Off The Coast Of Florida In 2021 As Artificial Reef

Us Air Force Ship Big Dawg Sunk Off The Coast Of Florida In 2021 As Artificial Reef

#26

A Cabin On Board The Aachen, A 19th-Century Steamship Hit By A Torpedo In July 1915. Now Located At The Bottom Of The Baltic Sea

A Cabin On Board The Aachen, A 19th-Century Steamship Hit By A Torpedo In July 1915. Now Located At The Bottom Of The Baltic Sea

David A Paterson
Community Member
Community Member
An air pocket, surviving after all these years? Impressive.

#27

Out Of The Blue, The Ghost Appears

Out Of The Blue, The Ghost Appears

#28

Inside An Abandoned Power Plant I Photographed Last Year

Inside An Abandoned Power Plant I Photographed Last Year

David A Paterson
Community Member
Community Member
Which power station? I see tanks, electrical gear, a boiler, and steam tubes.

#29

Sunken Ww2 Bomber

Sunken Ww2 Bomber

#30

A Photo With An Aerial View Of An Old School House Foundation Visible On The Bottom Of Dale Hollow Lake.. It Shows The Only Remaining Remnant Of The Town Of Willow Grove, Known As The "Town That Drowned," Which Can Be Seen Through The Pristine Water When The Lake Elevation Is Low

A Photo With An Aerial View Of An Old School House Foundation Visible On The Bottom Of Dale Hollow Lake.. It Shows The Only Remaining Remnant Of The Town Of Willow Grove, Known As The “Town That Drowned,” Which Can Be Seen Through The Pristine Water When The Lake Elevation Is Low

#31

Equine Hydrotherapy. Good For Horsies, Bad For My Nerves

Equine Hydrotherapy. Good For Horsies, Bad For My Nerves

#32

An Old Prop-Plane

An Old Prop-Plane

Blue Bunny of Happiness
Community Member
Community Member
It doesn't look impressed with its predicament.

#33

Bell Rock Lighthouse

Bell Rock Lighthouse

#34

B17 Bomber 72m Underwater

B17 Bomber 72m Underwater

#35

Abandoned Mineshaft

Abandoned Mineshaft

#36

Masts Of The Ss Richard Montgomery

Masts Of The Ss Richard Montgomery

#37

Divers Approaching Uss North Carolina (Ssn-777)

Divers Approaching Uss North Carolina (Ssn-777)

#38

Panzer Submerged In Meuse River, 1940, From "Panzer Of The Lake" Meme

Panzer Submerged In Meuse River, 1940, From "Panzer Of The Lake" Meme

#39

Found A Sunken Ship On Google Maps While Exploring The North Sentinel Island, Home To A Tribe Who Hasn't Had Contact With Modern Civilisation

Found A Sunken Ship On Google Maps While Exploring The North Sentinel Island, Home To A Tribe Who Hasn’t Had Contact With Modern Civilisation

#40

Researchers Recently Discovered The Wreck Of A Medieval Ship At A Depth Of About 1,350 Feet (411 Meters), Spotting It With Sonar Imagery, In Norway's Deepest Lake. The Team Aims To Return In 2023 With A Remotely Operated Vehicle To Capture Site Footage

Researchers Recently Discovered The Wreck Of A Medieval Ship At A Depth Of About 1,350 Feet (411 Meters), Spotting It With Sonar Imagery, In Norway's Deepest Lake. The Team Aims To Return In 2023 With A Remotely Operated Vehicle To Capture Site Footage

#41

Naval Mines Are Terrifying

Naval Mines Are Terrifying

#42

A Typhoon Class Submarine Passing Close By A Beach In Russia

A Typhoon Class Submarine Passing Close By A Beach In Russia

#43

Legoland Billund's 'Pirate Boats' Ride

Legoland Billund's 'Pirate Boats' Ride

#44

A Collection Of Sunken Planes

A Collection Of Sunken Planes

#45

Nasa's Aquarius Research Station In Florida (Currently Active), Where Astronauts Train For The Physical And Psychological Extremes Of Space

Nasa's Aquarius Research Station In Florida (Currently Active), Where Astronauts Train For The Physical And Psychological Extremes Of Space

#46

Remnants Of Ww2

Remnants Of Ww2

#47

Two Crocodile Heads At Six Flags Over Texas

Two Crocodile Heads At Six Flags Over Texas

#48

Today At Work I Learned About An Aircraft Carrier Which The Us Intentionally Sank Off The Florida Coast In 2006, To Create An Artificial Reef. The Reef Project Was Quite Successful! But God, The Photos Make Me Quiver

Today At Work I Learned About An Aircraft Carrier Which The Us Intentionally Sank Off The Florida Coast In 2006, To Create An Artificial Reef. The Reef Project Was Quite Successful! But God, The Photos Make Me Quiver

#49

Found This In My Local Country Park…

Found This In My Local Country Park…

#50

Divers Pose Outside The Aquarius Reef Base, An Underwater Training Center Run By Nasa Off The Coast Of Florida

Divers Pose Outside The Aquarius Reef Base, An Underwater Training Center Run By Nasa Off The Coast Of Florida

#51

This Dock At Night

This Dock At Night

#52

The Wreck Of The Schooner Blue Dolphin Lurks Just Below The Surface Of The Detroit River

The Wreck Of The Schooner Blue Dolphin Lurks Just Below The Surface Of The Detroit River

#53

This Is A More Updated Photo Of The Ozarka Splash At Six Flags New Orleans

This Is A More Updated Photo Of The Ozarka Splash At Six Flags New Orleans

#54

Only Seen At Low Tide

Only Seen At Low Tide

#55

Swimming Next To A Submarine

Swimming Next To A Submarine

#56

Towed This Out Of A Marsh

Towed This Out Of A Marsh

#57

Sail Of K-278, A Soviet Nuclear Submarine Sunken In 1989 And Still Radioactive Today

Sail Of K-278, A Soviet Nuclear Submarine Sunken In 1989 And Still Radioactive Today

#58

The Record Of The Deepest Shipwreck Ever Found Belongs To The U.s.s Samuel B. Roberts. Found 22,621 Ft Deep In The Western Pacific Ocean

The Record Of The Deepest Shipwreck Ever Found Belongs To The U.s.s Samuel B. Roberts. Found 22,621 Ft Deep In The Western Pacific Ocean

#59

Saddam Hussein's Yacht

Saddam Hussein’s Yacht

#60

Brickley, Made Completely Out Of Legos, At Disney Springs

Brickley, Made Completely Out Of Legos, At Disney Springs

#61

Old Naval Base In Philadelphia Has An Abandoned Warehouse With A Flooded Basement Filled With Goldfish

Old Naval Base In Philadelphia Has An Abandoned Warehouse With A Flooded Basement Filled With Goldfish

#62

Titanic Stern. Looks Terrifying Especially Considering Its Size

Titanic Stern. Looks Terrifying Especially Considering Its Size

#63

Pools Like These Scare The Sh** Out Of Me

Pools Like These Scare The Sh** Out Of Me

Sharkie
Sharkie
Community Member
This looks almost like the one water slide that made me afraid of these as a kid... I was like 6 and some larger adult woman rode after me. She was too quick, either she did not wait long enough or was just faster... She arrived close after me, landed on my back and kept me underwater. I was tiny and panicking, it took like forever before I could breathe again. I don't think it was as dramatic as I felt it from outside view... But it was really scary.

#64

16 Stories Beneath Manhattan, NYC

16 Stories Beneath Manhattan, NYC

#65

Container Ship Anil That Capsized Today In Asaluyeh Port, Iran

Container Ship Anil That Capsized Today In Asaluyeh Port, Iran

#66

A Human Compared To A Ship Propeller

A Human Compared To A Ship Propeller

#67

Hitting Rock Bottom In Edenton, Nc

Hitting Rock Bottom In Edenton, Nc

#68

A Fish Observatory In Guam. There Are Stairs Inside That Descend Into The Second Part Of The Structure Underwater

A Fish Observatory In Guam. There Are Stairs Inside That Descend Into The Second Part Of The Structure Underwater

Limey Cheesehead
Community Member
Community Member
There is something similar in

#69

Train Left In Flooded Mine

Train Left In Flooded Mine

#70

The Twisted Skeleton Of An Offshore Warehouse Rots In The Hudson River Next To Manhattan's Former 60th Street Railyard. (Photo By Michael Minn, 2008)

The Twisted Skeleton Of An Offshore Warehouse Rots In The Hudson River Next To Manhattan's Former 60th Street Railyard. (Photo By Michael Minn, 2008)

#71

Penstock Intake Chamber At Hydroelectric Station