The Fear Of Submerged Man-Made Objects: 93 New Pics That Might Make You Want To Stay On The Shore
Submechanophobia is the fear of man-made objects submerged partially or fully underwater.
For those with the condition, snorkeling expeditions and trips to the local pool can become dreadful even after noticing as little as a ball beneath the surface.
And while this example can sound a little silly to the rest of us, let's check out a few from the subreddit 'Submechanophobia' that are much more, let's say, reasonable.
This place is full of sunken ships, flooded mine shafts, and other spooky things that give you the creeps or at the very least look like they have an interesting story behind them.
A Ladder In A Flooded Quarry
Submerged Park Bench
Museum Of Underwater Art In Australia
Townsville, good place for it.
Jet Star Roller Coaster Once Sat On Casino Pier In Seaside Hights, Nj. Until It Was Swept Out Into The Atlantic In 2012 By Hurricane Sandy
You can still ride this roller coaster, just remember to hold your breath at the appropriate times.
I Thought This Belonged Here. The First Ever Underwater Photo, Taken In 1899 By Louis Boutan:
Remnants Of A Mine That Shut Down 136 Years Ago. Silver Islet, Ontario
I have too much imagination to just find these photos interesting. I can see very spooky things in the underwater shafts
Bregenz Festival, Held Annually. Their 'Floating Stages' Always Give Me The Creeps
Here Lies Submerged A Whole Village. Visible Remains Only The Tower's Roof Of The Submerged Church
Shipwreck In Australia
Wreck At 80-100m
Plane Crashed Into The Beach (Pilot And Passenger Survived)
A Fishing Net Spread Across The Waters
Titanic. So Scary And Beautiful At The Same Time
And a mass grave site, please can we leave this in peace and allow the ocean to reclaim it.
A Chucky Doll, Discovered At The Bottom Of A Lake By A Police Diving Team
Set The Anchor
Submerged Dock
Fluch Des Pharao - Water Ride In Germany
Staircase In Hell
This is the wreck of the MV Karwela. Sunk on purpose in Malta as an artificial reef in 2006. You can book official diving trips there
Old Submerged Small Town In Brazil
Abandoned Mine Shaft
The Ms Estonia’s Front Door Being Lifted Out Of The Baltic Sea
A Pump Drain In A Local Park Just Off The Shoreline
Submerged Pickup Truck
Britannic. Titanic's Sister. My Breathing Stops And My Throat Dries, I Have A Headache When I See This Photo
Us Air Force Ship Big Dawg Sunk Off The Coast Of Florida In 2021 As Artificial Reef
A Cabin On Board The Aachen, A 19th-Century Steamship Hit By A Torpedo In July 1915. Now Located At The Bottom Of The Baltic Sea
An air pocket, surviving after all these years? Impressive.
Out Of The Blue, The Ghost Appears
Inside An Abandoned Power Plant I Photographed Last Year
Which power station? I see tanks, electrical gear, a boiler, and steam tubes.
Sunken Ww2 Bomber
A Photo With An Aerial View Of An Old School House Foundation Visible On The Bottom Of Dale Hollow Lake.. It Shows The Only Remaining Remnant Of The Town Of Willow Grove, Known As The “Town That Drowned,” Which Can Be Seen Through The Pristine Water When The Lake Elevation Is Low
Equine Hydrotherapy. Good For Horsies, Bad For My Nerves
An Old Prop-Plane
It doesn’t look impressed with its predicament.
Bell Rock Lighthouse
B17 Bomber 72m Underwater
Abandoned Mineshaft
Masts Of The Ss Richard Montgomery
Divers Approaching Uss North Carolina (Ssn-777)
Panzer Submerged In Meuse River, 1940, From "Panzer Of The Lake" Meme
Found A Sunken Ship On Google Maps While Exploring The North Sentinel Island, Home To A Tribe Who Hasn’t Had Contact With Modern Civilisation
Researchers Recently Discovered The Wreck Of A Medieval Ship At A Depth Of About 1,350 Feet (411 Meters), Spotting It With Sonar Imagery, In Norway's Deepest Lake. The Team Aims To Return In 2023 With A Remotely Operated Vehicle To Capture Site Footage
We are in 2023 now. is the plan going ahead?
Naval Mines Are Terrifying
A Typhoon Class Submarine Passing Close By A Beach In Russia
Legoland Billund's 'Pirate Boats' Ride
A Collection Of Sunken Planes
Nasa's Aquarius Research Station In Florida (Currently Active), Where Astronauts Train For The Physical And Psychological Extremes Of Space
Remnants Of Ww2
Two Crocodile Heads At Six Flags Over Texas
Today At Work I Learned About An Aircraft Carrier Which The Us Intentionally Sank Off The Florida Coast In 2006, To Create An Artificial Reef. The Reef Project Was Quite Successful! But God, The Photos Make Me Quiver
Found This In My Local Country Park…
Divers Pose Outside The Aquarius Reef Base, An Underwater Training Center Run By Nasa Off The Coast Of Florida
This Dock At Night
The Wreck Of The Schooner Blue Dolphin Lurks Just Below The Surface Of The Detroit River
This Is A More Updated Photo Of The Ozarka Splash At Six Flags New Orleans
Only Seen At Low Tide
Swimming Next To A Submarine
Towed This Out Of A Marsh
Sail Of K-278, A Soviet Nuclear Submarine Sunken In 1989 And Still Radioactive Today
The Record Of The Deepest Shipwreck Ever Found Belongs To The U.s.s Samuel B. Roberts. Found 22,621 Ft Deep In The Western Pacific Ocean
Saddam Hussein’s Yacht
Brickley, Made Completely Out Of Legos, At Disney Springs
Old Naval Base In Philadelphia Has An Abandoned Warehouse With A Flooded Basement Filled With Goldfish
Titanic Stern. Looks Terrifying Especially Considering Its Size
Pools Like These Scare The Sh** Out Of Me
This looks almost like the one water slide that made me afraid of these as a kid... I was like 6 and some larger adult woman rode after me. She was too quick, either she did not wait long enough or was just faster... She arrived close after me, landed on my back and kept me underwater. I was tiny and panicking, it took like forever before I could breathe again. I don't think it was as dramatic as I felt it from outside view... But it was really scary.
16 Stories Beneath Manhattan, NYC
Container Ship Anil That Capsized Today In Asaluyeh Port, Iran
A Human Compared To A Ship Propeller
Hitting Rock Bottom In Edenton, Nc
A Fish Observatory In Guam. There Are Stairs Inside That Descend Into The Second Part Of The Structure Underwater
There is something similar in Eilat, Israel. The views of the reef are amazing!