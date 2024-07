ADVERTISEMENT

There are lots of stereotypes and misconceptions surrounding the pit bull breed that, most of the time, lead to unfair judgment of these dogs. Therefore, I’m very happy to share a story today that shows this beautiful breed from a different perspective.

Nick and Boston, two adorable pit bulls, instantly went viral on the internet when they formed an incredibly beautiful bond with a wild hummingbird.

More info: Melrosi

Two pit bulls, Nick and Boston, made friends with someone no one expected – a wild hummingbird

Image credits: rosiluhg7bm

Image credits: Enrique Hidalgo

Image credits: rosiluhg7bm

On a beautiful ranch in Brazil, surrounded by breathtaking wild nature, two pit bulls formed an incredibly strong bond with someone no one expected. It all started when one day, a tiny hummingbird suddenly emerged from the surrounding wilderness, arriving right to the same spot where Nick and Boston at the time were resting outside. What happened next was truly magical.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Edilene, who’s the sister of the dogs’ owner Melrosi. “They made friends with the hummingbird.”

The woman mentioned that after a few moments of interaction, the hummingbird flew away, yet instead of disappearing forever, she surprisingly began making regular visits to Nick and Boston.

“The hummingbird doesn’t come close to us, but she’s friends with the dogs. It’s the most beautiful thing,” Edilene shared.

And indeed, everyone can see in the shared video how both of the pit bulls gently play with their tiny, wild friend.

The hummingbird likes to be with Nick and Boston so much that now, she is building a new nest which is located closer to their house. I guess this way, she will be able to make her pop-ins with her new furry friends much easier.

This precious friendship also showed how gentle and loyal pit bulls can be despite all the negative assumptions people usually make about this breed.

The hummingbird wouldn’t come closer to people, yet would always be friends with the dogs

Image credits: rosiluhg7bm

Aleksandra Silva from Costa da Caparica, Portugal knows better than anyone else how difficult it is to break the stereotypes about pit bulls since she has one herself.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Aleksandra mentioned that she has always had a special love for this breed. There’s a very common belief that the only good time to adopt a pit bull is when they are puppies, yet she got an adult instead.

“In my particular case, me and my husband wanted to adopt an adult dog and when we met Pita we immediately fell in love,” she shared. “Pita had already been in the shelter for 3 years and nobody was interested in her. The volunteer who was working there told us that it’s because she is mixed with pit bull and people are afraid. Yet taking her home was the best decision ever!” Aleksandra added.

In her opinion, aggressive dogs don’t exist, there are just wrong owners who don’t know how to properly educate the dog.

“Pita Maria is the most chill and gentle dog that you can imagine, with people and with other dogs. We take her everywhere we go and have never had a stressful situation,” Aleksandra shared. “Of course we have to keep in mind that pit bulls are extremely strong and have a particular character, therefore they need a lot of attention, long walks and intense outdoor activities. It’s our responsibility to provide dogs with enough time, attention and training,” she explained.

Asked to share a moment that was the most gentle one, Aleksandra told us that it’s very difficult to pick just one.

“Pita Maria stole my heart since the first moment that I saw her. From being a shelter dog who never had a house, she became my partner in crime. We are always together, she is my ‘blanket’ when I’m cold, she knows perfectly when I’m sad or sick, we both love car rides and discovering new places. She is part of our family and we can’t imagine our life without her,” shared the woman.

Image credits: Aleksandra Silva

Image credits: Aleksandra Silva

This beautiful story from Brazil about the magical bond between two gentle pit bulls and a tiny wild hummingbird only once again showed how misleading stereotypes can often be.

It reminded me of an article I wrote earlier this year about Aaron Michael Louis and his sweet pit bull puppy named Gigi. The puppy was facing loneliness because of injustice and false assumptions until her owner decided to break the stereotypes by creating a pit bull community in their neighborhood.

Therefore, I hope that sharing one more beautiful story about pit bulls will spread awareness and promote a more compassionate society for these misunderstood breeds.

People on the internet were happy to see another story that brakes stereotypes about the pit bull breed

