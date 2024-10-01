#1 I once went to panera with some friends. We got our food and sat down at the table. About halfway through the meal my friend says “did any of you guys notice that pole before?” I look next to the table and there is a huge floor to ceiling black pole literally almost touching me. I swear it was not there when we sat down and at this point I’m freaking out and saying we’re in an alternate universe. I get the attention of a woman who works at the panera and ask her if she’s noticed the pole before and she looks at it genuinely baffled and says she hasn’t. Went back a few weeks later and I swear to god it wasn’t there



Still one of the most bizarre things that’s ever happened to me.

#2 Like other people I occasionally have very prophetic dreams. They always are about something tragic but I’ll describe my most vivid one.



About 5 years ago I had a dream I was in a horrible 3 car accident with my then-gf and my younger brother. The car was totaled, there was smoke, my gf and my brother went to the hospital and I that I died because I was pierced through the head with some sort of rod.



Fast forward 2 years later, and my brother and I get a ride from girlfriend to go to a graduation party for a mutual friend. Gf pulls out into an intersection. I immediately recognize everything from the dream and I flinch to the left. Everything goes black for me for a few seconds after that, but when I regain consciousness I look around and see the exact same scene as in my dream except I lived. The car we were in was totaled. There was smoke from the other two cars involved and a rod that went through the windshield about 6 inches to the right of my head.



It was the most intense moment of my life. Since then I have always kept track of my dreams and paid very close attention to them.

#3 My mother passed away in 2008. When she finally passed and "gave up the ghost", my 2 brothers and I were all holding onto her and doing our best to comfort her. At the foot of the bed both my dog, and her dog, both Jack Russell's, were both very still and staring at her and when she finally passed both dogs heads went up and over to the corner ceiling. They were in complete unison as they watched something go up and out of that bedroom. I'm not a religious person, but I find comfort in what I saw that afternoon.

#4 I had a friend in high school who I stopped speaking to when she transferred in grade 10. Two years later, I have a dream that I visited her new school and sat at the back of her math class with her. In the dream her teacher was tall, brunette with curly hair, and wearing glasses.



The next day I get a message on Facebook from said friend, which is completely out of blue because we hadn't spoken in months. She asks me how I'm doing and I tell her about my dream.



She freaks out and tells me that she sits at the back of her math class, and her teacher fit the description I gave her from my dream perfectly.

#5 My (ex boyfriend) and I were in Idaho vacationing with his parents and grandparents on a lake lot (that they rent every summer). We were sleeping in bed and I woke up freaking out because I saw an old lady wearing what appeared to be a blue night gown. When I quickly went to put my glasses on the figure disappeared. The next morning (keep in mind our first interaction with the family was at this point), his grandma asked “was anyone in my room last night? Who has a blue nightgown?”. Let’s just say I didn’t sleep in that room for the remainder of the trip.

#6 When my wife was working late one night I heard breathing in the house, like a dog had somehow gotten in. I couldn't place where it was coming from so I slowly went through the house looking everywhere. I checked our children's bedrooms and turned up nothing, but I was freaked out enough that I stayed up until my wife came home.



Over the next couple of weeks we both experienced this breathing that we referred to as The Breathing Man. She heard it in the loungeroom while I was sleeping. I heard it other times when I was on my own. But it never happened when we were awake in the house together.



One night she's out working again and I'm about to go to sleep when I hear this breathing. So I sit up on the edge of the bed and say something to the effect of: "Look, I don't know what you want or why you're here. But whatever it is, get on with it. Just get on with it and get it over and done with and f**k off. And whatever it is, do it to me. Leave the kids out of this and do whatever it is you want to me and do it now. Hurry up and get the f**k on with it and if you're not going to do anything then just f**k off entirely." and basically continued in that vein for five, ten, fifteen minutes, I'm not really sure. I waited and nothing happened.



We never heard from the Breathing Man again after that night.

#7 I grew up in Texas, close to Louisiana. I was around 11 and playing on my grandmother’s driveway with my little sister and cousin. A “bird” (or something of the sort) flew over the driveway, which was wide enough for two vehicles, and it’s shadow covered the entire width of the driveway plus several feet on each side. My grandmother began screaming at me to grab the babies. She and I each grabbed a child and ran inside. She was pale and trembling and I asked her what is was. She said she didn’t know and had never seen anything that size. My grandmother is very rational and non dramatic. To this day, I’m not sure what flew over her driveway. I think about it once a month.

#8 My story isn't nearly as strange as some of the others but its one that has stuck with me my whole life.



My friend and I used to love to go and hang out in one of the local cemeteries. I guess because we were just weird. This was an older cemetery and was no longer used so it didn't have any new graves in it.



One day while we were hanging out and just wandering around we stumbled upon a new looking grave marker. It stuck out like crazy because all of the other markers were old and gray and crumbling. On some of them you could barely make out the names. This marker was much newer and the name and dates was clearly visible. It was also a rather neat red marble color which was really different from all of the others.



We didn't think much of it and just continued our trip through the cemetery. We sat down under this big tree in the middle and talked and laughed and did other stupid kid things. After an hour or so we decided it was time to leave. We crossed right by where the new grave marker had been and it was gone. We both kind of freaked out a little bit and searched the whole graveyard looking for the brand new marker and it wasn't there.



We checked for it several more times on different visits and never found it again. It was just weird and some thing neither of us could ever explain.

#9 Edit... again, and up top this time... because I'm kinda tired of repeating myself (also really cool to hear other people report the same thing I saw).



NO LIGHTS. Not one light, not three lights, but z-e-r-o lights of any shape, kind, or color. None. Geen. Ingen. Keiner. Hakuna. 没有. 없음.



NO SOUND.



SOLID BLACK TRIANGLE, NOT A BOOMERANG SHAPE, NOT A TRIANGLE WITH A D**K ON THE FRONT.



It was in 2005 or 2006, then again around 2009.



So, full disclosure: I lived in Roswell, NM for years. I'm not the only person who saw this, my (now ex) husband, a friend of ours, and other people who were outside at the time saw this (the first time).



I do NOT think it was a UFO (and you damn well know what I mean, Mr. and Mrs. Pedantic). I think it was military. After all, there are many air force bases in NM.



So it's around 10 or 11 pm, and we're outside at a bar. Not drunk, in fact my husband and our friend hadn't had anything but soda. I think I'd had one margarita at this point.



There is a black, triangular object moving across the sky overhead. No lights. No sound. It looked huge, but of course, the size of objects in the sky can be deceiving. The only reason we could see it, was because it blocked out the stars. We're all just like... wtf.



It flies off, we go inside, and are like... yep, that just happened. We file that in our mental "weird s**t in the sky" bin. (I've seen other things too, but my memory isn't as clear on them as it's been many, many years now, but I can write that in a separate reply maybe.)



A few years later, my husband is outside our house, watering the lawn. It's around 9/10 pm. He yells at me to come outside. *The same object is in the sky again.* We just stared. Neither of us had a smartphone yet, heck I'm not even sure we owned a digital camera at the time.



If other patrons at the bar hadn't seen whatever that was, I'd have been like "yeah, right." And then for us to see it twice? The lack of sound is really the part that gets me. No sound before, during, or after it passed overhead.

#10 When I was 10 or 11 I had a horrible and very realistic dream that I was being chased by these little demon troll like creatures around my house. At the end of my dream I ran into the bathroom but before I shut the door one of the demons scratched from the bottom of my neck to my tailbone. I woke up in the hallway outside of the bathroom with three distinct claw-marks across my back. I still don't know what it was or what really happened.

#11 A few years ago me and a bunch of friends were on a cabin trip at my friend's parents' cabin. It was in the middle of nowhere and it was late, so the road was pitch black. We were split up into two cars, and I was driving behind the person who knew where we were going.



At some point, my friend just starts speeding up, annoying fast. I start b***hing that I'm barely able to keep up. Suddenly, she takes a sharp turn down into a wooded area with only a vague trail. I try to follow, but I'm desperately trying to avoid the massive potholes in my tiny-not-fit-for-off-roading car. Meanwhile, the car in front of me is gliding down the path seemingly no problem. I flash my lights for them to slow down, but nothing. I'm *pissed* at this point, and am cursing my friend's name while my passengers sit in silent terror.



We finally make it down to a real road, but my friend's car is nowhere to be seen. It was like it vanished out of thin air. Again, the area is pitch black, so if there was any source light we would be able to see it.



We're lost as hell and try to call, but we don't have a cell signal. We drive for about 10 minutes before we reach them, find them, and are finally guided to the cabin.



I mention to my friend about how annoyed I am that she took a dangerous off road path without warning us and then just disappeared. She then gets a really weird look on her face and says, "What are you talking about? You guys were right behind me and then suddenly you just turned off into the woods. We had no idea where you went, we were really worried." Apparently, she had been on the road the whole time.



No one knows who the truck was, where they came from, or where they went. Everyone in both cars never saw a car pull out between us or saw us get broken up. The three people in my car a confident that the truck we saw lead us down the woods was my friend's car. Everyone else in the other car assured us they were on the road the whole time.



To this day, none of us know where that car came from or how they snuck in between two cars without 6 people realizing it.

#12 As a child I had an entity lay down next to me. In my bunk bed. I felt the space next to me depress and there was nothing there. I could feel movement as if they were shifting to get comfortable but there was nothing there.

#13 When I was in 5th grade, I went to Science Camp on a mountain in California. We had a night hike that was supposed to teach us about the different cells in our eyes, so we did it without any flashlights at all. Our eyes adjusted to just starlight and it was actually pretty cool.



Until the counselors made us walk a stretch of the path alone, one by one. We were ten, and at least some of us were still afraid of the dark. (Me.) So I was far too anxious to listen properly to the instructions. One counselor went ahead through the bushes and radioed for the other to start sending kids. My turn comes up, and I drag my feet down the path.



Until I hit a fork. I vaguely remember the counselor saying something about it. Or was I remembering wrong? Which way was I supposed to go? Was it even a fork or was I just not able to see properly in the dark? Mind you this was a pitch black mountain in California with nothing around for miles other than the camp. I didn't want to get lost. I looked behind me, briefly considering going back the way I came to admit that I was a dumbass who didn't listen, but when I turned back to the fork there was a man standing there.



He was Asian, wearing wireframe glasses and a white t-shirt. (It was barely 50F on the mountain.) I wasn't scared, I felt no malice from him. If anything, I was relieved to not be alone in the dark anymore. He gestured for me to go one way, so I did. Rejoined the rest of my class and the counselor radioed to send the next kid.



I didn't think anything of it for the rest of the trip. It took me until I was on the bus ride home, reflecting on the hike, to realize that I'd never seen him before. He wasn't one of the counselors leading the hike, he never came out with us, and he never emerged from the bushes after all the kids had done their solo walk. I have NO idea who or what he was.

#14 The day my dad had a heart attack was such a weird and wild day for me. I had weird vibes all day at school, left early and went to go home and sleep it off. I got home and napped; a few hours later I woke up and felt sick to my stomach & I had the weirdest feeling that I needed to be with my dad.



I drove almost 2.5 hours in toronto traffic for those that know, know. From Toronto to Vaughn to a hockey arena. My dad was playing happily and everything was normal. As he was walking me to the car after his game - he was staying with the guys for a drink— he told me ‘ baby girl- I don’t feel well’ and my father had never called me that before. .5 seconds later he collapsed flat; dead. 210 lbs of dead weight crashing right down on top of me- I screamed and yelled and a few people came rushing out of the arena and started CPR, and got an AED and were able to administer life saving results, with the assistance of the paramedics as well. 45 minutes later he was transferred to another hospital for 2 surgeries & survived both of those too.



I still have no idea what told me to go be with him or go to that arena, to be there, to witness? To help? To catch him before he fell? Idk but weird to me

#15 When I was in 5th grade a friend gifted me a hardcover copy of all three Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark volumes in one book. This book quickly became my most prized possession, so I wrote my name inside the front cover just in case I ever lost it at school.



At some point I took my book with me to my dad's house for the weekend; which is in another city about an hour away from where I lived with my mom. I had left it at my dad's house that weekend and I guess I just forgot to ever bring it back home with me. Well eventually my dad moved into a new home and I figured my book mistakenly got thrown out. I was very sad about it but accepted my reality lol.



Fast forward a few years to 8th grade. I make a new friend in one of my classes and we become very close very fast. I was hanging out at his house one day and decided to look through the books on his bookshelf. I see a copy of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, the same one I had that contained all three books in one. I pull it out saying to my friend "wow I used to have a copy of this too no way!" I opened the front cover and right there at the top was my name exactly how I wrote it back in 5th grade. My friend had absolutely no recollection of where that book came from.

#16 I've told this on reddit a couple years ago, just in case it sounds familiar.



We live in a small town, and my daughter and I were making a quick trip to get some crickets for her gecko. The store is at the end of the road, about 2 city blocks from a park.



On the way there, the entire length of the park was road construction. It was bad. We sat and sat, there was a traffic director, cones, etc. Got to the pet store, I waited in the car and she ran in, got crickets, came out. Less than 5 minutes. The only way to get home was through the construction, and we were complaining how it sucked but...it was gone. Zero sign of there ever being construction there.



She and I are still completely baffled.

#17 I have a memory in black and white. Just one memory.



I was about 8 years old, at my grandmas house. My aunt and uncle were there with their son, my cousin, about the same age as me. They lived far away and I had never met him. In fact after this visit, I never saw them in person again.



Me and the cousin were running around the house, playing, normal stuff. We ran into my grandma's room.



All of a sudden, the color went out of everything. The world turned black and white. A chill ran all over my body. It was freezing in there.



Then the cousin grabbed my arm, and BIT ME. I shoved him away, really hard. He flew back onto the bed. I ran out of the room screaming. My grandma was there asking me what's wrong. I was crying a little, but not because of the bite alone. I had been in scraps with kids before, this wasn't going to make me cry. I was legitimately scared. Everything was so strange. I kept blinking my eyes, and slowly the color came back to the world.



I always think about this, and wonder what the hell happened, and if anyone else ever experienced anything like this. Did everything go black and white, or is that just my memory?

#18 Ghost legos.



I was a kid playing with legos and noticed a few were in the bucket that didn’t look like mine/ the plastic was faded/ older/ definitely of a different generation. I would build spaceships all day then when I went to bed and woke up there’d be holes in the spaceships where the old bricks would be. Being a seven year old my biggest concern was all the air getting out and my crew suffocating before they went to battle so I’d quickly pull them apart and put new bricks in where the old ones were but now that I think about it that always stuck with me as odd.

#19 Someone stalked/pranked our household for about three years when I was younger. My family would get waves of strange occurrences like being followed by a white car, strange phone calls, doorbell ringing or knocks on windows VERY late at night, someone clearly camping out in these big hollowed out bushes we had in our backyard… The last occurrence I’m aware of in this multi-year string of harassment was someone entered our locked home one morning while I was in the bathroom getting ready for middle school, - they came right up to the bathroom door and jiggled the door handle to get in. Luckily the door was locked. I could hear the person stand there for a solid minute before walking away and leaving the house. Everyone else was asleep - I know because I checked before I went to the bathroom to get ready, and was sound asleep when I ran to my mom’s room after the stranger left to get her help. We were never able to figure out who it was or what happened. Wild stuff. Wild scary when I was a child. Cops never believed us or did anything. Now I’m just wildly curious who it was and why.

#20 A couple of weeks after my mom died, I was driving home from work, feeling very sad. And a bit angry. I was pissed off at the universe for leaving me alone (I have no other living family left; she was the last).



I was thinking about how we both loved birds, and would always point them out to each other. I thought: "If all that hippie spirituality stuff Mom loved is real, then the least she could do is send me a bird, maybe, as a kind of sign." It was a long drive, and I saw no birds at all. I thought: "Of course it isn't real. What a silly thing to think. I didn't see so much as a robin, or a wren, or anything." I parked and walked down the path to my house. While I was putting my key in the door, something colorful caught my eye. I turned.



There at the end of the path was the most astonishing bird I've ever seen. Every color of the rainbow - a bright yellow/gold head; scarlet chest, iridescent blue back, orangey/gold wings, black striping - it was jaw-dropping. It was the size of a chicken, but a bit taller, with a long tail. It just stood staring at me. I started to laugh, and it got spooked and flapped away over the fence. I lived in a large city, which made it even weirder. My neighbor came outside and saw it too, so it wasn't an hallucination.



I got into the house and started Googling colorful birds of that size and shape, and eventually found it - it was a Chinese Golden Pheasant. WTF?? There were no bird sanctuaries or zoos nearby. I never saw it again. I took it as my mom, rolling her eyes at my cynical rejection of her hippie spirituality stuff, saying: You want to see a bird? I'll send you a BIRD. It was so great.

#21 My mom and I were driving down a familiar road we usually take. At the stop sign my mother went to turn when we both flinched hard. She (driving) looked at me and we both asked if we just felt something go through us… there were no cars around nothing in street view. To this day it still gives me chills

#22 Many years ago I was hiking with my family. The place we were at had 2 trails that were parallel to each other, one higher and one lower by a creek. We were on the lower trail. A kid on the higher trail kept throwing rocks, which triggered off a rock slide. There was a large boulder about the size of a medium sized beach ball roaring down the hill towards us. It was moving so fast that it smelled like gun powder. My mom and brother turned back and ran, while I ran forward because something told me that if I ran back with them, there wouldn't be enough time for me to not get hit by the boulder. While running out if the way, I got pushed forward by something and fell over, but when I was falling, I saw myself from behind outside of my body. Then, I was back in my body. I still think about this often and still have no explanation for it.

#23 One of my brothers and I remember this as clear as day. Our older two brothers were at camp (math or robotics, they’re nerds) and our neighbor was watching us as our parents had to leave abruptly. She turned the tv on and started to flip through pages of magazines. My brother said he needed to use the restroom and somehow didn’t come downstairs for a while and so I went looking for him. I found him having a conversation with our grandma in the guest bedroom. I was surprised to see her cos I didn’t know she was visiting us that day. The neighbor called out our names and so we told our grandma that we’d see her later and went downstairs. Our parents had just walked in and the neighbor was telling them what we did that evening and then she left. My brother goes, “We didn’t even know grandma was home this whole time”. Our parents look at us visibly shaken and then they proceed to tell us that they were at the hospital where grandma passed.



I am 38 and my brother is in his 40s. To this day we swear it was true. We saw our grandma and talked to her at our home while she lay on her deathbed at the hospital. It’s been 30 years since she passed.

#24 I've told this story before, but it's been a couple of years.



It was an average Monday, and I had just finished vacuuming the house (where I live alone). I carried the vacuum down the hallway to put it away in the spare bedroom, then grabbed a duster and started dusting.



Now, in the spare bedroom's closet, there is a hatch in the ceiling that leads, presumably, to some sort of insulation space. I had lived in the house for only a few months at that point, and there had been some odd occurrences that had made me wonder, jokingly, if there was somebody living up there, Crawlspace-style, coming down at night to mess with things. So on this particular day I decided to see.



I shouted at the hatch, things like "Hey, I know you're up there!" and "Come out here! Don't make me come get you!" I finished up with "I'm going to count to five! One...two...three...four..." And at that point, I decided this wasn't worth it, and went back to dusting.



Then, I stepped back into the hallway - the hallway I had just walked through not 60 seconds before - and there was a playing card. Just a single playing card, face down on the floor, lying on top of an ethernet cord I had stretched down the hallway. And it definitely hadn't been there before. I picked it up and turned it over. It was a four. The four of hearts.



To this day, I have no idea how it got there. It freaked me out badly enough that I grabbed a weapon and searched the whole house (found nothing of course). But I have no realistic theories. There's no furniture in the hallway for it to have fallen from. I don't think it could have fallen from the vacuum since I'd used it many times and there's no way a playing card could have been stuck inside without it getting mangled or at least dirty. There was a painting hanging nearby that I had been messing with earlier that day, but again, no physical place on it for a card to be stuck.



I did recognize the card, though. It's from a deck that I owned but hadn't used in a long time...which was safely inside a magnetically-closed box, under another box, inside that very closet where I had just been yelling at the ceiling. But how one single card could have made its way out and onto my floor in the brief time between when it wasn't there and then suddenly was? I'm usually pretty good at rationalizing weird things but this time...I just got nothing.

#25 My husband and I were coming back home after college and he turned to look into our next-door neighbor's patio. It was piled to the top of the fence with years of junk and garbage. He loudly exclaimed that it was a fire hazard. He huffed and started going on about a negligent HOA, and how they would hate to have to pay to fix everything. It wasn't something he'd ever brought up before. I had honestly never even thought of it as a fire hazard, just a nuisance.



He refused to sleep. ASMR wasn't working. He had intense anxiety all night. I fell asleep first, but I'm guessing he eventually did too.



We woke up to our dog screaming at flames at 4 am. She saved everyones lives.



Our neighbors had gone out to smoke at 10 pm and both threw their cigs into their junk pile, as they had done for years. But that is the time it went up in flames.



I later asked him about why he had announced it was a fire hazard, just hours before the fire. He shrugged and told me that something felt wrong.



A few months later during finals week, he woke me up in the middle of the night and demanded I take my final test right then. He would not take no for an answer. He woke his brother up and made us both coffee. He then monitored us and made sure we had everything submitted and every test taken. He let us go back to sleep at around 6 am.



I thought he was just being a dickhead, but when we were all fully awake at a normal hour he just shrugged and told me that he had a gut feeling and that it hadn't gone away yet.



Hours later, I was gaming when the wifi cut out.



The same neighbors who had started the fire cut our wifi wires with our stolen gardening sheers. He was grinning at us from his patio. He asked us how our finals were going. It took 2 weeks for them to fix the wires and for us to have working wifi again. My husband saved all of our grades that day.

#26 Have you ever been to a county fair? Have you ever seen the trashy trailer park looking dudes with the bombshell girlfriends? That. I can't explain that. I see at least like three every time I go to one.

#27 I was driving home one night, a little under a year ago, and the sky turned completely white for about 8 seconds. Mind you it was completely clear, no clouds or any kind of moisture in the atmosphere or anything. And it wasnt just one spot either, it was the same, uniform stark white everywhere from every direction up to the horizon. But besides the sky nothing else had changed, everything else on the ground was the same exact shade, coloring and shadowing as it had before. It was as if some one had inverted the colors of the sky and only the sky. Then it just... changed back, it didn't dim or fade, it just switched to black. Still f***s me up and actually made me go see a neurologist, he said everything was fine, no signs of a stroke or aneurysm or anything.



Edit: u/00dawn explained it perfectly: it was like looking at a night painting that hadn't had the sky painted in yet.





Edit2: the high altitude meteor hypothesis is sounding more and more believable.

#28 For at least 15 years now I will occasionally -- maybe 2 or 3 times a month -- mistakenly think I see someone I know when walking around. Then, within the next few minutes I will actually see that person.



It's frequent enough that I call it now; I'll be like, "is that Jon? Nope, not Jon. But I bet I'll see him in the next 10 minutes"; and then I do.



I don't read into it at all. It's just an odd little quirk in my life.

#29 On a boat, trolling for yellowtail amidst a school of dolphin about 4 miles off San Diego (dolphin are too smart to take lures, aren't shy near small boats, and feed on the same bait schools as yellowtail and tuna, so it's strategic to follow them). As if cued, all ~50-75 dolphins simultaneously stopped jumping and disappeared into the depths for about 30 seconds. Immediate, unnerving quiet. With great fanfare, they all suddenly burst out of the water in a near-perfect row about a football field wide, and for a while, synchronized jumps ahead of our boat. Then they were gone. Showing off for my dad and I? Normal behavior? Who knows, but it was awesome.

#30 When I was about 10 years old we lived at my grandparents house for about a year. My grandpa uses hearing aids and usually has the TV volume really loud and his favorite things to watch are westerns. One night I woke up because he was watching TV too loud. I remember hearing glasses clanking, people chatting and faint music. So at the time I pictured it to be saloon in a western film, so I starting heading downstairs to ask him to turn it down. I get downstairs, cross the family room and kitchen and headed down the short hallway that led to the TV room. Right when I entered the TV room the noises all fell silent. I was really tired and confused. I quickly went upstairs to my room and woke up my sister, but she just brushed it off and told me to let her sleep. When I think about it now it creeps me out, but at the time I was just tired and confused.

#31 One time, as I was driving home from work, I turned onto the street where I live on and noticed what seemed to be more street lights than I remember being there.



I didn't think much of it at all at first, but something in me made me do a double take. I notice that the three "additional streetlights" are not street lights at all, but lights lined up perfectly in the sky in the distance.



Literally, as soon as I notice this, the lights in the sky beginning moving slowly and getting closer together. Eventually, they were close enough and formed a triangle.



Mind you, at this point I have managed to park my car in my driveway and I'm standing there staring at them. My parents, who are fairly religious, tend not to believe in aliens, UFO's or anything of the sort, so I decided to run inside and get them so they can see this for themselves.



We go back outside, the lights are still hovering, moving slowing in a triangle. No sound is being made by them. They do this for a few more seconds and all of a sudden, one of them speeds off super quickly. When I say quick, I mean ***quick***.



The remaining two continue moving slowly in the sky for a few more seconds then they literally just vanish. Poof, the lights were just gone.



I'm not saying it was aliens, but yeah, those really were unidentified flying objects. To this day, we have no idea what they might possibly be.

#32 I was at a bar with and I was talking to some dude I just met and a girl came over and started chatting us up. Mid conversation out of nowhere she puts her hand on her head and says to the other guy "You are from Brownsville" I don't remember the city name but it is a small town of like 500 people. The dude looked completely dumbfounded and replied that indeed he was from that city. She said that is weird because once every 2 or 3 years she has these crazy flashes of information about people she is talking to but don't know them personally. It was really weird and the guy was blown away and I was kind of in awe. I don't believe in real psychic abilities or anything but this tested me. Also it could have just been fake and she really knew he was from there but crazy experience anyway.

#33 Sitting next to a friend at a camp out/canoe trip, I said "I just feel like I need to move, like I shouldn't be sitting here." He didn't move so I laughed a little at myself and kept sitting there. A couple of minutes later my brain ping'd me again and I was like "you know what I'm just gonna move."



As soon as I stood up, a ball of fire from a flow arts performer on the other side of the camp landed exactly where I was sitting.



We were both like :O.

#34 I was sitting in my college dorm room once when the temperature suddenly started dropping like crazy. I turned the heat up as high as it would go but it just kept getting colder. I took out my winter clothes and started putting them on. This was like in late September/early October in New York so it wasn't cold outside at all.



I was just about to go ask for maintenance when my roommate got back from hockey practice and asked why there were so many police cars and ambulances outside. I had no idea. Later that night, we were informed a girl who lived in the dorms had died. Everyone who I've told about this says that I felt her death. I was in that same room for 3 years and that was the only time I ever had problems with the temperature.

#35 One day I was riding on my school bus on the way to school. At some point I felt sick to my stomach not like i needed to puke but more like you just found out something bad. So I closed my eyes and saw like a black background and then my older cousin and the a handgun i had never seen before all in flashes. Then I heard 3 loud gun shots and I opened my eyes. Through all this I could feel disparity, anger, and fear. My father picked me up from school early that day something we had already planned and when I got in the car I asked him where did they find him, he was surprised I knew. My cousin commited s***ide earlier that morning and before he did he shot his radio.

#36 I can smell if someone is sick. To me it seems like your body gives off a specific smell when it is fighting something.

#37 A few years ago, shortly after adopting my dog, my then gf and I were getting ready to go out for food (or whatever it was). Right as we are getting ready to go out the door our dog starts FREAKING out.



He’s losing his mind whining, jumping at us, biting at our arms, and trying to pull us to the living room. We take a few extra seconds, calm him down, say goodbye and head out - we had a train to catch. Took all of 30-60 seconds.



As we were approaching the bus stop, about 30 seconds away from the stop, a BMW comes barreling around the corner and jumps the curb exactly where we would have been standing. Had we left when we originally wanted we would have been standing there, we never would have seen it coming.



To this day I’m convinced my dog knew, and he delayed us for that reason. He’s never had an outburst like that since.

#38 Okay I finally have a good one!



This was about 7 years ago. I was around 17 and had just got my license and was driving back from church on a sunny Sunday afternoon with my 11 year old brother in the passenger seat. It was still very light out.



We were on a highway, small town, but the busiest road in it, right as it crossed into some residential areas so the speed limit was dropping. I looked to the right already slowing down to see what the speed limit was as I was a new driver. For some reason as I looked at the sign, a couple of girls knocking on the front door of a small white house only about 50 feet behind the sign caught my eye. They looked to be in their mid teens. I couldn't see their faces but they had brown skin and long thick dark curly brown hair almost to waist level in normal looking clothes.



The house sits at an angle on the street so I couldn't see into the door frame, I just saw that it opened. As soon as it opened, the hair on the heads of both of these girls shot straight up into the air, as if they were flipped upside down and so one was shaking them back and forth.



I only caught a glimpse for a couple of seconds but I had there wherewithal to shout to my brother to look. He looked over and we both started laughing hysterically at how bizarre it was. I'm so glad I did that because if not I honestly am not sure if Id still believe o saw what I did.



It wasn't til the next day when we realized it was actually creepy. Their hair appeared so thick that the only thing I could imagine having done that would be a mega strong giant fan under the porch that turned on as soon as the door opened which of course makes no sense. It was not a windy day and isn't a windy part of Washington.



I don't live at home anymore but every time I visit my parents, I wonder about that house and tell myself to go and knock on that door and ask whoever is in there about what I saw.



Got a family now so probably never will.

#39 Driving from Cancun to Merida at night. About 10 years ago. Middle of the road there's a huge pothole, so I swerve to avoid it. About 200 metres ahead notice a car's got its hazard lights on. It's parked on the side of the road so I decided to stop and check to see if they needed help - thought it might have been a flat tire.



I parked, approached the car and as I got closer I saw what appeared to be two passengers in the back.



There was no one in the driver seat and those two figures I had seen were mannequins with wigs and faces drawn with a marker or something.



Just weird, to me at least. Can't rationalise the whole event.

#40 This will probably get lost in all these comments, but this is the damndest thing that I can’t explain and it makes me feel crazy to even think about. I make a daily commute that’s about 40 minutes. There are two routes I can take, “back roads” and the main road. Well, the main road was under construction so I was taking the back roads for a few days to avoid traffic. The day I go back on the main road I am pleasantly surprised to find a rather frustrating section of the road was repaved. This was nice, because they also painted lines showing that the right lane must turn right and the left lane goes straight. I was actually happy about this and remember thinking “now I don’t have to wait to turn right on red behind someone going straight!”. The next day I take the back road again, and the day after I take the main road. Except when I get to the part of road in question, it’s completely back to normal. Even the old pavement. The old lane lines. I to this day can not explain it. It can’t be possible to have simply reverted the work that was done there within a day, I mean, there was even fresh blacktop! And then, poof. Back to normal in 24 hours.

#41 A few weeks after my husband passed away, I was cleaning his clothes out of our bedroom. I moved a pile of shirts (he was messy) and I found a folded up piece of paper with my name written on it. He used to leave me little notes all over the house. Not wanting to get upset, I put it on my dresser and kept cleaning. The next morning my best friend called me and said she saw him in a dream, and he asked her if she would tell me to read the note. I hadn’t told a soul about it. I opened it up and it was a goodbye note, specifically for me to read after he was gone. I should add that his death was sudden and absolutely not a s**cide.

#42 On multiple occasions spanning at least 15 years, I've had people tell me I had been speaking fluent Spanish in my sleep. Took some classes sporadically in school but I've never been fluent, barely conversational level, in waking life.

#43 One of my earliest memories is being in a Blockbuster looking at the back wall of new releases. I was there with a bunch of teammates for a slumber party a few towns over. I was looking at the wall of movies and suddenly has this weird deja vu feeling that the boy standing to my left was going to come up and talk to me and tell me about a movie I was looking at. I hadn’t seen his face yet in real life but I saw it in the “vision” if you will. After the deja vu passed the boy turned and did exactly that, his face was the same as what I had just seen in my head. He picked up a movie that had Rosie O’Donald on the cover and told me that I should check out that one because he saw it the weekend before and it was really good. He was a few years older than me and really cute so of course I grabbed it from his hand and said a quick thanks and ran to my friends, completely freaked out at what just happened. I never had deja vu or anything like that happen again.



Fast forward 12 years later and I was standing in the same Blockbuster with my then boyfriend who I met in college. He had grown up in that same town and I was spending the night for the first time at his parent’s house. We had been dating for a little over a year at that time. We were browsing together and trying to agree on a movie and he started telling me this story of how he scared a little girl while trying to be nice at that same Blockbuster when he was younger. I immediately had a weird fuzzy feeling and asked him if the movie had Rosie O’Donald on the cover and he looked at me freaked out and said yes it did. After a there-is-no-way-that’s-possible discussion in the aisles of Blockbuster, we got our movie and left thinking maybe it was just a weird coincidence because of course it had to be. When I walked into his parents house I saw that his mom had gotten out old photo albums for me to see and sure enough there was the same boy I saw in that Blockbuster. We looked up the Rosie O’Donald movie that night and it was the same cover we bother remembered. We’ve been married for 15 years, have four kids together.

#44 In 2008 I was driving by myself down a dark interstate highway in PA late at night when one of the map lights turned on by itself in my Nissan Xterra. I turned it off and it turned back on. So this really got my attention. About 2 minutes later I see an entire herd of deer in the middle of the road in front of me and I have to stop to avoid hitting them. I’m fairly certain had that map light not turned on I would have been zoned out and plowed into the deer at 65 mph. I never had a map light turn on by itself before or after that occurrence.

#45 My uncle is a pilot and wanted to take me and my grandparents to my cousin’s college graduation when I was 13. We were all waiting at the small airport outside when he touched down on a single engine 4 seater plane (don’t know the real name of it).



When he landed, I immediately got a gut punch/stomach dropping feeling. I wasn’t scared of flying, but SOMETHING inside me told me that something was wrong/off. I don’t know if he landed funny or what because nobody else seemed to react the way I did, but I had a very hard time shaking that uneasy feeling.



We all loaded into the plane and took off. Not even a minute or two passes by and we’re now high above the tree levels when suddenly the engine stalls….



I didn’t realize it right away, but noticed that something was again, wrong and noticed my uncle was intently focusing on turning the plane around. That’s when I saw the engine had stopped.



In a blink of an eye we bank hard and start nosediving down. I closed my eyes and said my goodbyes to myself and we all silently went down.



There was a loud crash/noise and I felt my whole body snap forward and back and I saw a flash. Next thing I know I feel like I’m Ok and so I open my eyes and see that I’m alive. I very quickly gather my wits about me and check on everyone else and everyone seems to also be alive. I look out the window because I hear something to my side and see the gas pouring out.



I shake my uncle and tell him we need to get out now and he springs into action and unbuckles his seatbelt as do I and I start asking if everyone is Ok. My grandparents are in shock, but responsive and we reach over and swing the door open and get everyone out. We start walking away from the plane and see an ambulance arriving at the same time. People had seen the crash and called 911.



The entire plane was destroyed, wings snapped off, nose smashed, tail broken, and yet the area we were sitting in was completely intact.



My uncle and I were ok, we had a massive bruise later on where the seatbelt had held us, and I had a small headache. My grandpa was fine too and my grandma had like 2 broken ribs, but otherwise ok.



Still to this day don’t know how my gut knew something bad was going to happen. Biggest mystery of my life besides the fact that we survived something catastrophic like that.

#46 Was driving home one day on a fairly rural two lane highway. Suddenly a fireball explodes in midair out of nowhere. It was large, like the size of a two story house. Just a flash of fire in a sphere and then gone without smoke a few seconds later. There were four other cars close enough to have seen it. All of us pulled off the road. Some got out of their cars. I decided it best not to linger and drove away. No idea to this day.

#47 Me and my dad both witnessed a white figure fly across our backyard in 1999. It didn't have arms or legs or a face, it was basically like a sheet and it flew across the yard at superhuman speed. When we saw it we both looked at each other and tried to make sense of it. We still talk about it today. I don't believe in ghosts, but I can't explain what this was. Looked like a ghost if you believe in that.

#48 Years ago my dad’s uncle passed away. Years before that, said uncle got my parents a fancy bottle of tequila from Mexico and it’s been on the front room display shelf with a bunch of other dust covered sculptures and glass work for at least 12 years. It’s out of reach and untouched (no one in my immediate family drinks). On the day of his passing, I’m in the front room reading and my dads doing his taxes. we get a phone call with the bad news. My dad continues his taxes while letting me know his uncle passed in a few short words. Not 30 seconds later and the tequila bottle his uncle got my parents starts playing music. This is odd to me because I thought it was just a bottle so I ask. “Do we have a music box?” My Dad continues his taxes and tells me the bottle has a music box built in, and that was the only reason he kept it. I clarify “Did you wind it recently?” And he just keeps filing and says “nope” and I was ready to leave it at that but he says still all casually occupied “I imagine uncle David wanted to say goodbye one last time.” That is the only time it has made a noise as long as I’ve been alive. Of all days and times. I never knew what to make of it. It just made me uncomfortable.

#49 This is actually the weirdest thing, and call me crazy if you'd like.

I went to a fair one time, for some reason my friends weren't with me can't recall why. I noticed there were surprisingly few people there, and an abnormal amount of clowns, didn't think anything of it. Got on some ride, got one of those spiral cut potatoes. Took off after, went home went to sleep.

Next morning my friend calls me and says where I was last night because my group of friends had a hang out and no one could get a hold of me nor did I reply. Told them I went to the fair, he asked what fair, then I couldn't remember where it was. I just said the fair in town, he just laughed and said something to the extent of yeah whatever.

Still have no idea where the f**k I went that night.

#50 When I was around 10 I had just gotten home after playing outside all day..I lay down next to our wall heater and take my windbreaker off. As I lay there I was playing with the arm opening just stretching it open and close..in the middle of doing it I swear to God the jacket just quickly slid towards the wall as if someone threw it. I immediately got up and slept in between my mom and dad. Still get goosebumps and still can't explain it.

#51 I had a dream when I was a teenager.



We lived on the hillside overlooking the city. I was standing on our terrace just watching the world die. Water covered most of the city. What wasn't drowned was burning, pillars of smoke covered the horizon. But oddly enough it was serene. You couldn't hear screaming or choas, just tinders snapping like a campfire along the shore. It smelled like the sea too.



Then I looked to my right, and there was my dad. To his right, was my paternal grandmother. They both just smiled a sad smile which made me realize that I couldn't move. We were stuck standing in mud.



I woke up after that.



After breakfast, I didn't say anything until my dad and I were the only ones left at the table. I asked him if he had a dream last night. He described the exact same thing and he said he saw me too.



Later on that day, my dad, who had checked in with my grandmother, said that she had the exact same dream.

#52 I'm a police officer. One night we get a call about some banging noises in the wall of the bathroom in a s****y apartment building. The banging has been going on for a few hours and it's reported to sound like someone banging on the other side of the wall. The people who live in this unit are a husband and wife and their young son, maybe 10 years old or so.



A couple of us attend this call and when we get there, we hear the banging. Its not continuous, but it happens in 4 or 5s, every few minutes or so. It sounded like how it was reported, like someone banging their fist against the wall. It's extremely loud and forceful; I can't remember for sure, but I think it made the mirror in the bathroom fall off. It was definitely making the items on the bathroom shelf shake.



We go out and knock on the door of the apartment next door, next to where the bathroom would be. Dude answers and lets us in. Can hear the banging still, but not nearly as loud. It's clearly nobody in that unit banging on the wall.



We can't figure it out. We entertained thoughts of an animal or something being stuck in the wall, but then how did it get there? Plus the forcefulness of the banging didn't add up to an animal. A person stuck in the wall? Nope. We call the fire department.



By this time, mostly everybody on the whole floor is out in the hall, seeing what the hell is going on. Of course everyone is joking that it's a ghost. The people who live in the unit say they've heard the banging before, but not to this extent. It's never gone on as long or been as loud or forceful.



As a joke, someone shouts out "if you want us to leave, knock 3 times!" Right away, there are 3 sharp bangs. Not even joking. Everybody is freaked out by this point.



I'm walking around the unit, just seeing if anything else is out of the ordinary. I see a laundry basket on the bed of one of the bedrooms, which shares a wall with the bath. A few of the bangs are so forceful, they made the basket on the bed shake.



The kid says the banging is more frequent when he is near the bathroom. Weird s**t, right?



So the firemen arrive. They think it's a big joke, but when they hear the banging and it can't be explained, they are puzzled as well. I can't remember why, but it was determined that the sound wasn't originating from the pipes or anything else in the wall. The firemen decide to cut a small hole in the wall.



Honestly, I don't even want to be there for when they do that. I've never believed in ghosts or demons or anything or that sort, but I was actually scared about what may be in the wall.



So they cut a small hole in the wall. What do they find? Absolutely nothing. Nothing is in there. It's hollow. They shined a light in there and tried to shove their phone in there to take photos, but nothing was seen. The only weird thing was that when they used a heat sensor, one part of the wall was hotter than the rest.



The banging basically died down at this point. We told the occupants to call us if it started up again, but it never did, or at least they never called us again.



On a follow-up a few days later, they said they called a medium or someone of that sort and while they were doing their thing, the banging happened again, very intensely, but just for a few minutes.



Last I heard the occupants moved out and we haven't heard anything since.



I have no good explanation for this and neither does anyone else. Maybe it's not ghosts, I don't know, but I'm of the opinion it's something supernatural and this is what made me a believer.

#53 I woke up with sleep paralysis with the understanding my uncle died. I get a phone call around 4 AM from my mom to tell me my uncle is on his death bed and that I should swing by in the morning.



Pretty sure it was just his body on the bed, breathing on automatic and that he left hours back.

#54 In the summer I sometimes volunteer as a cabin leader at a summer camp for youth, some of whom are “troubled”. Last summer we had a kid who got random fits of rage and he would take it out on anything he could. (We later found out he had hid his meds from the staff nurse because he came on a bus without any guardians. Obviously this withdrawal had major side effects.) His fits started to get more and more extreme, and one day During the daily nap time he erupted at full force and started breaking everything he could and ran out of the cabin and I was sadly the only person there at the time due to a staff meeting that was occurring. I called another cabin leader who was in the cabin next to ours and he ran out to find the camper because at this point my whole cabin of about 10 kids where panicking and worried, so I felt uncomfortable leaving them alone.



During, and after the fit a few of my heavier sleepers stayed asleep and about five minutes later one of them woke up crying and screaming. Most young boys have a sort of pride issue with crying in front of other boys their age, so he asked if he could talk to me along on the cabins porch, I agreed and walked him out telling the other campers to try to go back to sleep. He ended up telling me that he was having a nightmare about a skeleton, he didn’t say much else about the dream because that wasn’t the bad part. The bad part was that he ended up describing to me what was essentially sleep paralysis. I told him about it and he had no idea what it was and was begging me to call his mom to come get him because he said he felt like something was there trying to get him. I ended up researching sleep paralysis with him and showed him everything I could to assure him that nothing was out to get him and explained the science behind it.



Here’s where it gets weird and still freaks me out to this day. We later had a staff meeting for those who missed the earlier one, and I found out that while all of this was happening, another boys cabin, and a girls cabin on the other side of camp each had a camper wake up with sleep paralysis both describing different nightmares both having to do with a skeleton. I also later had found out that the cabin leader who had went looking for our ‘runaway’ camper had found him in a grove of trees talking what he called “gibberish.” and he was hitting a stick against a tree. We called his parents who explained his situation in more detail and we found out about him hiding the meds and we got him calmed down and the rest of the week went smoothly. After he left we ended up finding a small drawing pad we had seen him using through out the weeks with very [strange] drawings in it. Nothing looked like anything, there wasn’t anything graphic or anything about them that was threatening, but for some reason it just seemed unsettling to us all. Almost like the drawings extremely young children do when they scribble. We called his parents and we offered to ship it to them but they said he didn’t want it. A more sceptical cabin leader ended up burning it because of the situations that happened in the week.



I don’t really get scared by supernatural stuff but this was honestly the weirdest/scariest thing I’ve ever seen my entire life and I wouldn’t even believe it had I not witnessed it myself and the horror in everyone’s faces that were involved.

#55 When I was about 15 maybe 16 years old I went to a haunted house for Halloween with some friends. This particular haunted house is very popular throughout the US for being full contact as well as being truly haunted. It was featured in some ghost hunting show also. Actors dressed as doctors walked around outside screwing with people and would also sometimes put a bag over their head and would drag them inside and put them in random spots. I was one of those lucky enough to be "kidnapped". I was placed in a room bag still over my head and after waiting maybe a minute or two to be sure the doctor left I took the bag off. Seeing a faint (what I thought was just my brain playing tricks on me) shadow of a little girl. I rubbed my eyes because again I thought I was just hallucinating. My eyes came back to and I could see the figure of the little girl a little more clearly. I freaked out and ran out of the room screaming. All together I give Asylum 49 a 9/10.

#56 When I was around 6 or 7, I was waiting in line for a game at a neighbourhood party. This young boy about my age walked up to me, handed me a green power ranger action figure, and said "I'm sorry" then walked off. I still to this day have no idea what that was about, and I still have the action figure. It's pretty cool, you push a button on his back and his head flips around so he's no longer wearing a mask.

#57 Out walking around the neighborhood late at night with a friend one night, we would occasionally look up to the sky in awe of the stars. I saw a fast moving light like a meteor, but slower, although much faster than an airplane. Then, it made 2 sharp 90° turns. First to the right, then to the left and disappeared. My friend and I both stopped and said "did you see that?" to eachother. This was in the late 80s and I can still picture it like it was yesterday.

#58 When I was around 6 I was walking through my childhood home and thought I saw a woman walk across the kitchen into the garage. Of course me being 6 I followed her to the garage, but when I opened the door the lights were out and the garage was completely full of boxes. I went back into the house to find her and she was in her bedroom on the other side of the house. Much later in my life, my junior year of high school, my brother passed away. He was mentally handicapped and would often need me at night and would often knock on my door to wake me up. I’m a deep sleeper so he would have to k com hard. At the beginning of senior year I woke up in the middle of the night, sat straight up, stared into the darkness, and I was met with three distinct and loud knocks on my door. I don’t necessarily believe in ghosts but those two events have me scratching my head.



TL:DR Mom Doppleganger and Ghost Brother.

#59 I was laying in bed one night with my eyes closed, not sleeping. I opened them up and saw two dark, sillouhetted, ghost-like figures walking past the edge of my bed. One was like that of a woman, the other like a child following behind her. The freakiest part of it is that I swear they turned and looked right at me as they were passing by.

#60 Some old lady at the mall asked if I was Drake from Drake and Josh. I said no and went to a Cracker Barrel across town later that night. She walked in and made awkward eye contact with me throughout my meal.

#61 I once had this dream. I woke up, did my normal stuff, then walked into the bathroom. I knew that something was off and that this was a dream, but I followed through. I look in the bathroom mirror, and the most terrifying thing is in my reflection. I scream, and wake up. It is now dark outside. I go to my bathroom to wake up and splash some water on my face, hesitantly look in the mirror, same thing happens. I wake up again, refusing to look in my mirror. It felt like hours. I waited for the dream to end. I eventually went into the bathroom, looked in the mirror, same terrifying reflection. I wake up again, walk past bathroom, go talk to mother, everything in my house was f****d. It was all very dark. Shes standing alone in kitchen, im terrified. None of this feels like a dream at all. I wake up, do my normal thing, dont look in mirror, go to school, everything is normal. I go to bed. Wake up. I finally actually wake up. I dreamt an entire school day. I ask everyone about if any of the s**t i remember happening actually happened. It didnt.



I still am waiting to look in the mirror, and wake up in my bed again just to repeat the hell that that expereince was.

#62 I called my wife out on being extremely moody last night. She stopped, thought about it, and calmed down.

#63 I heard the word "impossible" whispered into my ear one night when visiting my parents. I had just turned off lights to go to sleep, but wasn't tired or delirious. No TV or devices were on and it was point blank range into my ear.



No explanation and hasn't happened since.

#64 When I was a child, I saw what looked like a golf ball of neon blue light pass in the night sky from my bedroom. It must have been the size of the moon. There was no real tail. I can still recall the trajectory each time I look out of the window. It is a crystal clear memory.



I know I wasn’t dreaming, because I called my parents into my room immediately. They still remember it to this day. The memory is so concrete in my mind, it is unlike any other childhood memory, and I was just five or so.



ETA: I am certain there is some barely-interesting explanation for my experience, but it is almost more interesting to me when left a mystery.

#65 Two different experiences. First one was about 20 years ago we were smoking out in my friends place in San Francisco before we went out to play pool. She and I had exchanged spooky stories before but this threw me. I was walking out of her place at the back of the group and I saw something in the mirrored walls in her lobby. At first I thought there was something in my eye but no, it was a ball of fog at about the height of my head between me and the mirror. I stepped towards the mirror to see what the hell was going on. As I did my face felt like I stuck it through an ice cold mist that was the density of something thicker than air and very cold. I immediately drew my face back and had the distinct impression of an older woman. What was REALLY weird about it was how not spooky and mundane it was, it felt like I just bumped into something or someone very matter of factly. I know we were smoking out, but have you ever walked into a ghost when you were high? I’ve been much higher but never experienced anything like that. I told her about it later and she said she knows her place was haunted and REALLY wished I wouldn’t bring it up.



Second experience I was following my daughter and her instructor on a trail through a forest, they were on horses and I was walking with my camera taking pictures. I come out of the forest right behind them and they’re laughing and a little ticked. They said they’d been waiting almost 10 minutes for me, but as I said I was walking right behind them. I have pictures and the color of the pics is unusually vivid right beforehand but other than that there’s nothing to see, I somehow just lost 10 minutes of time.

#66 My three year old nephew walked by my room while I was playing computer, definitely noticed it out of the corner of my eye. My sister was in the bathroom getting ready using the mirror. She called out his name, and then walked into my room and asked if I saw him. I said yes, then remembered he was with our parents. We went into the room we both saw a small humanoid walk into and noticed the balcony door wide open. We lived on the 18th floor and NEVER used the private balcony.



We both pretty much agreed to pretend it didn't happen. Typing this gave me the goosebumps. I'd normally chalk it off as just my eyes playing tricks on me, but I turned my head as I saw it walk by and my sister clearly heard it walk by her, enough to have her think it was her son and call his name. She had thought maybe our parents had come back already, but nope. Just us and whatever the hell that thing was.



Actually as I was typing this, I also remember two other things that had happened while we lived there. One night I was sleeping and I heard a really weird sound I can only describe as a ray-gun. A sound increasing in frequency and pitch, and sounded a little bubbly if that makes sense. Right after I heard it, my room lit up with a green light for maybe half a second and then went away, almost as if something had pointed a spotlight right at my window.



My sister also told me she saw this one night, and when she looked out the window she saw it at another apartment building maybe 200m away. By it I mean just a green light shining at an apartment, apparently coming from nothing.



Yeah, only weird things to ever happen to me or anyone I know. I don't believe in ghosts, I think aliens are definitely out there but just not here. I have no explanation for what I experienced.

#67 Okay, here is a story I posted previously.



Once long ago. My family was in the front of the house (living room and kitchen) while I was in the back of the house (my bedroom). I went to the bathroom real quick (which was in-between both my room and the front of the house) and was in there no longer than 60 seconds. By that time all the furniture in room had been rearranged.



And I mean completely moved from one end of the room to the other. Now, this included a bed, my grandmother's old recliner, and a heavy wooden desk and some other odds and ends.



Now the part that really makes it unexplainable was the fact that the recliner was blocking the only entrance into my room, and everyone was still in the front of the house.



Not too crazy since I don't really remember feeling scared but man was it the weirdest.

#68 I once saw a spider surrounded very closely by like 20 flys all in a circle around the spider and facing the spider. I thought the flys were dead but when I got too close they all flew away. My greatest regret is not snapping a picture.

#69 Two:



* I felt a weird shock/pain and discomfort to the point of me having to stop joking around and having to sit down while I was hanging out with a friend. We were hanging out sort of dating in that early teen lovey stage. It turns out that the time it happened coincided with the time of a grandparent's death, which really freaked me out.

* I was in the car with my brother. I didn't have a seat belt on because I was young and being a prick. We got to a stop sign and I immediately thought "put your seatbelt on, you're going to be in an accident", and sure enough, we were (it was a minor fender bender, nothing happened to the people, just cosmetic damages to one of the cars).