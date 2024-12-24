ADVERTISEMENT

Street photography shows us the world from a raw, unedited perspective, and this time, you are about to rediscover Israel.

Ilan Ben Yehuda was born in Ramat–Gan and became interested in photography 20 years ago. Most of his shots are taken in the streets of Tel Aviv and its coastal areas, mainly the ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Mea Shearim. Ilan shared that for his work in Mea Shearim, he won first prize in the religion category in the Israeli Documentary Competition “Local Testimony.”

Scroll down to immerse yourselves into the world of Ilan Ben Yehuda, where everyday life becomes an extraordinary gallery.

More info: Instagram | flickr.com | Facebook