Sometimes, all we need is just one person who believes in us and who will never give up on us.

Renee Sigmon, a teacher specializing in family and consumer sciences, was such a person for Chayce McCoy. Therefore, the student decided to mark this special moment of his life by tattooing Sigmon’s words on his chest.

Chayce McCoy didn’t have a clear plan for his future but everything changed when he met Renee Sigmon, with whom he started to develop confidence in himself

Image credits: Chayce McCoy

Image credits: Chayce McCoy

Like probably most students at this age, Chayce McCoy didn’t have much interest in school. Besides that, he was also struggling with mental health and feeling a bit lost.

Despite all of this, during his sophomore year, McCoy found out about Carroll High School’s two-year culinary program, where he connected with a teacher, Renee Sigmon.

“That’s when things started to change for me,” McCoy recalled the memories. “Renee provided immediate support both mentally and academically; she never gave up on me.”

McCoy not only discovered his passion for culinary arts but also achieved some truly notable results by joining the school’s Blue Flame culinary competition team and by participating in several state-level competitions. It all wouldn’t have been possible without constant sincere help and support from Sigmon.

“She really helped me find my path again, making me feel like I had a purpose,” McCoy shared, adding that she was like his ‘school mom.’

Sigmon not only tried to encourage her student but also would challenge him when he needed it the most in order to reach better results.

“I could see his creativity,” the woman said. “When I saw him in the kitchen, I knew he had a lot of growing up to do and needed to work on perfecting his skills in sanitation and safety. We started with that and faced challenges, but he kept improving.”

Image credits: Chayce McCoy

In March, by the end of the spring 2024 semester, McCoy asked his teacher to write him something that he could remember.

“Never let anyone dull your sparkle, always live your truth, and continue to fight for what you believe,” Sigmon’s note read.

The words resonated so much with McCoy that he decided to get them tattooed on his chest. After a week, when the tattoo was starting to heal, McCoy was ready to present the heartwarming surprise to his favorite teacher. The touching video instantly went viral on TikTok, reaching over 4.7 million views.

“I had no idea he was getting a tattoo. I knew he struggled in school, and I wanted him to have something that would remind him to always fight for what he believes in and to do the right thing,” Sigmon said.

The teacher also noted that a day before, they’d had an emotional conversation about the school year coming to an end, which left McCoy in tears.

“When I started high school, I never imagined going to college, and I never really wanted to. I also never expected to be as deeply involved in the culinary industry as I am now,” said McCoy, who’s now 18. “Through her, I’ve found personal achievements. She’s helped me become a better person and chef, someone I’ve always been able to rely on,” he added.

The TikTok video in which McCoy surprised his teacher in her classroom with his tattoo has already reached over 4.7 million views

Image credits: Chayce McCoy

Image credits: Chayce McCoy

Image credits: Chayce McCoy

“Some people come into our lives and leave footprints on our hearts and we are never ever the same,” once said Flavia Weedn, and that’s exactly what happened to McCoy when he met his teacher.

Tattoos were designed to be permanent yet can fade over the time, but that shouldn’t happen to McCoy, since Sigmon left another mark deep within his chest.

