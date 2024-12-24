ADVERTISEMENT

Street photography shows us the world from a raw, unedited perspective, and this time, you are about to rediscover Israel.

Ilan Ben Yehuda was born in Ramat–Gan and became interested in photography 20 years ago. Most of his shots are taken in the streets of Tel Aviv and its coastal areas, mainly the ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Mea Shearim. Ilan shared that for his work in Mea Shearim, he won first prize in the religion category in the Israeli Documentary Competition “Local Testimony.”

Scroll down to immerse yourselves into the world of Ilan Ben Yehuda, where everyday life becomes an extraordinary gallery.

#1

Person in yellow raincoat with yellow balloon on busy Israeli street by Ilan Ben Yehuda.

ilanbenyehuda Report

    #2

    Men playing beach soccer in Tel Aviv, Israel, captured by Ilan Ben Yehuda during sunset.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #3

    Street scene in Israel featuring people with one wearing a shirt displaying a monochrome muscular silhouette.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #4

    Two women on an Israeli street; one in a yellow outfit, the other walking by with earphones.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #5

    Man in sunglasses adjusting a canopy in harsh sunlight, captured in Israel street photography.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #6

    A woman reacts to street art depicting a masked figure on a door in Israel.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #7

    Man in swim trunks stands by a "Swimming Prohibited" sign on a Tel Aviv street, with wall art in the background.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #8

    Man eating a sandwich in a dimly lit street setting in Israel, captured by Ilan Ben Yehuda.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #9

    Street scene in Israel with a person on a scooter carrying a red item, photographed by Ilan Ben Yehuda.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #10

    Street scene in Israel with two men, one packing a bag and another holding a paddle, shadow cast on a wall.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #11

    Dog catching a frisbee at sunset on an Israeli beach, showcasing street photography by Ilan Ben Yehuda.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #12

    Silhouetted beachgoers playing soccer at sunset in Israel, captured by Ilan Ben Yehuda.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #13

    Street cleaner in a yellow vest sweeping in front of vibrant posters, Israel street photo by Ilan Ben Yehuda.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #14

    Street scene in Israel with people and colorful floats, featuring carnival and transportation elements at sunset.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #15

    A man reading in a dimly lit room in Israel, wearing traditional black hat and glasses, surrounded by others engaged in books.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #16

    Street scene in Israel: a man resting in a recess with a replica of Michelangelo's Creation of Adam beside him.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #17

    Street photo by Ilan Ben Yehuda of a person wearing a shirt with a roaring tiger design, holding hands with another person.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #18

    Elderly man in a street market in Israel carrying bags of apples and oranges on his shoulders.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #19

    Person in a vibrant red outfit bending over a lighter in a lively street scene, captured by Ilan Ben Yehuda.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #20

    Woman on phone in Israeli street market, with shadowed figures and spice stalls. Israel street photography.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #21

    A man carries stacked white chairs outdoors in Israel.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #22

    Street scene in Israel showing a person sleeping under cardboard next to a pedestrian in heels.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #23

    White dog held by a person in a bustling street, captured in Israel by Ilan Ben Yehuda.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #24

    Dog playfully biting a person's hand on an Israeli street, with onlookers in the background, captured by Ilan Ben Yehuda.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #25

    Street scene in Israel: two individuals eating bananas, one with a prominent tattoo on their arm.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #26

    People moving a mattress on a busy street in Israel, with shops and scooters in the background.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #27

    Street scene in Israel with people interacting, captured in a candid moment by Ilan Ben Yehuda.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #28

    People with a chicken at a market, showcasing everyday life in Israel.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #29

    Street view in Israel capturing people, deep shadows, and dramatic lighting, taken by Ilan Ben Yehuda.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #30

    Street scene in Israel featuring two individuals, one holding a chicken and the other covering their face with a sleeve.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #31

    Street fashion in Israel captured in intense shadow and light. A person wearing a vibrant sweater and patterned cap.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #32

    Street scene in Israel showing a man in a cap and a woman walking past a yellow van with an advertisement.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #33

    Dog with tennis ball on Israeli beach at sunset, two silhouetted men in the background.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #34

    Bare-chested man with a snake in an Israeli street scene by Ilan Ben Yehuda, while another man relaxes on a chair nearby.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #35

    Street scene in Israel with men in traditional attire, captured by Ilan Ben Yehuda.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #36

    Children in pink hats holding hands with an adult, captured by Ilan Ben Yehuda, illustrating street life in Israel.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #37

    Street scene in Israel with a man on a bicycle and a woman sitting in a café, capturing everyday life.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #38

    Snapping Life’s Best Moments: Ilan Ben Yehuda’s Street Photography Magic

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #39

    Man in a market eating a cucumber, illuminated by a ray of light, capturing an unedited moment in Israel street life.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #40

    A child in striped clothing stands in a shadowy street scene in Israel, captured by Ilan Ben Yehuda.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #41

    Man holding ice cream on a boardwalk, another person sitting at a table in Israel.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    #42

    Man with a beard stands in front of an American flag at sunset, captured in Ilan Ben Yehuda's street photography in Israel.

    ilanbenyehuda Report

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!